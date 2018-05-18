All 34 Bishops In Chile Suddenly Resign Over "Absolutely Deplorable" Pedophile Priest Scandal

All 34 bishops in Chile have tendered their resignations in the wake of yet another pedophile priest scandal in which high level officials covered up the institutionalized sexual abuse of minors - even threatening officials tasked with investigating sex crimes and the destruction of evidence.
Thirty-one active bishops and three who are signed a document with their offers to resign following an emergency meeting this week with Pope Francis. Francis can accept the resignations one by one, reject them outright or delay a decision.
Calls had mounted for the resignations after details emerged of the contents of a 2,300-page Vatican report into the Chilean scandal leaked early Friday.
Francis had accused the bishops of destroying evidence of sex crimes, pressuring investigators to minimize abuse accusations and showing 'grave negligence' in protecting children from paedophile priests.
In one of the most damning documents from the Vatican on the issue, Francis said the entire Chilean church hierarchy was collectively responsible for 'grave defects' in handling cases and the resulting loss of credibility that the Catholic Church has suffered. -Daily Mail
"No one can exempt himself and place the problem on the shoulders of the others," Francis wrote in the document published by Chile's T13 television and confirmed as accurate Friday by the Vatican.
Responding to the 2,300-page report, Chilean bishops called the contents of the document "absolutely deplorable," and showed an "unacceptable abuse of power and conscience," along with sexual abuse.
The bishops asked for forgiveness from the victims, the Pope and all Catholics worldwide.
Pope Francis summoned the entire bishops conference to Rome after he said he made "grave errors in judgement" in the case of Chilean priest Juan Barros - who stands accused of victims of pedophile Rev. Fernando Karadima of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.
But the scandal grew beyond the Barros case after Francis received the report written by two Vatican sex crimes experts sent to Chile to get a handle on the scope of the problem.
Their report hasn't been made public, but Francis cited its core findings in the footnotes of the document that he handed over to the bishops at the start of their summit this week.
And those findings are damning. -Daily Mail
While some of the pedophile priests and brothers were expelled from their congregations following the discovery of "immoral conduct," many had their cases "minimized of the absolute gravity of their criminal acts, attributing them to mere weakness or moral lapses," wrote Francis.
Those same offenders "were then welcomed into other dioceses, in an obviously imprudent way, and given dicoesan or parish jobs that gave them daily contact with minors," wrote the pope.
The harsh assessment of the quality of seminaries suggests that a possible next step might be a full-on Vatican investigation of Chilean schools of priestly training.
Pope Benedict XVI ordered such an investigation into Irish seminaries after he convened the entire Irish bishops' conference for a similar dressing-down in 2010 over their dismal handling of abuse cases. -Daily Mail
"The problems inside the church community can't be solved just by dealing with individual cases and reducing them to the removal of people, though this - and I say so clearly - has to be done," Francis wrote.
"But it's not enough, we have to go beyond that. It would be irresponsible on our part to not look deeply into the roots and the structures that allowed these concrete events to occur and perpetuate."
Francis Knew
For all of the "holier-than-thou" admonishments in his letter, Pope Francis is not without blame. The Associated Press reported earlier this year that Francis drew scorn over his appointment of Barros bishop of Osnoro, Chile, in 2015.
The Associated Press reported earlier this year that Francis did so over the objections of other Chilean bishops who knew Barros' past was problematic and had recommended he and other Karadima-trained bishops resign and take a sabbatical.
The AP subsequently reported that Francis had received a letter in 2015 from one of Karadima's most vocal accusers, Juan Carlos Cruz, detailing Barros' misdeeds. That letter undercut Francis' claim to have never heard from victims about Barros.
Francis further enraged Chileans and drew sharp rebuke from his top abuse adviser when, during a January trip to Chile, he said the accusations against Barros were 'calumny' and said he was 'certain' he was innocent.
Not so certain now, are we Pope?
As long as the Catholic church forbids priests to marry, they're going to restrict themselves to the oddballs and pedos.
About 3% of priests the same as for male public school teachers are pedophies and so you think you have a right to say this is a particular problem for anyone who gives up marriage. Celibacy means you do not get married. Fronication is common in the priesthood and a serious sin but it does not mean because you do not get married you are an oddball or a pedo.
Still, the bible asks for an Overseer to be MARRIED with children. What these priests are doing is fueling the War On True Christianity.
34 pedos? What, did Francis transfer EVERY pedo they caught everywhere in the world to Chile?
All those bishops will be replaced by jesuit (aka CIA) bishops. Smart evil move by the evil black pope.
The Catholic system has been the destruction of every society it has dominated. At one time it was a unifying force, now it only grinds society’s into dust.
a problem easily fixed (oops, "fixed" is too apt here)....
....institutionalize mandatory castration for all priests, and mandatory 24/7 wearing of body-cams (like the cops use), with all privacy signed away, archives avail to all parishoners at any time.
what is so difficult about solving problems?
I don't proclaim to know their legal system, but shouldn't they be rounded up and thrown in jail??? Enough of this BS injustice in the world...it doesn't matter if you're a Catholic priest or Jewish; you should be facing the same legal standard and punishment as everyone else when you commit a crime.
Interesting tactic having all 34 Chilean bishops offer their resignation at once. Fire all of them and have no Catholic church left to govern in Chile or let all of them keep tossing the salads of 10 year old boys. Decisions, decisions.
They might not all be pedos but they are sure as shit circling the wagons around their pedo peers, aren't they?
People who are pedos are attracted to these kinds of professions rather than to deal with their hang ups.
There needs to be total reform.
LOTS of Chileans rioted when the pope came to visit not long ago.
They know.
FUCK the Catholic Church. Not part of GOD's plan!!
Simplistic solution. Won't work.
1) Priests are already married -- to the Church, the bride of Christ;
2) matrimony is also in crisis. Huge divorce rates throughout the West. Contraception undermines commitment. Glorification of adultery in many films/culture. And if priests were to marry, they will begin divorcing and remarrying, thus contributing to the on-going moral collapse of the West.
3) Tons of married guys are exposed as "oddballs and pesos" in the media. The NY Post is full of such stories.
Solution is to get control of the seminaries; offer sound doctrine; restore the Mass to its original magnificence.
(You sound like Ann Barnhardt.) Can't disagree with your proposal.
shove their dicks in the kids bike chains
Shameful in worst possible way.
Nevertheless over 80% of "Protestant" priests in America watch pornography, over 20% already sexually abused a minor, and 100% suck Jewish cocks.
Protestants do not have priests; they have ministers.
Babylon the Great, world empire of false religion will soon be devastated by the wild beast, the United Nations , soon after Armageddon
https://www.jw.org/en/bible-teachings/questions/babylon-the-great/
jw.org
Must be Heretics because there sure ain't no Fear of the Lord In Them.
The rabbis or New York are fine though.
Just don't wander into one of their saunas.
Yeah, at least the priests aren't biting off baby dicks yet. So we have that.
How can you call yourself a member of the clergy while you prey upon the most vulnerable of the flock? The example of Christ, over and over, was that of the 'Good Shepherd' ready to lay down his life for them or seek the lost ones. The clergy in Chile HAVE been wolves preying upon the innocent. The coverup of THAT was worse than their crimes. They belong in a jail cell where they'll learn how dimly the rest of the prison population views their predations.
its god's house. no really it is. everyone says so.
Catholicism isn't what it's purported to be...perhaps the great deception described in the Bible.
The Saint thing is wrong too.
Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.
Can man make for himself gods? Such are not gods!
Therefore, my beloved, flee from idolatry.
The Catholic church is evil, pure fucking evil. Who is the Pope fucker? The epitome of a false idol. Does the Pope have a greater connection to God than anyone else??? NO WAY!!!
One up to nefarious activity may readily choose to operate in one of the abrahamic religions for automatic cover.
You know, beyond reproach because they work for god. Beware of them all.
I have a psycho customer who has his properties decked out in really creepy Christian everything. Its hugely excessive and of the creepiest variety. The dude has a big Jesus doll at an industrial property that you push a button on and it talks.
I should've known right there. Its like Robert the haunted doll. It sent a chill up my spine (so of course I had to do it agai and video it.) Should have taken the chill and excess religious paraphernalia serious sooner.
Luckily done dealing with him because he is a straight up path. I just vibe he is a pedo too and it makes my skin crawl. He calls me at 9 at night drunk and yelling. Super weird...
They always need cover and there are only so many places. The Christian adornments all over everything are often their permanent virtue signal.
Two Vatican sex crime experts? This sounds like the FBI investigating the FBI.
But hey look! There's a royal wedding this weekend!
We're gonna need a new planet.
People act shocked. Why? The entire history of the church is filled with debauchery and crimes! What s new here?
Last time they covered for them and moved them to fresh locations so they could go hunting again. The top of the food chain should have been locked up then. Nope....
Slight improvement, as far as we know anyway. Its always been a foundation of the institutional leadership. That's probably the draw for some portion of the priest class and they were always okay with that.
A never ending supply of alter boys and people trying to buy a ticket to heaven from some pope that perpetually epitomizes a good Zionist bitch....
Its a disgrace. What is worse is that people will be angry at the children and their parents for marring the name of the church.
Of course these fucks will just resign, where are the criminal charges? Resigning is equal to just getting away with this shit.
hang them at the nearest row of lamp posts.
The ban their priesthood from having relations with women so they screw little kids and each other. Its always been this way. Its bizarre.
Be glad they aren't burning people and stuffing small dead Irish children into giant septic tanks.
Maybe we should start calling it the Church of Jimmy will fix it. Get Gary Glitter and Epstein to do mass.
"bow down to me and I will give you all the kingdoms on earth"
Satan..
it is pretty obvious who is running this place.
I'm trying to find the Clinton connection
I can't believe there's a sex scandal going on somewhere without a Clinton present
I am beginning to think all priests are molesters... the rest have not been exposed.