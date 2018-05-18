It's a miracle!

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were reportedly in a critical condition for weeks following the attack, at one point, their doctors feared that they would suffer brain damage if they managed to survive.

But, just weeks after his daughter was discharged, Sergei Skripal has been released from hospital despite being 'attacked by Russia' using one of the "deadliest nerve agents in the world" just two months ago.

Doctors gave no details on the condition of Skripal, and his current location is not known at this time.

As a reminder, the Russian double-agent was poisoned in Salisbury alongside his daughter, Yulia, in early March. As RT reports, her recovery was much quicker and she has been out of hospital since last month.

However, Yulia Skripal has not been seen in public since she was discharged, and the only public statement from her was issued by British police. The Russian embassy says it has been refused access to the Russian citizens.

Citing patient confidentiality, a hospital spokesperson said they were unable to comment on any details about patients, but said:

“Treating people who are so acutely unwell, having been poisoned by nerve agents, requires stabilizing them, keeping them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned.”

England's National Health Service issued a statement this morning:

"Sergei Skripal has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital. Mr. Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were admitted to the hospital along with DS Nick Bailey after having been exposed to a nerve agent on 4 March 2018. All three have now been discharged."

The Salibury hospital's Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks said:

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital,"

Detectives from the UK's Counter-Terrorism Policing network continue to investigate the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in March this year.

"This is a complex investigation and detectives continue to gather and piece together all the evidence to establish the full facts and circumstances behind this dreadful attack," the UK's Counter-Terrorism representative stated.

The Russian ambassador to the UK said he was happy that Skripal was alright, but he had the impression that Russia would never see the Skripals.