Sergei Skripal Discharged From Hospital After Exposure To "Deadliest Nerve Agent On Planet Earth"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:42

It's a miracle!

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were reportedly in a critical condition for weeks following the attack, at one point, their doctors feared that they would suffer brain damage if they managed to survive.

But, just weeks after his daughter was discharged, Sergei Skripal has been released from hospital despite being 'attacked by Russia' using one of the "deadliest nerve agents in the world" just two months ago.

Doctors gave no details on the condition of Skripal, and his current location is not known at this time.

As a reminder, the Russian double-agent was poisoned in Salisbury alongside his daughter, Yulia, in early March. As RT reports, her recovery was much quicker and she has been out of hospital since last month.

However, Yulia Skripal has not been seen in public since she was discharged, and the only public statement from her was issued by British police.  The Russian embassy says it has been refused access to the Russian citizens.

Citing patient confidentiality, a hospital spokesperson said they were unable to comment on any details about patients, but said: 

“Treating people who are so acutely unwell, having been poisoned by nerve agents, requires stabilizing them, keeping them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned.”

England's National Health Service issued a statement this morning:

"Sergei Skripal has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital. Mr. Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were admitted to the hospital along with DS Nick Bailey after having been exposed to a nerve agent on 4 March 2018. All three have now been discharged."

The Salibury hospital's Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks said:

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," 

Detectives from the UK's Counter-Terrorism Policing network continue to investigate the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in March this year.

"This is a complex investigation and detectives continue to gather and piece together all the evidence to establish the full facts and circumstances behind this dreadful attack," the UK's Counter-Terrorism representative stated.

The Russian ambassador to the UK said he was happy that Skripal was alright, but he had the impression that Russia would never see the Skripals.

chiburashka Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

Just in time for that "royal" wedding thing. Nice like a good amnesty and a glass of whisky. 

I'm sure they will love their new identities. And ankle bracelets. 

---

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Ajax-1 D503 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

It reminds me of the comedy "Austin Powers-International Man of Mystery". There was a scene where Dr. Evil comes up with very complex ways to kill his enemies and Dr. Evil's son is trying to get dad to do it simply by using a hand gun. It's funny how life imitates art.

silverer Cognitive Dissonance Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

The mask is off the British. After all, they invaded every country in the world except for about 22 of them, likely because all they had was a few sick cows and stunk badly. The Brits don't make much, they mainly make their economy work using their crooked banks to strip mine the rest of what they can lever out of productive economies and struggling third world countries, and I'm sure they are knee deep in the drug trade. The US will never be better than the Brits unless they walk away from them completely. The east is the only hope for the world now. The west is thoroughly corrupted.

Fireman chiburashka Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

This will not blow over and before too long as the Brexit scam becomes more obvious expect to see the lying island monkey Maggie May lying face down on Pirate Rock, barring of course another deadly, one in a billion freak "accident" to the Skripal family.

spastic_colon Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

apparently is wasn't that deadly..............

" Citing patient confidentiality, a hospital spokesperson said they were unable to comment on any details about patients...." now if they lived in the USSA you could easily find their records on the internet.

Brazen Heist Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

You don't always survive military grade nerve agents deadlier than VX, but when you do, you make sure you blame Russia.

MI5 have really fucked this one up and the Anglo-American establishment came off as bungling amateurs. Its no surprise at all that they followed this up by another full-of-shit Douma hoax chemical "attack" which by the way, nothing has been heard from the OPCW ever since.

Ms No Brazen Heist Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

They have pretty much burnt their tactics of false flags, projecting their crimes on others and planting child porn in computers.  Now maybe they are straight holding people's family hostage and threatening to kill them if they dont get what they want.

This is late stage decline for them, desperation and idiocy.  They are grasping at straws and it shows.

....Next we blame Russia for completely exposed false flag gas attack..... aaaand the whole world laughs.

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

As the American taxpayer continues to accumulate it's "current and future capital flight" on behalf of the rapists, torturers and murderers within the U.S. MIC that make this debt without equal in money & banking history "POSSIBLE"!...

https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…

I wonder how much this little 6 month stunt cost the American and British taxpayer to feed a family of "three" at Langley and MI6?...

Enjoy the Royal Wedded Bliss tomorrow that says "SUCKER" you paid dearly for out of your paycheck(s) along with the Yank's tourism and love affair with subjugation in your Country!

We really do deserve to be NUKED!... Either by our own military(s) which would be both preferable honourable and well deserved given what we've done to ourselves and everyone else!!!

BritBob Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Briefing the UN Security Council , British ambassador Jonathan Allen said Novichok was “not a weapon which can be manufactured by non-state actors”.

“It is so dangerous that it requires the highest-grade state laboratories and expertise,” he added. 

“Based on the knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent and combined with Russia’s record of conducting state sponsored assassinations – including against former intelligence officers whom they regard as legitimate targets – the UK Government concluded that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for this reckless act.”

I should imagine that Skripal and his daughter will keep a low profile, even go into hiding in case the Soviets, oops, Putin's clowns try again.

insanelysane Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

This is just Britain trying to remain relevant in the world.  Completely staged.  No offence to those in Britain but no one wants to invade your country.  The food is bad.  The weather is terrible.  The women are ugly.  Prince Harry had to go to the US to find a decent looking female to marry.