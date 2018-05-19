Iran And Russia Discuss Transacting In Crypto To Avoid International Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:20

Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman via CoinTelegraph.com,

Iran and Russia could start using cryptocurrencies to avoid Western sanctions, Russian news portal RBC reported yesterday, May 17.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Mohammad Reza Pourebrahimi, the head of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission for Economic Affairs, referred to cryptocurrencies as a promising way for both countries to avoid US dollar transactions, as well as a possible replacement of the SWIFT interbank payment system.

At a meeting with Dmitry Mezentsev, the Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, Pourebrahimi said that they have “engaged the Central Bank of Iran to start developing proposals for the use of cryptocurrency.”

Pourebrahimi added that he discussed this topic in the State Duma's Committee on Economic Policy the day before and that Iran had established cooperation with Russia on this issue:

“They [Russia] share our opinion. We said that if we manage to move this work forward, then we will be the first countries that use cryptocurrency in the exchange of goods.”

In turn, Mezentsev noted that “interbank relations between our countries should be of great importance” against the backdrop of international sanctions currently in place against both Russia and Iran. The meeting of the interbank working group on financial and interbank cooperation will be held in Tehran on July 5 of this year, RBC reports.

Last week, Pourebrahimi had reported that without access to the international banking system, Iranian citizens have so far succeeded in siphoning a staggering $2.5 bln out of the country in crypto.

Venezuela, another country facing international sanctions, recently released its own oil-backed cryptocurrency, the Petro, in a move that some critics saw as an illegal way to enter the international financial markets. After the Petro’s launch, both Turkey and Iran had expressed interest in releasing their own state-backed cryptocurrencies as well, with Russia’s own CryptoRuble reportedly set to launch in mid-2019.

macholatte macholatte Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:25

 

In other news .....

A US commission called it the “the largest mass incarceration of a minority population in the world today” while a leading historian called it “cultural cleansing”.

Muslims forced to drink alcohol and eat pork in China’s ‘re-education’ camps, former inmate claims
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/china-re-education-muslim…

 

TheWholeYearInn Heros Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:33

Not so fast there.

 

The ENTIRE MARKET CAP of cryptos is $378B as we speak... & Rothschild is worth, what? A couple hundred trillion?

 

But anyway, the very idea of a so called "arms race" beginning to unfold in cryptos is delicious! The old saying "Buy now or be priced out forever" could actually happen.

Blankone Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:23

We keep being told that Russia already has an alternative to SWIFT such that Russia can trade with other countries using their own currency and not the dollar. That must not be the case.

VWAndy Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

 They should go with direct trade of goods for goods. And always toss in some extra goodies. Making sure to keep it friendly. When barter works well it cant be beat.

Son of Captain Nemo lester1 Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

Agreed les

But the only 3 (Russia, Iran and China) that can actually back physical Gold, Silver, Platinum and Paladium to crypto making it viable and NOT a "ponzi" to your point (https://www.rt.com/business/416838-gold-kilobars-standard-coming/)(https://www.rt.com/business/412546-china-russia-gold-standard-dollar/)

Crypto has a place.  Just not through the gimmick of a "$atoshi $crotumo" ponzi of telling it's investors it has value based soley on a digital ledger AND NOTING ELSE while J.P. Morgan and Goldman load up the "pump" and "dump" $BTC wagon courtesy of the Fed and U.S. Treasury with free money to control the price!

TheWholeYearInn tmosley Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

lester often gets "tally sticks" confused with "tallywhackers"

 

Here lester ~ I'm here to help.

 

- A tallywhacker is what the crypto guy with the Lambo is using on your wife right now

- A tally stick is a notched ledger representing how much alimony you're gonna have to fork over to her after the 'irreconcilable differences' part comes up in the paperwork because you always argue about money.

Yen Cross Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

  Russia should just launch Crypto backed by a basket of assets that includes the $ust it owns. That way they can have the added benefits of not having to sell them, continue making interest off them, and also use them as assets to lend against.

falak pema Sat, 05/19/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

Crypto backed by Yuan or precious metals in China's case, as buyer, or by gold and precious stones by India, for Iranian oil or Putin-gas. Private corporate buyers would be guaranteed by official national CB tokens.

Once we have block chained tokens; which are not energy dissipators like bitcoin; which are not controlled by private, western based ICOs; which are collateralized by real physical goods; we have irrefutable proof of purchase and the proof of payment in real assets, where the CB only intervenes not as financial intermediary but as guarantor with ability to regulate its own corporations. Outside the West, all nations have strong state control... which are now encouraging private enterprise within government rules not as unaccountable Oligarchs-- like in the USA.

The Cb backed tokens are thus valid collateral, and the trade is guaranteed by official banks who are nation states and answerable to international arbitrage via OMC or similar trade courts.

The US then loses its extraterritorial mafia type big stick and USD swap trade hegemony; aka $'s godlike clout.