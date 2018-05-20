Harvard To Give Hillary Medal For "Transformative Impact On Society"

Hillary Clinton, who paid for an opposition research dossier which was used by the Obama administration to justify surveiling her political opponent, Donald Trump, and later to smear him as the sitting President, will receive Harvard's prestigious Radcliffe Medal on Friday for having a "transformative impact on society," according to the Ivy League university.
Clinton will receive the award as part of the school's graduation-week activities, because she's a "champion for human rights," and a "skilled legislator," as well as an "advocate for American leadership" on the world stage.
Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeline Albright will give Clinton a personal tribute, while Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will join Hillary in a keynote conversation at the Friday affair.
Clinton, who the DNC just can't seem to part ways with, lost the 2016 US election due to an immeasurable number of factors - none of which were her fault. Chief among them, according to Clinton, was James Comey's reopening of the FBI's email investigation during the summer of 2016 damaged her bid for the Oval Office.
Also responsible for Hillary's loss, according to Hillary; Vladimir Putin, WikiLeaks, racist and mysoginist Trump voters who "don't like black people getting rights" or "women getting jobs," browbeaten white women, polling companies, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Socialist Democrats, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Benghazi investigators, whoever forced her to set up an illegal server, whoever forced Huma Abedin to forward Anthony Weiner classified documents which were found on his laptop after he was busted sexting an underage teen - for which he is now in prison, Macedonians, and more.
As one can clearly see, Harvard isn't awarding the Radcliffe to a woman who participated in perhaps the largest political scandal in US history. They're actually giving the prestigious Medal to the victim of a terrible series of unfortunate events which converged to deny her a seat at the Resolute Desk - presumably with Secretary of State John Podesta and Chief of Staff Huma Abedin at her side, giving the Saudis (allies of the other crown prince who was kicked to the curb last June) a nice return on their investment.
Previous recipients of the very prestigious medal include Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C
Comments
Most people want her in jail and Harvard wants to give her a medal for the same reasons
She did impact society. Negatively of course. Die whore
Where are they gonna Pin The Medal ???
On her shoe.
Like we didn't already know Harvard was a criminal factory...
"Hillary's emails"?
Because she was 100% certain she was going to win, she WENT ON CAMERA and admitted to committing a Federal Crime and even LAUGHED about destroying evidence!
What has Hillary "accomplished" that didn't come on the coat tails of Bill Clinton's political abilities?
Without Bill, Hillary is a 2-bit Arkansas ambulance chasing lawyer; at best.
What else explains super smart, super capable, super feminist, super women Hillary "standing by her man" no matter how STUPID and WEAK Bill made her look?
What message did Hillary "send to young women" with her marriage to Bill?
Hey girls, "Your only hope for "success" is to latch on to a man and "stick with him" no matter how much he mentally abuses/embarrasses you in public as long as you can use him in reaching your goals".
Why not? If Obama can win a Nobel Peace Prize and then go on to oversee some of the most egregious bombing by the US Empire, then why the hell not recognise HRC...
The establishment, making George Orwell's nightmares come true.
https://olduvai.ca
Gee, I'd like to have a transformative impact on society too,
Hillary: "I'd like to (cough!)(wheeze) thank the (cough) Harvard trustees (ack!) for this (hauwgg)(hack)(cough!!) great honor (snorf)(wheeeze!)
They're just trying to keep her out of prison when the other shoe falls.
Honestly, I don't think the shitshow can get any more bizzare. Then again, I have made that prediction many times before, and it keeps getting more bizzare ..
"Transformative Impact On Society" Is that the title anointed to her by the "super predators?"
Masters of Discourse.
It nice to have confirmation the award, like the Nobel, is irrelevant.
MILLSTONE AROUND HER NECK???
On her ass. That's where everybody else pins a donkey.
Harvard liberals, dumb as a box of rocks. Time to end federal tuition aid to 'liberal' arts colleges. We are making this possible.
I'm sure she'll feel that's an adequate consolation prize for NOT BEING ELECTED PRESIDENT.
Thank GOD she didn't win. Give her all the awards you want just so long as she doesn't get anywhere near our government again.
Hillary has transformed LOTS of people.
From 98 degrees to room temp.
Harvard,
You once held my admiration.
Now I just want to see you as a nuclear no-go zone and a warning for the millenia to follow.
Sincerely,
Humanity
Next week she's invited to the University of Libya to receive the Trauma Inflicted on Society medal. To be giddily presented by John Bolton.
Elites always like being congratulated by their peers. Nothing new here. This is just something they continually do. Bestow each other honours and titles. Sad thing is, people fall for this trinket shit.
Transformative in that GOVT/ELITE went from secretive theft and corruption to OUTRIGHT, IN YOUR FACE, WIDE OPEN theft and corruption.
Bravo!!!!
She's a "Champion for human rights"???? She's a fucking pedophile and satan worshiper. I won't be a bit surprised to find out she has done child sacrifice and practices cannibalism. What a bunch of fucking out of touch retards these idiots at Harvard turned out to be. Wait until this shit comes out into the open. I hope someone follows up with these morons on this award.
Previous loser award winners must be happy she is in same class as she.
What about Willy, Willy Get Something Too ???
Proving yet again that Harvard and other elitist Ivy League universities need to be burnt to the ground.
Throw her down the well while your at it.
"Burn them, burn them all"........
The collapse really can't come soon enough......
Harvard University - Our graduates and professors do more to F'up the world than any other institution in the world and we are damn proud of it!
"Most people want her in jail and Harvard wants to give her a medal for the same reasons"
Thats all you need to know about the human shit that comes out of Harvard in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
That award will not age well.
Medal for being the biggest lying cheating traitorous sell out your country while being SOS get outta jail free dried up withered HIV twat in the fukn universe. Fukem both
Oh goody goody maybe we can see her funny seizure and/or falling babushka routine again or she will have an accident and overflow her depends during the ceremony.
Unfuckingbelievable.
Anthony Weiner was runner-up.
What a FRIGGING JOKE!
Higher ed shocker: Harvard a revolving-door wheelhouse for the deep state corpora-cronies.
Total fucking doom on it's way....everybody fucked up in their heads. Completely fucked in the brains
Queen Midas (or better Mierdas). Everything she touches turns to shit for society.
On behalf of Willie Sutton, I protest!
Move over, obama, nobel peace prize winner.....there's a new poseur in town.
Best,
Dan Rather
(Given an industry award as a result of publishing demonstrably fake and damaging news about the President two weeks prior to the Election)
+ 1 for correct use of poseur .
that clinton thing surely has green blood running inside.
Also a medal for Defender of Serial Rapists
In any country where rule of law is in effect, she would be swinging from the end of a rope for crimes against society.
She made a transformative impact on Libya.
She likely lowered the prices for child trafficking pedophiles everywhere between Haiti, their UN mandate, getting child traffickers out of foreign jails and Epstein.
Nobody should expect anything less out of that snakes den.
Skilled ?
In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.
The Falkland Islands belong to Argentina - Who told you that?
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
BritBob- stfu- this article is clearly NOT about the Malvinas/Falklands.
Leave Brittany alone !
Could you be less relevant?
