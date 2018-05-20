Harvard To Give Hillary Medal For "Transformative Impact On Society"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:32

﻿Hillary Clinton, who paid for an opposition research dossier which was used by the Obama administration to justify surveiling her political opponent, Donald Trump, and later to smear him as the sitting President, will receive Harvard's prestigious Radcliffe Medal on Friday for having a "transformative impact on society," according to the Ivy League university.

Clinton will receive the award as part of the school's graduation-week activities, because she's a "champion for human rights," and a "skilled legislator," as well as an "advocate for American leadership" on the world stage. 

Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeline Albright will give Clinton a personal tribute, while Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will join Hillary in a keynote conversation at the Friday affair. 

Clinton, who the DNC just can't seem to part ways with, lost the 2016 US election due to an immeasurable number of factors - none of which were her fault. Chief among them, according to Clinton, was James Comey's reopening of the FBI's email investigation during the summer of 2016 damaged her bid for the Oval Office.

Also responsible for Hillary's loss, according to Hillary; Vladimir Putin, WikiLeaks, racist and mysoginist Trump voters who "don't like black people getting rights" or "women getting jobs," browbeaten white women, polling companies, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Socialist Democrats, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Benghazi investigators, whoever forced her to set up an illegal server, whoever forced Huma Abedin to forward Anthony Weiner classified documents which were found on his laptop after he was busted sexting an underage teen - for which he is now in prison, Macedoniansand more.

As one can clearly see, Harvard isn't awarding the Radcliffe to a woman who participated in perhaps the largest political scandal in US history. They're actually giving the prestigious Medal to the victim of a terrible series of unfortunate events which converged to deny her a seat at the Resolute Desk - presumably with Secretary of State John Podesta and Chief of Staff Huma Abedin at her side, giving the Saudis (allies of the other crown prince who was kicked to the curb last June) a nice return on their investment

Previous recipients of the very prestigious medal include Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C

FireBrander wwwww Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

Like we didn't already know Harvard was a criminal factory...

 

"Hillary's emails"? 

Because she was 100% certain she was going to win, she WENT ON CAMERA and admitted to committing a Federal Crime and even LAUGHED about destroying evidence!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

What has Hillary "accomplished" that didn't come on the coat tails of Bill Clinton's political abilities?

Without Bill, Hillary is a 2-bit Arkansas ambulance chasing lawyer; at best.

What else explains super smart, super capable, super feminist, super women Hillary "standing by her man" no matter how STUPID and WEAK Bill made her look?

What message did Hillary "send to young women" with her marriage to Bill?

Hey girls, "Your only hope for "success" is to latch on to a man and "stick with him" no matter how much he mentally abuses/embarrasses you in public as long as you can use him in reaching your goals".

chubbar Shitonya Serfs Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

She's a "Champion for human rights"???? She's a fucking pedophile and satan worshiper. I won't be a bit surprised to find out she has done child sacrifice and practices cannibalism. What a bunch of fucking out of touch retards these idiots at Harvard turned out to be. Wait until this shit comes out into the open. I hope someone follows up with these morons on this award.

onewayticket2 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Move over, obama, nobel peace prize winner.....there's a new poseur in town.

 

Best, 

Dan Rather

(Given an industry award as a result of publishing demonstrably fake and damaging news about the President two weeks prior to the Election)

BritBob Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Skilled ?

 

In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.

The Falkland Islands belong to Argentina - Who told you that?

 

Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory

 