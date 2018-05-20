﻿Hillary Clinton, who paid for an opposition research dossier which was used by the Obama administration to justify surveiling her political opponent, Donald Trump, and later to smear him as the sitting President, will receive Harvard's prestigious Radcliffe Medal on Friday for having a "transformative impact on society," according to the Ivy League university.

Clinton will receive the award as part of the school's graduation-week activities, because she's a "champion for human rights," and a "skilled legislator," as well as an "advocate for American leadership" on the world stage.

Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeline Albright will give Clinton a personal tribute, while Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will join Hillary in a keynote conversation at the Friday affair.

Clinton, who the DNC just can't seem to part ways with, lost the 2016 US election due to an immeasurable number of factors - none of which were her fault. Chief among them, according to Clinton, was James Comey's reopening of the FBI's email investigation during the summer of 2016 damaged her bid for the Oval Office.

Also responsible for Hillary's loss, according to Hillary; Vladimir Putin, WikiLeaks, racist and mysoginist Trump voters who "don't like black people getting rights" or "women getting jobs," browbeaten white women, polling companies, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Socialist Democrats, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Benghazi investigators, whoever forced her to set up an illegal server, whoever forced Huma Abedin to forward Anthony Weiner classified documents which were found on his laptop after he was busted sexting an underage teen - for which he is now in prison, Macedonians, and more.

As one can clearly see, Harvard isn't awarding the Radcliffe to a woman who participated in perhaps the largest political scandal in US history. They're actually giving the prestigious Medal to the victim of a terrible series of unfortunate events which converged to deny her a seat at the Resolute Desk - presumably with Secretary of State John Podesta and Chief of Staff Huma Abedin at her side, giving the Saudis (allies of the other crown prince who was kicked to the curb last June) a nice return on their investment.

Previous recipients of the very prestigious medal include Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C