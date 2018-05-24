If You're A Muslim, Move To Melbourne During Ramadan

For many in the world, an all too often heard phrase is "if only there were more hours in the day." For muslims, however, during the month of Ramadan, we suspect the hope is the exact opposite.

The Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is, according to the tradition of the Quran and the Hadiths, the month of fasting.

As Statista's Patrick Wagner explains, with the ascension of the first crescent, Muslims all over the world stop to eat from dawn till dusk.

Every day after sunset, people gather for Iftar to break fast with friends and family. Since the time of fasting per day is dependent on daylight hours, Muslims living in the northern hemisphere currently must wait the longest until Iftar starts.

And so, for Muslims living in Oslo, Norway for example, they will fast for over 19 hours a day, more than 8 hours longer than their religious peers living in Melbourne, Australia...

However, Ramadan remains a duty for every able-bodied Muslim and in order to enable believers living near the polar circle to fulfill their duty, most scholars agree that you can either choose the fasting times of Mecca or the nearest state with a Muslim majority.