Trump Calls Off Historic Meeting With North Korea's Kim

While probably not a huge surprise following the recent escalation in US and North Korean diplomatic outbursts, which last night culminated with a top North Korean official calling Mike Pence a "political dummy", and warning that if the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea is called off, the U.S. could instead face off with North Korea in a "nuclear-to-nuclear showdown", moments ago Trump stunned the world when he sent a letter to Kim Jong Un, calling off the June 12 Singapore meeting, stating that "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jung Un. pic.twitter.com/qEoi9ymUEz— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
The letter also contained the usual terms of endearment such as:
- The warning: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
- The trolling: "Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated."
- The loss (yours, not ours): The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
- And of course, don't forget to write... sometime: "If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write."
Whether this is simply another diplomatic gambit on behalf of the White House, hoping to force China to get Kim to "play nice", with the prodding of South Korea which has everything to lose and nothing to gain from a collapse in the summit, remains unclear, and will depend on the response from North Korea, which earlier today just "demolished" its already destroyed nuclear research center.
Full letter below:
Dear Mr. Chairman:
We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant.
I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.
I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.
If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.
The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
The original:
To all those who bought the commemorative Trump-Kim meeting coin, our condolences:
And as we await North Korea's response, now that diplomacy has once again failed, the "Libya scenario" appears to be official in play.
Judging by the market's response, the worst case scenario is back front and center.
Comments
Hahahaha! As if that meeting was ever gonna take place in the first place. I guess only the real Trumptards ever believed that idea!
Has Trump finally figured out that “Art of the Deal” was originally written by the Chinese and is called "The Art of War?" /sarc
Anyway, now iiiiiiiiiiiit's BOLTON time!!!
“Father’s weakness is vanity, hence the slut." (and the fake hair, and the orange skin, and the models, and painting his name on his private jet)
- Maude Lebowski
Scott Adams is pissed.
In reply to Hahahaha! As if that meeting… by Klassenfeind
Why would Scott Adams be pissed that he called it exactly right?
READ THE ART OF THE DEAL. This is all in there.
In reply to Scott Adams is pissed. by HippieHaulers
If This FIASCO Wasn't so Sad And Dangerous, It Would Be Quite Entertaining ...
In reply to Why would Scott Adams be… by tmosley
Mike Pence seems to be throwing tantrums, like a 13-year-old girl, every chance he gets.
First, with Michael Flynn.
Then, with North Korea, on multiple occasions.
Just shut the fuck up already – without your dumb unsolicited "opinions", there could’ve been a chance to actually strike a deal with the Norks.
Looney
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
art of the deal. gotta be willing to walk. Trump and Kim will come back to the table when Kim gets his people in line. NKorea saw all the wealth and health in SKorea and they want that for themselves. they will get their stuff together and come back to the table. wait for it. if Kim doesn't face an internal coup, that is.
In reply to Mike Pence seems to be… by Looney
Thursdays a good day for flip-flops .. you guys got any flip-flops back there?
In reply to art of the deal. gotta be… by infotechsailor
Sometimes you gotta tell someone to fuck off
In reply to Thursdays a good day for… by OneStinkyDinky
http://qanon.larp
In reply to Sometimes you gotta tell… by IridiumRebel
Yawn.
In reply to http://qanon.larp by MillionDollarButter
Kim so ronery.
In reply to Yawn. by NoDebt
Trump: "I don't need you, you need me."
In reply to Kim so ronery. by Ghost of Porky
People need Trump and the US like they need a hole in the head
In reply to Trump: "I don't need you,… by SWRichmond
I guess you breathe through your skin.
In reply to People need Trump and the US… by Juggernaut x2
As if the gangrene hasn't set into the gunshot in America's head.
In reply to I guess you breathe through… by tmosley
Did anyone seriously believe that;
1) China was going to allow North Korea to give up it's nukes?
2) Kim Jong Un was going to give up his nukes and rely on Trump's promise not to organise a regime change? (i.e. The Libyan Model")
3) China was going to give up it's strategic ally?
4) China was going to be satisfied with US troop leaving South Korea while there are US troops stationed next door in Japan?
5) China and North Korea are dumb enough not to know that the US can always park a couple of aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines next to North Korea any time it wants to?
Seriously? Did you guys really believe that? 🙄 Let me sell you some gold plated tungsten, some ShitCoins and some ocean-view property in Arizona!
Here's a great discussion program concerning the Korean Peninsula from RT:
https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/427076-north-korea-summit-agreement/
It turns out most of those participants of CrossTalk were spot on in their predictions.
In reply to As if the gangrene hasn't… by D503
In addition, TRUMP only knows what to do when Satanyahoo instructs him.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by Klassenfeind
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/china-winning-trade-war-witho…
"Trade wars are easy to win" - Donald Trump
In reply to In addition, TRUMP only… by revolla
One cannot learn about negotiating from a (the ghost writer Schwartz admitted was a semi-fictional) book. One must learn about negotiating from experience.
In reply to I guess you breathe through… by tmosley
How would you know? You don't know ANYTHING about the subject.
In reply to One cannot learn about… by DingleBarryObummer
Actually I worked for a fantastic (((persuader and negotiator))) in NYC for 7 years.
It sounds like your knowledge comes second hand from a semi-fictional book, which Schwartz admitted it was.
In reply to How would you know? You don… by tmosley
Did it ever occur to you that he was lying?
Why do you think Trump's actions line up so perfectly with the book? Do you think Schwartz made it up, then Trump read it and then started doing what was in there?
Do you see the problem with your thinking here?
In reply to How would you know? … by DingleBarryObummer
Trump's signature is very Bold.
In reply to Did it ever occur to you… by tmosley
Time to ratchet up sanctions. Lil' rocket man will be back begging for a meeting.
In reply to Trump: "I don't need you,… by SWRichmond
Yes, the US will stop all the trade we're doing with the Norks.
Xi is laughing his ass off.
Who knows, maybe the next step in the artistry of dealing will involve the US unilaterally pulling our military out of South Korea. A move I would enthusiastically endorse, by the way.
In reply to Time to ratchet up sanctions… by HockeyFool
More likely the US will take down a Chinese bank that is doing business with North Korea.
In reply to Yes, the US will stop all… by swmnguy
The only reason the U.S. has a military base there is for a pre emptive strike.
Reference Iraq invasion.
NK has exotic and rare metals everyone is positioning for. Why would Russia or China keep trying to be buddy buddy with NK?
Iraq was oil, Libya was oil and munitions, Afghanistan was opium and minerals...
Follow the money.
In reply to Yes, the US will stop all… by swmnguy
up voted for Team America reference 😅
In reply to Kim so ronery. by Ghost of Porky
... looks like Rothschild won’t be able to set up another khazarian central bank soon ...
In reply to Yawn. by NoDebt
Here goes the Nobel down the drain... Trump is going to follow
In reply to http://qanon.larp by MillionDollarButter
usa sucks
In reply to Here goes the Nobel down the… by Bulgars
I'm sure Trump is all heartbroken over not getting that lameass prize...lol...the Nobel "committee" is up to its ass in a sex scandal (#MeTooNobel...lol) and people still come on here acting as if it is supposed to mean something?
Obama destroyed whatever the Nobel "Peace" Prize is supposed to be.
And...still winning ;-)
In reply to Here goes the Nobel down the… by Bulgars
Captain, our deep probe sensors have reported that China wants this peace deal with N. Korea even more than the US wants it. It appears that Trump may be using this as a ploy to stiffen up and improve his negotiating position with China on world trade. Additionally, N. Korea is operating from a position of weakness and Trump is making that clear to the rest of the world.
In reply to Here goes the Nobel down the… by Bulgars
This will play into the Iranians hands with the 7 items they've asked Europe to agree with.
They'll state that the USA can't be trusted in any negotiations.
Another great "back firing" move. Should of stuck with real estate but then again presidents are selected not elected.
In reply to Here goes the Nobel down the… by Bulgars
The crazy religious mullahs don't have a hand to play, dipshit.
Stop watching fucking MSNBC.
what a fucktard
In reply to This will play into the… by peopledontwanttruth
Nobody gives a fuck about the Nobel. It has become even more irrelevant and meaningless ever since the magic kneegrow won it for being being black.
In reply to Here goes the Nobel down the… by Bulgars
An egomaniacal moron like Trump craves stuff like Nobel Prizes- the fact that Obama has one and he does not means he covets one even more.
In reply to Nobody gives a fuck about… by Ajax-1
You do realize after Obama got his "peace prize" (on the cum for simply being a skinny black Marxist) he destroyed the sovereign nation of Libya and attempted to do the same in Syria...right?
In reply to An egomaniacal moron like… by Juggernaut x2
If you think he is so desperate for a peace prize, you must then also think that he thinks that walking away from the table at this point is the best path to peace.
I know I've commented on the clownz twisting themselves into salty pretzels, but god damn.
In reply to An egomaniacal moron like… by Juggernaut x2
North Korea controlled by China.
China wants to keep ripping us off.
China "Im 18 with a bullet, got my finger on the trigger gonna pull it."
Fuck those Chinks.
In reply to http://qanon.larp by MillionDollarButter
Chris2, and you'll be the one to lead the charge I suppose?
In reply to North Korea controlled by… by Chris2
This must be 65D chess. Can somebody care to explain the meaning of all this.
In reply to Chris2, and you'll be the… by Labworks
AoW
when strong, appear weak
the enemies have already been goaded into doing stupid things
In reply to This must be 65D chess. Can… by Brazen Heist
I don't see how calling off a historic meeting is productive.
There is something clearly wrong with Trump if he continues to pick idiots like Pompeo and Bolton and chickens out of the meeting because he got upset at some words Kim said.
Merica is behaving like a touchy little spoilt brat and Trump is all but another Deep State tool.
And by the way, the Deep State is not just a Democrat phenomena.
In reply to AoW when strong, appear weak… by detached.amusement
Trump did Kim a favor calling off the meeting. The pressure was on Kim to make the meeting productive, because the negotiations Kim really wants are all with South Korea. Trunp inserts himself into things in order to wreck them.
In reply to I don't see how calling off… by Brazen Heist
You walk away from the table in order to get a better deal.
In reply to This must be 65D chess. Can… by Brazen Heist
Why not meet first, establish trust, exchange positions, then walk away later to refine your negotiating position?
Obviously Trump has not achieved the initial bargaining position he had hoped. I wonder why that could be.
In reply to You walk away from the table… by tmosley
Kim wants to make a deal with Trump, but his Chinese handlers want to use him as a pawn in the "made in China" crap trade.
Nothing more, nothing less.
In reply to Sometimes you gotta tell… by IridiumRebel
It appears the Kim didn't get the first message sent from the Rod of God... Perhaps the second message will be delivered to his palace...
In reply to art of the deal. gotta be… by infotechsailor
Rods of god fill Cayman bank accounts,not space.
In reply to It appears the Kim didn't… by Keyser