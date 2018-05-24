Trump Calls Off Historic Meeting With North Korea's Kim

While probably not a huge surprise following the recent escalation in US and North Korean diplomatic outbursts, which last night culminated with a top North Korean official calling Mike Pence a "political dummy", and warning that if the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea is called off, the U.S. could instead face off with North Korea in a "nuclear-to-nuclear showdown", moments ago Trump stunned the world when he sent a letter to Kim Jong Un, calling off the June 12 Singapore meeting, stating that "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The letter also contained the usual terms of endearment such as:

  • The warning: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
  • The trolling: "Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated."
  • The loss (yours, not ours): The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
  • And of course, don't forget to write... sometime: "If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write."

Whether this is simply another diplomatic gambit on behalf of the White House, hoping to force China to get Kim to "play nice", with the prodding of South Korea which has everything to lose and nothing to gain from a collapse in the summit, remains unclear, and will depend on the response from North Korea, which earlier today just "demolished" its already destroyed nuclear research center.

Full letter below:

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant.

I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.

The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

The original:

 

To all those who bought the commemorative Trump-Kim meeting coin, our condolences:

And as we await North Korea's response, now that diplomacy has once again failed, the "Libya scenario" appears to be official in play.

Judging by the market's response, the worst case scenario is back front and center.

 

Klassenfeind Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:50

Hahahaha! As if that meeting was ever gonna take place in the first place. I guess only the real Trumptards ever believed that idea!

Has Trump finally figured out that “Art of the Deal” was originally written by the Chinese and is called "The Art of War?" /sarc

Anyway, now iiiiiiiiiiiit's BOLTON time!!!

“Father’s weakness is vanity, hence the slut." (and the fake hair, and the orange skin, and the models, and painting his name on his private jet)

 - Maude Lebowski

Looney BaBaBouy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:53

 

Mike Pence seems to be throwing tantrums, like a 13-year-old girl, every chance he gets.

First, with Michael Flynn.

Then, with North Korea, on multiple occasions.

Just shut the fuck up already – without your dumb unsolicited "opinions", there could’ve been a chance to actually strike a deal with the Norks.

Looney

infotechsailor Looney Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:54

art of the deal. gotta be willing to walk. Trump and Kim will come back to the table when Kim gets his people in line. NKorea saw all the wealth and health in SKorea and they want that for themselves. they will get their stuff together and come back to the table. wait for it. if Kim doesn't face an internal coup, that is.

Klassenfeind D503 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:58

Did anyone seriously believe that;

1) China was going to allow North Korea to give up it's nukes?

2) Kim Jong Un was going to give up his nukes and rely on Trump's promise not to organise a regime change? (i.e. The Libyan Model")

3) China was going to give up it's strategic ally?

4) China was going to be satisfied with US troop leaving South Korea while there are US troops stationed next door in Japan?

5) China and North Korea are dumb enough not to know that the US can always park a couple of aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines next to North Korea any time it wants to?

Seriously? Did you guys really believe that? 🙄 Let me sell you some gold plated tungsten, some ShitCoins and some ocean-view property in Arizona!

Here's a great discussion program concerning the Korean Peninsula from RT:

https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/427076-north-korea-summit-agreement/

It turns out most of those participants of CrossTalk were spot on in their predictions.

CosmicSauce swmnguy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 11:02

The only reason the U.S. has a military base there is for a pre emptive strike.

Reference Iraq invasion.

NK has exotic and rare metals everyone is positioning for. Why would Russia or China keep trying to be buddy buddy with NK?

Iraq was oil, Libya was oil and munitions, Afghanistan was opium and minerals...

Follow the money.

 

nmewn Bulgars Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:07

I'm sure Trump is all heartbroken over not getting that lameass prize...lol...the Nobel "committee" is up to its ass in a sex scandal (#MeTooNobel...lol) and people still come on here acting as if it is supposed to mean something?

Obama destroyed whatever the Nobel "Peace" Prize is supposed to be.

And...still winning ;-)

Beatscape Bulgars Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:07

Captain, our deep probe sensors have reported that China wants this peace deal with N. Korea even more than the US wants it. It appears that Trump may be using this as a ploy to stiffen up and improve his negotiating position with China on world trade.  Additionally, N. Korea is operating from a position of weakness and Trump is making that clear to the rest of the world.  

Brazen Heist detached.amusement Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:45

I don't see how calling off a historic meeting is productive.

There is something clearly wrong with Trump if he continues to pick idiots like Pompeo and Bolton and chickens out of the meeting because he got upset at some words Kim said.

Merica is behaving like a touchy little spoilt brat and Trump is all but another Deep State tool.

And by the way, the Deep State is not just a Democrat phenomena.