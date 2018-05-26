US Threatens Syria With "Firm And Appropriate Measures" After New Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 17:35

Washington is once again concerned about Syrian government expansion inside... wait for it... Syria.

The United States threatened to take "firm and appropriate measures" against Syrian government forces, claiming repeat "ceasefire violations" and concerned over reports that the Syrian Army may be poised for a new military operation to retake Deraa in the country's south.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said late Friday, “As a guarantor of this de-escalation area with Russia and Jordan, the United States will take firm and appropriate measures in response to Assad regime violations.”

The newly built US forces base in Manbij, Syria. Image source: TRT World via Reuters

Nauert referenced the thus far tenuously-holding deal between the US, Russia, and Jordan struck last November which among other stipulations proposed efforts for "the reduction, and ultimate elimination of foreign forces and foreign fighters from the area to ensure a more sustainable peace." This was widely interpreted at the time as calling for an "Iran-free" zone in southern Syria, as Israel has long threatened to go to war should Iranian troops be present near its border.

The State Department warnings come at the end of a week in which Syrian state media claimed US fighter jets attacked Syrian Army positions in the eastern desert near the Iraq border overnight Wednesday, which reportedly killed 12 pro-government fighters.

The US, however, has denied any involvement: "We have no operational reporting of a U.S.-led coalition strike against pro-Syrian regime targets or forces," CENTCOM spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement. And a separate Pentagon spokesman said, "These reports are false, the coalition did not strike any Syrian army positions in eastern Syria."

And less than 24 hours later, another airstrike on a base in central Syria is widely reported to have involved Israel, believed to have targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot. 

Notably, a Reuters report acknowledges the US warning issued late Friday comes as 1) Syrian government forces have cleaned out the last ISIS pockets in the country's south; and 2) Damascus is now "in its strongest position since the early months of the war in 2011". Reuters notes further that the government has "recaptured all remaining insurgent areas near Damascus in recent weeks, including the densely populated eastern Ghouta area, as well as big enclaves in central Syria." 

So essentially while warning against "Assad regime violations" and expansion, the State Department is reasserting the US position that Syria cannot "expand" within its own sovereign borders (borders obviously long recognized internationally and by the United Nations).

The Syrian Army is making preparations to move deeper into the southern province of Deraa where fighting began during the opening months the war starting in 2011. Syrian state media has reported that government planes are dropping leaflets over towns in the region, warning anti-Assad forces that they must disarm or face military attack. 

* * *

Meanwhile, the New York Times has published what purports to be a detailed account of a February 7th major clash between pro-government forces and Russian allies and pro-US forces, which we explained at the time was cause for "an acute international crisis” as it left up to hundreds on the pro-government and Russian side dead, and may have controversially included Russian mercenaries. 

The NYT description of what took place paints a glowing picture of US special forces successfully holding off a massive assault by hundreds of pro-government fighters, based on multiple interviews and documents given to the Times. Business Insider summarizes the NYT revelation as follows :

  • Roughly 40 US commandos held off about 500 forces loyal to the Syrian government — including Russian mercenaries — in an intense firefight in early February, The New York Times reports.
  • No US troops were harmed, but hundreds of pro-government forces were killed, according to The Times.
  • The firefight took place at an outpost next to a Conoco gas station in eastern Syria on February 7.

The New York Times sources described the outcome as follows:

In the end, 200 to 300 of the attacking fighters were killed. The others retreated under merciless airstrikes from the United States, returning later to retrieve their battlefield dead. None of the Americans at the small outpost in eastern Syria — about 40 by the end of the firefight — were harmed.

And further:

The firefight was described by the Pentagon as an act of self-defense against a unit of pro-Syrian government forces. In interviews, United States military officials said they had watched — with dread — hundreds of approaching rival troops, vehicles and artillery pieces in the week leading up to the attack.

If both this week's reported foreign air assaults and last month's massive US coalition strikes on Damascus are any indication, such direct clashes between Syria and the US forces will likely occur again. The only question that remains is the degree to which things will escalate in any future confrontation as the stakes are now even higher with Damascus feeling itself in a more comfortable security position compared to last year, and has a new confidence to respond militarily. 

Masher1 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 17:36

Figures...

Well, Can't say i have any surprise....

How many times has this evil bunch been at it now? I guess near on 100 years since the real bad shit was topic of the morning brief...

Live by the sword, Die by the sword... American deeds do have costs America, Nasty shit can and will fallout from your inaction on the matters you should be more concerned with....

Freedom is not the freedom to do as your heavy handed war toys say it is... Your going to have to see the danger you all are in, See the gravity of the mess you all are up to your necks in here....

Much has been done in your name and with your approval...

Many have a case to bring, against your willingness to allow this evil bunch of Satan worshiping soldiers of yours to run amok. Deeds HAVE consequences, Amends will have to be meted out sooner or later, Every American has a choice to make this day.....

Not one of you can avoid the choice...

You all know what the path should be, but why are you not willing to trod this path?....

Failure is coming.... Everything that has a beginning also has an end, Many can see the end coming for the things you do....

 

Seems a big example needs to be made in all this......

MoreSun TBT or not TBT Sat, 05/26/2018 - 17:40

Bring the Gold Escrava Isaura Sat, 05/26/2018 - 17:46

People need to get clear it's not JEWS. It's Zionists and the cabal of Goldschmidt, Warburg and Rothschild. Stop blaiming regular Jews for the Jewish elite. Might as well say all white men in the US are responsible for the crimes of the Bush family. It's nonsense and unhelpful. If you want out from under their boot, stop making it about race or religion and start making it about elites who are calling the shots.

Billy the Poet Bring the Gold Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:01

People do understand that. I believe that MoreSun, revolta, etc. is just another example of a Zionist engaging in supposedly anti-Semitic attacks in order to make those of us who speak out against the actual crimes of Israel look like buffoons. He fits the profile perfectly with his multiple accounts and endless raving.

 

For example see:

The Double Identity of an "Anti-Semitic" Commenter

https://www.commondreams.org/hambaconeggs

MoreSun Billy the Poet Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

Bringthegold,

It is most all jews. I as well as others wanted to believe it was only this zionist group. 

BUT !!! the facts are in. All the jew supremacist foreign agent operations in the united states and their affiliates throughout the world are financed by mom & pop jews throughout the world in $25-2500.00 continual donations and from dumber than dumb Christian zionists.

So all the ADL's, AIPAC, ZOA, SPLC, WJC, CFR, ACLU, and a thousand more are not only financed by jew oligarchs but by the mass of jews throughout the world. They are unified. 

Dindu Nuffins MoreSun Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

He's right on this point, dummies. Lots of Jews donate and do field work for the organisations that you think are run by a few Jews. Keep in mind what the Talmud really is: Tikkun Olam, All jews are one entity, the Body of Adam, Kol Yisrael Averim Zeh Bazeh. This is not just a book for a few elites, but for every Jew.

You "It's only a few Jewish elites" people aren't much more awake than the ordinary joes.

MoreSun you know they … Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

And who will reap the benefits of the next destructive economic collapse- yip, the jew supremacist oligarchs and their goy accomplices of the world-as always.

Blankone Algo Rhythm Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

Putin the Pussy won't even provide the S300 to Syria, Putin the Pussy recently, after Bibi went to Moscow and threatened him, confirmed he will not even consider providing the S300.

Now we have even MORE attacks by the US/Israel/France air forces - and where is Putin the Pussy? PTP made several threats in a series to even attack the "source". But he did not have the ball for it. PTP being PTP.

The US has over 20 military bases IN Syria. IN Syria. INside. Over 20 bases.

PTP negotiated this cease fire zone, and now it has turned into a zone for the terrorist to take over cities and Syria not to be able to resist or govern the region. PTP gave it over to the terrorist.

Anyone Seen Putin the Pussy?

Putin/Russia cannot even conduct international business without using the dollar. PTP's threat is to try to use the Euro, not even the ruble or yuan. PTP has allowed Russia to be so dependent upon the dollar and SWIFT that Russia can be put into turmoil within two months by cutting off SWIFT. Pathetic.

veritas semper… DownWithYogaPants Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

The Israhelli attack was a fiasco:https://twitter.com/WithinSyriaBlog/status/1000388903436718080

And Syria has new air defense systems ,from Iran and Russia .

The Donald has grown a full jihadi beard ,matching his awesome hair; maybe he had it from the very beginning ,only we failed to see it:

http://nrt24.ru/en/news/it-confirmed-trump-regime-does-support-isis-ter…

ISIS attacked immediately after the US air force ,known as ISIS air force bombed the SAA.

Now ,the Donald bimbo at the State Department  issued threats for Syria : do not dare liberate the Daraa region ,in the S , near the zionist occupied Golan . This will make the US Congress' intentions to recognize it as belonging to Israhell ,more challenging.

The zionist state is pressing for this.

There is trouble in Kurdistan ( the new American zionist project for a new Israhell ): popular uprising against the US / kurdish occupiers.

PS :

for anybody interested , I have two new sites ,one where I post comments(last about the aftermath of Jerusalem move and will publish one about NK) and one where I post portraits made by me of personalities; I made the portraits of : Lavrov,Putin,Assad,gen . Suheil al Hassan ,gen. Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah. Plan for more ,like Ahed Tamimi, gen. Zahreddine ,etc

https://me582.wordpress.com/

https://artisticexpressions394454247.wordpress.com/

MoreSun nmewn Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:42

nmewn MoreSun Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

You just accused Bring The Gold of being a Jewish supremacist supporter and I know for a fact he's not.

So, in your zeal to "remove the entire jewish supremacist power structure of the world" try not to kill off, confine, imprison, impoverish and/or make dhimmis of those on "your side" if you can possibly help it and I'm sure Patrick Little very much thanks you for your support ;-)

MoreSun shovelhead Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:13 Permalink

It's funny how you long term jew supremacist sympathizers all work in unison. You have all self identified yourselves as weakling cucks or full out jew supremacist controlled opposition. Me thinks your all a little of both, but maybe much, much worse. Only time will tell. 

Not a single one of you will list the most recent israeli war crimes against humanity. You each segue, slither, name call, & accuse, BUT not a thing concerning your wretched criminal state of so-called israel. 

Your affections for the criminal state seem to very telling and only one of you had a 1/10 hearted effort in bringing any israeli war crime presentations to the table. 

 

beemasters Billy the Poet Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Billy is sometimes a terrible debater, often gets dragged into personal attacks by his own choosing. They would be stupid to hire him as a long/short term "embedded ADL jew supremacist controlled opposition operative." I would ask for my money back if I were his boss.

But I agree the US is waaaay out of the red line on Syria. Israhell has been expanding illegally and there's deafening silence on this. Oh, the hypocrisy! Please tell that your "ADL jew supremacist" boss to stop Israhell if you see him, Billy/Darren. :)

 

Add: There's no sense providing personal information to strangers. Didn't your mom tell you that??? There's nothing to prove but one has to only answer to his own conscience.

Billy the Poet beemasters Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Billy is sometimes a terrible debater,

That's debatable.

often gets dragged into personal attacks by his own choosing

You talkin' to me?

There's no sense providing personal information to strangers.

Millions of people use their real names on the Internet. Is Ron Paul wrong to host a videocast under his own name? I've published websites for over twenty years, always under my own name and I haven't had any problem.

You fret too much.

Billy the Poet beemasters Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

My first ZH handle was CrockettAlmanac.com which was a political blog I published under my own name. Funny thing is that I spent far more time posting here than creating content on that site and so I closed the site and came back as Billy the Poet in honor of the protagonist in Kurt Vonnegut's Welcome to the Monkeyhouse.

I don't post anything I'm ashamed of so why shouldn't I use my real name? If now isn't the time for real Americans to stand up and be counted then when will that day come?: