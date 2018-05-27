Swift Injustice: The "Terrifying" Case Of Tommy Robinson

Authored by Bruce Bawer via The Gatestone Institute,
The swiftness with which injustice was meted out to Tommy Robinson is stunning. No, more than that: it is terrifying.
Without having access to his own lawyer, Robinson was summarily tried and sentenced to 13 months behind bars. He was then transported to Hull Prison.
Meanwhile, the judge who sentenced Robinson also ordered British media not to report on his case. Newspapers that had already posted reports of his arrest quickly took them down. All this happened on the same day.
In Britain, rapists enjoy the right to a full and fair trial, the right to the legal representation of their choice, the right to have sufficient time to prepare their cases, and the right to go home on bail between sessions of their trial. No such rights were offered, however, to Tommy Robinson.
The very first time I set foot in London, back in my early twenties, I kicked up into an adrenaline high that lasted for the entire week of my visit. Never, in later years, did any other place ever have such an impact on me -- not Paris, not Rome. Yes, Rome was a cradle of Western civilization, and Paris a hub of Western culture -- but Britain was the place where the values of the Anglosphere, above all a dedication to freedom, had fully taken form. Without Britain, there would have been no U.S. Declaration of Independence, Constitution, or Bill of Rights.
In recent years, alas, Britain has deviated from its commitment to liberty. Foreign critics of Islam, such as the American scholar Robert Spencer, and for a time, even the Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders have been barred from the country. Now, at least one prominent native critic of Islam, Tommy Robinson, has been repeatedly harassed by the police, railroaded by the courts, and left unprotected by prison officials who have allowed Muslim inmates to beat him senseless. Clearly, British authorities view Robinson as a troublemaker and would like nothing more than to see him give up his fight, leave the country (as Ayaan Hirsi Ali left the Netherlands), or get killed by a jihadist (as happened to the Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh).
On Friday, as reported here yesterday, the saga of Tommy Robinson entered a new chapter. British police officers pulled him off a street in Leeds, where, in his role as a citizen journalist, he was livestreaming a Facebook video from outside a courthouse. Inside that building, several defendants were on trial for allegedly being part of a so-called "grooming gang" -- a group of men, almost all Muslim, who systematically rape non-Muslim children, in some cases hundreds of them, over a period of years or decades. Some ten thousand Facebook viewers around the world witnessed Robinson's arrest live.
Pictured: Police officers pull Tommy Robinson (center) off a street in Leeds, England, where, in his role as a citizen journalist, he was livestreaming a Facebook video from outside a courthouse. (Image source: TommyRobinson.online video screenshot)
The police promptly dragged Robinson in front of a judge, where, without having access to his own lawyer, he was summarily tried and sentenced to 13 months behind bars. He was then transported to Hull Prison.
Meanwhile, the judge who sentenced him also ordered the British media not to report on his case. Newspapers that had already posted reports of his arrest quickly took them down. Even ordinary citizens who had written about the arrest on social media removed their posts, for fear of sharing Robinson's fate. All this happened on the same day.
A kangaroo court, then a gag order. In the United Kingdom, where rapists enjoy the right to a full and fair trial, the right to the legal representation of their choice, the right to have sufficient time to prepare their cases, and the right to go home on bail between sessions of their trial. No such rights were offered, however, to Tommy Robinson.
The swiftness with which injustice was meted out to Robinson is stunning. No, more than that: it is terrifying. On various occasions over the years, I have been subjected in person to an immediate threat of Islamic violence: I have had a knife pulled on me by a young gang member, and been encircled by a crowd of belligerent men in djellabas outside a radical mosque. But that was not frightening. This is frightening -- this utter violation of fundamental British freedoms.
From one perspective, to be sure, Robinson's lightning-fast arrest, trial, and imprisonment should not have come as a surprise. "There has been a campaign to 'get Tommy' -- or what looks remarkably like it -- for some time," a source in the UK, whom I will call Jane Doe, told me late early Saturday morning.
The apparent justification for Robinson's arrest is that he was on a suspended sentence. In May of last year, he was taken into custody while reporting from outside a courthouse in Kent, where another group of Muslim defendants was being tried, also on "grooming" charges. That arrest was also unjustified. At least, however, Robinson was given a suspended sentence. This time, presumably, it was determined that the mere act of reporting yet again from outside another courthouse amounted to a violation of the terms of his suspended sentence.
The official cynicism here is obvious. Jane Doe made a vital point: that often, when one of these "grooming gang" trials is being held, the extended families and friends of the defendants stand outside the courthouse and "heckle and intimidate" the rape victims as well as their families and supporters. "I've had reports of children as young as five throwing stones at victims' families," Doe said.
"This intimidation by extended community groups also involves going around to houses and harassing people." She has even heard of witnesses for the prosecution who have needed police protection to use a rest room inside a courthouse. Needless to say, this heckling and harassment is rarely reported on and never punished.
One potentially positive aspect of this ugly turn of events is that it turned heads that should have been turned long ago. Jane Doe noted that many of her Twitter contacts "were tweeting that they didn't necessarily support Tommy in general but were appalled that someone reporting these [grooming] crimes was arrested." Some of her acquaintances, she said, "are stunned and in despair." On Saturday, thousands of Robinson's supporters rallied in Westminster. But will such public protests make any difference? One British ex-policeman reacted to Robinson's incarceration with a video urging his fellow countrymen not just to march or rally but to join Ann Marie Waters' party For Britain and do for freedom of speech in Britain what UKIP did to get British out of the EU.
Jane Doe had more interesting information to offer. While Robinson is being punished for drawing attention to Muslim rape gangs, the Sikh Awareness Society, which has also reported on these "grooming" trials, is left alone. "They are a godsend," said Doe, "because they pull no punches yet don't seem to get the intimidation that people like Tommy get." Of course -- British police would not dare arrest a bearded man in a turban. Doe also mentioned an imam who was arrested recently, only to be let go by police after "a large group of supporters demanded his release." At least one police officer acknowledged that the imam had been freed because otherwise "they would have been facing riots all around the country." Doe summed up British authorities' current approach to the Islamic situation as follows: "they have lost control... and are simply going for those who they think will make the least fuss. The classroom bully has terrorised the teacher into punishing the kids who are bullied."
One assumes that the officials think that perpetrating this kind of injustice will somehow keep the peace. If I were one of their number, I would not be so certain. The people at that Westminster rally on Saturday were angry. How many other British subjects share their anger? Doe expressed concern that this summer in Britain may turn out to be quite restive. Well, maybe that is all for the good.
For my part, I cannot for the life of me fathom why not a single prominent or powerful individual in all of the United Kingdom has come forward to challenge the mistreatment of Tommy Robinson – and thereby stand up for freedom of speech.
Is the whole British establishment a bunch of cowards? I suppose we will know the answer to that question soon enough, if we do not know it already.
Here's the TL;DR version (via @RexTillerson)...
1. A reporter discovers a child sex ring
2. Reporter tells the story
3. UK arrests reporter for sharing the story
4. UK puts reporter in prison for 1 year for reporting the story
5. UK places gag order on the story & takes down story from the web
You are not dreaming!
Welcome to the future...
I attended a peaceful demonstration opposite Downing St at 3pm today. It was to support Tommy Robinson in his current difficulties. However, a few fools ruined the whole thing by trying to scale the gates of No 10. Destroying the legitimacy of the demo. Does no one any good. pic.twitter.com/XD0ckdWxpz— Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) May 26, 2018
Live at #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/DJNvsV5KBU— Vervima Media (@VervimaMedia) May 26, 2018
Noahide laws, check. World Supreme Court in Jerusalem, built. Third Temple: waiting for the detonation from under the dome. Of course they will claim all those Iranian terrorists did it.
Foot the bill then if you're willing, I won't pay for all that killing.
Hey Royals - if you want to salvage any appearance of acting in Britain's best interest, you had better DO SOMETHING about this bullshit. Otherwise - we and your subjects are all just going to eat cake, eh?
Death to the globalists.
This is exactly NKVD/CHEKA 2.0. Expected for the neo left fascists to return to the good old tactics of their ancestors. In these times - a *MUST* read!
https://www.amazon.com/STALINS-INSTRUMENTS-TERROR-CHEKA-NKVD/dp/1904687…
Worse than an outright media ban, the government allowed certain media outlets to publish BS stories which characterize him in a bad light.
WATCH THIS, it lays out the entire case against the government and the police and how TR and his family have been mistreated.
Tommy Robinson's BANNED speech: "The British Police State" (1:19:19)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ao2VlpxGFe4
All of you people defiling Islam need to ask yourself a question.
Where were all of these "vile" people before America and its Israeli handlers began bombing and upending their native countries?
Answer: They were, more or less, living peaceably IN those countries.
If you don't like vengeful, extremist Muslims invading YOUR countries, raping your women and vowing to take over... then look to the SOURCE of all of this turmoil. WE... the zombified western body - have been used by the world zionist head - to create all of the mayhem that has led to our destabilized world. When you have cancer, the only way to heal is to extract the tumor - AT ITS SOURCE. If you blame the symptom, you are playing right into (((their))) divide and conquer strategy.
How about no? anyone who defends it doesn't deserve anyone's attention, your only say in this argument is to pack your bags and move to your the filthy country where your beliefs come from. It's typical islamic propaganda to blame the victim - as you're doing here. Molenbeek didn't become an islamic paradise over night - and it had nothing to do with any US incursion.
islam has been waging a very calculated long term war, by taking advantage of our system, that ranges from immigration, welfare, and having 10 kids. Libya's Qadafi even said they'll take over Europe through birth rates, so that really puts your argument to rest.
Further, Turkey has a long standing history of attacking Europe, for CENTURIES, and don't act like it didn't use refugees as a weapon.
If you want to defend it, your options are:
1. A fist through your face
2. move back to where you came from
That's my version of tolerance and healthy debate on this issue!!
That's a bit much.
Yes, Islam is a Cult that worships a child molester as their "prophet".
And yes, it condones killing anyone who won't also agree to worship said child molester.
But all that said, killing everyone of them on the planet is going a bit too far.
The important thing is to isolate the Cultists in their own countries and don't let them threaten the peaceful people of the world.
And this is where the Globalist Elites, mostly in the EU, have been working hard to undermine the rest of the world.
I did not downvote u.
Your posts are usually spot on but two wrongs don't make a right.
Their invasion and non-integration with an incapatability makes this lose/lose to keep almost any of them in western societies.
Send them back or remove them by any means for all I care. Finally, try to compensate families for any of our real prior sins of past admins.
muslim filth spread as diarrhea and smell worse.
All the vulgar things you're yelling sound awfully dumb and aren't compelling.
Where were the the vile Islamics? Before the mean Israelis held on to the land given them after the Arabs and Hitler tried to kill them all but failed? Those Islamics?
They were plotting their next invasion of Vienna.
Hitler tried to kill them all but failed
Check these facts and make a list, Hitler was Zionist.
Take this to heart once you have read it, True Torah Jews are those who said it.
Zionism was supported by the German SS and Gestapo.[3] [4] [5] [6] Hitler himself personally supported Zionism.[7] [8] During the 1930's, in cooperation with the German authorities, Zionist groups organized a network of some 40 camps throughout Germany where prospective settlers were trained for their new lives in Palestine. As late as 1942 Zionists operated at least one of these officially authorized "Kibbutz" training camps[9] over which flew the blue and white banner which would one day be adopted as the national flag of "Israel".[10]
http://www.truetorahjews.org/antisemitism
This also explains why zionist and communist jews did so well under National Socialism. Soros is a prime example. In the labor camps it was always the jews themselves who were the most cruel to the internees. These guys were in reality jewish/zionist spies sent to the labor camps or left behind like Soros.
Yes, the Ottoman empire ruled over these people's with an iron fist, in a mix of feudal systems, with Islam as the totalitarian web pinning everyone down.
Who fought to free old Palestine from the Turkish battle line?
The Arab Army under Lawrence, no Jewish army did that service.
Or just don't let them in to begin with. The EU alone has made this possible.
Any "peace" in those countries has only come under authoritarian rule and ruthless tyranny since the dawn of written history. To suggest otherwise is simply comical.
Christian-minority-governed Lebanon was the main recent exception until it was overrun by "peaceful" Muslim Palestinians who showed up after being kicked out of every other country they were allowed to migrate to. Because their first task is to set about undermining and displacing the existing (usually Muslim) government.
The royals own the UK; parliament and political parties are a sham that enable the proles to rattle their chains, a distraction that obscures the true power base. The Muslim invasion of the UK is Royal Family sanctioned and approved, 100%.
But why?
Because they're globalists. And national pride and European ethnic identity are historic barriers to the globalist goal of a one world socialist super state. So patriotism has to be villified as "far right", societal homogeneity must be diluted with mass immigration, and liberal aka Marxist doctrine foisted on everyone.
The UK is under occupation by globalist rulers, with a media, judiciary, police and party system all now in full enemy collaborator mode. The British police now are the same as the Gendarmerie in Vichy France, enforcers for the occupiers. A stealth war has been declared on the British people and only now are some of them wakening up to it.
Crowdfund for Crusades IV
Bullets are about .50 cents a pop.
only if you include all abrahamics. none are better than the others.
Belief in the metaphysical is for weak-minded fools.
The acid test will be if any MP raises it under protection of Parliamentary privilege. If not we really are in the shit.
The UK may not be a police state but this is the action of a police state and it is difficult to believe that this was not ordered from much higher up the political system.
Sorry but it is a police state.
truly they have always worked hard to keep the working-class down along with the people in their colonies. White or black or brown or yellow you are only a slave in their eyes.
God bless Tommy. The last British hero?
Or maybe the first!? *crosses fingers*
muslim or not if you rape a member of my family a trial will be the least of your worries.
Not in the UK.
Muslims should be allowed to live in their own countries without getting bombed by NATO for whatever excuse the US finds to control their resources and banking.
Fuck you mactruck, too stupid to see it's cause and effect. MIC, banks and soros.
True, but it is no excuse for criminality, and certainly not for gang-raping young girls.
They should all be castrated! But start with those who shipped them there, those who are responsible for creating this mess.
Somehow I can't see an Iraqi (or Libyan, Yemeni, Syrian, Afghani, Somali etc etc) having much respect for the west or it's "culture".
Ship them all back then leave them the fuck alone.
We aren't doing enough to kill all of you. Everywhere you go, anything you touch turns to shit.
You are one ignorant son of a bitch.
Make your argument, why do Muslims need to be killed.
It's uncouth, semi literate idiots like you that chase educated people away from media of this type.
Go kill yourself you fucking stupid ignoramus.
Below are details to contact Tommy if you wish to send messages of support, money for postage stamps, phone calls and food/toiletries are always appreciated. A2084CG Stephen Lennon HMP Hull Prison Hedon Rd, Hull HU9 5LS ✅You can also use this service to email Tommy, https://www.emailaprisoner.com/ ✅If you wish to help Tommy’s legal fund you can do so by going to tommyrobinson.online/support
Much better if every member of your inbred red-neck clan is killed.
It's a proven fact that Muslims inbreed and have high occurrences of deformity.
And this is why you'll always be a loser. You're evil.
Agreed.
Are you Brits going to do something or you just going to stand there bleeding?
Uh and what exactly is the USA doing aside from killing them from drones and spec ops and creating 100 more terrorists for every one we kill in the never-ending "War on Terror?"
Our government created ISIS. They made it and won't waste the crisis.
Declassified 2012 Pentagon report:
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Pg.-291-Pgs.-28…
Michael Flynn: I don’t know if they turned a blind eye. I think it was a decision. I think it was a wilful decision.
https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/headtohead/2016/01/transcript-mich…
The Obama regime did that . They got control of the levers of government for a while and abused them as much as they could get away with while still pretending to great virtue and restraint.
As if any other president is different. Reagan supported the Nicaraguan contra terrorists and the mujahadeen.
US has a long history of supporting terrorists and terrorism. Usually they call them "freedom fighters".
Obviously we did not kill enough of them.
Dude, your making excuses for the animals that rape children! Really!!
7/7 9/11
Fuk the British....all of them. The Jewish Bankers in London are the reason for most of the fuked up stuff in this world!
What's really shocking about this story is the fact that the press was gagged by a single judge from even reporting the fact of Robinson's arrest. Robinson was in trouble with the law in the first place for making disparaging remarks about Islam in a country that has decided to criminalize speech it doesn't like. Ironically in the context of the author of this article (Gatestone), it is organizations like the ADL which advocated for such laws in the first instance. This is what happens when you convince a society that speech disapproved of by a certain group can be criminalized.
Don't think that is right. The fact of his arrest is in the Sunday Times (Rod Liddle comment not in the main news) but there is nothing as to what happened next. Silence.
