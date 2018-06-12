Libya "Before And After" Photos Go Viral

A Libyan man who took photos of himself posing at various spots across Beghazi in 2000 has revisited the same locations 18 years later to photograph life under the new "NATO liberated" Libya.
The "before and after" pics showing the utter devastation of post-Gaddafi Libya have gone viral, garnering 50,000 retweets after they were posted to an account that features historical images of Libya under Gaddafi’s rule between 1969 and 2011.
It appears people do still care about Libya even if the political elites in Paris, London, and Washington who destroyed the country have moved on. Though we should recall that British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was caught on tape in a private meeting last year saying Libya was ripe for UK investment, but only after Libyans "clear the dead bodies away."
We previously detailed in Libya's Slave Auctions And African Genocide: What Hillary Knew how Libya went from being a stable, modernizing secular state to a hellhole of roving jihadist militias, warring rival governments, and open-air slave auctions of captured migrants.
Yet what the viral photos confirm is that Libya was once a place of sprawling hotels, wide and clean city streets, functioning infrastructure, and lively neighborhoods. But these very places are now bullet-ridden ruins rotting amidst the political backdrop of the 'Mad Max' style chaos unleashed immediately after US-NATO's bombing the country into regime change.
A young Libyan man took pictures in the city of Benghazi in 2018 in the same places where he had taken pictures in 2000. pic.twitter.com/rjfbiGzNRA— Libya | ليبيا (@Libya_En) June 9, 2018
Hillary still says that she has no regrets even after Obama timidly voiced a half-hearted and too-little-too-late Libya mea culpa of sorts in 2016.
Though Hillary's beloved Libyan
Al Qaeda ..."rebels" — legitimized and empowered through broad support from the West — are now among the very militias hosting slave auctions and fueling the European refugee crisis, she's never so much as hinted that regime change in Libya left the country and much of the region in shambles. Instead, she simply chose to conclude her role in the tragic story of Libya with her crazed and gleeful declaration of "we came, we saw, he died."
Regime change enthusiasts everywhere please take note of what your blind jingoism has wrought.
* * *
A year before the NATO bombing of Libya the UN Development Programme (UNDP) assigned a Human Development Index (HDI) ranking of 53 to Libya (out of 169 countries ranked, Libya ranked highest on the African continent).
Right up until the eve of NATO's air campaign against the Libyan state, international media outlets understood and acknowledged the country's high human development rankings, though it later became inconvenient to present the empirical data. A February 2011 BBC report is a case in point.
The 2011 war and aftermath created a failed state with a once economically independent population now turned largely dependent on foreign aid and relief.
Currently considered to be at "emergency levels" of need, prior to NATO intervention Libya was not even on the Word Food Program's radar, yet is now considered a dire humanitarian disaster zone.
* * *
Among the few editorials written in major Western publications in the midst NATO's war on Libya warning of the consequences to come in real time was a 2011 piece for The Telegraph by Brendan O'Neill.
Though apparently now scrubbed from the internet [this no longer exists on The Telegraph site or in its archives: “The narcissism of the iPad imperialists who want to invade Libya,” Brendan O’Neill, The Telegraph (blogs), 25 February 2011], O'Neill's article is worth revisiting.
The article is preserved and quoted extensively in the book, Slouching Towards Sirte: NATO's War on Libya and Africa, which contains essential summary context laying out the role that international media played in 2011 and after in lying the public into war.
Below is an extensive excerpt from O'Neill's "The narcissism of the iPad imperialists who want to invade Libya"... relevant as ever when in comes to the West's continuing role in Libya, or in places like Syria, Yemen, or Afghanistan.
* * *
In a modern political sphere that has its fair share of narcissists and ignoramuses, no one is quite as narcissistic or as ignorant as the liberal interventionist. From the comfort of his Home Counties home, possibly to the sound of birds tweeting on the windowsill, the liberal interventionist will write furious, spittle-stained articles about the need to invade faraway countries in order to topple their dictators. As casually and thoughtlessly as the rest of us write shopping lists, he will pen a 10-point plan for the bombing of Yugoslavia or Afghanistan or Iraq and not give a second thought to the potentially disastrous consequences.
Now, having learned nothing from the horrors that they cheer-led like excitable teenage girls over the past 15 years, these bohemian bombers, these latte-sipping lieutenants, these iPad imperialists are back. This time they’re demanding the invasion of Libya. In the Guardian Ian Birrell brushes aside the eight-year nightmare of Iraq in one sentence – we shouldn’t be “scarred by the foolishness of the Iraq invasion”, he says – as he calls on the international community to spearhead a “rapid intervention” to save the people of Libya. It’s like an “apocalyptic Hollywood film” and there are even “rumours of systematic male rape”, he says, proving once again that there is no situation so bad that it cannot be made to sound even worse by hacks seeking to emotionally blackmail NATO into dropping a couple of tonnes of bombs.
Over at Slate, a headline sums up the outlook of Libya-concerned liberals: “It’s time to intervene.” Apparently world leaders can send a message to the broader Arab world by getting a grip on the Libyan crisis now. “Before the region descends into protracted civil conflict, the international community has the opportunity, in Libya, to set an important precedent and save thousands of lives in the process.” Meanwhile, a gaggle of human rights groups is calling on the UN and the EU to intervene to “protect Libyan civilians from government killings”. The White Man’s Burden is alive and well, it seems, though it has been thoroughly de-Kiplingised and turned into a super-liberal, PC endeavour.
The ignorance of liberal interventionists is captured in the fact that they seem to have wilfully forgotten the disastrous interventions of the past 15 years, all of which, from Yugoslavia to Afghanistan to Iraq, exacerbated local tensions and led to more, not less, bloodshed. It takes a special kind of arrogance to be able to demand yet another international military venture when the terrible consequences of your last one are still plain to see. And their narcissism is contained in the fact that the real reason they are making these demands for war is to make themselves feel good, to demonstrate that they care with a capital C. They know nothing of the countries that they want to see invaded, and care little about the potential of such invasions to destabilise things further. No, all that matters is that in saying “Forget Iraq, let’s now attack Gaddafi!”, they can publicly demonstrate their own moral indefatigability.
It was a joint effort between Hillary and Obama.
Democrats are not good at remodeling.
Will CNN ask Hillary and/or Obama if it was "worth it"?
Wouldn't it be fun to listen to either of them explain the net result of their Libya policies?
The Libyan Government should demand a war crimes trial for Obama/Hillary.
In reply to It was a joint effort… by YourAverageJoe
Love how they framed that. Libya was functioning when the dark man was there, and destroyed when the lighter man was there.
Funny no images of all the dark Africans running amok.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Liberals crime.
In reply to Love how they framed that. by NidStyles
Absolutely with Libya, but then you have Iraq and Bush......
In reply to Liberals crime. by Americano
And Trump has his Syria and Yemen.
In reply to Absolutely with Libya, but… by Stan522
Trump has not STARTED any "Freedom and Democracy spreading" wars...he inherited them.
But if he starts one, you can count on me to call for his war crimes trial too.
In reply to And Trump has his Syria and… by Uchtdorf
"We came, we saw, he died"....BwahahahhahahaMuahahahahaha (and I brought some babies home for my club)
In reply to Trump has not STARTED any … by FireBrander
Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, it's what we do. Only a few people on the planet make it possible but it's the remaining 99.9999% that suffer their decisions and actions. History says it's our nature and will likely remain until other possibilities are experienced. US/NK negotiations are a good start, Kurds meeting Assad is a good follow-up. An informed planet is making a difference, the photos are the proof. People can matter.
In reply to "We came, we saw, he died"… by TahoeBilly2012
You forgot South Africa. All the civilized blacks will openly admit that things were far better during Apartheid.
Although the people instigating the destruction and the destruction itself are the same in both instances, in SA the methods were much different.
What were the South Africans thinking anyway? What did they think Israel was going to do once they had stolen and cooerced the information and materials they needed for their arsenal of nuclear weapons?
In reply to Libya, Syria, Iraq,… by two hoots
Can't do to NK what they did to Iraq and Libya with China nearby. Perhaps there's a different game afoot to achieve a similar outcome?
In reply to You forgot South Africa. … by Heros
It was the Russians...
In reply to Can't do to NK what they did… by MANvsMACHINE
Israhell is WAGGING the WEST to destroy every country in the region,
while they THEMSELVES are committing WAR CRIMES with impunity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to It was the Russians... by Yellow_Snow
don't forget the work we did in nyc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_World_Trade_Center
hugs,
the pull-it consortium
In reply to Israhell is WAGGING the… by wadalt
It doesn't matter if it was Democrats or Republicans...In the end, it's the American people who paid for the atrocities and will likely be held responsible for the reparations. That's the reason there ought to be stronger citizen voices to stop future wars. There seems to be more vocal protests for Robinson free speech than against governments' illegal wars/mass killing. How did we end up here???
In reply to don't forget the work we did… by SafelyGraze
Anybody who wants to understand exactly what happened in Libya needs to listen to John B. Wells' interview with James and Joanne Moriarty, two american businesspeople who were in Libya during the events in question. It's even more shocking than you would imagine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vUJSvynuxw
In reply to It doesn't matter if it was… by beemasters
In reply to Good to see my men… by ravolla
Media was part of the color revolution in Libya. The CNN reporter was angry that the rebels ran up to the front and just started shooting, or wasting ammo shooting in the air. She was sounding like a fucking general during her reports. They let the mask slip because they thought they had this country in their clutches for all time.
Media never mentioned Libya after. I have been screaming about this since it happened. Nobody wants to talk about the failed state of Libya that is now practicing slavery and harvesting their organs!
And it wasn't just Hillary OBAMA WAS THE PRESIDENT. I get that we put Hillary front and center on that because she was running for President but does anyone think Pompeo can go completely destroy a country without Trump signing off?
In reply to Your posts are becoming… by N0TME
Wesley Clark explained back in 2007? that Libya was on "the list". Red team/blue team or DEEP STATE.
In reply to Media was part of the color… by Chris2
Of course, blame the west! Blame them when Ghadafi was a live tyrant, wasting Libya's money & killing his own people. How could they let such an evil man go on?! Blame NATO (after begging them) for being so slow to help with airstrikes when the uprising was about to lose and Ghadafi again, was killing his own people. The fact that all the Islamic groups in Libya fighting against Ghadafi couldn't organize themselves, work together, & build a new country - of course has to be the west's fault.
There's NO WAY that Islam was the problem nor selfish human nature. Things are a mess, it couldn't be our fault, so it must be someone else's.
In reply to It doesn't matter if it was… by beemasters
Al Qaeda created by us, ISIS, ISIL or whatever they want to call it was created by us. It is the portable go anywhere army of ours.
Because those people are low IQ they think its real and join up, bandwagon. Its a color revolution that started in Afghanistan in the 80s.
It's EMPIRE, BABY.
In reply to Of course, blame the west! … by verite
BDS bullshit. Fake "palestinians" want no peace under in form, as for genocyde they were 1 million decades ago now 3 3. Israel is surrounded by nations that are every bit as imperial as their western counters parts.
Go fuck your teddy bear else where, if ISraeil is not frim tey will get invaded. It aplies to all the wealthy countries by the way, whoeer the prom
oters if there is one or the circumstances.
In reply to Israhell is WAGGING the… by wadalt
Do you English?
In reply to BDS bullshit. Fake … by homonohumanus
Bogus. Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, & Russia are to blame.
Hamas is a thug operation. They shoot their own people if they don't do what they are told.
In reply to Israhell is WAGGING the… by wadalt
Would it be okay if Hamas shoots the people who are not their own if they don't do what thet are told ?
Like freedom and democracy.
In reply to Bogus. Hamas, Hezbollah,… by verite
.... In the year of 2000 there were eight countries without a Rothschild-owned or -controlled Central Bank:
...
The only countries left in 2003 without a Central Bank owned or controlled by the Rothschild Family were:
...
The only four countries left in 2011, to this day, without a Central Bank owned or controlled by the Rothschild Family are:
... this is what these talmudic “wars” are all about ...
In reply to It was the Russians... by Yellow_Snow
Yes, it's what it's about plus the clearing out of regions around Israel (which is directly impacting the mass migrants into Europe).
In reply to .... In the year of… by PrayingMantis
It's a sick, sick world... Bush, Obama, Blair hope you fucks rot in hell.
In reply to Yes, it's what it's about… by headless blogger
PBOC controlled by Rothschilds??
In reply to .... In the year of… by PrayingMantis
... @rwe2late >>> ... “PBOC controlled by Rothschilds?? ... “ ...
... yes, as well as Russia’s ... and also, keep in mind, China has a US$3.21 Trillion reserve (Nov2017) and probably not paying into the Rothschild coffers ... and, China, as well as Russia is part of the founding members of BRICS consortium which are in the process of detaching from the long tentacles of Rothschild via the Petro-Yuan to disable the Pedro-dollar from its default-currency pedestal ...
... they now have BRICS Bank, which takes over any IMF, World Bank and other Rothschild-owned entities, for any loans BRICS members might require ... and, perhaps, to any non-BRICS member, as well, like Iran or Syria ... they might even be offering Iran or Syria any oil-based or otherwise preferred loans outside of any SWIFT/BIS-controlled scenario ...
... one of the reasons for the non-stop barrage of Russia-bashing is due to the fact that Russia’s debts to Rothschild and other creditors were forgiven (despite the fact that Russia’s central bank is also Rothschild-controlled) when the defunct USSR was split into 15 different countries or states and none of those countries would be stupid enough to “take over” the Rothschild and other creditors’ debts (of the USSR) and therefore Russia became debt-free, owing nothing to the talmudic Rothschild family and other creditors ...
... and so, the only recourse by (((them))), to get back at Russia, is to use their (((media))), their (((deep state))) (international and domestic organizations) to harass and heap scorn against Russia ... all because Rothschild is losing control of the BRICS side of the planet ...
... China and Russia as well as India are amassing a great deal of gold bullion too, as well as China’s BRI project (belt/road initiative) and even making Tehran as a hub of the BRI ...
... let’s not forget, as well, that Russia had already implemented a SWIFT alternative as well as their own credit card system ... and China is working on it too, to piggy-back on the BRICS system ...
... and just yesterday, Russia is planning to detach from the DNS western internet system ...
... who knows, soon, Syria and other countries might join the BRICS consortium to keep off Rothschild’s grasp ...
... all these and other BRICS plans point to a totally separate system NOT controlled by Rothschild and their talmudic gang of banksters...
... hope these help answer your question ...
In reply to PBOC controlled by… by rwe2late
thanks for cutting the chase. for all to understand.
all else is symptoms of the root cause.
but, understand, if you must pursue,
they have zero empathy for outsiders.
In reply to .... In the year of… by PrayingMantis
"And their narcissism is contained in the fact that the real reason they are making these demands for war is to make themselves feel good,.."
Liberal neo-con war mongers. Make sense? How about RepublicoDemocrats, or in Britain, LiberoConservatives? There is more involved than simple narcissism. There is a deeper and more sinister agenda at work which crosses party political lines. It seems to make no difference who is in power, the war machine keeps grinding on. Some of these asshats may be useful idiots, but the most influential are evil motherfuckers who need to be taken out behind the barn.
In reply to Can't do to NK what they did… by MANvsMACHINE
...who need to be taken out behind the barn and hung. There! Fixed it for you.
In reply to "And their narcissism is… by DjangoCat
No, you take things behind the barn that need to be shot.
In reply to ...who need to be taken out… by Nunyadambizness
In reply to ...who need to be taken out… by Nunyadambizness
"People can matter"
Wrong
Only bankers matter. Qaddafi was trying to set up a gold-backed pan-African currency separate and apart from the international cartel.
NATO bombed, problem solved.
People do not matter; only bankers matter
In reply to Libya, Syria, Iraq,… by two hoots
Well, that's a nice sentiment. Too bad the AOL/Time Warner merger will put end to people mattering.
In reply to Libya, Syria, Iraq,… by two hoots
Freeing the shit out of nations since 1913. Merica......
In reply to "We came, we saw, he died"… by TahoeBilly2012
" Freeing the shit out of nations since 1913. Merica...... "
And liberating them of their wealth and historical artifacts.
Thanks joos.
In reply to Freeing the shit out of… by A Lunatic
all hillary clinton and baracccck, so they could run guns to and start isis, also why the enlightened ambassador stevens and out troops were left there by hillary to be murdered,
In reply to "We came, we saw, he died"… by TahoeBilly2012
Where they make a desert, they call it peace.
-Tacitus
And for grins...
Where they make a dessert, they call it piece.
In reply to "We came, we saw, he died"… by TahoeBilly2012
Doesn't everyone want their city to look like a Call of Duty scenario
In reply to Trump has not STARTED any … by FireBrander
Hell Yeah.
I thought that pic could also be Chechnya...or Detroit.
In reply to Doesn't everyone want their… by Joe Davola
If Trump can declare in Singapore that there will be no more war games on the Korean Peninsula, as Commander In Chief he can also bring the thousands of US troops home from Syria. He can stop selling weapons to the bloody House of Saud as Yemen gets blown apart.
Is Trump in charge or not? Are you going to hold him to his campaign promises or not? Or is he just another puppet of the elites with traitors like Bolton and Pompeo calling the shots? Forget about what Trump says and watch what he does.
In reply to Trump has not STARTED any … by FireBrander
No, Trump is no more in charge than were his predecessors.
In reply to If Trump can declare in… by Uchtdorf
That's exactly right. However, there is an unfortunately sizable contingent of ZH readers who believe voting still matters.
In reply to No, Trump is no more in… by daedon
So you think we would have the same results as if Hillary were elected?
Fucking idiot.
In reply to That's exactly right… by Uchtdorf
No, just a different faction of the crime family would be in charge. Long term, the results will be the same.
In reply to So you think we would have… by HockeyFool