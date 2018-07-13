Bizarre, Creepy Video Of Peter Strzok Smirking Goes Viral

While Peter Strzok's marathon Congressional testimony was full of bickering, chaos and drama - mostly between members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees - a clip of the disgraced FBI agent's seemingly giddy reaction after answering a question is creeping people out.
Completely real. I personally recorded it from my tv. I was so shocked when I saw it and played it back. I only cut the first part of the arguing. This is the full recording I captured. I couldn’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/fL3Ji16qP1— Holly Bowie (@Hollybowie) July 13, 2018
Some have suggested that Strzok's reaction was "Duper's delight" - a hidden smirk that slips out at an inappropriate moment when a liar celebrates a successful manipulation.
When you see Peter Strzok exhibit clear "duper's delight" you just know...#NotAllSociopathsAreSerialKillers#PeterStrzok— TheModernMarilyn💋 (@GlamGabber) July 12, 2018
People are thoroughly creeped out:
This guy has to be the creepiest person in America. OMG pic.twitter.com/gLWvwCiXIJ— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2018
eter Strzok does a good Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle though. pic.twitter.com/G8ccaMwl2a— thatbotmike (@thatbotmike) July 13, 2018
#StrozkHearing #Psychopath— Ed ☯️ Humilitatem (@DowdEdward) July 13, 2018
pic.twitter.com/ewXy90LNQ2
Like a horror movie where the heroine sees her friend’s face morph into demon. “Devil’s Advicate.” Great movie. Al Pacino as devil reminds me of Strzok in that clip. https://t.co/JwT06thCTm— Brooks A. Mick (@SailFree) July 13, 2018
Strzok contorted his face into a wide variety of unsettling expressions:
This face says it all: “F- Congress, F- America, F- the President, and F-you!” #Strzok #DemocratsAreDangerous pic.twitter.com/WsFPD6nLV6— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2018
“The Devil’s Advocate” Creepy AF! 😳🤐👿 #Strzok #StrzokHearing #StrzokFace #MAGA #WalkAway @CassandraRules @RealJamesWoods @dbongino @RyanAFournier @TheJordanRachel pic.twitter.com/czmHvhRi4m— #DemExitToTrump (@tikitakistuff) July 13, 2018
But no, this guy's seething hatred of Donald Trump didn't seep into his investiagtion...
Strozk and Comey are both Reptilian shapeshifters.
Im not joking.
https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2013/10/how-spot-reptilian…
Psychopath actually. I used to work around one of those guys. It was amazing to watch him when he thought nobody was around. His entire face morphed into a totally different person in a matter of seconds.
In reply to Reptilian by lester1
demonic
proverbs 1:11
People who do exorcisms are probably shocked at this..
https://the-line-up.com/demonic-possession-cases
In reply to Psychopath actually. I used… by ShrNfr
That wierd smirky wiggle he did in the video is what my cat does when she gets a dingleberry on her ass and scrubs it on the carpet. I've never seen a human do a move like that. The guy is seriously deranged.
In reply to demonic proverbs 1:11 People… by Dilluminati
Absolutely all cases Strzok investigated or supervised throughout his carrier must be re-opened and re-tried.
Can you imagine how many innocent people went to prison, because of that lying sack of shit?
Looney
In reply to That wierd smirky wiggle he… by Whoa Dammit
666
In reply to Absolutely all cases… by Looney
Plenty of space around his neck for a noose though.
death to traitors.
In reply to 666 by Earl of Chiswick
Strzok = SMALL Fish = Distraction
We Want BIG Fish = DEEP STATE
In reply to Plenty of space around his… by Killtruck
He's a cornered animal. If he'd shown shock and anger throughout the whole thing, I would have been less disgusted. That would have been honesty. Instead, he had that damned smirk with anger slipping through the mask from time to time. I can understand anger at being attacked, even if it's well deserved, but that goddamned smirk. The deep state is moving us to a point where their natural inclination to hide their motives and emotions is going to evoke a visceral reaction.
In reply to Strzok = SMALL Fish =… by powow
What a surprise, another fucking homosexual.
That smirk is totally effeminate.
In reply to He's a cornered animal. If… by El Vaquero
Noticed this yesterday.
PURE EVIL:
https://imgur.com/a/YvOIFTq
+
In reply to Another fucking homosexual. by Richard Chesler
What a fucking ghoul.
I swear this is the kind of stuff that makes you believe evil is at work here.
In reply to Noticed this yesterday. PURE… by Victory_Garden
Evil is all around us. I often comment on Satan, the Devil, whatever handle he goes by on a spiritual plane. He does exist. He is subtle, but sometimes not so subtle. We are involved in a great struggle that is beyond human comprehension. Remember, Satan tempted Jesus in a moment in time. "I will give you all the kingdoms of the world, if you will bow down and worship me." Politics draws in people like Strzok. The power. The ability to commit crimes and get away with it. Sometimes you just have to have an 'in your face' moment to believe. Trust me. You do NOT want to go to hell when you die. Imagine spending eternity with this evil hobgoblin. Horrible.
In reply to Ghoul by Gaius Frakkin'…
Actually, if I may Polly, being in the company of this type and worse creatures isn't where the true horror lies.
It lies in the fact of knowing that you are forever separated from God. Hence the weeping and the strzoking of the teeth.
But hey, what do I know?
In reply to Evil is all around us. I… by Pollygotacracker
The dude definitely has some weird facial expressions. I didn't watch the whole thing, just a few sound bytes, but he bares his teeth like he's in a vampire movie alot.
In reply to Actually, if I may Polly,… by NukeChinaNow
The Deep State always throws a piece of bone - in this case Strzork -so long as something is perceived being done.
Then they forget the Clintons, server, Russia dossier, et al- ie. so everyone to miss the forest for the twigs.
In reply to The by toady
His behavior (in the FBI and at the hearing) has been outrageous.
Charging him with treason seems too good for this jerk and the disrespect he demonstrated is just crazy. I would venture a guess that this guys career is over...kaput.
He's a hot potato, I doubt anyone would seriously employ him.
In reply to The Deep State always throw… by beemasters
His brain is full blown taboo-orgasms out of wack.. it goes into a state of mind that is gripped by chemical pleasure from depravity
that's why the media and movies promote submissve behavior so these lizards can feast on the weak
just shoot it and leave it for the buzzards
In reply to His behavior (in the FBI and… by glenlloyd
Are there some red blooded FBI and DOJ types who are going to take this devil traitor out behind the woodshed and give him what he deserves? Hitlery and former El Presidente Hussein Obama too.
In reply to His brain is full blown… by dark pools of soros
No.
In reply to Are there some red blooded… by DaiRR
Sorta reminds me of Hans Landa... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5s3Oj2cPgc&t=1m17s
In reply to No. by Al Gophilia
The dude obviously has a dildo on up his ass. What do win?
In reply to Sorta reminds me of Hans… by eforce
Not demonic possession.
Could be a touch of Tourettes or a nervous reaction to his daily dose of Ambien and SSRI meds.
In addition, the last name is of a German/Polish heritage which is also linked to genetic Borderline Personality Disorder.
Long story short, 25% of the human population are lizards. This guy is a reptile. He should be washing dishes, not F.B.I..
In reply to Sorta reminds me of Hans… by eforce
Borderline my ass!
In reply to Some level of Tourettes or a… by SACRED-COW
TO ALL OF THE ABOVE: YOU Treasonweasels always find a way to spin everything into deeper grievance and victimhood.
In reply to No. by Al Gophilia
Musk could hire him for public relations ...
Cue the exorcist theme song ..
"The power of Christ compels you!"
In reply to TO ALL OF THE ABOVE: YOU… by Arthur Schopenhauer
I think you may have confused us for MoveOn. How, I can't fathom.
In reply to TO ALL OF THE ABOVE: YOU… by Arthur Schopenhauer
Deeper grievance, that's rich. Deep contempt is what I have for you and your sellout party that for eight years managed to corrupt just about every branch of government, condone the lies of that sold out community organizer you hold so dear. Clearly the most inept man to ever serve as president.
Just what is it with you mental midgets on the left that makes you so unable to add 2+2. Is it the new math? Debt, spying, tent cities, gun running, the condoning wife of a rapist, corruption, lies about everything from healthcare to global warming, calls for a border-less country, media propaganda, the political packing of court seats. Is that what you are sentimental for? What a conga line of idiots over there.
Deep grievance? Personally I'd like to see your party leadership strapped to poles, pine tarred, hit with a feather pillow then put on a slow boat to France where they belong.
In reply to TO ALL OF THE ABOVE: YOU… by Arthur Schopenhauer
No, there aren't. They just pledge allegiance to their paychecks and pensions.
In reply to Are there some red blooded… by DaiRR
Exactly!!!
In reply to No, there aren't. by Jungle Jim
No. There are none. When the top is corrupted it means the corruption is complete. The FBI/DOJ is one rotten maggot filled carcass.
In reply to Are there some red blooded… by DaiRR
I am sick of people saying rank and file fbi are ok.
No, they are not. Sure, some are but an infested top with everyone else good would not have lasted nor been so entrenched if this was the case. It's not.
In reply to No. There are none. When… by King of Ruperts Land
Truly, the corrupted top hires their maggoty friends as they need that loyalty to operate.
In reply to I am sick of people saying… by Bigly
Answer: No
Just leave it to old CH and his woodshed (mentioned in ZH mucho) to handle these types once and for all.
Probably wouldn't mind a little help from whatsisname swinging the bat in his garage....Where'd he go?
In reply to Are there some red blooded… by DaiRR
The great "Ass-Handing" is about to begin.
Trust The Plan: Q
In reply to Are there some red blooded… by DaiRR
He reminds me of that Max Headroom video from back in the 80s
In reply to His behavior (in the FBI and… by glenlloyd
Max Headroom was cool and hip. This guy is creepy and seemingly possessed by evil.
In reply to He reminds me of that Max… by COSMOS
What you are getting is a glimpse into sociopathy. He thinks he's smarter than all of us and he is actually enjoying himself.
The Democrats defending him actually just encourages him and his behavior. This is the thing the Democrats just don't seem to understand, how their piling on merely encourages it to get more outrageous.
In reply to Max Headroom was cool and… by Born2Bwired
he was smirking in the faces of trump supporters who probably own 97% of the weapons and ammo in this country. i see him dead for so many reasons, but for now he fights on for his cause whatever that may be... but he easily could have been a child sex slave of one these democrats for all i can tell with that crazy fucking bullshit attitude and the smirk... jesus christ.. unreal
In reply to His behavior (in the FBI and… by glenlloyd
The day after Hillary Clinton testified in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi last October, John Podesta, Hillary's campaign chairman met for dinner with a small group of well-connected friends, including Peter Kadzik, who is currently a top official at the US Justice Department serving as Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs.
The post-Benghazi dinner was attended by Podesta, Kadzik, superlobbyist Vincent Roberti and other well-placed Beltway fixtures. The first mention of personal contact between Podesta and Kadzik in the Wikileaks dump is in an Oct. 23, 2015 email sent out by Vincent Roberti, a lobbyist who is close to Podesta and his superlobbyist brother, Tony Podesta. In it, Roberti refers to a dinner reservation at Posto, a Washington D.C. restaurant. The dinner was set for 7:30 that evening, just one day after Clinton gave 11 hours of testimony to the Benghazi Committee.
Podesta and Kadzik met several months later for dinner at Podesta’s home, another email shows. Another email sent on May 5, 2015, Kadzik’s son asked Podesta for a job on the Clinton campaign.
In reply to The Deep State always throw… by beemasters
yeah, Hillary's cluelessness about her hacked server is so much more important than the perpetrators who actually did the hacking. Mind if I rob you, and then blame you at the same time? You're nothing but another sucker among millions.
In reply to The Deep State always throw… by beemasters
I don't disagree with you. That is why hell is 'eternal darkness'. God's light is gone, forever.
In reply to Actually, if I may Polly,… by NukeChinaNow
Think about THIS, young Fella...
13 Then one of the elders asked me, “These in white robes—who are they, and where did they come from?”14 I answered, “Sir, you know.” And he said, “These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.15 Therefore, “they are before the throne of God and serve him day and night in his temple; and he who sits on the throne will shelter them with his presence.16 ‘Never again will they hunger; never again will they thirst. The sun will not beat down on them,’nor any scorching heat.17 For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; ‘he will lead them to springs of living water.’‘And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’ ”
So will you STAND UP FOR HIM and bear the cost?
Meself, it's an easy choice. I know a lot of people mock the whole idea of 'serve Him night and day' as "undesirable" to the human condition.
I can only say to those with wondering minds that there IS NO GREATER HONOR than to be one of these guys and gals that have 'passed the test and graduated' and proven under fire with whom their allegiance REALLY lies. It may SOUND BORING but it's anything but.
:)
But hey, what do I know?
Of course, prior, there's the 'losing' I'm in for that gets in my craw...
6 It opened its mouth to blaspheme God, and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven.
7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation.
8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.
9 Whoever has ears, let them hear.
The rest of mankind who were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood—idols that cannot see or hear or walk.
21 Nor did they repent of their murders, their magic arts, their sexual immorality or their thefts.
So make a choice. Pick a "team"...or have it picked for you.
God Family Country.
Deviance Dope Daesh.
In reply to I don't disagree with you… by Pollygotacracker
Strzok may be the Devil or Satan or any other evil being. But the psychologists would describe him as a ((clinical psychopath)).
And he'd be in good company with many other people running government which is stuffed full of them at varying levels.
In reply to Evil is all around us. I… by Pollygotacracker
Evil, or what most of us consider to be evil, is part of the human existence. Fortunately, most of us become less greedy or self-indulgent and more generous and caring as we grow up. Most of these traits form before 5 years of age. It's the ones who never develop any empathy for others who are the real scary ones. The narcissists, psychopaths, and sociopaths all have traits which are desirable if you want to be employed by the deep state, where you can murder people at the controllers' requests and then turn around and get a good's night sleep.
In reply to Evil is all around us. I… by Pollygotacracker
Lack of empathy isn't true evil at all.
In fact it's a type of excuse for terrible behavior, true evil is very empathetic, it knows just what hurts, and true evil likes it.
In reply to Evil, or what most of us… by MrBoompi
Yes, it knows what hurts and it likes it, but it doesn't care.
That is lack of empathy.
In reply to Lack of empathy isn't true… by conraddobler
I would disagree. Oh they care, it's just not positive caring, it's the negative form of it, relishing of pain of another, which would be evil.
Don't take my word for it read the definition of empathy in Websters if you don't believe me, the word/s caring or care does not appear in there.
A psychopath doesn't have any clue because they don't feel like that they would be cold and it wouldn't give them a thrill it would just be something they'd do to get their way and they would not care how you felt but they wouldn't relish it, they'd feel nothing at all.
In reply to Yes, it knows what hurts and… by Blankenstein
Schadenfreude - " relishing of pain of another." We're gonna need lot's more locked wards, thorazine, and straight jackets. Oh, and jars to keep the brains in, for study purposes.
Mama says, demonic is, as demonic does ...
Mr. Straysock (puppet) has lot's of company I'm afraid, Elon Musk comes to mind, all the heads of major banks, so called primary dealers, most of the big's, corporate CEO's and of course the majority members the congress, wallstreet, the FIRE sector, and let's not forget of John Q Public with it's mass outbreaks of drug addiction, alcoholism, obesity and insouciance .. ..
Devil take the hindmost ..
Still, it is a real treat to see sociopathy/psychopathy so up close, so very public, although I'd say as evil as this smirking chimp is, 99.9 percent of those grilling him, and 99.9 percent of those excusing him, fall well within the sociopath/psychopath classification themselves ..
Yes America, you are fucked beyond measuring .. these are your "thought leaders."
Long garlic, silver bullets, crucifixes, and oh, don't forget the holy water ..
You're gonna need it ..
Oh, and trust the plan my ass. The fucking PLAN, is what got us here ...
In reply to I would disagree. Caring is… by conraddobler
good and evil, right and wrong, up and down...they are all mutually co-arising. Evil only exists because there is good. Thinking things are separate is the illusion.
In reply to Evil, or what most of us… by MrBoompi