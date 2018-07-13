Bizarre, Creepy Video Of Peter Strzok Smirking Goes Viral

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/13/2018 - 23:54

While Peter Strzok's marathon Congressional testimony was full of bickering, chaos and drama - mostly between members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees - a clip of the disgraced FBI agent's seemingly giddy reaction after answering a question is creeping people out. 

Some have suggested that Strzok's reaction was "Duper's delight" - a hidden smirk that slips out at an inappropriate moment when a liar celebrates a successful manipulation. 

People are thoroughly creeped out:  

Strzok contorted his face into a wide variety of unsettling expressions:

But no, this guy's seething hatred of Donald Trump didn't seep into his investiagtion... 

El Vaquero powow Fri, 07/13/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

He's a cornered animal.  If he'd shown shock and anger throughout the whole thing, I would have been less disgusted.  That would have been honesty.  Instead, he had that damned smirk with anger slipping through the mask from time to time.  I can understand anger at being attacked, even if it's well deserved, but that goddamned smirk.  The deep state is moving us to a point where their natural inclination to hide their motives and emotions is going to evoke a visceral reaction.

Pollygotacracker Gaius Frakkin'… Fri, 07/13/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Evil is all around us. I often comment on Satan, the Devil, whatever handle he goes by on a spiritual plane. He does exist. He is subtle, but sometimes not so subtle. We are involved in a great struggle that is beyond human comprehension. Remember, Satan tempted Jesus in a moment in time. "I will give you all the kingdoms of the world, if you will bow down and worship me." Politics draws in people like Strzok. The power. The ability to commit crimes and get away with it. Sometimes you just have to have an 'in your face' moment to believe. Trust me. You do NOT want to go to hell when you die. Imagine spending eternity with this evil hobgoblin. Horrible.

beemasters toady Fri, 07/13/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

The Deep State always throws a piece of bone - in this case Strzork -so long as something is perceived being done.
Then they forget the Clintons, server, Russia dossier, et al- ie. so everyone to miss the forest for the twigs.

SACRED-COW eforce Fri, 07/13/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

Not demonic possession.

Could be a touch of Tourettes or a nervous reaction to his daily dose of Ambien and SSRI meds.

In addition, the last name is of a German/Polish heritage which is also linked to genetic Borderline Personality Disorder.

Long story short, 25% of the human population are lizards. This guy is a reptile.  He should be washing dishes, not F.B.I..

MrAToZ Arthur Schopenhauer Sat, 07/14/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Deeper grievance, that's rich. Deep contempt is what I have for you and your sellout party that for eight years managed to corrupt just about every branch of government, condone the lies of that sold out community organizer you hold so dear. Clearly the most inept man to ever serve as president.

Just what is it with you mental midgets on the left that makes you so unable to add 2+2. Is it the new math? Debt, spying, tent cities, gun running, the condoning wife of a rapist, corruption, lies about everything from healthcare to global warming, calls for a border-less country, media propaganda, the political packing of court seats. Is that what you are sentimental for? What a conga line of idiots over there.

Deep grievance? Personally I'd like to see your party leadership strapped to poles, pine tarred, hit with a feather pillow then put on a slow boat to France where they belong.

 

SWRichmond Born2Bwired Fri, 07/13/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

What you are getting is a glimpse into sociopathy.  He thinks he's smarter than all of us and he is actually enjoying himself.

The Democrats defending him actually just encourages him and his behavior.  This is the thing the Democrats just don't seem to understand, how their piling on merely encourages it to get more outrageous.

ThePhantom glenlloyd Fri, 07/13/2018 - 20:36 Permalink

he was smirking in the faces of trump supporters who probably own 97% of the weapons and ammo in this country. i see him dead for so many reasons, but for now he fights on for his cause whatever that may be... but he easily could have been a child sex slave of one these democrats for all i can tell with that crazy fucking bullshit attitude and the smirk... jesus christ.. unreal

blindfaith beemasters Sat, 07/14/2018 - 07:30 Permalink

The day after Hillary Clinton testified in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi last October, John Podesta, Hillary's campaign chairman met for dinner with a small group of well-connected friends, including Peter Kadzik, who is currently a top official at the US Justice Department serving as Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs.

 

The post-Benghazi dinner was attended by Podesta, Kadzik, superlobbyist Vincent Roberti and other well-placed Beltway fixtures. The first mention of personal contact between Podesta and Kadzik in the Wikileaks dump is in an Oct. 23, 2015 email sent out by Vincent Roberti, a lobbyist who is close to Podesta and his superlobbyist brother, Tony Podesta. In it, Roberti refers to a dinner reservation at Posto, a Washington D.C. restaurant.  The dinner was set for 7:30 that evening, just one day after Clinton gave 11 hours of testimony to the Benghazi Committee.

 

Podesta and Kadzik met several months later for dinner at Podesta’s home, another email shows. Another email sent on May 5, 2015, Kadzik’s son asked Podesta for a job on the Clinton campaign.

NukeChinaNow Pollygotacracker Fri, 07/13/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

Think about THIS, young Fella...

13 Then one of the elders asked me, “These in white robes—who are they, and where did they come from?”14 I answered, “Sir, you know.” And he said, “These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.15 Therefore, “they are before the throne of God and serve him day and night in his temple; and he who sits on the throne will shelter them with his presence.16 ‘Never again will they hunger; never again will they thirst. The sun will not beat down on them,’nor any scorching heat.17 For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; ‘he will lead them to springs of living water.’‘And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’ ”

So will you STAND UP FOR HIM and bear the cost?

Meself, it's an easy choice. I know a lot of people mock the whole idea of 'serve Him night and day' as "undesirable" to the human condition.

I can only say to those with wondering minds that there IS NO GREATER HONOR than to be one of these guys and gals that have 'passed the test and graduated' and proven under fire with whom their allegiance REALLY lies. It may SOUND BORING but it's anything but.

:)

But hey, what do I know?

 

Of course, prior, there's the 'losing' I'm in for that gets in my craw...

6 It opened its mouth to blaspheme God, and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven.

7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation.

8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.

9 Whoever has ears, let them hear.

The rest of mankind who were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood—idols that cannot see or hear or walk.

21 Nor did they repent of their murders, their magic arts, their sexual immorality or their thefts.

 

So make a choice. Pick a "team"...or have it picked for you.

God Family Country.

Deviance Dope Daesh.

 

 

 

MrBoompi Pollygotacracker Fri, 07/13/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Evil, or what most of us consider to be evil, is part of the human existence.  Fortunately, most of us become less greedy or self-indulgent and more generous and caring as we grow up.  Most of these traits form before 5 years of age.  It's the ones who never develop any empathy for others who are the real scary ones.  The narcissists, psychopaths, and sociopaths all have traits which are desirable if you want to be employed by the deep state, where you can murder people at the controllers' requests and then turn around and get a good's night sleep.  

conraddobler Blankenstein Sat, 07/14/2018 - 04:55 Permalink

I would disagree.  Oh they care, it's just not positive caring, it's the negative form of it, relishing of pain of another, which would be evil.

Don't take my word for it read the definition of empathy in Websters if you don't believe me, the word/s caring or care does not appear in there.

A psychopath doesn't have any clue because they don't feel like that they would be cold and it wouldn't give them a thrill it would just be something they'd do to get their way and they would not care how you felt but they wouldn't relish it, they'd feel nothing at all.

 

Giant Meteor conraddobler Sat, 07/14/2018 - 07:03 Permalink

Schadenfreude - " relishing of pain of another." We're gonna need lot's more locked wards, thorazine, and straight jackets. Oh, and jars to keep the brains in, for study purposes.

Mama says, demonic is, as demonic does ...

Mr. Straysock (puppet) has lot's of company I'm afraid, Elon Musk comes to mind, all the heads of major banks, so called primary dealers, most of the big's, corporate CEO's and of course the majority members the congress, wallstreet, the FIRE sector, and let's not forget of John Q Public with it's mass outbreaks of drug addiction, alcoholism, obesity and insouciance .. ..

Devil take the hindmost ..

Still, it is a real treat to see sociopathy/psychopathy so up close, so very public, although I'd say as evil as this smirking chimp is, 99.9 percent of those grilling him, and 99.9 percent of those excusing him, fall well within the sociopath/psychopath classification themselves ..

Yes America, you are fucked beyond measuring .. these are your "thought leaders."

Long garlic, silver bullets, crucifixes, and oh, don't forget the holy water ..

You're gonna need it ..

Oh, and trust the plan my ass. The fucking PLAN, is what got us here ...