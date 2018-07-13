Bizarre, Creepy Video Of Peter Strzok Smirking Goes Viral

While Peter Strzok's marathon Congressional testimony was full of bickering, chaos and drama - mostly between members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees - a clip of the disgraced FBI agent's seemingly giddy reaction after answering a question is creeping people out.

Completely real. I personally recorded it from my tv. I was so shocked when I saw it and played it back. I only cut the first part of the arguing. This is the full recording I captured. I couldn’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/fL3Ji16qP1 — Holly Bowie (@Hollybowie) July 13, 2018

Some have suggested that Strzok's reaction was "Duper's delight" - a hidden smirk that slips out at an inappropriate moment when a liar celebrates a successful manipulation.

When you see Peter Strzok exhibit clear "duper's delight" you just know...#NotAllSociopathsAreSerialKillers#PeterStrzok — TheModernMarilyn💋 (@GlamGabber) July 12, 2018

People are thoroughly creeped out:

This guy has to be the creepiest person in America. OMG pic.twitter.com/gLWvwCiXIJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2018

eter Strzok does a good Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle though. pic.twitter.com/G8ccaMwl2a — thatbotmike (@thatbotmike) July 13, 2018

Like a horror movie where the heroine sees her friend’s face morph into demon. “Devil’s Advicate.” Great movie. Al Pacino as devil reminds me of Strzok in that clip. https://t.co/JwT06thCTm — Brooks A. Mick (@SailFree) July 13, 2018

Strzok contorted his face into a wide variety of unsettling expressions:

But no, this guy's seething hatred of Donald Trump didn't seep into his investiagtion...