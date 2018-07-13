Podesta On 12 Indicted Russians: "We Just Found Some Witches"

Former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta weighed in on Friday's indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.

“Donald Trump likes to describe this as a witch hunt," Podesta told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Well, we just found some witches, and they were indicted."

“I think this is something that people knew that happened all along, that underlying all of this, crimes were committed, and that’s why the Mueller investigation has been so important and why it needs to be continued in an unfettered manner.”

We would note that after more than two years of counterintelligence investigations none of these witches include Trump, members of the Trump campaign, or any Americans whatsoever. 

Podesta's personal Gmail account was hacked in March 2016 after he fell victim to a phishing scam, while Julian Assange told Fox News last January that "Podesta gave out that his password was the word 'password'."

On Friday, Podesta said he couldn't say whether or not the hack was responsible for Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 election - though Friday's indictment explicitly states that the hacking did not alter the outcome of the race. 

“When an election is so close, it’s hard to put your finger on any one particular issue, but clearly this had some impact," Podesta said. 

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs - the White House has no plans to cancel the upcoming summit between President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, with press secretary Sarah Sanders exclaiming "IT'S ON." 

 

Politics

Looney DaBard51 Fri, 07/13/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

 

A legitimate investigation into “hacking” of the DNC or Hillary’s Mail Server REQUIRES full analysis of the server.

I don't want to bore y’all to death with Geek Talk like “server logs”, "firewall logs", and “e-mail transaction logs” – the fact is you must have the compromised server in your possession to analyze it.

As far as I know, the DNC never allowed the FBI to analyze the server or any computer/device on the DNC computer network.

I truly hope the people/entities indicted today hire a decent attorney and demand all DNC computers and servers to be seized and analyzed. Wouldn’t THAT be a hoot?   ;-)

It could also shed light on Seth Rich’s murder.

Looney

Billy the Poet Stu Elsample Fri, 07/13/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

BOMBSHELL: Hillary's Emails Went To Unauthorized Foreign Entity, Strozk Ignored, Congressman Claims

 

"Let me refresh your recollection," Gohmert said. "The Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough sent his investigator Frank Rucker along with an ICIG attorney Janette McMillan to brief you and Dean Chapelle and two other FBI personnel that I won’t name at this time, about an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to and from the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating." ...
 

"He went on to explain it," Gohmert said. "And you didn’t say anything, you thanked him, you shook his hand. The problem is it was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia and from what you’ve said here, you did nothing more than nod and shake the man’s hand when you didn’t seem to be all that concerned about our national integrity of our election when it was involving Hillary Clinton."

 

https://www.dailywire.com/news/33023/bombshell-hillarys-emails-went-una…

Free This Cryptopithicus Homme Fri, 07/13/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

Why isn't that piece of crap Podesta the Molesta indicted yet?

I love this part...

"...indictments of 12 Russian nationals for alleged effort to hack DNC..."

Alleged and effort back to back, this is a bunch of bull shit too, did they hack it or not!

Turn the server over to an unbiased expert (cough), but I feel most of those drives have been wiped and overlaid with gibberish by now...

inosent dlweld Fri, 07/13/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

From the article: " it’s hard to put your finger on any one particular issue " J. Podesta

Does he mean the issue of his pedophilia? The rank and total corruption of hellary? The rapist potential 'first man' bill clinton? The fact that the top of the demoncrap party were involved in satanic rituals (spirit cooking)? The fact that the demoncraps colluded with the media to subvert poor old Bernie?

Yeah, it's a tough pick, to be sure - personally, I am still stuck on hellary's representation of the rapist guy back in the 70s, the fact she was kicked off of the Nixon investigation for her total lack of professional responsibility, White Water land deals, Madison Guaranty scam, Mena Arkasas, Vince Foster and Loral Technologies, the Web Hubbel love child (Chelsea), etc, but  guess I am old fashioned

DeadFred HopefulCynical Fri, 07/13/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

I bet Vlad has them show up in court. Discovery will be a bitch for Mueller. US courts will bend over backwards to protect our Top Secret data and it an easy excuse to use in a trial to limit what the defense can do.  But there is squat they can do if the Russians want to produce their own data. 

Jackprong DeadFred Fri, 07/13/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

Mueller and "team" are already in hot water.  The discovery requests will probably be unfilled if past is prologue.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/judge-hands-small-defeat-to-mueller-team-in-russian-troll-farm-case

Mueller's prosecutors on Friday revealed that two of Concord's attorneys made multiple discovery requests seeking nonpublic details related to the Russia investigation, an effort which had been included in the request to put the arraignment on hold.

In response to the request by Mueller's prosecutors, Concord's attorneys said the defendant "voluntarily appeared through counsel as provided for in [federal rules]" and denied any push to "quash" the summons. They also accused Mueller's team of not replying to all of the discovery requests and of attempting to "usurp the scheduling authority of the Court."

Concord has named in an indictment obtained by Mueller that was announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s probe, in February.

 

 

No Time for Fishing Free This Fri, 07/13/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

He knows the secret handshake so he is posecution safe and media destruction safe. Just think if Trump or someone in his group had openly demonstrated the perversions Podesta has in his homes art work or sat on the board of a Russian Energy Company like Podesta. Some advice if you want to operate in the Washington DC world learn that handshake first. 

shortonoil Cryptopithicus Homme Fri, 07/13/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

The sovereign state of Russia is now hiring the best PRIVATE US attorneys that money can buy. Against the crew coming in, the hacks at the DOJ they will soon look like chopped meat. The indited will be found innocent in a US court of law by a jury of 12; and you will look like the truly incompetent assholes that you are! AGAIN. Why don't the idiot Democrats just buy some rope, and finish it, by tying it around their own neck? If this is just a Dog and Pony show for the entertainment of the masses; would someone please shoot the fucking dog!

SybilDefense JimmyJones Fri, 07/13/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

He should know, he planted them there so they can use the "Red Dawn" narrative suggested in the Bensenson Strategy Groups Salvage Plan.  Any Russian hacker worth his salt would not leave earmarked code saying it was a Russian.  CIA does this crap, to falsely implicate other countries... Just ask Mr Snowden.  Boy were they mad when he released that tidbit... Just about the time they were fake hacking the secret mysteriously absent server.

Password!!!

C'mon john, at least use your dogs name.

Fucking idiot and the originator of everything Russian, mark my words... If anyone would ever care to look.