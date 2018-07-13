Podesta On 12 Indicted Russians: "We Just Found Some Witches"

Former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta weighed in on Friday's indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.
“Donald Trump likes to describe this as a witch hunt," Podesta told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Well, we just found some witches, and they were indicted."
“I think this is something that people knew that happened all along, that underlying all of this, crimes were committed, and that’s why the Mueller investigation has been so important and why it needs to be continued in an unfettered manner.”
John Podesta responds to new indictments of 12 Russian nationals for alleged effort to hack DNC, Hillary Clinton's campaign:— ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018
"Donald Trump likes to describe this as a witch hunt—well, we just found some witches." https://t.co/BHK5sr6LRC pic.twitter.com/iM4foV6bou
We would note that after more than two years of counterintelligence investigations none of these witches include Trump, members of the Trump campaign, or any Americans whatsoever.
Podesta's personal Gmail account was hacked in March 2016 after he fell victim to a phishing scam, while Julian Assange told Fox News last January that "Podesta gave out that his password was the word 'password'."
On Friday, Podesta said he couldn't say whether or not the hack was responsible for Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 election - though Friday's indictment explicitly states that the hacking did not alter the outcome of the race.
“When an election is so close, it’s hard to put your finger on any one particular issue, but clearly this had some impact," Podesta said.
Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs - the White House has no plans to cancel the upcoming summit between President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, with press secretary Sarah Sanders exclaiming "IT'S ON."
BREAKING: White House has no plans to cancel the Putin meeting.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 13, 2018
“IT’S ON,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders says.
On Friday the 13th. Witches. Hmmm....
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
A legitimate investigation into “hacking” of the DNC or Hillary’s Mail Server REQUIRES full analysis of the server.
I don't want to bore y’all to death with Geek Talk like “server logs”, "firewall logs", and “e-mail transaction logs” – the fact is you must have the compromised server in your possession to analyze it.
As far as I know, the DNC never allowed the FBI to analyze the server or any computer/device on the DNC computer network.
I truly hope the people/entities indicted today hire a decent attorney and demand all DNC computers and servers to be seized and analyzed. Wouldn’t THAT be a hoot? ;-)
It could also shed light on Seth Rich’s murder.
Looney
""" Podesta told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Well, we just found some witches, and they were indicted."""
The MSM/DNC/FBI bastards are desperate to keep the B.S. going.
BOMBSHELL: Hillary's Emails Went To Unauthorized Foreign Entity, Strozk Ignored, Congressman Claims
"Let me refresh your recollection," Gohmert said. "The Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough sent his investigator Frank Rucker along with an ICIG attorney Janette McMillan to brief you and Dean Chapelle and two other FBI personnel that I won’t name at this time, about an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to and from the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating." ...
"He went on to explain it," Gohmert said. "And you didn’t say anything, you thanked him, you shook his hand. The problem is it was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia and from what you’ve said here, you did nothing more than nod and shake the man’s hand when you didn’t seem to be all that concerned about our national integrity of our election when it was involving Hillary Clinton."
https://www.dailywire.com/news/33023/bombshell-hillarys-emails-went-una…
Ted Kennedy drove drunk off a bridge and killed someone. Absolutely nothing happened.
Podesta is a pedophile
Witches? Like spirit cooking witches?
Why isn't that piece of crap Podesta the Molesta indicted yet?
I love this part...
"...indictments of 12 Russian nationals for alleged effort to hack DNC..."
Alleged and effort back to back, this is a bunch of bull shit too, did they hack it or not!
Turn the server over to an unbiased expert (cough), but I feel most of those drives have been wiped and overlaid with gibberish by now...
It's obvious the FUNDAMENTALS of the conflict with Russia
have NOT changed one iota - not even with Trump.
The fundamentals aren't all that bad - a competitor is all.
From the article: " it’s hard to put your finger on any one particular issue " J. Podesta
Does he mean the issue of his pedophilia? The rank and total corruption of hellary? The rapist potential 'first man' bill clinton? The fact that the top of the demoncrap party were involved in satanic rituals (spirit cooking)? The fact that the demoncraps colluded with the media to subvert poor old Bernie?
Yeah, it's a tough pick, to be sure - personally, I am still stuck on hellary's representation of the rapist guy back in the 70s, the fact she was kicked off of the Nixon investigation for her total lack of professional responsibility, White Water land deals, Madison Guaranty scam, Mena Arkasas, Vince Foster and Loral Technologies, the Web Hubbel love child (Chelsea), etc, but guess I am old fashioned
Witches! Turned me into a newt!
Good ole' "sealed indictment" Podesta. This takes a special kind of stupid to believe it.
...and he’s looking for their children to buy them some pizza.
Start your holiday shopping early! https://i.imgur.com/ttlwzo9.jpg
I bet Vlad has them show up in court. Discovery will be a bitch for Mueller. US courts will bend over backwards to protect our Top Secret data and it an easy excuse to use in a trial to limit what the defense can do. But there is squat they can do if the Russians want to produce their own data.
John Podesta looked up at the MSNBC reporter from over a plate of braised breast of Caucasian infant on a bed of marinated chives, wiped his lips and hands with a linen napkin, and commented, "Witches, hmmm."
Mueller and "team" are already in hot water. The discovery requests will probably be unfilled if past is prologue.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/judge-hands-small-defeat-to-mueller-team-in-russian-troll-farm-case
Mueller's prosecutors on Friday revealed that two of Concord's attorneys made multiple discovery requests seeking nonpublic details related to the Russia investigation, an effort which had been included in the request to put the arraignment on hold.
In response to the request by Mueller's prosecutors, Concord's attorneys said the defendant "voluntarily appeared through counsel as provided for in [federal rules]" and denied any push to "quash" the summons. They also accused Mueller's team of not replying to all of the discovery requests and of attempting to "usurp the scheduling authority of the Court."
Concord has named in an indictment obtained by Mueller that was announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s probe, in February.
Another good post!
This the same podesta that told Hillary to delete the emails
why was this not brought up in the interview
Very good post.
If they did not have the official broomstick and black hair w/a black pointed tip tall hat, it was not a real witch. it was a figment of your imagination
lliw ot ytimrofnoc ni rucco ot egnahc gnisuac fo ecneics dna tra eht si kcigam
Discovery? Much?
It will be funny when they have to provide the evidence. Vlad is going to send one of these guys over just embarrass the Democrats. To defend his client, the Russian defense expert will want to 'examine' the server. Unfortunately that server is probably vaporized by now.
The DNC burns servers not Witches.
"We would note that after more than two years of counterintelligence investigations none of these witches include Trump, members of the Trump campaign, or any Americans whatsoever. "
So, NOT the "witches" Trump clearly means. Lame spin Pedodesta.
lliw ot ytimrofnoc ni rucco ot egnahc gnisuac fo ecneics dna tra eht si kcigam
You spelled magic wrong retread...
you sure about that?
In terms of today's spelling yes...
Nope. The 'k' denotes a difference from Houdini/Copperfield stage illusion.
Satanyahoo is riding your mom like a rodeo bull.
And Podesta should know... he is an expert on witches...
Did he change his email password yet? Because he could get "hacked" successfully by some mentally restricted toddlers, or something? Of course if they started emailing from his account, it would be hard to tell the difference...
I guess he is too stupid to realize the irony.
He knows the secret handshake so he is posecution safe and media destruction safe. Just think if Trump or someone in his group had openly demonstrated the perversions Podesta has in his homes art work or sat on the board of a Russian Energy Company like Podesta. Some advice if you want to operate in the Washington DC world learn that handshake first.
Masonic Lodge comes to mind, lol
They did figure out that Podesta's password was 'password'. Podesta should be indicted for gross stupidity.
Fucking pedophile bastard with his brother Tony. The were in Portugal when the little girl disappeared from the camp site. Both brothers are friends with the Freud pedo who coincidentally has a home near where the girl disappeared. Hang these fuckers.
The sovereign state of Russia is now hiring the best PRIVATE US attorneys that money can buy. Against the crew coming in, the hacks at the DOJ they will soon look like chopped meat. The indited will be found innocent in a US court of law by a jury of 12; and you will look like the truly incompetent assholes that you are! AGAIN. Why don't the idiot Democrats just buy some rope, and finish it, by tying it around their own neck? If this is just a Dog and Pony show for the entertainment of the masses; would someone please shoot the fucking dog!
So are %25 of the Uncle Larry's in the world.
What's your point?
What he just said, can you not read?
Narcissists often rise to public power positions, and narcissists are also frequently pedophiles. I respond to his comment with a "no shit, sherlock"
Then why the question, it's all one has to know, correct?
Only an oblivious asshole who’s password is ‘password’ would make a stupid fucking comment like the one Podesta made.
He should know, he planted them there so they can use the "Red Dawn" narrative suggested in the Bensenson Strategy Groups Salvage Plan. Any Russian hacker worth his salt would not leave earmarked code saying it was a Russian. CIA does this crap, to falsely implicate other countries... Just ask Mr Snowden. Boy were they mad when he released that tidbit... Just about the time they were fake hacking the secret mysteriously absent server.
Password!!!
C'mon john, at least use your dogs name.
Fucking idiot and the originator of everything Russian, mark my words... If anyone would ever care to look.
"We Just Found Some Witches"
Yeah, but fortunately she didn't get elected president...
Why would any sane person listen to this sick, perverted, satan worshiping, murdering, pedophile.
Fuck the Podestas - military tribunal and public execution - NOW!
#WWG1WGA
Another bombshell: after conferring with his FBI lawyer, Strozk admitted that "dossier" material came through Bruce Ohr, whose wife worked for DNC/Clinton campaign funded Fusion.
I swear, it is not a witch hunt or anything of the sort, it is a well planned diversion for the sheep!
Shitlery and Ofaggot are traitors, period, it's all a shit show and cover up.
Not to mention Fusion GPS got a gift of $700K from Terry Mcauliffe, the Clinton proglodyte.
I watched the whole thing.
I counted maybe four or five intelligent people in that whole shitshow, and they were all republicans.
How do you Yanks put up with that?
Lotsa' good those firearms do ya'.
In time my friend, in time. Gotta run the gambit before we go do something that can't be walked back.
Sic Semper Tyrannis
