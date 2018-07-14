After The Strzok Stonewall: WSJ Says Trump Should Declassify This To Expose The Truth

While the left and the liberal media desperately defended 'FBI lovebird' Peter Strzok this week as he came under attack from a rightly angry 'right' over the level of cognitive dissonance required to ignore his text expletions and 'assume' no bias, The Wall Street Journal's Kimberley Strassel was carefully observing and asking 'awkward' questions...
On the question of Strzok's bias and whether we should believe he didn't act on it. The question every American should ask is this: How would you feel if he'd expressed such disgust toward you, and was also investigating you?— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) July 12, 2018
But it is the full Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal that today's lays out the path ahead, after Strzok's stonewalling - Here’s what Trump should declassify if he wants the truth known...
FBI agent Peter Strzok’s appearance before Congress Thursday was a predictable political circus, and here’s what we learned: President Trump will have to declassify a host of documents if he wants Americans to learn the truth about what happened in 2016.
Mr. Strzok was combative, and he pointed to an FBI lawyer in the room as reason not to disclose much of anything about his investigation into the Russia connections of the Trump campaign. Under pressure from Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Mr. Strzok did reveal that Justice Department official Bruce Ohr acted as a channel between the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS and the FBI in 2016. We already knew that Mr. Ohr’s wife Nellie worked for Fusion.
This means that Fusion, an outfit on the payroll of the Clinton campaign, had a messenger on the government payroll to deliver its anti-Trump documents to the FBI. This confirms that the FBI relied on politically motivated sources as part of its probe, even as Mr. Strzok insists he showed no political bias in his investigating decisions.
Yet if this is the most Congress could pry out of the FBI’s lead Russia investigator over 10 hours, legislative oversight won’t discover the truth. Mr. Trump will have to help Congress by ordering Justice and the FBI to declassify the relevant documents. Consistent with protecting legitimate sources and methods, here is the document list Mr. Trump should want released:
The FISA applications. Justice and the FBI made one application and three renewals for warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The text of those applications would show the degree to which the FBI relied on the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele at the request of Fusion GPS. They would also show how honest FBI and Justice were with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that approves warrants.
Woods procedures documents. The FBI is required to vet and support the facts its presents to a FISA court when it seeks a warrant to eavesdrop on a U.S. citizen. These rules are known as Woods procedures, and releasing sections of this Woods file would show the extent to which the FBI verified the dossier or other evidence it used as its justification to listen to Trump campaign aides. More broadly, Mr. Trump should declassify any document that demonstrates what the FBI and Justice knew about the provenance and accuracy of the Fusion-Steele dossier.
The 302s. These forms include information taken from the notes FBI agents make while interviewing a source or subject. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley last week asked Justice to declassify the 302s for 12 separate FBI interviews with Mr. Ohr concerning his contacts with Mr. Steele. Declassifying other 302s related to the subjects in this probe (including former Trump aides George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn ) would reveal what the FBI was told, who provided what information, and how much came from politically motivated sources.
The 1023s. These are the equivalent of 302s for counterintelligence, and they document FBI debriefings with informants or sources. Mr. Trump should declassify these and other documents showing interaction between the FBI and Mr. Steele, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Fusion backer Dan Jones, informant Stefan Halper, or anyone the FBI used to keep tabs on the Trump campaign. These documents would reveal the extent and dates of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign.
Mr. Trump is undoubtedly being told that declassifying these documents would set a bad precedent, or risk accusations that he is undermining special counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation. But the worst precedent would be letting mistrust and partisan suspicion persist over how law enforcement behaved during a presidential campaign.
Mr. Mueller’s probe is also moving ahead without interference, as his indictment Friday of a dozen Russian agents for hacking Democratic National Committee computers shows. But indictments of Russians who will never see a U.S. courtroom don’t tell us anywhere near the complete story. That duty falls to Congress, not to a special counsel whose job is deciding whether or not to prosecute crimes.
Mr. Trump is going to be attacked no matter what he does. He should declassify these records or stop complaining about his Justice Department’s lack of cooperation.
Comments
The ugly, smirking face of the Deep State. Drain the swamp!
Strzok’s refusal to answer questions about the two investigations has nothing to do with classified information. Those are the DOJ/FBI policies – the policies created to PROTECT THE FBI AND THE DOJ.
Trump should order the release of all information pertaining to both the Clinton E-mail investigation and the Russia collusion investigation.
During any investigation, if some/all evidence becomes public, it can still be used in court.
Trump just got called.
What’s up no nuts.
What did they call him?
Couch...AWAN...Cough....Pakistan..
Cough...Cough
About time! follow #CorsiNation for updates
Fuck Corsi! He's riding on the Q bandwagon while asking for donations and book purchases. He contributes nothing.
No doubt that weirdo has some serious skeletons in his closet
This is a short list of Youtube Clowns to ignore:
1. Jerome Corsi
2. Q Anon
3. George Webb
4. Everybody else on Youtube who reports on any of this crap.
It's a daily clown show on youtube!
It's a daily clown show on youtube!
And you just figured that out, eh? Congratulations!
cough-cough-cough
mossad
awan
wasserman
schumer
Don't forget ol' Valerie.
And that leads us to Barry. Checkmate. The real power will remain off the game board.
Funneled (((money))) through foreign entities....
Not sure what nuts is up too, but can the Tylers please stop posting the picture of this cretin, it's starting to freak me out, and I don't scare easy ..
They keep yelling Russia, Russia, Russia. We have to keep yelling Satin, Satin, Satin. Take 2 aspirin and maybe lie down for an hour.
Satin sheets, pillow cases??? Now what the fuck did I miss?
Notice how every video and picture of Lisa Page yesterday had her mouth closed. I guess she didn't want anybody to see those gums of hers for the 2.7 millionth time.
Would upvote 2,700,000 times if I could.
In reply to Notice how every video and… by Cigarshopper
What they should call President Trump is brilliant!
Report: White House Orders FBI Informant Files Be Opened to More Lawmakers
https://www.thedailybeast.com/report-white-house-orders-fbi-informant-f…
Mr President, I believe the SCOTUS ruled that yes, the US CONSTITUTION grants you authority to uphold US laws, and seeing as you're the chief law enforcement officer ofthe USA, perhaps you might of your own discretion, since you have the authority to do, or not do, help the US Congress in carrying out its functions, in sympathy with the unity of governance, by ordering the submission of the documents requested by congress, to congress?
It's your prerogative as President, to do so, or not do so, and please understand that if you do so, you'll be accused by your enemies of playing politics, if you don't do so, your enemies will accuse you of fictional crimes.
Mr President, America is tired of the lies, Americans wanna know the truth!
P.S. Let's capture those castles, and roll em up, thanks...
The commie lefties:
Trump is derailing the investigation by exposing the crimes of the investigators.
NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE!!!
Greetings,
So long as the president does not order the release, the show can go on. Also, we have an election coming up and I believe that the firestorm will come 'bout that time. It is still a game of politics after all.
Just fire them all.
Mr President, you'll be speaking with President Putin soon, and while I'm not qualified to brief you, I can give you a heads up from the deplorable street. I watched CNN today, and all the usual suspects in snazzy suits were out to sabotage your summit with President Putin, that's a sign as we know by now, that you're doing something good for the people, and bad for them.
They've tried to poison the atmosphere, and have failed woefully, the entire world is behind you, they on the other hand, are dinosaurs, relics of a best forgotten past.
Please discuss with President Putin, important matters such as security, in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, please discuss with him trade, arms control, global prosperity, international law, and norms. Please discuss Iran with him, and you'll find out Iran has been grievously wronged by the US, that's not an opinion, it's fact!
And please ask him how it's possible for them to build such a strong military on such a miniscule budget, that's very important.
I'm grateful to God for you, I'm always wishing you the best, and I know you'll transform the USA for good, and for the future, regardless of what your enemies do. We remain semper fi, and wish you a successful summit. Good luck, and God speed...
I bet the laydown will be breathtaking for you and MoveOn.
Better watch what you wish for...
Obama was mentored when in Chicago by former Priest Gregory Galluzzo. Gregory Galluzzo graduated from the Spring Hill College in 1960, James Strzok graduated from there in 1964. Peter Strzok's uncle is James Strzok, James Strzok was stationed in Kenya, where Obama once lived.
Once Obama is in office, Peter Strzok, nephew of James Strzok, rockets right up to the top of the FBI, becoming the guy for Obama & Hillary, to destroy evidence & impact investigations. Sept of 2015, Strzok requested ALL HRC email copies from DOE, NSA, NRC, DOJ, NSA, US Treasury. He was the last person to view HRC’s deleted emails.
The father of Peter Strzok is Peter Strzok Sr. The brother of Peter Strzok Sr is Mark Strzok. The wife of Mark Strzok is Mariana Strzok. Mariana Strzok is the daughter of General James Cartwright. General James Cartwright, was pardoned by Barrack Obama on his last day of office.
The wife of Peter Strzok, Melissa Hodgeman whom, it just so happens, was promoted to the role of director of the SEC at the same time the FBI was drafting the exoneration letter for HRC.
The father of Peter Strzok, Peter Strzok Sr, just happened to be in Iran in 1979, the year that the Shan was removed from power & the 2,500 years of continuous Persian monarchy was replaced with an Islamic Republic under the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. CIA? Dot-Dot-Dot.
Father of Peter Strzok, Peter Strzok Sr was in the Army core of engineers. An expert in sanctions & nuclear activity in Iran. His brother Mark Strzok of Mammoet, world leader in big cranes, with a specialty in moving Nuclear Reactors. Want to bet there's a Strzok in Iran?
Mariana Srtzok. mother of Devin Strzok, Devin Strzok was in the situation room in the White house West Wing in May 2015 with his new wife, at 9:45 at night. Now why would that be? The agreement on the nuclear program of Iran was reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015. Interesting, no?
Wonder what or whom, the Strzok family represents? Obama knows.
The DC denizens are more inbred than hillbillies or muzzies.
What an evil SOB! He literally looks like the fucking devil.
Look deep into the eyes of a psychopath. They're 20% of the population, and highly clustered in Washington, DC.
No different from Ted Bundy or Charles Manson, just a different line of work.
And much of the left supports this highly evil crap, which only proves how disgusting and dangerous they truly are.
Well, they better do more than support it because it's crashing and burning before their eyes.
It's easy to recruit the gullible by twisting their emotional instability.
It's just as easy to recruit psychopaths with promises of unleashed power and zero accountability.
For thousands of years this stuff was hidden in shadows, but now they don't care anymore and won't quit until either they're in charge or the world burns. Either is completely acceptable to them. Is what it is going to take to stop them acceptable to everyone else?
We will see.
You are right. The fact that they are out in the open means that it is either us or them. Do or Die Trying Time. They will sacrifice many before it's all over, even their own.
Bingo.
And you can't believe they could do the things they do until you've met one and seen the carnage.
Without remorse. Without concern. Just like a shark - moving forward with dead eyes leaving carcasses in its wake.
When I was a younger guy and working as a body guard, I would like when aholes who looked like this gave me a reason to beat the living shit out of them. This is an FBI Agent ? What a farce, that agency used to stand for something, used to be comprised of decent people who respected the law.
I am quite surprised that one of this fuckhead's colleagues haven't offed him by now. Maybe there still is at least one Patriot working in the FBI who will do the country and the Agency a favor.
I was expecting Strzok to burst into flames at any moment. He could have at least went full Reptilian for a split second. That wiggly, smiley thing was weak and a bit gay for a Satanic Wonk. Let's see who you really are, Shithead. Come on Strzok, you know you wanted too. You don't have shit. Next time, OK Hillary's Bitch.
Now we know what happened to that creepy child from The Omen
Yeah, it's gonna take strong medicine to ferret out these traitors.
Heaven Forbid!.... That citizens, who own and pay for the government, should ever learn the truth about anything.
Same as it ever was.
The cure is worse (temporarily) than the disease...
Lot’s of docs (and patients) keep sayin that. Must be true.
ain’t any getting around this one. The disease is pretty well set in and it will not be pretty.
Go POTUS! UNDERMINE THE DEEP STATE! Mueller, Strzok, Mrs. Bill Clinton, Obama goes down with everyone.
Phew ! Had to read that one twice . For a minute there I thought you said Mrs. Bill Clinton and Obama went down on everyone. Which you know, in this bizarre parallel universe we’re livin in ....
No Kimberly, it's too soon. September-October for maximum effect ;-)
These guys are too dangerous to play around with and they've taken over the FBI, DOJ, and who knows what else.
Knock em out ASAP IMO, watch out for Lanny Brewer...he's a proven expert with dirty tricks.
Respectfully disagree, they used to be dangerous, now everyone's attention is focused squarely on them. They can no longer slide around in the shadows, their word is not taken as gospel from on high anymore based on their past deeds.
Everyone has seen their face and that face is Peter Strzok.
We dont have time to wait until September. If we start going kinetic on the Deep State criminals, they will just shoot up a bunch more of our children in a FF school shooting or two, or three. When you are dealing with pure evil, you dont wait around for an election. We've given them too much time already.
In reply to Respectfully disagree, they… by nmewn
Another two years and four months, how interesting ;-)
MeThinks he looks like a demonic cunt and doth protest too much. He needeth to make a halt to the cunt squirming and smirking.
He needs to be alternated between supermax 23 hour lockdown and then general population.
