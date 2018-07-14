Big Pharma & The Rise Of Gangster Capitalism

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
$8 per vial in competing developed-world nations and $38,892 in the U.S. That says it all.
Thanks to decades of gangster films, we all know how gangster capitalism works: the cost of "protection" goes up whenever the gangster wants to increase revenues, any competition is snuffed out, and "customer demand" is jacked up by any means available-- addiction, for example.
This perfectly describes the pharmaceutical industry and every other cartel in America. You might have read about the price increase in Acthar gel, a medication to treat Infantile Spasms. (via J.F., M.D., who alerted me to the repricing of this medication from $40 in 2001 to the current price of $38,892.)
The compound first received approval in 1950, and various branded versions have been approved in recent years. Let's be clear: this medication did not require billions of dollars in research and development, or decades of testing to obtain FDA approval; it's been approved for use for the past 68 years.
Yes, you read that correctly: a medication that's been in use for 68 years went from $40 a dose in 2001 to $38,892 today. Don't you love the pricing? Not a round 38 grand, but $38,892. You gotta love these gangsters!
There's another related term to describe this form of capitalism: racketeering.That's what mobsters do--operate rackets.
The Big Pharma racket enriches a number of gangs practicing gangster capitalism: the drug companies themselves, of course, but some doctors are profiting from the racket, and so are pharmaceutical lobbyists:
Study highlights role of doctor conflicts of interest in Medicare spending on Mallinckrodt drug Acthar Study published in JAMA indicates nearly 90 percent of doctors prescribing HP Acthar Gel took payments from drug's manufacturer.
Here are the money quotes:
In 2014 Mallinckrodt raised the price of Acthar further to $34,000. The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from five states sued Mallinckrodt for anti-competitive behavior with regard to the acquisition of Synacthen Depot and the monopolistic pricing of Acthar, and in January 2017 the company settled, agreeing to pay $100 million and to license Synacthen Depot to a competitor. According to Kaiser Health News, Mallinckrodt responded by increasing its Congressional lobbying to $610,000, and its contributions to Congress members to $44,000, in the first quarter of 2017.
As an off-patent pharmaceutical, a similar drug, differing in formulation, available in Europe, made by a different manufacturer, sells for $8 per vial.
So a medication to treat infants costs $8 per vial in Europe and $38,892 in the U.S. Don't you just love gangster capitalism to death? Because death and suffering is the gangsters' ultimate threat: pay up or die.
Here's another example of Big Pharma gangster capitalism at work: Insulin Drug Price Inflation: Racketeering or Perverse Competition?
Don't you wish you had a racket where you could raise prices by 10% a year like clockwork, or triple the price of your "product" every decade?
Pfizer just raised prices on 100 medications:
The increases are effective as of July 1. In most cases, the increases are just over 9%, which is in line with the annual 10% price hikes adopted by most drug companies. Putting that number in context, core inflation printed at 2% last week.
Here's a chart of the net result of gangster capitalism:
Gangster capitalism is the new model of "growth" in America, the model used by every cartel from higher education to Pentagon contractors. Eliminate actual competition, raise prices in lockstep with other cartel members, lobby the government to pay your extortionist prices, and threaten any resisters with severe consequences.
Try resisting your local government's property tax increases to cover insiders' pensions and healthcare benefits: it's always "for the children," of course, and if you don't pay up, we'll just auction off your house.
There's no difference between that and being told you're gonna be wearing concrete overshoes if you don't comply.
The U.S. economy is nothing more than an exploitive jumble of rackets, insider plundering and gangster capitalism. $8 per vial competing developed-world nations and $38,892 in the U.S. That says it all.
* * *
For today's "conservatives" pro business means free market capitalism. This is the result.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-gift-of-inflation/
The solution is obvious: eliminate the Food and Drug Administration. It is Mafia Central for the Big Pharma drug cartel.
In reply to For today's "conservatives"… by Fantasy Free E…
As hard medicine asked in the email thread:
In reply to The solution is obvious:… by junction
The solution is obvious: Allow Americans to buy drugs from anywhere in the world and have them shipped to the US.
Its called Free Market Capitalism - and its the last thing in the universe these Pharma companies want. They want to claim we have a free market, when in reality the drug industry is about as far from Free Market Capitalism as humanly possible.
The reason our drug market in the US is completely, utterly broken on every level is because we DON'T HAVE A FREE MARKET CAPITALIST SYSTEM. Its all lip service......
In reply to As someone asked in the… by dirty fingernails
That's why ObamaCare was such a failure! A patchwork of state-regulated insurers which residency was, or likely remains a factor.
In reply to The solution is obvious:… by The First Rule
Rotten to the core.
Like the fall of Rome, there is a serious reckoning day coming.
The shitstem, I mean system, is corrupted top to bottom. Highly doubtful it will be fixed without a collapse of some sort.
In reply to That's why ObamaCare was… by Global Douche
I like my weed from Columbia.
In reply to Rotten to the core by GoFuqYourself
Who gives a fuck. Insulin is for diabetes which is caused by obesity. Eat the donuts die from the ramifications. This wasn't an issue a hundred years ago, or even 50.
In reply to I like my weed from Columbia. by Arnold
https://youtu.be/GlKL_EpnSp8
r e a d a b o Okayyyyyy!read a book read a book read a mother fucking book
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
Shit article, it's not gangsta capitalism, not crony capitalism, it's socialism.
In reply to r e a d a b o Okayyyyyy!read… by HillaryOdor
"The solution is obvious: Allow Americans to buy drugs from anywhere in the world and have them shipped to the US."
This sounds like the opposite of "protectionist" tariffs and subsidies....
You better watch out, Trump will kick you out of the cult for that kind of talk.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
$38K per dose would pay for First Class Airfare and a luxury hotel 10 times over to Mexico or the Bahamas when a baby needs the medicine.
How can Big Pharma execs look in the mirror every day, seeing gross evil looking back at them?
In reply to sounds like the opposite of… by helltothenah
I doubt that any individual actually pays that amount, it's all insurance money laundering.
In reply to $38K per dose would pay for… by BidnessMan
Yes, but who do you think pays the bill for Medicare Part D and Medicaid drugs which are 41% of the drugs outlay in the US? The US taxpayer, that's who.
In reply to I doubt that any individual… by Blazing in BC
Big Pharma's dirty little (big?) secret is that 90% of its profits come from the US "market". That is why in Big Pharma Annual Reports you always see sales broken down by geographical Region (They want you to know how truly Global they are), but NEVER profits.
Big Pharma claims that "it's due to the cost of R&D" which is also disingenuous. First, most of the "R&D" is, in fact "D" not "R". Development being the cost of clinical trials to get FDA approval. That includes the cost of bribes paid to participating physicians to ensure the required outcomes, and in the "approval" process. Second, USG "Research Grants" and Tax incentives offset the majority of the cost of the "R" for US Big Pharma.
The US should start to address the problem by legalizing the parallel re-import from Canada of drugs manufactured in the US, which includes MOST of the expensive (Patent protected) drugs. Prices in Canada are much lower because it operates a single payer system whereunder the Buyer (The Government essentially) is able to negotiate the price as part of the approval process. If a reasonable price cannot be agreed, the drug doesn't get approved. This applies to most Western countries outside the US (Including most of Europe and Australia etc.) where negotiating a "Reimbursement" price is an integral part of the drug approval process. If a drug is actually manufactured in the US then exported for instance to Canada,, how can the US authorities pretend to claim that there are "safety issues" which make re-imports "dangerous"?
As an earlier poster noted, the cost of a lot of these drugs in the US means that it is far cheaper to take a First Class International trip, stay in a luxury Hotel and enjoy a nice luxury vacation and purchase the drugs overseas (They are all either manufactured by the same Big Pharma Company in a different country or generics, also controlled and regulated) making a savings even after the cost of airfares and the vacation. In many countries these drugs are available without a prescription and, whilst counterfeiting IS an issue, buying through a reputable pharmacy largely eliminates this problem because they buy direct from the manufacturer or the manufacturer's distribution chain. This same principle applies to surgical procedures and in Asia, where I live, I would highly recommend Bangkok, Thailand which has several world class private hospitals offering services by US-trained physicians and surgeons at a fraction of US prices. A good strategy is instead of paying ridiculous premia for US Health Insurance, learn to self-medicate for "Primary care" conditions and set aside funds into a personal "medical savings account" for this purpose. In this way, the funds accumulate and will be ample for such an overseas medical vacation trip as necessary. Insurance premia are, of course, a sunk cost each year and have increasingly ridiculous exclusions and co-pays etc. so as to make the Insurance premia virtually guaranteed income for the Insurer!
Even within the US, there are often generic alternatives available, so do your homework and don't be afraid to ask your drugstore if indeed there are alternatives. Under US law, "generic substitution" of a script for a chemically-identical alternative is illegal unless the drugstore contacts the prescribing physician to approve the change. So do it!! Big Pharma usually bribes physicians, either directly or via funding luxury travel costs, often to attend "Medical Congresses and/or Clinical Meetings in Tahiti or similar to discuss clinical evidence etc) so they are going to prescribe what is most profitable for them to do so, usually the most expensive, new under-Patent drugs. The cover for doing this is "malpractice" and the fear of Tort suits, which has some, but only some justification and which alone forces healthcare costs in the US higher.
The above just begins to address the issue and barely scrapes the surface but these are a few practical steps that anyone can take to cut through some of the BS which CONgress will not because they, of course, are in on the game.
In reply to Yes, but who do you think… by waspwench
Exactly. My meds cost $15,000/month. I could make it for $40/month. I don't know the exact mechanism by which the taxpayer pays for my meds but I'm confident it gets billed to the government.
In reply to Yes, but who do you think… by waspwench
I don't live very far from the Southern border. A few of our Spanish speaking employees go to Mexico and once there visit a licensed (in Mexico) doctor and get a prescription for the drugs they need. If these are therapeutic drugs as opposed to drugs that get you high customs doesn't have a problem and they allow them to enter the US. One of our employees takes the US prescriptions to Mexico to get them filled and again they go right across the border. To facilitate the crossing she makes a copy of the US prescription to present to customs.
In reply to Exactly. My meds cost $15… by blackseabrew
The racket is the taxpayer is paying for these drugs at these prices as no doubt a high percentage of the kiddies are from single mom, .gov assistance types.
In reply to $38K per dose would pay for… by BidnessMan
In their $30 million mansion in their marble bathroom in their Turnbull & Asser bathrobe?
Dont worry, they’ll bear up.
In reply to $38K per dose would pay for… by BidnessMan
"This manual is in itself an analog declaration of intent. Such a writing must be secured from public scrutiny. Otherwise, it might be recognized as a technically formal declaration of domestic war. Furthermore, whenever any person or group of persons in a position of great power and without full knowledge and consent of the public, uses such knowledge and methodologies for economic conquest - it must be understood that a state of domestic warfare exists between said person or group of persons and the public."
"The solution of today's problems requires an approach which is ruthlessly candid, with no agonizing over religious, moral or cultural values."
"Although the so-called "moral issues" were raised, in view of the law of natural selection it was agreed that a nation or world of people who will not use their intelligence are no better than animals who do not have intelligence. Such people are beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent."
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars
http://www.syti.net/GB/SilentWeaponsGB.html
"Know your enemy."
~Sun Tzu, Art of War
In reply to $38K per dose would pay for… by BidnessMan
Easy. They have mastered it and all the organs of every estate endorses it. From the 1st to the 5th estate sanctions this robbery.
The fact retards on ZH debate whether this scalping by big pharma is capitalism or socialism, shows how far the brainwashing rot has fucked their minds.
It’s wrong. End of story and it must end. Be united in that, instead of debating which redundant ideology is to blame. This forum blindly loves to blame socialism while giving capitalism a free pass whenever possible. Arseholes.
In reply to $38K per dose would pay for… by BidnessMan
Price controls? No. Price cuts of 50% then rollbacks for decades. Charles is right for a change
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
Actually 'corporatism' but the difference is mere semantics.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
Americans subsidizing gangsters and the rest of the world.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
Classic brainwashing. America is only subsidising USSA corporations. This idea that Uncle Scam is subsiding the world is propaganda. The reality is the world has been subsidising the USSA.
In reply to Americans subsidizing… by shovelhead
This is robbing from the (if debt is wealth) rich and giving to the poor (not victimized by usury... yet). Fucking morons.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
+1 for freshly minted evil avatar!
In reply to This is robbing from the (if… by monad
It would be socialism if the government was getting the money. Instead, people who are unofficially funding the government are getting the money.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
>>Shit article, it's not gangsta capitalism, not crony capitalism, it's socialism.<<
You were right, right, and then you were wrong.
This is Money Power Monopolist Mega-Corporate Fascism. The "fascism" word means that the Money Power's Mega-Corporatocracy works hand-in-hand with the Money Power financed government to promote the Money Power Monopolist's agendas in the world.
The form of government is empire, as in Money Power Monopolist Mega-Corporate Global Fascist Empire.
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
Yes, socialism for the healthcare industry, capitalism for the rest of us
In reply to Shit article, it's not… by eforce
If only this song would be taken seriously then we all would be on the path to togetherness. "Thy Kingdom come Thy will be done on earth as in heaven"!
In reply to r e a d a b o Okayyyyyy!read… by HillaryOdor
Quantify,
And......type I diabetes is caused how?
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
My grandmother was positively skinny and was diabetic - type II. She weighed 90 lbs when she died aged 72.
In reply to Quantify, And......type I… by What is The Hedge
Morley Robbins hypothesizes that one potential cause is toxic iron oxidative stress accumulation in the pancreas.
When the oxidative stress damages enough cells, the pancreas can simply stop working.
Enjoy your Money Power Monopolist financed "enriched" toxic iron shaving "fortified" processed phude!
Episode #73: Minerals with Morley Robbins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nb75yKjXHI
WOW! There is metal shavings in your CEREAL !!!!! Unbelievable.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtK1zet8NdA
Iron behaving badly: inappropriate iron chelation as a major contributor to the aetiology of vascular and other progressive inflammatory and degenerative diseases by Money Power Sith Lord Queen of England knighted reseacher Douglass B,. Kell
https://bmcmedgenomics.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1755-8794-2-2
Iron Behaving Badly: The Role of Iron Overload in Metabolic Disease
https://chriskresser.com/iron-behaving-badly-the-role-of-iron-overload-…
In reply to Quantify, And......type I… by What is The Hedge
You're full of shit. My great grandmother, who was of normal weight, needed insulin in the 1950s. Lots of people who aren't fat still do.
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
Your great grandmother probably had type I which is a completely different situation. Type II is far more prevalent today and is due to eating SAD and getting little exercise. What amazes me now even people's dogs are becoming diabetic. Fucking unbelievable.
Miffed
In reply to You're full of shit. My… by Kidbuck
Type I, or "insulin dependent" diabetes, is not caused by obesity, and usually begins in early childhood. It wasn't an issue one hundred years ago, because all the little children died in one or two weeks. Drs. Banting and Best received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1923 for pioneering the use of insulin beginning in 1921, saving the lives of thousands of children. There's this thing called "Wikipedia" you can use to help relieve your enstupidation. Give it a try!
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
Bullshit. Diabetes is not a new disease, it was known to the ancients and is a miserable way to die.
The modern epidemic is caused by eating so regularly and so much sugar, an entirely different issue.
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
Well then, thank God the price increases are only restricted to the meds an insulin-dependent diabetic needs...
I guess you imagined your comment to be fabulously clever and snarky, and would get a round of cheers from the hard-right types. You know what else wasn't an issue 'a hundred years ago, or even 50'?
Anonymous drive-by commentary on internet web sites.
Take a minute here and THINK...why on earth do you seem to believe that the price increases are only restricted to those 'lifestyle choices illnesses' that you apparently think are undeserving of care?
What if it was a cancer drug that a 5 year old needed but now she's been priced-out, or insurance won't cover it? Even better, what if that drug was not even developed by the company that is now jacking the price up beyond all reason? And what if the research and development used to develop it was actually funded by taxpayer dollars, making that child's family an actual INVESTOR in that company in a very real sense?
Would it be ok then to return a little value to the investor in that case? Or would you cite statistics that showed cancers to be largely related to environmental causes and claim the girl's illness was the result of a 'lifestyle choice' because her family chose to live where they are? You know, 'eat the donuts', suffer the ramifications?
Did that girl 'eat the donuts'?
In reply to Who gives a fuck. Insulin is… by Quantify
I prefer mine from Princeton.
In reply to I like my weed from Columbia. by Arnold
Soweetocare. Corrupt sack of shit homosexual!
In reply to Rotten to the core by GoFuqYourself
He and his cronies hoped it would NOT work, that cascading crises built into it would allow that statement throughout the law "the secretary(HHS an minions) shall decide". Until the population could be made to clamor for tyrannycare.
In reply to Soweetocare. Corrupt sack of… by Richard Chesler
If I understand it correctly one of the payoffs George Bush Jr. made to get Big Pharma on board with Medicare Part D was to make it illegal for Medicare/Medicaid to negotiate drug prices or to buy drugs bulk, as is done by government health services in other countries (the British NHS, for example.) Note how drug prices began to balloon as soon as Part D was enacted. In 2005 Medicare was 2% and Medicaid 18% of drug costs. In 2006 this this suddenly jumped to Medicare 18% and Medicaid 9% and it has risen steadily every year since. Medicare Part D was supposed to help Seniors with drug costs but in actual fact seniors are paying far, far more for drugs now than they were paying before Part D was in existence. Part D has turned out to be nothing more or less than a huge giveaway to Big Pharma.
Part D has meant that the already overburdened Medicare/Medicaid system was put on the hook for massively increased drug costs which are then passed on to the US taxpayers. If you look at the chart accompanying this article you will see that 41% of drug spending is Medicare/Medicaid and that is expected to rise to 45% by 2025.
Obamacare was supposed to address this problem, among others, but in fact Obama did absolutely nothing about the problem and the biggest drug price increases were during his eight years in office, so whatever his intentions, he also was ultimately bought and paid for by Big Pharma.
One of President Trump's campaign promises was to attack this problem, and I do not doubt that he had good intentions, but I doubt he realized the power of Big Pharma and vast amount of money they spend bribing FDA officials, sundry other politicians, medical professions et al. Unless Trump can address the drug pricing problem with an executive order I do not fancy his chances of doing anything about this. Many seniors will find it cheaper to obtain drugs abroad. It is already cheaper to get medical treatment abroad in many instances. Perhaps US seniors should all emigrate. :)))
In reply to That's why ObamaCare was… by Global Douche
There is a brick wall up ahead, and we are all headed right for it.
In reply to The solution is obvious:… by The First Rule
You guys are, I’ll be fine.
In reply to 7rotten by GoFuqYourself
HIV drugs are going up as well.
In reply to You guys are, I’ll be fine. by NidStyles
http://www.harmonikireland.com/hiv-hoax/
In reply to HIV drugs are going up as… by divingengineer
Went need Russians mobs when Jewish mafia perfectly fits the bill?
In reply to The solution is obvious:… by The First Rule
"The solution is obvious: Allow Americans to buy drugs from anywhere in the world and have them shipped to the US."
The fact is that all drugs, with rare exceptions, are made in China and India.
The quality is VERY low, very.
The DEATH industry is what it is, not the 'health' industry.
Opiates: “Death on the Prescription Plan”
Edmund Connelly
In reply to The solution is obvious:… by The First Rule
It's not the quality, per se. It's not like making stronger versions, or correcting the equality of doses from pill to pill is going to help. If that is your contention, you are simply wrong.
The "medicines" are very indirect attempts to manage an equilibrium of relatively few body chemicals. In almost no cases do they have a simple direct effect. The unintended consequences of messing with an equilibrium via inexact methods is inherently problematic. Trying to build an antidote to a "poisonous" lifestyle without addressing the lifestyle is the bigger problem. As is the patients' lack of awareness of timeline- in many cases the "best" medicine can be defined as one that takes 2 years to eliminate a problem that took 2 years to build up. And that is only to begin after the lifestyle correction.
Moving on- one thing reading that link- what we are seeing is mainstream people becoming addicted because of the veneer of respectability given by the "educated, successful" people prescribing, and dispensing these poisons.
They would not try a street drug, but they are caught in a trap of their own illusions that within "their" world (even sadly for many of modest means, the world they aspire to) they are safe and can trust advice.
It was a very very hard couple years for me to truly learn integrity and wisdom is often inverse to education and social standing. If I'd had to couple that rather shattering discovery with an addiction, I'd not have pulled through.
I don't know what is going to happen if many many members of society learn the same lesson I did. Something good in the long run, but powder keg hardly begins to describe the medium term.
To the non-intellectual, betrayal is the closest they come to experiencing willful evil, and there is an overwhelming amount of betrayal on discovery right now.
PS
When I was growing up, the early lab men (and a few women) were called out as society's heroes.
What does it do to society when you might, eventually, be chased and threatened by your fellow citizens for being a pharmaceutical industry insider?
In reply to "The solution is obvious:… by Skip