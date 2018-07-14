Rod Rosenstein Impeachment Plans Drawn Up: Report

House GOP members led by Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (NC) have drawn up articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to Politico.
Conservative sources say they could file the impeachment document as soon as Monday, as Meadows and Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) look to build Republican support in the House. One source cautioned, however, that the timing was still fluid. -Politico
GOP legislators could also try to hold Rosenstein in contempt of Congress prior to actual impeachment.
The knives have been out for Rosenstein for weeks, as Congressional investigators have repeatedly accused the DOJ of "slow walking" documents related to their investigations. Frustrated lawmakers have been given the runaround - while Rosenstein and the rest of the DOJ are hiding behind the argument that the materials requested by various Congressional oversight committees would potentially compromise ongoing investigations.
In late June, Rosenstein along with FBI Director Christopher Wray clashed with House Republicans during a fiery hearing over an internal DOJ report criticizing the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation by special agents who harbored extreme animus towards Donald Trump while expressing support for Clinton. Republicans on the panel grilled a defiant Rosenstein on the Trump-Russia investigation which has yet to prove any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
“This country is being hurt by it. We are being divided,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said of Mueller’s investigation. “Whatever you got,” Gowdy added, “Finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart.”
Rosenstein pushed back - dodging responsibility for decisions made by subordinates while claiming that Mueller was moving "as expeditiously as possible," and insisting that he was "not trying to hide anything."
“We are not in contempt of this Congress, and we are not going to be in contempt of this Congress,” Rosenstein told lawmakers.
Republicans, meanwhile, approved a resolution on the House floor demanding that the DOJ turn over thousands of requested documents by July 6. And while the DOJ did provide Congressional investigators with access to a trove of documents, House GOP said the document delivery was incomplete, according to Fox News.
That didn't impress Congressional GOP.
“For over eight months, they have had the opportunity to choose transparency. But they’ve instead chosen to withhold information and impede any effort of Congress to conduct oversight,” said Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a sponsor of Thursday’s House resolution who raised the possibility of impeachment this week. “If Rod Rosenstein and the Department of Justice have nothing to hide, they certainly haven’t acted like it.” -New York Times (6/28/18)
Rep. Meadows, meanwhile, fully admits that the document requests are related to efforts to quash the Mueller investigation.
“Yes, when we get these documents, we believe that it will do away with this whole fiasco of what they call the Russian Trump collusion because there wasn’t any,” Meadows said on the House floor.
Meanwhile, following a long day of grilling FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte blamed Rosenstein for hindering Strzok's ability to reveal the details of his work.
“Rosenstein, who has oversight over the FBI and of the Mueller investigation is where the buck stops,” he said. “Congress has been blocked today from conducting its constitutional oversight duty.”
While Rosenstein's appears to be close to the chopping block, whether or not he will actually be impeached is an entirely different matter.
Comments
Can he impeach himself? I think this guy is a double-agent or sumpthin'...where the fuck is Sessions? Bueller???
I say release all the documents, transcripts, emails, texts, etc, let the American people be informed of this malfeasance, then act accordingly!
Hangman please...
In reply to Breaking News! OT, but Mrs… by boattrash
Down goes the crooked Jew?!?
All the ongoing investigations that cant politically afford to end, lost count of the #'s
still dont think politics ruined the human race?
In reply to Down goes the crooked Jew?!? by Government nee…
In reply to All the ongoing… by 1 Alabama
This would be political suicide with the approaching midterms IF there was a compelling reason to continue the investigation, so it may stand to reason that the Republicans know they can categorically expose the man behind the curtain in due course by forcing the DOJ to cooperate. Let's hope so.
In reply to Herr Mueller: https://www… by Klassenfeind
I think this attempt to impeach Rosenstink is ridiculous. First of all, it is bound to failure as it would require a 2/3 majority in the Senate. Second, the impeachment clauses in the constitution were designed for a sitting president who was granted immunity from traditional prosecution for committing crimes. Rosenstink serves at the pleasure of Trump, who apparently, at least in "reality" shows, is quite adept at firing people for incompetence and malfeasance. Let Trump fire him and then impanel a grand jury to indict him. I think upon conviction he should be required to eat the 12 ham sandwiches which fellow conspirator Mueller recently indicted.
In reply to This would be political… by Ecclesia Militans
Only one thing required to sink this cessit, with Rosencunt in it.
Trump declassifies Carter Page's FISA application/renewals.
Fucking do it already, Mr T.
In reply to I think this attempt to… by el buitre
Patience, patience, it is happening. This is yet more proof.
In reply to Only one thing required to… by CuttingEdge
I love the people that say “Rosenstein is a Republican! Mueller is a Republican!”
THEY ARE DEEP STATE ANTI-AMERICAN FUCKS
In reply to Patience, patience, it is… by TeamDepends
About time
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
Rosenstein, seth rich murder connection?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/activists-sully-second-anniver…
In reply to About time by JimmyJones
Rosenstein the jew, Feinstein the jew, Schumer the jew, Kagan the jew, and on & on & on !!!
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power no matter how small NOW !!!
All the more reason to understand this:
"As it happens, there are a very few Jews and Israelis who acknowledge their responsibility for the Palestinian plight and support the Palestinian Right of Return. These rare Jews are brave enough to admit that Israel is inherently anti-Semitic and racist to the core.
Attributing the ‘Antisemitic’ slur to others is how both Zionists and the so called ‘anti’ kick the ball to the goyim’s yard.
This method was effective for a while but it doesn’t work anymore: being called an anti-Semite in 2018 is a synonym for an ethically driven humanist, an anti racist, a truth teller, peace and Justice role model, a rock star. The list of ‘anti semites’ is growing exponentially, probably in direct proportion with the tidal rise in Jewish guilt. The more guilty (some) Jews feel, the more the rest of us are becoming anti-Semitic in their eyes.
“Unconscious is the discourse of the Other,” was, probably Jacques Lacan’s most astute psychoanalytical observation. It is the fear that the Other, in this case, the gentile, the humanist, sees you truly. It is the fear that the goy can detect your shame. Jewish Guilt as such is the unbearable fear that the Goyim know.
* the author of this piece very well knows that ‘Semitic’ is neither a racial nor an ethnic category. It refers instead to a group of languages. The reference to semitism is made in order to deconstruct the Judeo-centric ‘antisemitic argument.’
In reply to https://www.thegatewaypundit… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Conveniently on same day the DOJ charges 12 Russians for following this admins orders in hacking the election ... a day after their conspiracy theories about the FBI ran out ... while this guy's accused of snooping on college wrestlers ... safe to say this is a trump stooge acting out his orders
In reply to All the more reason to… by MoreSun
Hey goatee, you are irrelevant, choke on it. You are far out in left field, feel alone yet?
In reply to Conveniently on same day the… by Freeze These
Maybe the Rooskies could all show up with a Trump pardon/assurance in pocket.
Maybe that would be an (effectively) immunity ploy to smoke out the Mueller swamp vermin.
That might be good for Snowden and Assange too and help evaporate the swamp.
In reply to Hey goatee, you are… by Free This
This way he can say he did his job as assigned so "They" won't destroy him.
He has 100 attorneys looking into Kavanaugh's background nationwide.
High stakes?
In reply to Maybe the Rooskies should… by Manthong
I seriously doubt it. (I don't believe that story on attorney's assignment)
Don't even give Kavanaugh another thought. That's done no matter the theatrics.
In reply to This way he can say he did… by JRobby
Trump needs to take total control of this corrupt government and string them up literally
In reply to I seriously doubt it. Don't… by agNau
Maybe the dual citizen ((rod)) can run for political office in his beloved Israel
In reply to Trump needs to take total… by topspinslicer
Blue meaning defense and yellow meaning actions making green means defending my own people which are white people.
You don’t even follow your own rules. It not because you’re anarchist and frogging dudes sitting in their car at a gas station. It’s because you don’t belong here. Go home.
You love your culture so much, go back and live in it, where it comes from.
In reply to Maybe the dual citizen ((rod… by topspinslicer
According to Q, more of who’s predictions are coming true each day, as far as I understand him(Q), there’s a difference between Assange and Snowden. It could just be from his perspective- both seem to have acted under the belief that they acted virtuously.
In reply to Maybe the Rooskies should… by Manthong
What do you care? You're moving to Canada anyway.
In reply to Conveniently on same day the… by Freeze These
Why Canada and not Mexico? Raycsis?
In reply to What do you care? You're… by An Shrubbery
Shouldn't he be called "Red" Rosenstein?
In reply to Why Canada and not Mexico?… by swamp
How convenient to charge 12 Russians who are not even in the country and who will never see the inside of a US court room. This sounds very familiar to the other 16 that were charged earlier. Much to the surprise of Mueller and the gang, one of those 16, which did not even exist at the time of the alleged crime, decided to fight. Mueller was not even prepared to prosecute. What a joke! Here we go again. You definitely need to have your TV taken away and your meds adjusted. You got TDS really bad!
In reply to Conveniently on same day the… by Freeze These
Not one idiot reporter asked the date the indictment was handed down.
In reply to How convenient to charge 12… by Singelguy
The anti-Semitic harping in these comment columns is really beyond the pale. That criminals happen to be Jewish is no reason to attack the religion. And I wish the editors would finally call a halt to this crap. I have no doubt that this site has lost huge numbers of readers because of it. I am not Jewish - and this kind of language really offends me.
In reply to All the more reason to… by MoreSun
To get into Israel, one must pass the DNA test.
There is no religious test whatsoever.
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
And since the DNA test can only arguably look for physical commonalities, it cannot 'test' for any linkage to ancient people's, which ostensibly would 'define' the 'jew'. No 2000 year old DNA samples. In fact, of allllllll the characters the literature of the time references, they are all long gone, beyond dust to absolutely nothing. And that is for people who may have existed, but we know absolutely nothing about them, other than the uncorroborated hearsay recollections.
Now imagine going back even farther, 2500 years prior to 1 AD! You talk about ghosts and dust! God only knows exactly what pseudo-scientific 'standard' these (((luciferian frauds))) pretend to use to 'determine' one is a 'jew' (purportedly linking them to the old myths and fairy tales so the world will roll over and boo hoo for the 'persecuted' 'chosen' ones), but I can assure you whatever it is, it is total and complete BS, just like everything else that comes out of their mouths.
Need some examples? Ha! Just watch (((MSM))) for a bit, or the (((LCM))) congress critters, or what about all the zio-cons who sold America the lie about WMDs? Let's not forget the zionist fraud that perpetrated both major wars of the first half of the 20th century, all built on frauds and lies, blatant deception. And if that isn't enough to tell you that whenever a 'jew' opens their mouth they are bulls-ing to fake you out of your national identity, to compromise your nation, to corrupt your money, to siphon off your wealth, to manipulate your govt to send you to die in one of their wars, there is always the #1 whopper of all time, the 'jewish' fake-o-caust.
In reply to To get into Israel, one must… by Dancing Disraeli
The hollowhoax is one of their big lies. Another one is that "muslims" caused 9/11.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIKtA0Odo2o&t=209s
In reply to And since the DNA test can… by inosent
>I am not Jewish - and this kind of language really offends me.
Drinking goyim blood offends me.
http://bloodpassover.com
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
Let the advertisers know that you are offended.
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
Oh, so it's ok for a jew to lie to or cheat a gentile? It's ok for Rosenstien to withhold evidence from the motherfucking congress of the United fucking States? Well, it's not ok with me, and you can kiss my ass!
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
boo hoo go find a safe space, pointing out the truth that judaism is communism (rabbi stephen wise) is just pointing out the truth, that they worship lucifer and maybe you do too, that is why it offends you
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
Hey. Go back and view the last state of the union address and watch a miracle happen. Notice at time mark 52:10 Trump explains his American first policy and only half of congress stands up and applauds. Of course, this is no miracle because the Democrats and Republicans are at each others throats.
Next, go to marker 1:05:45 and notice that everyone is standing and clapping. What is this? Oh its a miracle! Our country seems to be united on one issue. That issue was apparently ISRAEL.
To sum it up...
Make America Great gets 1/2 standing ovation.
Make Israel Great gets 100% standing ovation.
Screw you and your disgust over anti-semitic comments here at ZH. I will not take second seat in my own country.
President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address 2018 (Full) | NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exsOim0Lyl4
In reply to The anti-Semitic harping in… by scribe1
The Byzantines kept Jews out of positions of power - no Jews allowed in politics or education - the Byzantine Empire lasted 1000 years - what did the Byzantines know that we don't know
In reply to All the more reason to… by MoreSun
He only learned of Seth Rich, he alleged, because the government agents were “bragging” they got away with killing him on a number occasions.
WTF???
How many times WAS Seth Rich killed?
In reply to https://www.thegatewaypundit… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Dualies
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
indeed, and Dual Citizen fucks at that!
((( swamp )))
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
How true. People also forget that Trump was a registered Democrat in NY....like... for evaaaaaaaaaa.
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
Maybe that explains how this is playing out?
In reply to How true. People also… by Duc888
As we all know, the deep state and those supporting the NWO has plenty of folks claiming to be Republicrats.....
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
Long Island Roosevelt's posed as Republicans
Hyde Park Roosevelt's posed as Democrats.
Same elite wealthy family and connected to the other 100 elite wealthy families.
But wait, expecting the form of control, aka government, those same wealthy elite families created to self correct its behavior.
Mindless faith in a man made entity.
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
Ha ha ha. You so funny. He will get done when hes done and the crooked orange popsicle will be done. Trumpster is laughing all the way to the bank, you morons.
In reply to I love the people that say … by IridiumRebel
ROSENSTEIN IS THE WORST KIND OF KIKE
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
PATRIOTIC JOOISH AMERICANS NEED TO STRENUOUSLY DISAVOW HIM--I WILL MAKE EFFORTS TO SEND A VAN FULL OF CHASSIDIC RABBIS ARMED WITH BLACK CANDLES TO HIS HOUSE AND CONDUCT THE CHEREM CEREMONY ON HIM
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
In the book of Ezra (10:7-8), herem refers to the confiscation of property by the court and exclusion from the community. The collection of Jewish Bible commentary, the Talmud, expands on the concept, listing 24 offenses that are punishable by excommunication and forbidding coming within six feet of someone in herem.
In an interview with YNet, Rabbi Shimon Yaakovi, chairman of the Rabbinic High Court, echoed the Talmud, specifying that herem means that the public will distance themselves from the accused.
The rabbi was asked if public shaming was too extreme a measure, with cases of victims of shaming committing suicide in the past. The rabbi agreed that it was an extreme measure, but that the Rabbinic Court felt this was the proper step to be taken.
In reply to Patience, patience, it is… by TeamDepends
Agreed....
I believe it will be much more pleasantly surprising than anyone could imagine.
Surprise...in a multitude of ways...
In reply to Patience, patience, it is… by TeamDepends
Uh, he can’t because Trump is mentioned in them about 100X colluding with the Russians.
And the indictment yesterday gave a hint that voter precinct data was changed in certain states to drive down turnout in Democratic areas.
In reply to Only one thing required to… by CuttingEdge