The True Meaning Of "Collusion" Exposed

Authord by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
The indictment by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose task it is to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and ‘Russians’, that was released yesterday by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, raises so many questions one has to be picky.
Many people have already stated that the report contains no proof of anything it claims, and that Mueller doesn’t have to prove a thing, because the 12 Russians he accuses will never show up in a US court. Many of course also have at least questioned the timing of the release, 3 days before the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, of information Mueller and Rosenstein have allegedly been sitting on for months.
The idea that the event was not coordinated to inflict maximum damage to the summit seems indeed far-fetched.
But something else struck me in the report: the role of WikiLeaks (labeled “Organization 1”). Mueller very much focuses on both Julian Assange -though he doesn’t get named and is not indicted- and his presumed links to the indicted Russians, who -allegedly- posed as Guccifer 2.0:
Use of Organization 1
47. In order to expand their interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Conspirators transferred many of the documents they stole from the DNC and the chairman of the Clinton Campaign to Organization 1. The Conspirators, posing as Guccifer 2.0, discussed the release of the stolen documents and the timing of those releases with Organization 1 to heighten their impact on the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
a. On or about June 22, 2016, Organization 1 sent a private message to Guccifer 2.0 to “[s]end any new material [stolen from the DNC] here for us to review and it will have a much higher impact than what you are doing.” On or about July 6, 2016, Organization 1 added, “if you have anything hillary related we want it in the next tweo [sic] days prefable [sic] because the DNC [Democratic National Convention] is approaching and she will solidify bernie supporters behind her after.” The Conspirators responded, “ok . . . i see.” Organization 1 explained, “we think trump has only a 25% chance of winning against hillary . . . so conflict between bernie and hillary is interesting.”
b. After failed attempts to transfer the stolen documents starting in late June 2016, on or about July 14, 2016, the Conspirators, posing as Guccifer 2.0, sent Organization 1 an email with an attachment titled “wk dnc link1.txt.gpg.” The Conspirators explained to Organization 1 that the encrypted file contained instructions on how to access an online archive of stolen DNC documents. On or about July 18, 2016, Organization 1 confirmed it had “the 1Gb or so archive” and would make a release of the stolen documents “this week.”
48. On or about July 22, 2016, Organization 1 released over 20,000 emails and other documents stolen from the DNC network by the Conspirators. This release occurred approximately three days before the start of the Democratic National Convention. Organization 1 did not disclose Guccifer 2.0’s role in providing them. The latest-in-time email released through Organization 1 was dated on or about May 25, 2016, approximately the same day the Conspirators hacked the DNC Microsoft Exchange Server.
49. On or about October 7, 2016, Organization 1 released the first set of emails from the chairman of the Clinton Campaign that had been stolen by LUKASHEV and his co-conspirators. Between on or about October 7, 2016 and November 7, 2016, Organization 1 released approximately thirty-three tranches of documents that had been stolen from the chairman of the Clinton Campaign. In total, over 50,000 stolen documents were released.
This means Mueller et al claim that WikiLeaks received the DNC files from Russian parties which had hacked into DNC(-related) servers. Something Julian Assange has always denied. Now, remember that the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), a group of former US intelligence professionals, as well as others, have said that the speed with which the files were downloaded from the server(s) indicates that they were not hacked, but put onto a hard drive.
The person who is supposed to have done that is Seth Rich. Who was murdered on July 10 2016. Kim Dotcom has long claimed to have evidence that Seth Rich was indeed the person who provided the files to Assange. Today he said on Twitter that his lawyers warned him about exposing that evidence, citing his safety and that of his family.
Deep State activities like this indictment against 12 Russians confirm the advise of my legal team. Special Counsel Mueller and the DOJ cannot be trusted. My team asked me not to provide my Seth Rich evidence without solid legal protections for me and my family. They were right!— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 13, 2018
Half a year after Rich’s -never solved- murder, in the first months of 2017, the US Department of Defense was involved in negotiations with Assange in which the latter was offered -temporary- ‘safe passage’ from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he is holed up, in exchange for Assange ‘redacting’ a batch of files on the CIA known as Vault 7.
These negotiations were suddenly halted in April 2017 through the interference of James Comey -then FBI chief- and Mark Warner, a US Senator (D-VA). In the talks, Assange had offered to prove that no Russians were involved in the process that led to WikiLeaks receiving the files.
Today, of course, Assange is completely incommunicado in the Ecuador embassy, so he cannot defend himself against the Mueller accusations. Mueller really doesn’t have to prove anything: he can say what he wants. Comey and Warner prevented Assange from providing evidence exonerating ‘the Russians’, and Assange has been shut down.
Let me repeat once again: Assange is fully aware that the smallest bit of non-truth or half-lie would mean the end of WikiLeaks. It is based on ultimate trust. Nobody would ever offer a single file again if they wouldn’t have full confidence that Wikileaks would treat it -and them- with the utmost respect. So the American approach is to smear Assange in any way possible, rape allegations, collusion with Russian agents, anything goes.
And ‘the Russians’ can be ‘freely’ accused in a 29-page indictment released on the eve of the first summit President Trump is supposed to have with his Russian counterpart a year and a half into his presidency, where his predecessors all had such meetings much earlier into their presidencies. With many lawmakers calling on him to cancel it.
Do we all still remember the true meaning of ‘collusion’?
Did Mule-face Mueller even examine the damned DNC SERVER???
You know, the one the DNC refused to turn over to the FBI? The one that Comey didn't bother to seize? The one that the DNC had the far-left group Crowdstrike "examine"??
And just where is the DNC Server now? Destroyed? Bleach-bitted? In Hillary's basement???
No. Crowd strike, a DNC subsidiary did so we good.
The COLLUSION is the DEEP STATE's way of keeping
their boy Trump focused on Russia as the enemy of Apartheid Israhell
since it's protecting Syria and Iran.
That's all!
Assange denied it came from the Russians, he has never been caught lying over the years he has dumped on the intricacies of multiple state actors so, thats good enough for me.
Integrity means something still, it always has, whether one likes what's being dumped or not ;-)
The entire Russian collusion hoax was engineered specifically to scare Trump away from any future information Russia might provide. Why? Because the DNC and Hillary suspect Russia has evidence that could bury them if it was shared.
I agree. It might be Hillary's emails (we just learned her server was hacked, showing her, Obama and Comey all lied about it, and that the FBI and Obama's administration was informed and they did nothing perhaps because it was too late and there was nothing to protect except them staying in office, which by ignoring it did just that). Putin might just offer them up to Trump for immunity from prosecution of blackmailing Obama and Clinton (not that we could prosecute him given his diplomatic immunity and that he isn't in the US) and reduced sanctions. It would put Obama, Clinton and the rest of them into treasonous trouble and end Trump's troubles with the Resistance. Heck, it might just demolish what's left of Democrat party. If this happens, consider how the Democrats defending Strzok look.
I don't want to hijack the thread, but why do Strzok, Musk and Hillary look so creepy?
Do they all belong to some ultra secret ultra creepy club?
Most important is stopping the unstoppable uncontrolled access to secure data that threatens national security and more importantly malfeasance of senior politicians, elites and their organizations, wealth and entourage. There are no agency rules or restrictions in achieving this goal including human suffering. There is no right and wrong at these levels.
When you look at Mueller as just another "outgrowth" of the MSM gargantuan spin machine of the elite, the obvious is visible.
I'm shocked! Shocked to hear there is collusion in the Gulag-Casino.
"It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing..." - Macbeth
His name was Seth Rich
All are possessed by demons.
ALL !!!!
The illness has consumed society to the point of collapse. Could make '68 look like nothing.
Because they are.
Hey ZHrs Long time. Just wanted to pass this on. I don't do FB Goog Yahoo You Tube, etc. so I ask whoever does and can to share this info. Thanks.
Rosenstein - Mueller Plagiarizes George Webbs DNCC Law Suit for "Russian Indictment"
Of all people and lawsuits. Extraordinary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n31h620ElBs .
The Tags outline the tale ZHrs Follow Webb. Thanks in advance. Still lurk regularly, just don't post much. Luv ya.
George Webbs DNC Lawsuit Plagiarized by Rosenstein!! in yesterdays Sham Indictment-
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb All that Trump has to do is get a list of diplomats that were at the Russian retreats in NY and MD in 2015 and 2016. Cross reference that with Rosenstein’s list of 12. We can take it from there
Story: https://truepundit.com/mueller-plagiarizes-right-wing-youtube-journalists-lawsuit-against-podesta-in-new-russian-indictments-dojs-big-splash-appears-fabricated/
The TAGS outline the basics ZHrs - Follow Webb.
Two reasons, depending on who:
A: person looks and IS creepy.
2: Old political trick I first heard of reading Robert Heinlein - back in the day, you got two photogs, one to blast the subject in the face with super flash, the other to take the pic right after that when he's just been slammed. Usually an open mouthed stunned stupid look.
These days you just comb videos for "that look" - it's easy, everyone will create a few creepy frames while they talk and move. You just grab the ones that make them look the worst and print them as stills. It's the precise opposite of what a pro photog does when finding a flattering look for a model.
I suspect a fair amount of #2 goes on with people ZH has decided (often with justification) to dislike. What we should not be fooled by is that the "other side" doesn't see these pics and has a completely different view of whatever person. Thus it's easier for them to maintain a completely different perception - it's not all the same kind of stupidity you'd think.
His name was Seth Rich!
Background to “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions
in Recent US Elections”: The Analytic Process and Cyber
Incident Attribution
"Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident
forgeries."
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf
Yes, there were no forgeries. Not one. None. The dimz own it all. Its all true. And the best part is, Brennan, Clapper & Comey had charge to make sure none of that dim-shit got out.
And failed...lol.
Spectacularly ;-)
since the indictments i assumed that meuller was just trying to obfuscate the difference between guccifers phishing and rich's leak .... but no. there it is , clear as day for all to see. deep doo-doo .
They’re in very deep doo-doo and there’s no point in being consistent anymore. At this point, their actions are getting chaotic. They know they’re vulnerable and their only hope is that trump is an idiot or will turn against himself or something that impossible.
The only way to stop these fuks from further obfuscation of the FACTS is to start removing them from their positions of power.
trump is the key to this. he needs to orchestrate a legal team and start one by one with donkey dick face first, then the steiner, then stoke the bitch next. THEN THE TWO HIGH YIELD TARGETS-OSLUMMER AND KILLER AT LARGE!!! then the grand jury and indictments, ten at least with seth murder as centerpiece, as muder is something people CAN NOT ignore very easily.
it would help if the media was blacked out of this process....
hopefully that last statement is not rayciss
U.S. Attorney John Huber.
Sessions sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), informing them that Huber is conducting a full-fledged criminal investigation into all the matters Republicans are calling for a special counsel to investigate. Huber has been investigating these possible crimes for five months, since November 13, 2017.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/31/turley-sessions-usi…
That boy won't dump until the case is ready.
But notice, none of that has been seriously investigated nor even discussed in 2 years.
However badly the coverups, false flags and faux events have been, however badly they fail, nevertheless, their primary goal has been achieved.
The real collusion is how the Rothschild secret empire has run the financial world for centuries. One recent example, involving the takeover of the Bank of America 20 years ago:
If anyone wants proof of the hold the Rothschilds have on the U.S. economy, look at the career of bankster David A. Coulter. Coulter currently is a managing director at Warburg Pincus, a tentacle of the Rothschild empire. His reward for helping the Rothschilds take over Bank of America. Coulter joins former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at Warburg Pincus, another Rothschild lackey. The Rothschilds reward their henchmen. Coulter became CEO and chairman of Bank of America in May 1996 and immediately set about selling the bank. Two years later, Bank of America was effectively taken over by NationsBank. Coulter became a director at Pacific Gas & Electric (controlled by the Rothschilds) in 1996, no doubt right after becoming bank CEO. A $250,000/year gift from the Rothschilds
By the way, Deborah Taveras has plenty of YouTube videos dealing with PG&E and its role in the fires that decimated California, including Santa Rosa and Montecito.
speaking of assange.... i want my b.o.a dirt!
This is exactly the type of criminal behavior that the trillionaires behind the "deep state" crime syndicate engage in on a daily basis while the masses focus on meaningless stories like this stupid Russian collusion farce. It's ALL kabuki theater folks. All the world is a stage, and the ongoing false narrative is and always has been scripted by the ZioNazi banksters and industrialists and their agents in the media, hollywood, the courts, intelligence services, etc., etc., etc.
Mueller going to jail?
Anthrax .
(((Mueller))). You want the perfect allegory of jewish influence on American society? here it is.
https://cheekyvideos.net/murdoch/Episode%208%20%20Flight%20800-000.html
thanks, but i have moar than enuf facts to prove the factual facts are in indeed facts and factual.
Crowdstrike was hired specifically to destroy said server beyond any possible forensic examination and replace it it with a different server to be turned over as a last resort. No one has ever said if crowdstrike ever had a security clearance.
Servers won't be found until Cankles gets a cavity search.
( This also explains fatties walking difficulties)
And just where is the DNC Server now? Destroyed? Bleach-bitted? In Hillary's basement??
The DNC server was secretly loaded into the trunk of the Tesla that Musk launched into space.
His name is Seth Rich.
lol another day in the Banana Republic.
"On or about July 18, 2016, Organization 1 confirmed it had “the 1Gb or so archive” and would make a release of the stolen documents “this week.”"
So WikiLeaks is able to vet 1Gb of text data within a week?
They must have increased their staff.
Seth downloaded it. No way it could have been "hacked".
Which brings up my other point which I've often stated...
Just what the hell is it with the dumbass dimz and their supposed superiority in IT technology?! If it's not some Paki burger flipper hired to go rifling through and copying the Demoncrat House server (and then losing it upon it being subpoenaed...LMMFAO!, jeebus, really?) it's Downtown Charlie Brown Medusa Wassername Schlitz giving up the goods on the ass reaming of the poor ole white guy Burnie Marx trying to cash out!
...I mean, these idiots are so damned incompetent they shouldn't even be allowed to carry around an old flip phone, let alone be entrusted with "national security" on "smart fones" or setting up servers ;-)
Keep in mind the dims are in their 70's and 80's. They have no idea how to even turn on a computer. No wonder Podesta used password as the password.
+1 for "Burnie Marx". LMFAO.
The Awans works for DWS and before that Rahm Emanuel. Both Israeli agents.
They got rich out of all this, and the primary facts of the case have not been widely discussed nor investigated.
The coverups, false flags and faux events have failed badly, but their primary goal has been achieved.
Maybe not so dumb?
Your qutoe says nothing about the date WikiLeaks received it. Therefore you don't know how long it took them to vet it. Do you know if the archive was encrypted before transit? That would make it quite a bit larger.
How obvious does bull shit need to be before someone is perp walked?
Collusion.....you in.....or your....out......define it differently .. please explain in detail... .
With people like Rosie and his gang, I feel like I'm living in the old Soviet Union.
Pretty obvious what is going on. It is a shit show on purpose, confusion, obfuscation, made up indictments, empty screaming match. It's a clown show for the peanut gallery. At the end of all this bullshit, all those corrupt politicians and officials, will look in the electorates face, see all that investigation, we proved there were no crimes committed except by Russians.
How deep is the collusion between the Shrubs, uncle toms, corporate whores and the orange orangutans, as deep as it gets (plural because of the many faces shown). No arrests, no trials, no convictions, years on, oh yeah, there wont be any for at least 6 more years as the fight goes on to regain US democracy.
Who is the most corrupt, Bush, Clinton, Obama, Trump, it wrote that down in alphabetical order because it seems they are all equally corrupt as each other, just slightly differently corrupt, depending upon their own particular egos and lusts. I can't believe Trump would be stupid enough to try to run for a second term without arresting and prosecuting Clinton first, bloody idiot showman.