US Message To Assad: "We Will Pull Out Of Syria If Iran Withdraws"

As Presidents Trump and Putin are set to meet Monday in Helsinki, efforts toward winding down the proxy war in Syria will no doubt be high on the agenda.
We explained previously that the diplomatic cards for ending the war seem to have fallen into place as just days before the historic summit Netanyahu said in a stunning turnaround for Israeli policy fresh off his own visit with Putin in Moscow that "Israel does not object to President Bashar al-Assad’s regaining control over all of Syria" so long as Iranian forces are pushed back from the Israeli border, according to the New York Times.
And now according to a new bombshell report, US military commanders have conveyed to Syrian President Assad via Russian mediation that "we will pull out of al-Tanf and the North if Iran withdraws from Syria."
Middle East based chief international war correspondent for Al Rai Media, Elijah Magnier, is currently on the ground in Syria and has interviewed multiple high level officials involved.
Below is his dispatch on the back-channel "military to military" exchange that recently took place between US, Russian, and Syrian forces, including Assad's response to the American offer of a potential deal.
* * *
A top decision maker in Syria has said “the US has sent a message to the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad that expresses the US establishment’s wishes. Under these wishes there is an Israeli goal compatible with Donald Trump’s objective to pull out its own forces from Syria with as little damage as possible. Trump would like to avoid the same fate that hit the US forces during Georges Bush’s era where thousands of US soldiers were killed in action”.
According to the source involved in overseeing the entire military operation for the last years of war in Syria, “President Assad was very clear in his answer to the US establishment. Syria – said Assad – is determined to liberate the entire Syrian territory regardless of the consequences. There is of course a price to be paid to obtain the liberation of north Syria which is occupied by both the US and Turkey, neither of whom were invited by the Syrian government: this price is worth it”.
The American message is clear: ”The US will leave al-Tanf crossing and abandon north-east Syria in al-Hasaka and Deirezzour as soon as possible. The only condition is for Russia and Syria to guarantee a total withdrawal of all Iranian forces from the Levant. The US is ready to leave the Kurds and let these continue their negotiation with Damascus. The US establishment will recognize Assad’s authority over Syria but Iran must leave”.
Assad responded: “Iranian forces and their allies came to Syria under an official request by the central government and will leave when this government asks the allied forces to leave, and only when all terrorists have been eradicated from the Levant”.
“You – said Assad – came to Syria without any permission and occupied our territory. It is therefore our duty to push you out by all means. You shall not obtain by negotiation and peace what you failed to obtain after seven years of war”.
#Syria #Tanf #Military— Americans4YPG (@Amercans4YPG) July 13, 2018
Former US ambassador to Syria Robert Ford wrote at the Middle East Institute this week that in Washington, policymakers in the administration plan to retain the Tanf base until Iran withdraws its fighters from Syria.https://t.co/WPJx8LOX6V
Russia played the role of postman for the exchange of the US-Assad messages. President Assad, however, informed the Americans that Iran is not interested in remaining in Syria once all terrorist Takfiris are killed and when its function is no longer required.
The bottom line is that Assad and his allies believe that the US-French-UK withdrawal from Syria would actually be an achievement.
Moreover, both Iran and Hezbollah consider their withdrawal both a fact and a necessity, once Assad is no longer in need of their contribution. However, there is still al-Qaeda in the Levant, and other jihadists in the north under Turkish control. Also, there is still ISIS in the north-east within the US-controlled area. All these can only be eliminated once the Syrian Army and its allies wage war against them.
US bases in S. #Syria (Al-Tanf, slightly enlarged) and in N. #Jordan near border. End June 2018. pic.twitter.com/DbUmIXpc6M— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) July 14, 2018
From this point of view, the US proposed “deal” is feasible and is considered reasonable by Assad and his allies — but only once the very last US soldier has left Syria.
Russia will act as guarantor for its own allies, and these will commit to leave Syria once all jihadists no longer pose a threat to the central government.
Damascus and Tehran look at this “deal” positively but this does not mean they trust a US establishment led by a President who can unilaterally revoke his own signed deals, just as he did for the Iran Nuclear deal he signed with his allies. Moscow, Tehran and Damascus are aware that Trump cannot realistically keep his forces in Syria for very long, particularly since the south of Syria is about to be liberated.
Israel, of course, is trembling — so this source believes — at the idea that Iran could create a copy of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Syria because the menace will be much greater along a united but very long border from Naqoura (Lebanon) right through to the occupied Golan Heights.
But in the midst of all this, Assad considers the real war to be over: he now has to deal with only two countries rather than with hundreds of non-united, disparate groups. The Syrian President believes that Syria, as a multi-ethnic, secular and multi-cultural country, has triumphed: it has definitively won the battle against “regime change” and the partition of the Levant.
Comments
Message to the world: The USA is an Israel client state.
Message to the world: There is a "redline" the world can live with ;-)
In reply to Message to the world: The… by Blue Steel 309
The ONLY problem is, IRAN IS NOT IN SYRIA.
That line (of FAKE News) has ALWAYS been Apartheid Israhell's excuse
to attack Syria with impunity.
So when Iran "fails to withdraw" Israhell will say: "See, we were right."
And the FAKE Hebrews will resume bombing and THE BIG WAR will start.
In reply to Message to the world: There… by nmewn
Message to the world, who gives a fuck about the ME?
Trump is gonna get us out of this morass, watch and learn!
In reply to lol by powow
QUICK! Someone get Rosenfag to the mic...
In reply to Message to the world, who… by Free This
US Message To Assad: "We Will Pull Out Of Syria..."
Who invited the US in Syria in the first place?
Oh right. (((them)))
And which US Congress voted to send troops there?
Oh right. (((them)))
And why is the US meddling in Syria?
Oh right. (((them)))
Whatever question one asks, the Fake Hebrews seem to be the only answer.
In reply to QUICK! Someone get Rosenfag… by IridiumRebel
Withdraw them )))Trump(((
Downvote fag where are you?
In reply to US Message To Assad: "We… by bobcatz
)))Uncle Tomawitz(((
In reply to Withdraw )))Trump((( by IridiumRebel
Which conveniently ignores the fact that the US presence in Syria is entirely illegal, whereas Iran was invited by the Syrian Government. You know, the democratically elected Government of the sovereign State of Syria?
A sovereign State has the right to invite whomsoever it chooses to assist it in whatever it chooses under the UN Charter. But there seems to be a belief that this doesn't apply to "the exceptional country"?
In reply to )))Uncle Tomawitz((( by DingleBarryObummer
This is great news for Syria! I can see no reason you cannot trust the word of the USA government ;)
In reply to Which conveniently ignores… by philipat
+1. LOL
In reply to This is great news for Syria… by RafterManFMJ
Shitrael wants Hezbollah=Iran out of Syria so they can better destroy Syria. So they sent their American slave with a lying proposal they don't intend to fulfill. Just like the Iran Nuclear Deal.
In reply to +1. LOL by philipat
Feck off 2-monther. Israel allowed the Assads to remain in power for decades. What changed?
In reply to IsNotReal wants Hezbollah… by sanctificado
Can’t Syria invite into their country whomever they like? If they want Iran there, it’s their choice.
Looks like an alternate version of ‘pull my finger’ is being played.
In reply to Feck off 2-monther. Israel… by falconflight
No they can't. Just like in many parts of the world.
In reply to Can’t Syria invite into… by MANvsMACHINE
Typical jewish Delusions of Grandeur
In reply to Feck off 2-monther. Israel… by falconflight
"Israel does not object to President Bashar al-Assad’s regaining control over all of Syria" so long as Iranian forces are pushed back from the Israeli border, according to the New York Times."
And Syria doesn't mind if NuttyYahoo stays in power as long as he can survive a Palestinian spank line and hazing.
In reply to Typical jewish Delusions of… by Juggernaut x2
Russia already gave Iran the word to pull out.
They already have permission, troops and airbases to protect Syria.
Think of it. We get Russia to patrol the borders and we don't even have to pay them.
In reply to "Israel does not object to… by Ignatius
GOD IS NOT MOCKED.
AND NEITHER IS CHUMBA.
Sooner or later, someone is gonna pay dearly for this.
Galatians 6:7
-chumblez.
In reply to Russia already gave Iran the… by brianshell
So now you're saying they aren't the Masters of the Universe? Make up your mind.
In reply to Typical jewish Delusions of… by Juggernaut x2
Israel allowed (assad)Syria to remain in power
do you hear yourself?
In reply to Feck off 2-monther. Israel… by falconflight
Yes I did. I heard myself loud and clear. So did you.
In reply to Israel allowed (assad)Syria… by The Greek horse
falconbrain...membership 5 ys...hmmm...1st gen troll...unsophisticated...low impact...ignore...
In reply to Yes I did. I heard myself… by falconflight
I don't usually bother commenting to any of the hate Israel crowd but this time ff has a point that may be valid. Israel has a long history of controlling what they can in Syria. They took the Golan Heights and no one has even lifted a finger to take it back. Years ago I read a book entitled Our Man in Damascus. They have had people monitoring events and pulling strings in Syria for decades. Perhaps these neighbors have an "understanding". Who knows?
In reply to Yes I did. I heard myself… by falconflight
All Israel wants is to have unrestricted access to the Syrian Golan Heights so theycan extract all the stolen oil and gas out of it using a US company. Meanwhile they will steal Lebanese oil and gas from the Levant Basin by changing the border "cause they found it in a cave on some old written manuscripts". Ooppps forgot, "This is for the 6 million."
In reply to IsNotReal wants Hezbollah… by sanctificado
For fuck sakes. If Israel wanted it, they could take it overnight. Actually they could take the whole ME if they were so inclined.
In reply to All Israel wants is to have… by SoDamnMad
The IDF can't do shit on the ground, fool. They learned at the hands of Hezbollah and they won't ever forget that spanking.
In reply to For fuck sakes. If Israel… by afronaut
Actually Syria is difficult terrain to take, even with nukes, hills everywhere, armed enclaves everywhere, houses built like bunkers everywhere.
In reply to For fuck sakes. If Israel… by afronaut
That might have been true BEFORE Russia got involved...but not now. All israel can do now is ask Daddy to take care of this.
In reply to For fuck sakes. If Israel… by afronaut
Golly, just like they tried to do with Lebanon! (Hezbollah spanked'em; were you asleep at the time?)
In reply to For fuck sakes. If Israel… by afronaut
Yes. This article is old news from weeks ago before the last clean up in the south east.
Physchopaths have to keep hurting others or they turn their hate on themselves.israel needs an outlet, when it slows down elsewhere it attacks gaza.
In reply to This is great news for Syria… by RafterManFMJ
Zzzzzzzzzzz
In reply to Yes. This article is old… by keep the basta…
The message to US:
You are in Syria against your own Constitution and any international law, MoFos!
You will withdraw or be booted out, your choice.
Iran is there LEGALLY and will withdraw after all your proxy terrorists are dealt with,MoFos!
In reply to )))Uncle Tomawitz((( by DingleBarryObummer
This headline is a TOTAL FUCKING LIE !
(Yinon Plan)
In reply to US Message To Assad: "We… by bobcatz
This headline is a TOTAL FUCKING LIE !
(Yinon Plan)
In reply to US Message To Assad: "We… by bobcatz
"The ONLY problem is, IRAN IS NOT IN SYRIA.
I have no idea what that means spammer.
In reply to lol by powow
joo not happy ? ;)
In reply to "The ONLY problem is, IRAN… by nmewn
Well hardy-har-har fake Soros-Ivan.
Iranian Republican Guard are being slaughtered all over Syria so, naturally anyone would say WTF are you talking about ;-)
In reply to joo not happy ? ;) by 07564111
LoL..you do type some shit today joo boy.
In reply to Well hardy-har-har fake… by nmewn
At least he has stopped lying about being a Florida Irishman- whatever in the fuck that is
In reply to LoL..you do type some shit… by 07564111
What's with the blinking eye at the end of the post? It's confusing. Does it always indicate sarcasm or just sometimes?
In reply to Well hardy-har-har fake… by nmewn
My blinking eye Soros-boi? You might want to talk your fellow traveler above me about that.
Just for you, now tell me some moar lies ;-)
In reply to What's with the blinking eye… by DingleBarryObummer
your blink is weak mojo.
"Soros is under my bed. Soros made my soup go cold. Soros ate my homework."
Get a new boogeyman distraction, zio-Shill.
In reply to My blinking eye Soros-boi?… by nmewn
Gotta side with anon here. Iran is definitely setting up bases and funding Syrian army.
But I'm all for helping assad - fuck the Jews and their plans for greater israel.
Personally, I highly doubt that the US will hold true on their promise.
The only people who lie more than the US strategists, are Jews (who own america).
In reply to you blink is weak… by DingleBarryObummer
And?
Still doesn't justify US presence.
The CIA can try to bargain all it wants, either it leaves with its tail tucked between its legs or in body bags.
Victory is sweet.
-chumblez.
In reply to Gotta side with anon here. … by Son of Nephilim
Nary a shot was fired between Israel and Syria since 1973, except for that time the IDF shot down 60 or so Syrian Migs during a two day dogfight circa 1980.
In reply to lol by powow
That comment may well require the Sunday night "idiot disclaimer". Recommend you add that to your ZH protocol.
In reply to lol by powow
Apparently they've just resorted to just blatantly lying now, the entire world knows Iran has sent Republican Guard forces into Syria, Assad & Iran have acknowledged it.
It's simply surreal on these threads....lol.
In reply to That comment may well… by Zorba's idea
And why can't Syria invite any !@#* guard it wants? Or is it only western-sponsored "freedom fighters" who are free to enter Syria regardless of whether the Syrians want it or not? Would you like "freedom fries" with that?
In reply to Apparently they've just… by nmewn
And here's a counterfeiting cabal we call a central bank. We can print you to prosperity!
(Disclaimer: Prosperity only for the %99.9. The rest of you will be stomped into poverty through inflation.)
In reply to And why can't Syria invite… by Captain Nemo d…