Putin Claims U.S. Intelligence Agents Funneled $400 Million To Clinton Campaign

Vladimir Putin made a bombshell claim during Monday's joint press conference with President Trump in Helsinki, Finland, when the Russian President said some $400 million in illegally earned profits was funneled to the Clinton campaign by associates of American-born British financier Bill Browder - at one time the largest foreign portfolio investors in Russia. The scheme involved members of the U.S. intelligence community, said Putin, who he said "accompanied and guided these transactions."
Browder made billions in Russia during the 90's. In December, a Moscow court sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years in prison for tax fraud, while he was also found guilty of tax evasion in a separate 2013 case. Putin accused Browder's associates of illegally earning over than $1.5 billion without paying Russian taxes, before sending $400 million to Clinton.
After offering to allow special counsel Robert Mueller's team to come to Russia for their investigation - as long as there was a reciprocal arrangement for Russian intelligence to investigate in the U.S., Putin said this:
For instance, we can bring up Mr. Browder, in this particular case. Business associates of Mr. Browder have earned over $1.5 billion in Russia and never paid any taxes neither in Russia or the United States and yet the money escaped the country. They were transferred to the United States. They sent [a] huge amount of money, $400,000,000, as a contribution to the campaign of Hillary Clinton. Well that’s their personal case.
It might have been legal, the contribution itself but the way the money was earned was illegal. So we have solid reason to believe that some [US] intelligence officers accompanied and guided these transactions. So we have an interest in questioning them.
We would expect Putin to show some receipts for such bombshell allegations, while President Trump did not challenge the claims.
Who is Bill Browder?
Clueless American media in Helsinki might want to watch Andrey Nekrasov's "Magnitsky Act: Behind The Scenes" on how fraudster and US defector Bill Browder played Congress with his personal fortune and helped ignite a new Cold War. Browder got screening cancelled in EU parliament.
From a report we noted in February by Philip Giraldi of The Strategic Culture Foundation:
Israel Shamir, a keen observer of the American-Russian relationship, and celebrated American journalist Robert Parry both think that one man deserves much of the credit for the new Cold War and that man is William Browder, a hedge fund operator who made his fortune in the corrupt 1990s world of Russian commodities trading.
Browder is also symptomatic of why the United States government is so poorly informed about international developments as he is the source of much of the Congressional “expert testimony” contributing to the current impasse. He has somehow emerged as a trusted source in spite of the fact that he has self-interest in cultivating a certain outcome. Also ignored is his renunciation of American citizenship in 1998, reportedly to avoid taxes. He is now a British citizen.
Browder is notoriously the man behind the 2012 Magnitsky Act, which exploited Congressional willingness to demonize Russia and has done so much to poison relations between Washington and Moscow. The Act sanctioned individual Russian officials, which Moscow has rightly seen as unwarranted interference in the operation of its judicial system.
Browder, a media favorite who self-promotes as “Putin’s enemy #1,” portrays himself as a selfless human rights advocate, but is he? He has used his fortune to threaten lawsuits for anyone who challenges his version of events, effectively silencing many critics. He claims that his accountant Sergei Magnitsky was a crusading "lawyer" who discovered a $230 million tax-fraud scheme that involved the Browder business interest Hermitage Capital but was, in fact, engineered by corrupt Russian police officers who arrested Magnitsky and enabled his death in a Russian jail.
Many have been skeptical of the Browder narrative, suspecting that the fraud was in fact concocted by Browder and his accountant Magnitsky. A Russian court recently supported that alternative narrative, ruling in late December that Browder had deliberately bankrupted his company and engaged in tax evasion. He was sentenced to nine years prison in absentia.
William Browder is again in the news recently in connection with testimony related to Russiagate. On December 16th Senator Diane Feinstein of the Senate Judiciary Committee released the transcript of the testimony provided by Glenn Simpson, founder of Fusion GPS. According to James Carden, Browder was mentioned 50 times, but the repeated citations apparently did not merit inclusion in media coverage of the story by the New York Times, Washington Post and Politico.
Fusion GPS, which was involved in the research producing the Steele Dossier used to discredit Donald Trump, was also retained to provide investigative services relating to a lawsuit in New York City involving a Russian company called Prevezon. As information provided by Browder was the basis of the lawsuit, his company and business practices while in Russia became part of the investigation. Simmons maintained that Browder proved to be somewhat evasive and his accounts of his activities were inconsistent. He claimed never to visit the United States and not own property or do business there, all of which were untrue, to include his ownership through a shell company of a $10 million house in Aspen Colorado. He repeatedly ran away, literally, from attempts to subpoena him so he would have to testify under oath.
Per Simmons, in Russia, Browder used shell companies locally and also worldwide to avoid taxes and conceal ownership, suggesting that he was likely one of many corrupt businessmen operating in what was a wild west business environment.
My question is, “Why was such a man granted credibility and allowed a free run to poison the vitally important US-Russia relationship?” The answer might be follow the money. Israel Shamir reports that Browder was a major contributor to Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, who was the major force behind the Magnitsky Act.
In reply to why are people bending over… by helltothenah
Clinton Crime Syndicate in the news again. Now we’re talking.
Browder's paternal grandfather was Earl Browder, who was born in Kansas in 1891.He was a radical and had lived in the Soviet Union for several years from 1927 and married Raisa Berkman, a Jewish Russian woman, while living there. After his return to the United States in 1931,Earl Browder became the leader of the Communist Party USA, and ran for U.S. president in 1936 and 1940. After World War II, Earl Browder lost favor with Moscow and was expelled from the American Communist party.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Browder
“A handful of shysters who basically stole Russia's most valuable companies in the 90s, minting a small handful of mega-billionaires, while the rest of the country ate dirt.” (Hedge fund managers George Soros, Bill Browder and other Russian investors ripped off the Russian people)
…”the Great Russian Rip Off” happened in the 1990’s, while Soros was Bill Clintons Expert on Russian affair…
…Coincidentally, Bill Browder is the man behind the accusations by the Clintons of Trump’s Russian collusion..
Putin Claims U.S. Intelligence Agents Funneled $400 Million To Clinton Campaign
See that? Putin doesn't have to skulk about in the shadows in order to nail Hillary. The man says it right out loud in a room full of people with worldwide press coverage. But he didn't involve himself until the Democrats dragged him into this.
In reply to Browder's paternal… by overbet
Browder, the Democratic party, the US media are all Zionist controlled shills causing division, unrest and wars wherever they go to advance their cause while being totally oblivious to the harm they inflict on anyone outside of their grasping, exclusive little club.
http://parstoday.com/en/radio/world-i65019-vladimir_putin_and_russia_ve…
GREAT...! Now provide the proof. Nothing would be greater than to undermine the same (lack of) intelligence community that concocted the Trump Russia collusion fabrication.....
It is now dazzling before my eyes:
"So what we’ve learned in the past few days is that Bill Browder and Thor Halvorssen have ties to former M16 spies including Pablo Miller who allegedly recruited Sergei Skripal and now works for Christopher Steele, the guy who wrote the Trump dossier. Browder also has close ties to Legatum whose staff has ties to Malta not only through the Atlantic Council but as we’ll see, through Henley & Partners’ passport program.
Not only that, Rebekah Mercer who helped create Cambridge Analytica was listed on Thor Halvorssen’s website but was removed only days after I archived it. I mean, how much, if anything, did the Mercers and Steve Bannon (or even Halvorssen) know about Malta and Henley & Partners?
Rebekah Mercer recently joined the new, improved, and renamed Cambridge Analytica, “Emerdata Ltd,” another Alexander Nix company that lists Johnson Chun Shun Ko on the company roster. Chun Shun Ko is an executive from Frontier Services Group, “a military firm chaired by prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince.” Emerdata Ltd. is listed at the same address as SCL and for all you conspiracy theorists out there that can’t help yourselves enjoy this video, “Erik Prince Blackwater: Knight of Malta Tradition.”
And, folks, I haven’t even gotten to Brexit yet."
https://jimmysllama.com/2018/05/09/11226/
