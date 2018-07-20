Israel's Defense Minister Says "Large And Painful Military Operation" Set For Gaza

After last weekend's significant escalation in Gaza involving Israeli airstrikes on 40 targets, which reportedly killed two teens and wounded over a dozen others, and over 30 rockets launched by Hamas toward southern Israel, all signs are currently pointing toward a broader outbreak of fighting as in new comments the Israeli defense minister is preparing the public for "a large and painful military operation" to come.
Israeli officials and media have broadly referred to this latest flare-up of hostilities as the biggest attack since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and now Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is warning that Israel is prepared to go to war if Gazans don't cease releasing incendiary kites and balloons in attempts to set communities and farmlands in southern Israel ablaze.
Liberman issued the warning at a press conference in the town of Sderot, which lies close to Gaza and is considered constantly under threat by Hamas rockets. The defense minister said, “We see in the newspapers that you don’t go to war over kites and fires. However, any reasonable person who sees a natural grove burned or thousands of dunams [1,000 square meters] of agricultural fields scorched understands that this situation is unreasonable."
“We are trying to be considerate and responsible, but the heads of Hamas are forcibly leading us to a situation of not having a choice, to a situation in which we will need to carry out a large and painful military operation — not something that’s just for show, but a large and painful military operation,” he said.
Liberman added further, apparently in reference to the international criticism Israel routinely receives over the indiscriminate nature of Palestinian civilian casualties that result from its offensives: “I think that the only people responsible for this are the heads of Hamas, but unfortunately all the residents of Gaza will be forced to pay the price." And while referencing the 2014 Gaza war, he indicated Israel is now prepared to "carry out an operation that is of a much wider scope and much more painful than Operation Protective Edge."
Defense Minister Liberman's ominous words follow reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) held a large-scale military drill simulating a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip early this week, which The Times of Israel described as follows:
The drill in the country’s Negev region, which involved infantry and armored corps, included exercises in urban warfare, with the city of Beersheba serving as a surrogate for Gaza’s cities, Channel 10 news reported. The drill began Sunday and will continue on Tuesday, and exercises include the simulated capture of Gaza City, officials said.
Parts of the exercise were also filmed by local media in order to "send a message" to Hamas, according to IDF officials.
Meanwhile, the army has erected additional Iron Dome Missile Defense systems in central Israel ahead of any potential military escalation. One IDF infantry commander told local media: “We are ready and speaking in terms of war [that could come] tomorrow, it occurs to me that this drill could become a real entry into the Strip.”
Israel has grown increasingly concerned at the trend of Gazans using explosive and incendiary devices released along the Israeli-Gaza border fence to target farmlands in southern Israel.
Large kites or collections of balloons will typically be floated across the fence while carrying burning items attached by a long cord. They've also been dubbed 'Molotov cocktail kites' and have become the latest improvised means of getting around Israel's high-tech air defense systems, and have reportedly floated into Israel in the thousands since the 'Great March of Return' protests, reportedly destroying thousands of acres of land.
Israeli authorities have specifically attributed over 400 fires which burned more than 6,000 acres to the low-tech incendiary devices, according to a spokesman for Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Last week, just prior to the Israeli air offensive, local authorities counted 21 fires originating in a single day due to burning kites launched from Gaza, impacting mainly farmlands in southern Israel.
Protests along the Israeli-Gaza border fence have now reached over 100 days, with tensions exploding after an incident last Friday wherein Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian who approached the fence.
Israeli snipers shot a 15-year-old Palestinian boy at Gaza borders for peacefully marching along the border fence. pic.twitter.com/BLZCyGGvVN— Mustafa 🇵🇸 (@MustafAbuZir_E) July 14, 2018
Video which circulated widely on social media purportedly shows Israeli forces shooting dead the Palestinian teen once he began climb one of the outer barriers separating Gaza from Israel.
The IDF said that one of its soldiers was moderately wounded during last Friday's protest, and in official statements have sought to justify all lethal force in response to Palestinian attempts to penetrate the fence.
With this week's uptick in IDF military preparations to invade Gaza, and with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman latest warning for "a much wider scope and much more painful than Operation Protective Edge," it is very likely that we could witness a return to all out war in the Strip by month's end.
Comments
Rev. 2:9; 3:9
Yeaaaaaaa! More Israeli war crimes!
In reply to Rev. 2:9; 3:9 by Akzed
Will they cry out in pain as they strike?
In reply to Yeaaaaaaa! More Israeli… by BennyBoy
In fear - because some of those kids they're shooting have ROCKS in their hands. These guys are soooo brave - IDF heroes!
I hope our heroic president and heroic congress get behind this 100%!
In reply to Will they cry out in pain as… by E.F. Mutton
And of course there's the dreaded slap of mass humiliation that the girl, Tamini, delivered to an IDF soldier who had shot her cousin. Even Israelis and Jews are waking up to the sick reality. Jews have been as propagandized by the elitists and Rabbis as much as anyone. Sick situation.
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
That sums up the racist murderous apartheid Israeli state: sticks and stones will be met with overwhelming military response.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/07/israel-declares-itself-apartheid-s…
In reply to And of course there's the… by Ignatius
Apartheid Israhell's SATANIC BLOODLUST knows no bounds.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to "Israel is prepared to go to… by CTacitus
"Palestinians" are just UN sponsored welfare trouble maker professional refugees. I have no heart strings left for their cries. I could care less if they are pushed into the sea, to the last man woman and child.
In reply to Their SATANIC BLOODLUST… by powow
They are not called 'Israhell' for nothing.
These cowards only prey on those weaker than they are.
In reply to "Palestinians" are just UN… by King of Ruperts Land
You're one heartless stupid propagandized moron. Keep thinking like you do and Karma just might pay ya a visit to adjust your outlook.
In reply to "Palestinians" are just UN… by King of Ruperts Land
IDF the most 'moral' army, a must see:
https://twitter.com/MrHello1966/status/1018895897806061568
https://twitter.com/SultanOthman20/status/1016823122492837888
https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1015189681330323458
https://twitter.com/MiddleEastMnt/status/1014860344030789634
https://twitter.com/mekefe1/status/1016796778463682561
https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/status/1014725682239295489
https://twitter.com/palestine_bs/status/1013358318352519168
https://twitter.com/mohammadyakoub/status/1020423554859511808
In reply to You're one heartless stupid… by Betrayed
The most famous palestnian was an Egyptian. Yasser Yourafart.
In reply to "Palestinians" are just UN… by King of Ruperts Land
Bloodlust?
You know how Assad Sr responded to a rebellion in the city of Hama? He had the city levelled.
You know how his son responds to the syrian civil war? With indescriminately "barrel-bombing" whole rebel neighbourhoods into oblivion.
You know how Jordanian king responded to Palestinians threatening him? With slaughtering and chasing them out of the country (Black September).
Now that's bloodlust, Israel shows restraint with relatively very low casualty rates, whereas their technology could annihilate the Palestinian in a heartbeat if they wanted to.
In reply to "Israel is prepared to go to… by CTacitus
Certified hasbara troll. Two immediate upvotes for these sweeping, incorrect statements?
In reply to You know how Assad responded… by CriticalUser
Incorrect? Do you care to clarify what is incorrect in my comparison underlining the selective bias of people blowing things out of proportions? I hate the leftists that do that here (Holland), and i hate the unknowledgable morons that do that here on ZH, especially the specimens claiming that there is a "genocide" going on against Palestinians. Totally whack!
And no i am not a hasbara, i am a dutch patriot whose dearest wish is that most muslims go back to their muslim shithole, and take with them their leftist Palistinian-hugging buddies!
In reply to Certified hasbara troll. Two… by Anonymous_Bene…
https://www.vox.com/world/2016/12/30/14088842/israeli-settlements-expla…
Waking up to find dozens of armed Jews unloading building materials in your orchard is a kind of death.
In reply to Incorrect? Do you care to… by CriticalUser
Wake up to the fact that you re constantly lied to you dumb cunt.
In reply to Incorrect? Do you care to… by CriticalUser
Actually. IDF could do it all at once if they chose to but it might jeopardize their allowance payments. Still sucks to be a Pali... that white stuff stings.
In reply to Certified hasbara troll. Two… by Anonymous_Bene…
You hasbara idiots are quick to point out a false dichotomy. It is Israel that is slowly and meticulously through direct force and attrition driving Palestinians out of their OWN lands:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-officially-announces-itself-as-a-racial-supremacist-apartheid-state/
http://www.partiantisioniste.com/en/news/the-torch-burns-between-tel-aviv-and-the-eu-en.html
https://twitter.com/Reza5150/status/1020377005437734912
Here is your most ethical IDF in action:
https://twitter.com/MrHello1966/status/1018895897806061568
https://twitter.com/SultanOthman20/status/1016823122492837888
https://twitter.com/moquitahmad/status/1020369931894788096
https://twitter.com/ybenderbal/status/1020381849288429568
https://twitter.com/Pray4Pal/status/1020314888617353217
In reply to You know how Assad responded… by CriticalUser
well done, sir
In reply to You hasbara idiots are quick… by CTacitus
Yeah but with so much lattitude given, don't be surprised if Israhell just takes all of Gaza this time.
Cause "Stop hitting yourself", said Bo Bo Netanyahoo to the Palestinians
In reply to And of course there's the… by Ignatius
Gaza means "gas" in Arabic. There is an obvious reason for that!
In reply to Yeah but with so much… by Algo Rhythm
The Leviathan gas field would not have to be shared, and Israel would get more beaches for tourists.
In reply to Gaza means "gas" in Arabic… by Squilliam Fancyson
...drenched in blood. The satanists will squeal with glee.
In reply to The Leviathan gas field… by Yog Soggoth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_rocket_arsenal
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
Oooooh, so you mean it's a fair fight then? Let's see, Israelis institutionalize apartheid, and actively and aggressively take over Palestinian land, while ghetto-izing Gaza (ironic hey, since they were so uptight about the Warsaw Ghetto back in the day) but then it's totally cool to hit the civilians with White Phosphorous, or shoot civilians, reporters or stone throwers, and it's not acceptable for Palestinians to respond in any way.
I get it, those poor, poor Israelis - so peace loving, just want to be left alone to commit their genocides in peace.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Scaliger
The Palestinian population has one of the highest population growth on Earth due to the fact they breed like rats. A few casualties because of the Isreal-Palestine conflict don't change that. The casualties are negligible compared to for instance diabetes deaths and pale in comparison to the number of casualties in Syria.
So genocide? Far from it, if Israel wanted the could destroy the (ever growing) Palestinian population in a heartbeat. They could have the technological means for it.
And ghettoizing Gaza? Last time i checked, Gaza has an Egyptian border too, not controlled by Israel. It's like you would say that the US is ghettoizing Mexico with the border wall: utter nonsense!
In reply to Oooooh, so you mean it's a… by Al Huxley
Right, you've totally convinced me. Comparing people to rats really did it for me. Full steam ahead with the war crimes.
In reply to The Palestinian population… by CriticalUser
Care to give a reply on the content, instead of looking at the semantics? Which is farcical coming from someone who clearly doesn't know the definition of genocide or chose to water down the gravity of the word to fit its petty agenda.
In reply to Right, you've totally… by Al Huxley
Should I start with the original slaughter of Palestinian villages in the 30's pre-Israel establishment, widely ignored by Western media then and now, but well documented in Red Cross records of the day? Or is that too far back, should we just focus on the atrocities committed in the 21st century? Or maybe just in the last decade?
In reply to Care to give a reply on the… by CriticalUser
The killings were going both ways, but of course you present it as if "Dindu Nuffin" Palestinians were saints. And Western media had other topics in the 30's: the Great Depression, the rise of the Nazis, etc...
You want to mention the massacres on the villages of Sabra and Shatila too?
In reply to Should I start with the… by Al Huxley
What's wrong with comparing Israel to Nazi Germany?
A nonzionist would like to know.
In reply to The killings were going both… by CriticalUser
It is their land you moron.
In reply to The killings were going both… by CriticalUser
List those cities destroyed in the 30s. As far as i know Arab riots in 29 36 and 39 targeted Jewish neighborhoods (like in Hebron etc), spurred on by Hitler pal and top Palestinian leader the Mufti of Jerusalem Husseini. The Gazans became refugees in a war launched by the Mufti and the neighboring countries. Any Arab leader who spoke of negotiating with the Jews of Palestine in 47/48 was assassinated. They could have negotiated major changes to the UN partition plan to make it more practical and implementable. The Gazans are victims of bad leadership and typical Arab attitudes of the day. The demand to be allowed to return appears reasonable but one needs to consider Israel took in shortly after the 48/9 war hundreds of thousands of Jewish refugees from Arab lands, many fleeing for their lives after having been stripped of all possessions like the Iraqi Jews. The Mufti had his hand in stirring up anti-Jewish riots there during WW2 with help of the Nazis. Read some history and see that both sides have a narrative. There is no white hat in this tragic story. https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-expulsion-that-backfired-when-iraq-ki…
In reply to Should I start with the… by Al Huxley
Right you are. I met by chance in the early 90's, the late wife of Aldous Huxley in a bookstore in Los Angeles, LOVELY Laura Huxley. What a fabulous lady!! We struck up a conversation by chance, I had no idea who she was. She sized me up and then told me to wait a minute. Then she went down the aisle and returned with a book entitled "Island". It was the last book written by Aldous Huxley. She bought the book, signed it, and then gave it to me. I read it and then proceeded to write A Theory Why which was copyrighted in 1994 and which is the source of perhaps, the majority of movies that have come out of Hollywood for the last twenty plus years.
Huxley was all over it. All over the mystery of life. Now that answer has come to the table. It is very simple what is happening. First, we must understand why life exists. With this knowledge revealed, we can see that there is any accompanying World Law. This World Law is The Protection of Children. And then the logical concluding third step happens. This is the implementation of this World Law. And that means?
The end of evil ignorance. In particular, it means the burning down and end of the very dumb Satanic Judaic religion—while revising the Christian and Muslim religions in certain areas also. The time is at hand. The great archetype has emerged.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
In reply to Should I start with the… by Al Huxley
You Fucking Jews, you Fucking Zionists, The only reason you are existed in Palestine is because the cowers of Saudi's and the traitors American officials.
Not because you Jews are braves!!!!
In reply to The Palestinian population… by CriticalUser
Why do you ask if it is a fair fight? Do you think the conflict is a boxing match? You think both the Arabs and Jews are just pawns to watch in your sick, racist drama?
In reply to Oooooh, so you mean it's a… by Al Huxley
they [we] already are. We're paying for all this.
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
I know, I just think it's important that the Israelis feel the love from our bootlickers in office.
In reply to they [we] already are. We're… by Seal
And please send them more money
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
Have you ever been hit in the head by a rock?
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
Yes.
Did I kill the kid who did it?
No.
In reply to Have you ever been hit in… by rockface
Best reply, best comment, unconspicuous but spot on and all encompassing!
In reply to Yes. Did I kill the kid who… by Anonymous_Bene…
Yeah, exactly. I HAVE been hit in the head with a rock, it didn't kill me, and I didn't kill the kid who threw it at me. But then again, I'm not an IDF hero...
In reply to Yes. Did I kill the kid who… by Anonymous_Bene…
Have you ever been permanently maimed by an Israeli sniper?
Standard Disclaimer: I see stupid people. I see them every day of my life.
In reply to Have you ever been hit in… by rockface
I got hit in the face once, all my friends called me rockface for weeks.
In reply to Have you ever been hit in… by rockface
There is a great photo at the link, and report, but the pic has a BRAVE, COURAGEOUS, MIGHTY IDF Soldier dealing with Muslim Terrorists, the Palestinian type, the worst people, next to American Whites, on the Face of the Earth!
GOD'S CHOSEN RACE, GOD'S HEROIC HEROES!!!
Israel Pushes Racial Segregation Bill – Other Jews Claim It’s Bad PR
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft It has passed by the way...
Israel Locks up 1-Year Old African Invaders—But US Jews Condemn Trump for ‘Unjust’ Immigration Policy
Cost of Israel to American taxpayers $3 Trillion, as of 2003.
In reply to In fear - because some of… by Al Huxley
All Planned to Goad Iran into attacking from Syria. More Merikan dead soon for the greater Kikestan..
In reply to Yeaaaaaaa! More Israeli… by BennyBoy
DING!! DING!! DING!!
Right on the (AIPAC) $money - or shekels...
In reply to All Planned to Goad Iran… by gatorengineer
hmmmm, thanks Brits! You have caused this chaos (Balfour Declaration), you fix it, or just let them kill each other into extinction, makes no never mind to me!
Pull all of out troops out of the Muddle East and let God sort them out! They are all Godless heathens anyway - both sides!
Fuck'em all!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to DING!! DING!! DING!! Right… by Consuelo