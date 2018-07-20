Israel's Defense Minister Says "Large And Painful Military Operation" Set For Gaza

After last weekend's significant escalation in Gaza involving Israeli airstrikes on 40 targets, which reportedly killed two teens and wounded over a dozen others, and over 30 rockets launched by Hamas toward southern Israel, all signs are currently pointing toward a broader outbreak of fighting as in new comments the Israeli defense minister is preparing the public for "a large and painful military operation" to come. 

Israeli officials and media have broadly referred to this latest flare-up of hostilities as the biggest attack since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and now Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is warning that Israel is prepared to go to war if Gazans don't cease releasing incendiary kites and balloons in attempts to set communities and farmlands in southern Israel ablaze. 

Gaza during the 2014 war. 

Liberman issued the warning at a press conference in the town of Sderot, which lies close to Gaza and is considered constantly under threat by Hamas rockets. The defense minister said, “We see in the newspapers that you don’t go to war over kites and fires. However, any reasonable person who sees a natural grove burned or thousands of dunams [1,000 square meters] of agricultural fields scorched understands that this situation is unreasonable."

“We are trying to be considerate and responsible, but the heads of Hamas are forcibly leading us to a situation of not having a choice, to a situation in which we will need to carry out a large and painful military operation — not something that’s just for show, but a large and painful military operation,” he said.

Liberman added further, apparently in reference to the international criticism Israel routinely receives over the indiscriminate nature of Palestinian civilian casualties that result from its offensives: “I think that the only people responsible for this are the heads of Hamas, but unfortunately all the residents of Gaza will be forced to pay the price." And while referencing the 2014 Gaza war, he indicated Israel is now prepared to "carry out an operation that is of a much wider scope and much more painful than Operation Protective Edge." 

Defense Minister Liberman's ominous words follow reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) held a large-scale military drill simulating a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip early this week, which The Times of Israel described as follows:

The drill in the country’s Negev region, which involved infantry and armored corps, included exercises in urban warfare, with the city of Beersheba serving as a surrogate for Gaza’s cities, Channel 10 news reported. The drill began Sunday and will continue on Tuesday, and exercises include the simulated capture of Gaza City, officials said.

Parts of the exercise were also filmed by local media in order to "send a message" to Hamas, according to IDF officials.

Meanwhile, the army has erected additional Iron Dome Missile Defense systems in central Israel ahead of any potential military escalation. One IDF infantry commander told local media: “We are ready and speaking in terms of war [that could come] tomorrow, it occurs to me that this drill could become a real entry into the Strip.”

Israel has grown increasingly concerned at the trend of Gazans using explosive and incendiary devices released along the Israeli-Gaza border fence to target farmlands in southern Israel.

Large kites or collections of balloons will typically be floated across the fence while carrying burning items attached by a long cord. They've also been dubbed 'Molotov cocktail kites' and have become the latest improvised means of getting around Israel's high-tech air defense systems, and have reportedly floated into Israel in the thousands since the 'Great March of Return' protests, reportedly destroying thousands of acres of land

Israeli authorities have specifically attributed over 400 fires which burned more than 6,000 acres to the low-tech incendiary devices, according to a spokesman for Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Last week, just prior to the Israeli air offensive, local authorities counted 21 fires originating in a single day due to burning kites launched from Gaza, impacting mainly farmlands in southern Israel. 

Protests along the Israeli-Gaza border fence have now reached over 100 days, with tensions exploding after an incident last Friday wherein Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian who approached the fence. 

Video which circulated widely on social media purportedly shows Israeli forces shooting dead the Palestinian teen once he began climb one of the outer barriers separating Gaza from Israel.

The IDF said that one of its soldiers was moderately wounded during last Friday's protest, and in official statements have sought to justify all lethal force in response to Palestinian attempts to penetrate the fence. 

With this week's uptick in IDF military preparations to invade Gaza, and with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman latest warning for "a much wider scope and much more painful than Operation Protective Edge," it is very likely that we could witness a return to all out war in the Strip by month's end. 

CTacitus Ignatius Fri, 07/20/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

"Israel is prepared to go to war if Gazans don't cease releasing incendiary kites and balloons"
 

That sums up the racist murderous apartheid Israeli state: sticks and stones will be met with overwhelming military response.
 

Israel Declares Itself Apartheid State

The Knesset passed early Thursday a controversial bill that officially defines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people and asserts that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people," with 62 lawmakers voting in favor of the legislation and 55 opposing it.
...
The nation-state law also includes clauses stating that a "united Jerusalem" is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language. Another says that "the state sees the development of Jewish settlement as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation."

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/07/israel-declares-itself-apartheid-s…

CTacitus Betrayed Fri, 07/20/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

IDF the most 'moral' army, a must see:

https://twitter.com/MrHello1966/status/1018895897806061568

https://twitter.com/SultanOthman20/status/1016823122492837888

https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1015189681330323458

https://twitter.com/MiddleEastMnt/status/1014860344030789634

https://twitter.com/mekefe1/status/1016796778463682561

https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/status/1014725682239295489

https://twitter.com/palestine_bs/status/1013358318352519168

https://twitter.com/mohammadyakoub/status/1020423554859511808

CriticalUser CTacitus Fri, 07/20/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

Bloodlust?

You know how Assad Sr responded to a rebellion in the city of Hama? He had the city levelled.

You know how his son responds to the syrian civil war? With indescriminately "barrel-bombing" whole rebel neighbourhoods into oblivion.

You know how Jordanian king responded to Palestinians threatening him? With slaughtering and chasing them out of the country (Black September).

Now that's bloodlust, Israel shows restraint with relatively very low casualty rates, whereas their technology could annihilate the Palestinian in a heartbeat if they wanted to.

CriticalUser Anonymous_Bene… Fri, 07/20/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Incorrect? Do you care to clarify what is incorrect in my comparison underlining the selective bias of people blowing things out of proportions? I hate the leftists that do that here (Holland), and i hate the unknowledgable morons that do that here on ZH, especially the specimens claiming that there is a "genocide" going on against Palestinians. Totally whack!

And no i am not a hasbara, i am a dutch patriot whose dearest wish is that most muslims go back to their muslim shithole, and take with them their leftist Palistinian-hugging buddies!

CTacitus CriticalUser Fri, 07/20/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

You hasbara idiots are quick to point out a false dichotomy. It is Israel that is slowly and meticulously through direct force and attrition driving Palestinians out of their OWN lands:

Israel Officially Announces Itself as a Racial Supremacist Apartheid State

As of a bill passed through the Israeli Knesset yesterday, the “Jewish State of Israel” is a Racial supremacist state, in which minorities and the indigenous Palestinian (non-settler) population have no rights to self determination.

The bill, passed this Thursday, also erased Arabic as a national language in the Israel.
[...]
The EU, as well as both Jewish and non-Jewish Human Rights Groups, have all condemned the bill, comparing Israel to an “Apartheid State”.

It is now official that “The Jewish State of Israel” only gives the right of self-determination to Jewish people.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-officially-announces-itself-as-a-racial-supremacist-apartheid-state/

The Torch Burns between Tel Aviv and the EU

Under the direct command of Benyamin Netanyahu, Emanuele Giaufret, head of the European Union delegation in Israel, was summoned by the Foreign Ministry, the office of the Israeli prime minister, who accused him on July 12 of interferring in the voting of a controversial bill in Parliament (Knesset) that would allow localities to be reserved for Jews.
[...]
Emanuele Giaufret, the European Union’s ambassador to Israel, described the bill as “racist” and warned that the adoption of the bill would be faced with an international response.
“The law stinks of racism, it discriminates against various groups, especially the Arabs and weakens the values ​​that Israel is trying to defend,” he said.

http://www.partiantisioniste.com/en/news/the-torch-burns-between-tel-aviv-and-the-eu-en.html

 

Noam Chomsky: Israel’s Actions in Palestine are “Much Worse Than Apartheid” in South Africa http://www.democracynow.org/blog/2014/8/8/noam_chomsky_what_israel_is_doing … via @democracynow

https://twitter.com/Reza5150/status/1020377005437734912

 

 

Here is your most ethical IDF in action:

https://twitter.com/MrHello1966/status/1018895897806061568

https://twitter.com/SultanOthman20/status/1016823122492837888

https://twitter.com/moquitahmad/status/1020369931894788096

https://twitter.com/ybenderbal/status/1020381849288429568

https://twitter.com/Pray4Pal/status/1020314888617353217

Al Huxley Scaliger Fri, 07/20/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Oooooh, so you mean it's a fair fight then?  Let's see, Israelis institutionalize apartheid, and actively and aggressively take over Palestinian land, while ghetto-izing Gaza (ironic hey, since they were so uptight about the Warsaw Ghetto back in the day) but then it's totally cool to hit the civilians with White Phosphorous, or shoot civilians, reporters or stone throwers, and it's not acceptable for Palestinians to respond in any way.  

 

I get it, those poor, poor Israelis - so peace loving, just want to be left alone to commit their genocides in peace.

CriticalUser Al Huxley Fri, 07/20/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

The Palestinian population has one of the highest population growth on Earth due to the fact they breed like rats. A few casualties because of the Isreal-Palestine conflict don't change that. The casualties are negligible compared to for instance diabetes deaths and pale in comparison to the number of casualties in Syria.
So genocide? Far from it, if Israel wanted the could destroy the (ever growing) Palestinian population in a heartbeat. They could have the technological means for it.

And ghettoizing Gaza? Last time i checked, Gaza has an Egyptian border too, not controlled by Israel. It's like you would say that the US is ghettoizing Mexico with the border wall: utter nonsense!

bahian Al Huxley Fri, 07/20/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

List those cities destroyed in the 30s. As far as i know Arab riots in 29  36 and 39 targeted Jewish neighborhoods (like in Hebron etc), spurred on by Hitler pal and top Palestinian leader the Mufti of Jerusalem Husseini. The Gazans became refugees in a war launched by the Mufti and the neighboring countries. Any Arab leader who spoke of negotiating with the Jews of Palestine in 47/48 was assassinated. They could have negotiated major changes to the UN partition plan to make it more practical and implementable. The Gazans are victims of bad leadership and typical Arab attitudes of the day. The demand to be allowed to return appears reasonable but one needs to consider Israel took in shortly after the 48/9 war hundreds of thousands of Jewish refugees from Arab lands, many fleeing for their lives after having been stripped of all possessions like the Iraqi Jews. The Mufti had his hand in stirring up anti-Jewish riots there during WW2 with help of the Nazis. Read some history and see that both sides have a narrative. There is no white hat in this tragic story.  https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-expulsion-that-backfired-when-iraq-ki…

SocratesSolutions Al Huxley Fri, 07/20/2018 - 17:09 Permalink

Right you are. I met by chance in the early 90's, the late wife of Aldous Huxley in a bookstore in Los Angeles, LOVELY Laura Huxley. What a fabulous lady!! We struck up a conversation by chance, I had no idea who she was. She sized me up and then told me to wait a minute. Then she went down the aisle and returned with a book entitled "Island". It was the last book written by Aldous Huxley. She bought the book, signed it, and then gave it to me. I read it and then proceeded to write A Theory Why which was copyrighted in 1994 and which is the source of perhaps, the majority of movies that have come out of Hollywood for the last twenty plus years. 

Huxley was all over it. All over the mystery of life. Now that answer has come to the table. It is very simple what is happening. First, we must understand why life exists. With this knowledge revealed, we can see that there is any accompanying World Law. This World Law is The Protection of Children. And then the logical concluding third step happens. This is the implementation of this World Law. And that means? 

The end of evil ignorance. In particular, it means the burning down and end of the very dumb Satanic Judaic religion—while revising the Christian and Muslim religions in certain areas also. The time is at hand. The great archetype has emerged. 

www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com 

Skip Al Huxley Fri, 07/20/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

There is a great photo at the link, and report, but the pic has a BRAVE, COURAGEOUS, MIGHTY IDF Soldier dealing with Muslim Terrorists, the Palestinian type, the worst people, next to American Whites, on the Face of the Earth!
GOD'S CHOSEN RACE, GOD'S HEROIC HEROES!!!
Israel Pushes Racial Segregation Bill – Other Jews Claim It’s Bad PR

Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure

Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft It has passed by the way...

Israel Locks up 1-Year Old African Invaders—But US Jews Condemn Trump for ‘Unjust’ Immigration Policy

Cost of Israel to American taxpayers $3 Trillion, as of 2003.