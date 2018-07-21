Super-Rich Now Spend Up To $23 Million For Second Passport

Citizenship-by-Investment programs (CIPs) allows the super-rich a new nationality and an alternative or second passport, often seen as an indicator of economic or social status.
CIPs enable wealthy individuals to invest in a country in exchange for citizenship. Common forms of direct investment include an enterprise project, real estate development, or significant contribution to a country’s fund — and by the way, they do not come cheap.
According to a new report by Bloomberg, the ultra-rich are spending a whopping $23 million for citizenship in another country.
For some, purchasing a secondary passport is just another way to flaunt wealth. However, for others, a second passport is a “security” measure, said Christian Kalin, chairman of Henley & Partners, which provides citizenship advice for CIP programs.
Kalin said, clients want peace of mind in case a social disturbance or other upheavals in their native countries occur. In other words, if an economic or social collapse occurred in the United States, the super-rich would have the ability to jump on their Gulfstream or 74 foot Sunseeker yacht and bug-out to their second country.
While a majority of countries, the U.S. included, allow foreigners the chance to apply for citizenship after a thorough vetting process, only a small number of nations allow foreigners to acquire citizenship outright.
In fact, Bloomberg says about ten countries offer prospective residents the ability to buy citizenship. This includes Austria, which commands an astonishing $23 million for citizenship; Malta, which requires $1 million; and Caribbean islands like Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda, which charge the affordable $100,000 apiece.
Bloomberg notes that the IMF classifies eight of the countries mentioned above as offshore financial centers, though Kalin said economic stability — not tax avoidance is what drives clients to obtain a second passport. However, Kalin indicated, “If you have a yacht and two airplanes, the next thing to get is a Maltese passport. “It’s the latest status symbol. We’ve had clients who simply like to collect a few.”
To the super-rich, a second passport buys much more than a travel document – it also buys them status, however, because CIP programs are expensive, the bottom 90 percent of Americans will never get the ability to achieve this type of elite status.
Comments
$100 K for St. Lucia is a bargain. Better if you can drop $10-$20K on the local governments to help as they do like Americans a lot.
It's always wise for the parasitic fleas to have another dog to leap upon once their host is sucked dry or starts scratching.
They may be able to run to their 2nd country, but they won't be able to change the fact that the whole world will be hunting them.
[No where to run to, no where to hide...]
#WWG1WGA
Forget stupid tariffs. The US could make it official: $100 million of investment in productive sectors for a mere 10-dollar passport. Maybe then we will see an increase in made-in-america's worth exporting to help with the trade deficit.
Stupid! How many million?
Portugal has no moslem problem and costs less than 500k for a golden visa.
Also, zero tax for offshore earnings.
But you've got to renounce US citizenship or you will still have to pay tax in the USA.
Just look for Richy in Portugal, you'll find me - true!
That 500k will be safer than cash in the bank!
I can make it happen.
In reply to Forget stupid tariffs. The… by beemasters
The real lucky ones are the immigrants into the USA. They get to keep their old citizenship and passports.
Me too. I'm almost 2 years into the 5 year process and it hasn't cost anything close to what they say in the article.
In reply to lolz ehehehheh eheheheheh … by JibjeResearch
After some 14 years abroad, I've pretty much decided to live out the residue of my life in the USA, if only for the entertainment, and a relatively low cost of living, at least for those of us who are using Medicare.
Still, having a legitimate non-US citizenship is a major source of equanimity, and I highly recommend it if it is at all affordable to you.
If worst comes to worst, and it just might, you can always go somewhere else to die!
I got mine in about 6 months. Germany will take anybody!
If, and when, the US collapses fleeing to Mexico won't be a good option for many reasons. Especially when you consider the majority of the country lives in the eastern half. They probably wouldn't survive the trip. Let alone be able to find enough fuel to get there. So I prefer the wall to keep the illegals out.
after 5 years as a perm. resident of costa rica my attny asked if I wanted a passport...no charge...I declined...due to the tax liability
Agreed that the wall is a bad idea but remember the "Greenspan Tactic"? The only way to make errors apparent, is to let the errors occur!...
As wealth has concentrated in the USA, those at the top have shipped more & more jobs to cheap-labor-saturated foreign countries—6 million between 2000 and 2010—with the middle class in the USA disappearing, especially as welfare-eligible, womb-productive illegal aliens flood across the border, staying below the income limits for welfare programs by working for low, traceable earnings in households with US-born instant-citizen kids.
The wealthy have taken advantage of that system of wage suppression, but now seek to run away from their dismantlement of a middle-class society and the creation of a mass-scale warring underclaas. They can afford it due to the wealth concentration.
Besides the morality, only problem: They are just assuming that those other countries are stable. Why not Belgium, with its massive immigration deluge? Is Malta really safe, when a journalist was recently murdered there for speaking out against the moneyed political bigwigs?
"the unlucky souls who can't pony up at least 100K are assured of permanent residence status in hell"
Last time I checked Nicaragua was around $35K and a 2 year wait .. tho the passport is not worth much out of the country .
If at all , you need to look out for a passport with visa free travel to the West and being able to adopt/change your name in a way more suitable to the language of your new country.
Been there , done that. Most expensive insurance I ever bought and it was a rip off in the end as they constantly kept asking for more money.
I heard Panama is only $5,000 for the residence permit and after 5 years you can become citizen.
how much for Zionist passport?
And why would anyone want to engage in Austria?
Seems crazy. One could marry an Austrian and work out a deal.
that's if you do not have a pension...with pension, no charge...same in CR...I passed on pp in cr due to tax liability
Santa Catarina in Brazil. One of the best places for strategic relocation. Investment of 500,000 Brl gives a right to apply for permanent visa, the process takes few months. When approved, you can bring in a container (or more) with personal belongings, tax free. This amount (appr 133 000 USD) will buy you roughly 20 - 30 hectares of fertile land in Southern Brazil with own (spring)water, beautiful views, likely a waterfall...If you have more than 2 hectares, you can build without a license. White region, people coming from the US, from Europe. NO volcanoes, NO tornadoes, NO hurricanes, NO tsunamis...Moved there 10 years ago, extremely happy with my choice, started the company to help others. Anybody interested, contact me through private chat.
In reply to "the unlucky souls who can't… by curbjob
wrong...I could have had CR passport...no charge...just 5 year wait as a perm res...prefer perm res as no tax liability
Do you think anyone will take us in as refugees? Well, Europe might take you if you are black or brown, but no whites need apply....unless you got 23 million..
Cheaper than bail for many elites
ZH is Slipping, they don't list, how much for a good Counterfeit set.
Most of the passports listed above, especially the cheap ones are just as good as counterfeit for most purposes. You are really not fooling anyone with these and the jurisdiction loopholes are closing fast.
In an extreme case, just having a valid travel document can save your ass, even if all concerned know perfectly well that you're not actually from Dominica, Vanuatu etc..
The above presupposes that you have enough money to travel and live on, of course.
Go to a foreign embassy and show them this passport.
First question, were you born there? No?
So how did you get this? (Because foreign embassies don't know what these things are the moment they see them)
To sum it up:
Get us the passport from the country you are a real citizen of and cut the gimmicks. This "citizenship" means nothing. But you are free to get the country that issued this to file an official protest. Assuming they even have an ambassador anywhere in the world.
True story from the Austrian embassy(ironic isn't it) and an acquaintance who though he could play citizenship games with third world travel documents.
It is not really worth much as a travel document either. These things can get you in serious trouble.
LOL who needs a passport to enter Austria or Germany or Sweden? You just walk in man and tell them you are a refugee. But on a side note Grenada or St Vincents are like 17,000 for a passport and citizenship. Its a commonwealth passport. Yeah sure any embassy official can be a dick any place any time to any country of origin. But the idea of the second passport is as a backup, travel with the USA passport of course. The second passport should be in a country where you would not mind retiring. So Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Argentina, etc are all valid places to pursue one especially if you have money that allows you to retire early.
Old joke:
Q: How much gold should you have in your portfolio?
A: Enough to bribe the border guards.
Does the gulfstream pilot or yacht captain need a second passport too? Or does Richie Rich just leave them hanging at the airport or marina?
So what? Fire him and get local guys.
Unless their passports were yanked for some reason, they would just go back home normally with their functioning passport. Richie Rich needs a second passport mostly because, being rich, he is far more likely to be specifically targeted by his government.
For example the IRS is now yanking passports of people who owe $50,000 or more. Who knows what they will do in the future? The pilot and captain are far less likely to be a target.
In addition, Richie Rich could hire people from a 3rd country, making their passports completely orthogonal to his. This even moreso reduces one of his two countries from being able to target him through his employees.
Papers Please.
Im a refugee I have no papers. Who the fuck goes through official border crossings? Just wait till dead of night and cross a mile down using the Soros app which shows you GPS routes on your mobile.
How come Turkey has a 35% capital gains tax? A true nation of Islam should have 0%. Guess it's not convenient when money is involved.
This article should discuss dual citizens as well which actually would be a LOT more than people buying citizenship.
How many wealthy fools trusted in their fortunes to buy them a pass, or to bribe their way through, and were killed by the locals at their “new home,” anyway?
It will be the same, next go-around ...
That's why some passports cost $100,000 and others cost millions. You need to buy your passport from a country with enough juice to make it stick and who have a history of being civilized.
Yep and then there is a document that signs away their property in said country over to their killers.
Geez, every movie about espionage has a guy in a little cluttered, dark room making passports by the dozens with a few photos, some Scotch tape, some typing paper, and perhaps some glue. He is now charging $23M for one of those? I think I found a grand new business...