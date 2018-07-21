Super-Rich Now Spend Up To $23 Million For Second Passport

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/22/2018 - 12:45

Citizenship-by-Investment programs (CIPs) allows the super-rich a new nationality and an alternative or second passport, often seen as an indicator of economic or social status.

CIPs enable wealthy individuals to invest in a country in exchange for citizenship. Common forms of direct investment include an enterprise project, real estate development, or significant contribution to a country’s fund — and by the way, they do not come cheap.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the ultra-rich are spending a whopping $23 million for citizenship in another country.

For some, purchasing a secondary passport is just another way to flaunt wealth. However, for others, a second passport is a “security” measure, said Christian Kalin, chairman of Henley & Partners, which provides citizenship advice for CIP programs.

Kalin said, clients want peace of mind in case a social disturbance or other upheavals in their native countries occur. In other words, if an economic or social collapse occurred in the United States, the super-rich would have the ability to jump on their Gulfstream or 74 foot Sunseeker yacht and bug-out to their second country.

While a majority of countries, the U.S. included, allow foreigners the chance to apply for citizenship after a thorough vetting process, only a small number of nations allow foreigners to acquire citizenship outright.

In fact, Bloomberg says about ten countries offer prospective residents the ability to buy citizenship. This includes Austria, which commands an astonishing $23 million for citizenship; Malta, which requires $1 million; and Caribbean islands like Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda, which charge the affordable $100,000 apiece.

Bloomberg notes that the IMF classifies eight of the countries mentioned above as offshore financial centers, though Kalin said economic stability — not tax avoidance is what drives clients to obtain a second passport. However, Kalin indicated, “If you have a yacht and two airplanes, the next thing to get is a Maltese passport. “It’s the latest status symbol. We’ve had clients who simply like to collect a few.”

To the super-rich, a second passport buys much more than a travel document – it also buys them status, however, because CIP programs are expensive, the bottom 90 percent of Americans will never get the ability to achieve this type of elite status.

Social Issues
Business Finance
Diversified Investment Services

Comments

beemasters MasterPo Sun, 07/22/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

Forget stupid tariffs. The US could make it official: $100 million of investment in productive sectors for a mere 10-dollar passport. Maybe then we will see an increase in made-in-america's worth exporting to help with the trade deficit.

Precious Hawk beemasters Sun, 07/22/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

Stupid! How many million?

Portugal has no moslem problem and costs less than 500k for a golden visa.

Also, zero tax for offshore earnings.

But you've got to renounce US citizenship or you will still have to pay tax in the USA.

Just look for Richy in Portugal, you'll find me - true!

That 500k will be safer than cash in the bank!

I can make it happen.

August Steel Hammerhands Sun, 07/22/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

After some 14 years abroad, I've pretty much decided to live out the residue of my life in the USA, if only for the entertainment, and a relatively low cost of living, at least for those of us who are using Medicare.

Still, having a legitimate non-US citizenship is a major source of equanimity, and I highly recommend it if it is at all affordable to you. 

If worst comes to worst, and it just might, you can always go somewhere else to die!

 

Endgame Napoleon helltothenah Mon, 07/23/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

As wealth has concentrated in the USA, those at the top have shipped more & more jobs to cheap-labor-saturated foreign countries—6 million between 2000 and 2010—with the middle class in the USA disappearing, especially as welfare-eligible, womb-productive illegal aliens flood across the border, staying below the income limits for welfare programs by working for low, traceable earnings in households with US-born instant-citizen kids.

The wealthy have taken advantage of that system of wage suppression, but now seek to run away from their dismantlement of a middle-class society and the creation of a mass-scale warring underclaas. They can afford it due to the wealth concentration.

Besides the morality, only problem: They are just assuming that those other countries are stable. Why not Belgium, with its massive immigration deluge? Is Malta really safe, when a journalist was recently murdered there for speaking out against the moneyed political bigwigs? 

TheGardener curbjob Sun, 07/22/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

If at all , you need to look out for a passport with visa free travel to the West and being able to adopt/change your name in a way more suitable to the language of your new country.

Been there , done that. Most expensive insurance I ever bought and it was a rip off in the end as they constantly kept asking for more money.

 

 

 

 

Argentumentum curbjob Sun, 07/22/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

Santa Catarina in Brazil. One of the best places for strategic relocation. Investment of 500,000 Brl gives a right to apply for permanent visa, the process takes few months. When approved, you can bring in a container (or more) with personal belongings, tax free. This amount (appr 133 000 USD) will buy you roughly 20 - 30 hectares of fertile land in Southern Brazil with own (spring)water, beautiful views, likely a waterfall...If you have more than 2 hectares, you can build without a license. White region, people coming from the US, from Europe. NO volcanoes, NO tornadoes, NO hurricanes, NO tsunamis...Moved there 10 years ago, extremely happy with my choice, started the company to help others. Anybody interested, contact me through private chat.

dark fiber August Sun, 07/22/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

Go to a foreign embassy and show them this passport. 

First question, were you born there? No? 

So how did you get this?   (Because foreign embassies don't know what these things are the moment they see them)

To sum it up:

Get us the passport from the country you are a real citizen of and cut the gimmicks.  This "citizenship" means nothing.  But you are free to get the country that issued this to file an official protest.  Assuming they even have an ambassador anywhere in the world. 

True story from the Austrian embassy(ironic isn't it) and an acquaintance who though he could play citizenship games with third world travel documents.

It is not really worth much as a travel document either.  These things can get you in serious trouble.

COSMOS dark fiber Sun, 07/22/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

LOL who needs a passport to enter Austria or Germany or Sweden?  You just walk in man and tell them you are a refugee.  But on a side note Grenada or St Vincents are like 17,000 for a passport and citizenship.  Its a commonwealth passport.  Yeah sure any embassy official can be a dick any place any time to any country of origin.  But the idea of the second passport is as a backup, travel with the USA passport of course.  The second passport should be in a country where you would not mind retiring.  So Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Argentina, etc are all valid places to pursue one especially if you have money that allows you to retire early.

RedDwarf Yukon Cornholius Sun, 07/22/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

Unless their passports were yanked for some reason, they would just go back home normally with their functioning passport.  Richie Rich needs a second passport mostly because, being rich, he is far more likely to be specifically targeted by his government.

For example the IRS is now yanking passports of people who owe $50,000 or more.  Who knows what they will do in the future?  The pilot and captain are far less likely to be a target.

In addition, Richie Rich could hire people from a 3rd country, making their passports completely orthogonal to his.  This even moreso reduces one of his two countries from being able to target him through his employees.

ItsDanger Sun, 07/22/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

How come Turkey has a 35% capital gains tax?  A true nation of Islam should have 0%.  Guess it's not convenient when money is involved.

This article should discuss dual citizens as well which actually would be a LOT more than people buying citizenship.

Lost in translation Sun, 07/22/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

How many wealthy fools trusted in their fortunes to buy them a pass, or to bribe their way through, and were killed by the locals at their “new home,” anyway?

It will be the same, next go-around ...

Utopia Planitia Sun, 07/22/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Geez, every movie about espionage has a guy in a little cluttered, dark room making passports by the dozens with a few photos, some Scotch tape, some typing paper, and perhaps some glue. He is now charging $23M for one of those?  I think I found a grand new business...