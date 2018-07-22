Clapper: Obama Was Behind The Whole Thing

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper admitted in a CNN interview Saturday that former President Obama instigated the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump and those in his orbit.
Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Clapper let slip:
If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.
James Clapper admits to Anderson Cooper that Obama set off the sequence of events that led to the Mueller investigation by tasking the intelligence community assessment pic.twitter.com/v79PNuTxBe— ᏢᏒᎥsᏟᎥᏞᏞᎪ’s ᏉᎥᎬᎳ ™️ (@PriscillasView) July 19, 2018
Recall in May, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) fired off a letter to the Department of Justice demanding unredacted versions of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former bureau attorney Lisa Page, including one exchange which took place after Strzok had returned from London as part of the recently launched "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" referring to the White House "running" an unknown investigation.
Strzok had been in London to interview Australian ambassador Alexander Downer about a drunken conversation with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who - after reportedly being fed information - mentioned Russia having Hillary Clinton's emails.
Strzok: And hi. Went well, best we could have expected. Other than [REDACTED] quote: “the White House is running this.” My answer, “well, maybe for you they are.” And of course, I was planning on telling this guy, thanks for coming, we’ve got an hour, but with Bill [Priestap] there, I’ve got no control….
Page: Yeah, whatever (re the WH comment). We’ve got the emails that say otherwise.
And with Clapper's admission - it looks like Strzok's text stating "the White House is running this" may have been right on the money.
Update: Meanwhile, House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) told Fox's Maria Bartiromo that the American public needs to see an unredacted version of the Carter Page FISA application.
.@RepGoodlatte: "I have had the opportunity... to read these FISA warrant applications without all of those redactions... and I think that it is critically important that the American people have the opportunity to see most of the rest of those documents." pic.twitter.com/LJPijepOYg— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2018
We can only imagine what's in there...
1. They all believed the lie; Trump was not going to win...not even close.
2. No matter how criminal they became, Hillary's win would ensure everyone involved was rewarded.
3. Didn't work out, panic mode, everyone claiming innocence, Obama in hiding (smartest, most guilty, one of the bunch).
end.
You still hang for following orders.
In reply to vvv by FireBrander
No shit. Why else has Obama been pretty damn silent on this matter? Because it's presidential courtesy? No, it's because he's hiding skeletons.
In reply to You still hang for following… by css1971
Fox News Sunday is cock gobbling Helsinki for the Fuckteenth time.....And here is Clapper inadvertently throwing Obama under the bus.
The wheels on the TreasonBus go round and round, round and round, round and round......The wheels on the TreasonBus go round and round!
In reply to Not shit. Why else has Obama… by evoila
Shocked!! Surprised!!
Now, who's going to the pokey?
its all a bunch of talk until the perp walk
It does not mean a damn until the gavel goes slam.
you'll be looking for eric holder till the bailiff grabs your shoulder
on the floor will be your chin when your stuff gets pushed in
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
The entire Resistance & Russia hoax was designed to delay and obfuscate. Primary goal is to let the statute of limitations run and provide immunity where possible so the Criminal Elite can escape. Hitlary and her whole crew were immunized by Comey. Many others are likely free. This shit would not happen if we had a real attorney general and a real special prosecutor.
I see Sessions as the first one in line at the gallows.
Don't worry about it, Barry. I've got your back.
- Judas Sessions
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Fake news
Don’t tamper with people’s food.
In reply to Go by macholatte
What a frikkin surprise.., no chit?
Not sure anybody saw this coming (much).
In reply to Fake news by NidStyles
"Obama Was Behind The Whole Thing"
Hell, anyone with two brain cells knew this long ago!
A fish rots from the head down.
In reply to What a frikkin surprise..,… by gmrpeabody
Sessions is busily thumbing thru the Bible looking for precedence and guidance.
In reply to "Obama Was Behind The Whole… by wee-weed up
No wonder Obama has been hiding and avoiding the public.
Criminals always feel guilty at some point. I suggest revoking his passport and indict him.
In reply to Sessions in busily thumbing… by FireBrander
YIKES !!! Check Out the Latest HILL Pic ... Wat the Fuk is Up Wit Her ???
https://www.drudgereport.com/
In reply to No wonder Obama has been… by CheapBastard
They're buckling.
Maybe Obama should stay in South Africa with his Communist friends. Or maybe that was the whole point of going? Say some nice things about Mandela and secure a place for exile.
I'm sure there will be some nice ranches for sale to loaded brothas like Obama after the Boer land is confiscated.
In reply to Omaba by BaBaBouy
Zero fits right in there.
In reply to Buckling by Gaius Frakkin'…
Yes, I think we need to be able to read the unredacted versions as well.
In reply to Zero fits right in there. by VZ58
A house nigger is still a nigger.
Only imbeciles and special interests bought the whole hopey changey scam this corrupt homosexual was selling.
It will take years to repair the damage this treasonous cocsucker caused on average american folk.
In reply to Yes, I think we need to be… by glenlloyd
Oblamo (The Manchurian Kenyan) is remanded to Guantanamo, Michael has an "episode" and is involuntarily committed indefinitely. The 2 daughters are returned to the families in Chicago they were extracted from years ago.
There's yer first family! 8 long years of a sick deep state joke.
Has The US ever hung a POTUS after they have left office? No! That's 3rd world shit and it won't happen. But the next few months will be "revolutionary".
Then you have a moronic fuck stick like Willie Brown
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/williesworld/article/It-should-have…
Who is just now figuring out that Hillary is not POTUS because she did not get enough votes. Look at his credentials:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willie_Brown_(politician)
Wondering why CA is fucked?
In reply to A house nigger is still a… by Richard Chesler
Closer & closer we come, it won't be long now.
So now we get a holistic view of the "why" Susan Rice, Mrs.Sunstein & Mz.Farkas would be involved in requesting all those "unmaskings"...because it was being run out of the Obama WH.
/////
I think we should help Mrs.Sunstein out here. We really need to get to the bottom of just who (AS SHE CLAIMED UNDER OATH) was using her .gov password...at her computer station...to request the unmasking of innocent, unindicted, American citizens...who's names then make it into Alinsky Press articles...within hours...or days.
I mean, really, it's the least we can do ;-)
In reply to Oblamo (The Manchurian… by JRobby
Anyone have a spare noose.....?
Edit: has anyone seen CNN repeat Clappers statement in follow up stories, or is this buried deep and gone now?
In reply to Closer & closer, not long… by nmewn
Richard640, Since your bringing up religion; your bleeding heart for the murderous jew supremacists is pure ANTI-CHRIST !
If your a dumber than dumb Christion-zionist, realize this, you are hugging the Anti-Christ and have become one in action and deeds. Real Christians know the jew supremacists are by definition the arch enemies of Christ. St. Paul said plainly " they (jews) are your enemies for the Gospel sake.
A major problem that seems to confound the Christian zionists is understanding that the so-called modern state of israel is NOT the Israel of the Bible. Modern so-called israel is a manifestation of evil that is Anti-Christ at its core, and will do, and does every evil thing its creator mammon has for it to do.
Try reading:
"Against Our Better Judgement- The hidden history of how the U.S. was used to create israel" Allison Weir
Here: http://lust-for-life.org/Lust-For-Life/_Textual/AlisonWeir_AgainstOurBe…
And:
"The Bad War: The Truth Never Taught about World War II" M.S. King
Here: http://www.realhistorychannel.org/THE%20BAD%20WAR2apdfversion.pdf
In reply to Anyone have a spare noose… by Stan522
WORSE, they don't even realize that
Converted JEWS of today are NOT
the Hebrews of the Bible.
Sad.
In reply to Richard640, your bleeding… by MoreSun
Try then hang the skinny little faggot and his lapdog shitlery, NOW!
350 of 400 pages released by the DOJ were completely redacted ROFLMAO - they must really think we are dumbasses!
In reply to WORSE, they don't even… by powow
Fox news' deep state control is flashing brightly with it's support of the fake Browder story.
In reply to If it weren’t for President… by Free This
Yeah, typically they dance around the edges with obfuscation and distraction, but they went all in on this one. Flashes brightly that there's more there there.
In reply to Fox news' deep state control… by laser
Thanks Clapper, you enemy of the people. You're scared shitless and your fellow Obamunist pals are going to start pointing fingers just like you. James Comey, John Kerry, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, and Susan Rice signed the FISA application against Carter Page just like you. They should all go to the Big House along with you. Obamunists all. OBAMUNISM: Weaponizing government agencies to attack DemoRats political opponents like you and me. Remember and repeat that. Let the name Obama be reviled in American history for centuries to come. He earned it and deserves it.
In reply to Yeah, typically they dance… by Prosource
LOL Obama has done something useful! We lerned all about Russian hacking and we will know how russian compromized pussy-grabber one day!
In reply to Thanks Clapper, you enemy of… by DaiRR
I see that Herpes infected brain of yours is at it again.
In reply to LOL Obama has done something… by Cassandra.Hermes
Suddenly Clapper grabbed the magic negro doll on his desk and started waving it at all of those who wanted answers. "You'll be a racist" he screamed and suddenly all was well with the world once again.
In reply to I see that Herpes infected… by Goldennutz
you still did not sober up from weekend ???
In reply to LOL Obama has done something… by Cassandra.Hermes
Its an obamanation, I tells ya.
Someone needs to poke Jeffy and start rolling out the real indictments or all these fucks will be granted immunity and given ocean side mansions in the British Isles so that the coverup does not damage the illusion of Government for the people. He's either still gathering information or politically unable to act on the obvious criminal activity of the Obama (and Bush) admins. I cannot understand what else he needs to tack on here to make a case. Adding parking tickets to treason still gets you kilt... Why Jeffy, Why? You can stop this divide by immediately showing the left that their messiah has horns and wears black cloaks. Waiting for October to maximize political impact? That's the kind of shit the American People want gone.
Repeal and replace sessions. Trey needs a job?
In reply to Thanks Clapper, you enemy of… by DaiRR
Better watch and learn:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQ3qEwX66pIL/
In reply to Fox news' deep state control… by laser
Sessions and Trump wont hold anyone accountable. They re just a bunch of tough talking pussies
In reply to If it weren’t for President… by Free This
Babylonian Talmudic Satanists.
In reply to WORSE, they don't even… by powow
I though "Lust For Life" was Iggy / Stooges?
In reply to Richard640, your bleeding… by MoreSun
Something you might perhaps consider regarding Jesus. He was born a Hebrew, lived as a Hebrew, died as a Hebrew. His parents were descendants from one of dozen or so tribes of Israel, the tribe of Judah and Joseph was also a descendent of King David. The language Jesus spoke was Aramaic. In his lifetime, Jesus had no idea of "Christianity". He attempted in his 3year mission to reform the corruption and the politics of the Synagogue. I take it from your comments that Jesus himself could be considered Anti-christian given his devotion to reforming the religion of Israel and all its tribes.
In reply to Richard640, your bleeding… by MoreSun
Oh, my God, he's the anti-Christ!
In reply to Something you might perhaps… by Zorba's idea
never underestimate the depth of crazy a 3 month old tadpole can spread :/
In reply to Oh, my God, he's the anti… by Things that go bump
No, he's the Christ anti-Christ.
In reply to Oh, my God, he's the anti… by Things that go bump
You sir are without facts.
In reply to Something you might perhaps… by Zorba's idea
Jesus had no bloodline thru his father Joseph. The line of Judah kings was ended...The destruction of the Kingdom of Judah by Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BCE brought an end to the rule of the royal house of David.
Jesus was a priest in the order of Melchisidek - who Abraham paid a tithe to, and was not an Israelite either. People tiring to put a bloodline on Jesus need to take a fresh look at the meta-narrative of the Bible. It is one of the main reasons that the Hebrews failed, and also one of the things Jesus stood staunchly against. Each person stands on his own merit and unfortunately they fall short.
In reply to Something you might perhaps… by Zorba's idea
MORE SUN
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
THANK YOU FOR THE FEEDBACK--I AM NOT CLOSE MINDED--I WILL READ AND REFLECT UPON THE LINKS U SUGGESTED...THERE IS JUST ONE QUESTION THAT ALWAYS LINGERS AFTER ALL THE HUBBUB AND RANCOROUS DEBATE
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
--IF THE JOOS HAD NEVER BEEN MORE THAN JUST A FOOTNOTE TO HISTORY...AND DISAPPEARED OR DISPERSED AFTER A FEW HUNDRED YEARS WITH NO TORAH AND NO JESUS...OR...IF ALL JEWS HAD BEEN EXTERMINATED DURING WW2...HOW WOULD THE COURSE OF HISTORY UNFOLDED? WOULD THERE HAVE BEEN NO WARS...PERSECUTIONS...REMEMBER THAT UNTIL OUR SAVIOR APPEARED THE WORLD WAS NOT REDEEMED---THERE WAS WAR AND BUGGERY...AND ONE CANNOT BLAME THE JOOS FOR THAT...AND TODAY?? IF ALL THE JOOS WERE KILLED, WOULD THE EARTH BECOME A PARA-DICE? WOULD JIGGABOO REBELS IN AFRICA NOT FORCE BOYS TO RAPE THEIR MOTHERS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES?--WOULD THERE BE NO MORE GENOCIDE==LIKE IN THE 1990S=BETWIXT SERBS ABD CROATIANS? U CATCH MY DRIFT? THAT’S WHY I FIND IT POINTLESS TO HAVE THESE ENDLESS CHARGES AND DEBATES THAT A CABAL OF A FEW HUNDRED [OUT OF 20 MILL JOOS] JOOISH INDIVIDUALS-OUT OF A WORLD POPULATION OF 7 BILLION—ARE CONTROLLING THE WORLD FOR THEIR EEEEEEEEE-VIL PURPOSES.
A rope is too good for these motherfuckers ! They should all be nailed to trees on the National Mall and flayed alive while gallons of boiling alcohol is poured on them. And every network should be made to televise it to show what happens to traitors and those guilty of sedition against We The People.
In reply to Anyone have a spare noose… by Stan522
Treason is narrowly defined by the Constitution as the act of making war against the US, or of giving aid and comfort to the enemy in time of war. The founders were well aware of the misuse of accusations of treason and ensured as best they could that it wouldn't happen here. We haven't fought in a declared war since WWII and as far as I know those people haven't physically attacked the country. Sedition, of course, is another matter.
In reply to A rope is too good for these… by I am Groot
You can say that again!
In reply to A rope is too good for these… by I am Groot
"Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Clapper let slip:"
Does anyone actually believe the Clap let this slip? jajajajajajjajajajajaj........
Exactly nmewn, the rats are starting to bite each other now, the clock is ticking.
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!
In reply to Closer & closer, not long… by nmewn
I think so too. Clapper is interested in saving his own neck, not anyone elses ;-)
In reply to "Speaking with CNN's… by Teamtc321
Clapper is in the crapper. Holy crap!... thats a wrap.
In reply to I think so too. Clapper is… by nmewn
clap... clap.. clap...
In reply to Clapper is in the crapper… by Zorba's idea