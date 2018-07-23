China Announces Deadly Fleet Of "Extra Large" AI Submarines

China is currently developing relatively low-cost "smart" unmanned submarines that can perform a wide variety of tasks, from surveillance to the placement of munitions and "suicide" attacks, reports the South China Morning Post.
The unmanned subs are part of Beijing's ambitious plan to enhance its country's naval power with AI technology in order to challenge Western naval superiority in regions like the South China Sea and western Pacific Ocean, while the first autonomous robotic drones expected to be deployed in the early 2020s.
The project is part of the government's ambitious plan to boost the country's naval power with AI technology. China has built the world's largest testing facility for surface drone boats in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Military researchers are also developing an AI-assisted support system for submarine commanders. As the South China Morning Post reported earlier this year, that system will help captains make faster, more accurate judgments in the heat of combat situations.
The new class of unmanned submarines will join the other autonomous or manned military systems on water, land and orbit to carry out missions in coordinated efforts, according to the researchers. -SCMP
The AI-enhanced subs will "go out, handle their assignments and return to base on their own," reports SCMP, while establishing periodic contact with ground command as needed.
The subs will eventually be able to station themselves for ambushes at geographical "chockpoints" where enemy ships are likely to travel, while also being able to work with manned submarines to scout, or as decoys to draw fire and expose an adversary's position.
The robotic submarines rely heavily on artificial intelligence to deal with the sea’s complex environment. They must make decisions constantly on their own: changing course and depth to avoid detection; distinguishing civilian from military vessels; choosing the best approach to reach a designated position. -SCMP
An AI sub “can be instructed to take down a nuclear-powered submarine or other high-value targets. It can even perform a kamikaze strike,” said the researcher, in reference to Japanese WWII fighter pilots.
“The AI has no soul. It is perfect for this kind of job,” the researcher added.
Luo Yuesheng, professor at the College of Automation in Harbin Engineering University, a major development centre for China’s new submarines, contended that AI subs would put the human captains of other vessels under enormous pressure in battle.
It is not just that the AI subs are fearless, Luo said, but that they could learn from the sinking of other AI vessels and adjust their strategy continuously. An unmanned submarine trained to be familiar to a specific water “will be a formidable opponent”, he said. -SCMP
The subs do have limits - for now, so they are beginning with relatively simple tasks while final decisions are all made by human beings, according to Chinese military researchers.
That said, they'll be huge compared to normal UUVs, according to the report.
Lin Yang, marine technology equipment director at the Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, confirmed to the South China Morning Post this month that China is developing a series of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles, or XLUUVs.
They station in dock as conventional submarines. Their cargo bay is reconfigurable and large enough to accommodate a wide range of freight, from powerful surveillance equipment to missiles or torpedoes. Their energy supply comes from diesel-electric engines or other power sources that ensure continuous operation for months. -SCMP
The institute is a major developer of underwater robotics for the Chinese Military - having developed Beijing's first autonomous underwater vehicle with an operational depth beyond 3.7 miles. Yang is now the chief scientist of China's "912 Project," a classified program to develop the country's underwater military robots in time for the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist party in 2021.
Lin called China’s unmanned submarine programme a countermeasure against similar weapons now under intensive development in the United States. He declined to elaborate on technical specifications because the information was “sensitive”. -SCMP
“It will be announced sooner or later, but not now,” he added.
Not to be outdone in size or girth, the US military announced as major defense contract last year for two prototype XLUUVs by 2020.
Lockheed Martin’s Orca system would station in an area of operation with the ability to establish communication to base from time to time. It would return home after deploying payloads, according to the company’s website. -SCMP
“A critical benefit of Orca is that Navy personnel launch, recover, operate, and communicate with the vehicle from a home base and are never placed in harm’s way,” the company said in an announcement.
Unsurprisingly, Lockheed did not respond to the South China Morning Post's requests for information on Orca's size and operational endurance.
Boeing, meanwhile, is developing the other prototype - its "Echo Voyager," a 50-ton autonomous sub first developed for commercial purposes such as mapping the ocean floor. The approximately 50 foot vehicle just 8.5 feet in diameter can operate for months over a range of around 7,500 miles - enough to sail from San Francisco to Shanghai at 8 knots.
Russia has also reportedly developed a large underwater drone able to carry a 100-megaton warhead - the Status-6 autonomous torpedo.
China's announcement comes seven months after US officials say China unlawfully seized an unmanned underwater US Navy vehicle in international waters in the South China Sea. According to CNN, a US oceanographic vessel had its underwater drone stolen by a Chinese warship literally right in front of the eyes of the American crew.
Is it just me or does AI weaponry seem like a really bad idea?
It's OK. This particular example doesn't actually exist.
MIC promotional article.
"Mr. President, we can not allow a mine shaft gap!" -- Gen. Buck Turgeson
Fear: Selling weapons to the US taxpayer since Washington had teeth.
The navy of China vs the US:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
Damn. It was so smart to hand local enclave work to foreigner enclaves instead to give it as naturally is expected to the enclave members ... treason,
Coming to a battleground near you...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berserker_(Saberhagen)
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Those photos look familiar.
Could it be the subs from the plans found in Popular Mechanics?
.
Nah.
You tax the world to pay for the weapons.
.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsweek.com/russia-develops-doomsday-…
Monkey see, monkey do. It is because of the US MIC and US militarism and all the bastards who profit from it that every nation on the globe that has the money bristles with doomsday weapons and delivery systems.
Pretty pics of just one the many US UUV systems the US built over the past few decades, but not even a CGI of the vaporware from the Ministry of CGI. Western maritime patrol aircraft were using diesel-sniffers to find snorkling Russian diesel-electrics, in the early 1950s. Found lots of them too, it was one of the factors which drove the adoption of nuclear propulsion. So imagine what drone aircraft with modern diesel-sniffers could do to these things. I think they may find they go AWOL with monotonous regularity.
Yup.
Only a complete idiot would buy this BS.
Unfortunately there are a lot of complete idiots on this planet.
Yeah, what could possibly go wrong? Judging by the numerous frequent faults in all consumer electronics (including cars) this is not a great idea. And electronics and salt water with humidity don't mix well!! Even if they have a "Kill" switch, killing a 100 Megaton nuke either by exploding it or "Losing" it somewhere in the Pacific, neither solution sounds very attractive!! And that doesn't even address the possibilities for hacking..
In reply to Is it just me or does AI… by secretargentman
Get Anonymous on it. Soon enough the People's Liberation Army will have a fleet of bitcoin miners.
Actually, the generals might have the subs mining bitcoin in their spare time.
They'll address the corrosion issues with the AI shit like they did with my excellent S195 diesel engine I imported before the EPA ban....
5 extra coats of cosmoline!
The future of warfare:
Great news, captain, we hacked their subs !!
Calm down, sailor. They hacked our subs.
So which ones do we shoot at?
Hold on, captain, we hacked their system and regained control of our subs.
Oh wait, now it looks like our subs are being controlled by a kid in Bulgaria.
Are we allies with Bulgaria?
😄😄😐😐😄😄😄😄😄😄+50
It is a completely horrible idea, absolutely horrible!!!
Talk about a deadmans switch ..
Imagine, AI nuklar subs, criss crossing the globe, waitin on instruction, or, just takin matters into their own hands ..
Relax, what could possibly go wrong?
/S
It's ok, apparently they can't innovate like us in our colleges.
It will just be used to express-deliver deep-fried banana fritters in syrup.
Yup, but it's inevitable.
Hugely stupid. When the AI is armed, how do you disarm it if it goes rogue? So a rogue sub nukes the west coast of the USA... Do we respond against the nation that built it? Do the citizens of China get to pay with their lives because of a programming error? Do you want to pay for Boeing's error?
Think long and hard folks... I was in the "nuking" business as a kid. There was always a human in the chain, many in fact. When the indications said "NUCLEAR WAR IS IMMINENT!!!" it was the human element that stood down. This happened on our side and on the Russian missile force.
The last thing we need to be doing is arming AI.
It's a GREAT idea for really competent hackers, to re-code and turn on the creator county.
Fuck dude, some of you in the comments section are dumb as rocks...
Can you imagine a horde of these things coming at you with nukes on board? Even if only to detonate off the edge of a beach?
You do realize that a nuclear explosion in the water generates huge amounts of radiation right? These things can render the entire coastlines uninhabitable in a instant...
Maybe you should try the Disney channel. Geesh!
Bollocks.
Would you like to see a photo of Nagasaki?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nagasaki#/media/File%3AInasamachi%2C_Na…
I see I should have read down further again ..
Solid upvote from me. Yeah, it's all shit's and giggles, right up until the time it isn't ..
It's not a matter of IF mankinds self destructs, only a matter of when ..
Damn, there goes the trade balance again!! And it seemed appropriate that Turkey was going to buy these F-35 turkeys?
The turks have avoided a useless weapon system that the US could ground any time they like.
Also the support and maintenance costs are apparently astronomical.
In reply to TURKEY IS OUT --------… by Element
In reply to TURKEY IS OUT --------… by Element
considering the carnage that self driving cars are able to produce, self driving subs should be pretty effective.
Once they are hacked (anything can be hacked), they can start WWIII or be turned against China.
Something had to patrol those fake new islands
I'm more worried about them having a false positive in their pattern recognition and deciding to go to war.
It's ok - when one of these things takes out a VLCC by mistake, it will be blamed on the Iranians. If it sinks a Mersk containership, it will be blamed on the Russians. It sinks a cruise ship stuffed full of obese boomers, it will obviously be the new ISIS campaign, and need an entire new carrier group to counter.
It would seem to be only profits and good times ahead...Heaven, I'm in heaven....
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cSVxI240FNk
Or Haiti.
Aargh - it's the Great Yellow Whale - where's muh harpoon - the exploding one ???
Bring it.
I'm wondering how ice will be affecting a lot of these things. Right now your arctic ice just hit a 15 year high, in July.
Glaciation always begins in Baffin Island and right now that area is maxed out on the charts. The charts max out at five meters, meaning there could be ten there right now. On this chart you can see Baffin in orange. Maybe they should be making more ice breakers instead.
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickness/thk.uk.php
My uncle lives nearby and says the old dirty ice never melted again this year. This winter is expected to break more cold records (but you're unlikely to hear about it from bought-and-paid-for "climate scientists" and controlled media).
This is really not going to help the starving polar bear meme. Their population is crashing, they are all starving to death waiting for the water to freeze, and the penguins have all gone south for the winter.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/09/science/polar-bears-global-warming-c…
https://www.canadiangeographic.ca/article/truth-about-polar-bears
Good luck working out what is REALLY happening with polar bears.
Polar Bear Propaganda in Context: A Useful Tool for the Promotion of Environmental Hysteria and Politicized Science
The sociopaths slapped Dr. Ball with lawsuits in an attempt to shut him up. The legal bill so far is $600,000.00.
2yrs ago a MANUAL count was done on REAL Polar bears, they found rather than declining, there were MORE than they had ever had since keeping count began.IOW's more Al Gwhore samich.
Good news at last!
