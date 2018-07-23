China Announces Deadly Fleet Of "Extra Large" AI Submarines

China is currently developing relatively low-cost "smart" unmanned submarines that can perform a wide variety of tasks, from surveillance to the placement of munitions and "suicide" attacks, reports the South China Morning Post

The unmanned subs are part of Beijing's ambitious plan to enhance its country's naval power with AI technology in order to challenge Western naval superiority in regions like the South China Sea and western Pacific Ocean, while the first autonomous robotic drones expected to be deployed in the early 2020s. 

The project is part of the government's ambitious plan to boost the country's naval power with AI technology. China has built the world's largest testing facility for surface drone boats in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Military researchers are also developing an AI-assisted support system for submarine commanders. As the South China Morning Post reported earlier this year, that system will help captains make faster, more accurate judgments in the heat of combat situations.

The new class of unmanned submarines will join the other autonomous or manned military systems on water, land and orbit to carry out missions in coordinated efforts, according to the researchers. -SCMP

The AI-enhanced subs will "go out, handle their assignments and return to base on their own," reports SCMP, while establishing periodic contact with ground command as needed. 

The subs will eventually be able to station themselves for ambushes at geographical "chockpoints" where enemy ships are likely to travel, while also being able to work with manned submarines to scout, or as decoys to draw fire and expose an adversary's position. 

The robotic submarines rely heavily on artificial intelligence to deal with the sea’s complex environment. They must make decisions constantly on their own: changing course and depth to avoid detection; distinguishing civilian from military vessels; choosing the best approach to reach a designated position. -SCMP

An AI sub “can be instructed to take down a nuclear-powered submarine or other high-value targets. It can even perform a kamikaze strike,” said the researcher, in reference to Japanese WWII fighter pilots. 

The AI has no soul. It is perfect for this kind of job,” the researcher added.

Luo Yuesheng, professor at the College of Automation in Harbin Engineering University, a major development centre for China’s new submarines, contended that AI subs would put the human captains of other vessels under enormous pressure in battle.

It is not just that the AI subs are fearless, Luo said, but that they could learn from the sinking of other AI vessels and adjust their strategy continuously. An unmanned submarine trained to be familiar to a specific water “will be a formidable opponent”, he said. -SCMP

The subs do have limits - for now, so they are beginning with relatively simple tasks while final decisions are all made by human beings, according to Chinese military researchers. 

That said, they'll be huge compared to normal UUVs, according to the report. 

Lin Yang, marine technology equipment director at the Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, confirmed to the South China Morning Post this month that China is developing a series of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles, or XLUUVs.

They station in dock as conventional submarines. Their cargo bay is reconfigurable and large enough to accommodate a wide range of freight, from powerful surveillance equipment to missiles or torpedoes. Their energy supply comes from diesel-electric engines or other power sources that ensure continuous operation for months. -SCMP

The institute is a major developer of underwater robotics for the Chinese Military - having developed Beijing's first autonomous underwater vehicle with an operational depth beyond 3.7 miles. Yang is now the chief scientist of China's "912 Project," a classified program to develop the country's underwater military robots in time for the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist party in 2021. 

Lin called China’s unmanned submarine programme a countermeasure against similar weapons now under intensive development in the United States. He declined to elaborate on technical specifications because the information was “sensitive”. -SCMP

“It will be announced sooner or later, but not now,” he added.

Not to be outdone in size or girth, the US military announced as major defense contract last year for two prototype XLUUVs by 2020. 

Lockheed Martin’s Orca system would station in an area of operation with the ability to establish communication to base from time to time. It would return home after deploying payloads, according to the company’s website. -SCMP

“A critical benefit of Orca is that Navy personnel launch, recover, operate, and communicate with the vehicle from a home base and are never placed in harm’s way,” the company said in an announcement.

Unsurprisingly, Lockheed did not respond to the South China Morning Post's requests for information on Orca's size and operational endurance

Boeing, meanwhile, is developing the other prototype - its "Echo Voyager," a 50-ton autonomous sub first developed for commercial purposes such as mapping the ocean floor. The approximately 50 foot vehicle just 8.5 feet in diameter can operate for months over a range of around 7,500 miles - enough to sail from San Francisco to Shanghai at 8 knots. 

Russia has also reportedly developed a large underwater drone able to carry a 100-megaton warhead - the Status-6 autonomous torpedo. 

China's announcement comes seven months after US officials say China unlawfully seized an unmanned underwater US Navy vehicle in international waters in the South China Sea. According to CNN, a US oceanographic vessel had its underwater drone stolen by a Chinese warship literally right in front of the eyes of the American crew.

TURKEY IS OUT

"... a $716 billion defense spending report that would prohibit the transfer of F-35 jets to Turkey  ... Congress is ready to stop all deliveries of the plane to Turkey. “We’re trying to make a point that is broader than just the F-35,” said one aide, adding that the report is “taking a look at all of the major FMS sales pending with Turkey, and requires an assessment of the overall U.S. strategic relation with Turkey.”

 

Pretty pics of just one the many US UUV systems the US built over the past few decades, but not even a CGI of the vaporware from the Ministry of CGI. Western maritime patrol aircraft were using diesel-sniffers to find snorkling Russian diesel-electrics, in the early 1950s. Found lots of them too, it was one of the factors which drove the adoption of nuclear propulsion. So imagine what drone aircraft with modern diesel-sniffers could do to these things. I think they may find they go AWOL with monotonous regularity.

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong? Judging by the numerous frequent faults in all consumer electronics (including cars) this is not a great idea. And electronics and salt water with humidity don't mix well!! Even if they have a "Kill" switch, killing a 100 Megaton nuke either by exploding it or "Losing" it somewhere in the Pacific, neither solution sounds very attractive!! And that doesn't even address the possibilities for hacking..

Hugely stupid. When the AI is armed, how do you disarm it if it goes rogue? So a rogue sub nukes the west coast of the USA... Do we respond against the nation that built it? Do the citizens of China get to pay with their lives because of a programming error? Do you want to pay for Boeing's error?

Think long and hard folks... I was in the "nuking" business as a kid. There was always a human in the chain, many in fact. When the indications said "NUCLEAR WAR IS IMMINENT!!!" it was the human element that stood down. This happened on our side and on the Russian missile force.

The last thing we need to be doing is arming AI.

Fuck dude, some of you in the comments section are dumb as rocks...

 

Can you imagine a horde of these things coming at you with nukes on board? Even if only to detonate off the edge of a beach?

 

You do realize that a nuclear explosion in the water generates huge amounts of radiation right? These things can render the entire coastlines uninhabitable in a instant...

It's ok - when one of these things takes out a VLCC by mistake, it will be blamed on the Iranians. If it sinks a Mersk containership, it will be blamed on the Russians. It sinks a cruise ship stuffed full of obese boomers, it will obviously be the new ISIS campaign, and need an entire new carrier group to counter.

It would seem to be only profits and good times ahead...Heaven, I'm in heaven....

I'm wondering how ice will be affecting a lot of these things.  Right now your arctic ice just hit a 15 year high, in July.

Glaciation always begins in Baffin Island and right now that area is maxed out on the charts.  The charts max out at five meters, meaning there could be ten there right now.  On this chart you can see Baffin in orange.  Maybe they should be making more ice breakers instead.

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickness/thk.uk.php

This is really not going to help the starving polar bear meme. Their population is crashing, they are all starving to death waiting for the water to freeze, and the penguins have all gone south for the winter.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/09/science/polar-bears-global-warming-c…

https://www.canadiangeographic.ca/article/truth-about-polar-bears

Good luck working out what is REALLY happening with polar bears.