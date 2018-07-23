New York Daily News Fires Half Of Its Staff

The New York Daily News announced plans on Monday to cut half of its newsroom as part of a broader restructuring plan at the newspaper, reports NBC News.
Among those departing will be editor-in-chief Jim Rich and managing editor Kristen Lee.
If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.— Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) July 23, 2018
The paper's staff was notified via email from the human resources department which also detailed a new direction for the paper - which will increase focus on breaking news with an emphasis on crime, civil justice and public responsibility. Local news and sports will still be covered, according to the email.
Daily News Journalists were called to a 9 a.m. meeting and then told to wait for the email notifying them of the cuts.
The email also notified employees that editor-in-chief Jim Rich and managing editor Kristen Lee were among those parting ways with the company. Rich tweeted early Monday an ominous warning: "If you hate democracy and think local government should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.
Robert York will be the new editor-in-chief. He was most recently the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Morning Call, a newspaper serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. -NBC News
The Daily News was bought by media conglomerate Trone last September, adding it to its portfolio of other newspapers and magazines - which include the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.
The paper has been one of the most aggressive New York City papers in terms of covering President Trump - with his most recent gaffe or faux pas frequently gracing its cover.
The layoffs come as local publications across the country are cutting jobs. According to a Pew Research Center report published Monday, over 1/3 of US newspapers laid off staff between January 2017 and April 2018.
Between 2014 and 2017, the number of newspaper newsroom employees dropped by 15%, from about 46,000 to about 39,000. There was no significant change in digital-native newsroom employees, however, as the number remained around 11,000 to 13,000 over the same three-year period. Layoffs at digital-native news outlets, in other words, may have been offset by hiring at other outlets, which was not part of this analysis. -Pew
Newspaper layoffs have far from abated in the past year, and digital-native news outlets are also suffering losses https://t.co/7UFB6N9w5d pic.twitter.com/U2Ab7V2pBM— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) July 23, 2018
The report also found that while newsroom employees were dropping,
Those laid off at the Daily News were told on Monday if they lost their jobs, and are receiving 90 days of severance pay.
"The decisions being announced today reflect the realities of our business and the need to adapt [to] an ever-changing media environment," the email stated. "They are not a reflection on the significant talent that is leaving today. Let there be no doubt: these colleagues are highly valued and will be missed."
"The paper has been one of the most aggressive New York City papers in terms of covering President Trump - with his most recent gaffe or faux pas frequently gracing its cover."
Seems like Trump Derangement Syndrome doesn't sell newspapers. We'll see in November how well it sells candidates.
“Sorry, seems our 24/7 bloviating on all things leftist and hyperbole from Trump Derangement Syndrome is not selling papers. That Bird store closing over the weekend took away our other source of income from cageliner sales so we are going to have to let you go. I hear youtubing and blogging are becoming viable sources of income in the gig economy. I’m sure you can work out your 165k in student loans to be deferred from West Central New York Poly-Technical Collegiversity. Good luck.”
Jim Rich is now Jim Poor.
"If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you."
Yeah, Jim... I DO hate unbridled "democracy"... especially when the 80-IQ herd is entirely driven by fake news brainwashers such as yourself to vote for the criminal likes of Hillary Clinton.
And, yes... LOCAL governments should operate unchecked by the controllers and according to the dictates and desires of their constituents. It is the massive FEDERAL government that now operates unchecked and in the dark, hence the term, "Deep State".
Yes, Jim... it is a good day for me. Thank you. And don't let that revolving door hit your pompous and hubristic ass on the way out.
“Operation Mocking Presstitute Birds”
Speaking of birds, we switched from newspaper on the bottom of the bird cage to junk mail a long time ago.
I get a real satisfaction from them shitting on credit card offers and laser wellness coupons.
I take the credit card offers, rip them up and mail them back to them.
Have them pay for the postage.
Another one for the list
Layoff / Closing List: http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
good riddance to these poor excuses for journalists
KARMA for NYD supporting
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
Wanted: More people with no souls, to shill for the CIA
Apply Within
i just had, a bad thought. we better start watching the content here at ZH. if things start taking a leftward bent, that means some of these folks turned up as tylers.
Also the growth in non-Western communities all over NYC brought in newspapers from those parts of the world.
For all the yammering about the benefits of widespread multiculturalism, the .gov screwballs never took into account natural ethnocentrism -- adherence to one's one culture and its values.
The new communities do not share the values of previous New York immigrants.
Some values yes, but for the most part they resolve things within their own communities.
They do not assimilate as readily as past immigrant communities because they do not have to.
They have not formed dangerous "no-go" zones like what the Euro weenies have, but at the same time they have no interest in leaving the bounds of their own neighborhoods.
Health, welfare, education, and .gov workers have to accommodate them rather than the other way around.
They are under no obligation to learn English since they have their own news outlets which interest them more, and they do not identify with the passing generations of NYC inhabitants from other places who made life so easy for them and created the opportunities they now have.
So they really don't care what is in the Daily News because the articles do not interest them, but that in turn represents a lost population that is not being replaced.
Indeed it means that the media competition is getting tougher.
Exactly, they rim jobbed the 3rd worlders and look what it got them. Good riddance to these mockingturds. Diversity is our strempf. If they did some real muckraking, shillary would have been shut down sooner.
Looks like half the staff has to roll up their prayer rugs/yoga mats and head home.
Sadly- the DailySnooz felt that the fired employess were deemed "too conservative" for their current slant and "not biased enough" against our President. In keeping with long standing MSM tradition - they will be replaced by employees that better represent cultural diversity and are more "progressive" in their reporting (and politics).
Once they pull that flat tired Volvo 240 wagon from their cat lady Aunt, the one that felt sorry for their release from Joblock, they can Uber until the screenplay gets optioned. The one about crusading newspaper reporter taking on a corrupt President.
Genius.
pardon me, but exactly HOW MANY is ONE HALF anybody ?
Divide the total by 2. Presto!
Ah the "magic of math!" Love it!
New York Mirror fired 100% of its staff in early 60's.
New York Post inundated with resumes from 100% of New York Daily News staff.
Newsboys yelling " Extra, Extra, Read All About It " are all gone replaced by Donald Trump tweeting Daily Headline Nonsense that is not edited for grammar, veracity or accuracy---however it is free.
What is the numerical value of the total number of fuckers getting the arse please?. .. it seems no one here has any idea including the author
The alt-media and the chans are exposing their hypocrisy by the day.
This is a must-read compilation of all the dirt spilled on the chans over the weekend by a "based black Hollywood actor" who was a top star in the 80s but blacklisted now. Who could it be?
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/07/22/hollywoodrenegades-how-hollywood-…
"If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you."
Actually, I DO hate democracy because democracy is mob rule. America is a republic, but being a member of the media, you probably don't know or care about the difference. Also, pretending that you are the only media around that can shine spotlights on local government is arrogant and self-serving. Besides, most reporters in today's world are too lazy to do the deep, hard work of digging into a story that might takes weeks to develop.
