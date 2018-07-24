Denver Post Runs Letter Suggesting Trump's Execution

The Denver Post published an letter from a Lakewood, Colorado resident calling President Trump a traitor, and that "Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed" based on less evidence than what she claims the Trump administration has done," reports the Free Beacon.

The letter from Suzanne Gagnon was in response to an editorial in the Post last week criticizing Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) following Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

"Sen. Cory Gardner is insipid, at best," Gagnon wrote in her letter to the editor published Saturday. "His words are always carefully chosen and, if challenged, their intent open to ‘spinning' to his own advantage. No surprise here he didn't call President Donald Trump out by name. "The legislation he has proposed is weak, not tough; it's simply more wordsmithing," she said. "Gardner is certainly not the only politician I take issue with, but I don't see the Denver Post championing anyone else like you champion Gardner." -Free Beacon

Gagnon then comapres Trump to the Rosenbergs, who were tried and executed for espionage in 1953.

If it walks like a traitor, and talks like a traitor, and acts like a traitor … it is a traitor. Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed on a basis of far less evidence than is had on Trump and many in his administration. Besides being in agreement with the actions recommended in the editorial of July 19, I believe there are many more actions that can and should be taken against Trump to keep him from destroying the U.S. If our leader doesn’t support any swift, significant pushback against Russian meddling, our votes aren’t worth much. -Suzanne Gagnon, Lakewood

Conservative nonprofit organization Compass Colorado says the editorial fits a pattern of "increasingly violent tone" coming from the left.

"The mere fact the Denver Post would publish a letter to the editor with this type of language speaks to both the increasingly violent tone of liberals in Colorado politics and the desperation of the Post for readership," said Compass Colorado executive director, Kelly Maher.

"This trend of violent language in Colorado is deeply concerning," Maher said, adding "Just a few months ago the Boulder Daily Camera published a letter to the editor asking if citizens have a moral responsibility to take arms against oil and gas well workers, and the liberal group ProgressNow Colorado tweeted out a picture of Senator Cory Gardner with blood on his hands after a shooting, and now this Denver Post letter."

"This violent and divisive rhetoric will do nothing to change hearts or minds, it's designed to entrench and inflame," Maher added.

The Denver Post sees no problem with the editorial, pushing back on the suggestion that it was extreme in a letter to the Beacon.

"We would never run a letter suggesting that the president of the United States be executed," said Megan Schrader, editor of the editorial pages. "Upon reviewing this letter, I don't think that was the letter writer's intent."

"She wrote to be critical of an editorial I wrote lauding Sen. Cory Gardner's efforts to impose sanctions on Russia and supportive of another editorial we had run that suggested actions Congress could take to respond to the Helsinki press conference," Schrader added.