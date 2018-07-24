Denver Post Runs Letter Suggesting Trump's Execution

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/24/2018 - 18:05

The Denver Post published an letter from a Lakewood, Colorado resident calling President Trump a traitor, and that "Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed" based on less evidence than what she claims the Trump administration has done," reports the Free Beacon

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/trump%20rosen.jpg

The letter from Suzanne Gagnon was in response to an editorial in the Post last week criticizing Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) following Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. 

"Sen. Cory Gardner is insipid, at best," Gagnon wrote in her letter to the editor published Saturday. "His words are always carefully chosen and, if challenged, their intent open to ‘spinning' to his own advantage. No surprise here he didn't call President Donald Trump out by name.

"The legislation he has proposed is weak, not tough; it's simply more wordsmithing," she said. "Gardner is certainly not the only politician I take issue with, but I don't see the Denver Post championing anyone else like you champion Gardner." -Free Beacon

Gagnon then comapres Trump to the Rosenbergs, who were tried and executed for espionage in 1953. 

If it walks like a traitor, and talks like a traitor, and acts like a traitor … it is a traitor. Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed on a basis of far less evidence than is had on Trump and many in his administration. Besides being in agreement with the actions recommended in the editorial of July 19, I believe there are many more actions that can and should be taken against Trump to keep him from destroying the U.S.

If our leader doesn’t support any swift, significant pushback against Russian meddling, our votes aren’t worth much. -Suzanne Gagnon, Lakewood

Conservative nonprofit organization Compass Colorado says the editorial fits a pattern of "increasingly violent tone" coming from the left. 

"The mere fact the Denver Post would publish a letter to the editor with this type of language speaks to both the increasingly violent tone of liberals in Colorado politics and the desperation of the Post for readership," said Compass Colorado executive director, Kelly Maher.

"This trend of violent language in Colorado is deeply concerning," Maher said, adding "Just a few months ago the Boulder Daily Camera published a letter to the editor asking if citizens have a moral responsibility to take arms against oil and gas well workers, and the liberal group ProgressNow Colorado tweeted out a picture of Senator Cory Gardner with blood on his hands after a shooting, and now this Denver Post letter."

"This violent and divisive rhetoric will do nothing to change hearts or minds, it's designed to entrench and inflame," Maher added.

The Denver Post sees no problem with the editorial, pushing back on the suggestion that it was extreme in a letter to the Beacon

"We would never run a letter suggesting that the president of the United States be executed," said Megan Schrader, editor of the editorial pages. "Upon reviewing this letter, I don't think that was the letter writer's intent."

"She wrote to be critical of an editorial I wrote lauding Sen. Cory Gardner's efforts to impose sanctions on Russia and supportive of another editorial we had run that suggested actions Congress could take to respond to the Helsinki press conference," Schrader added.

Tags
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 48
Vote down!
 1
J S Bach El Oregonian Tue, 07/24/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

omg... OMG... OMG!!!

The Rosenbergs were caught dead to rights in their treason against the United States and loyalty to their satanic tribe.  To compare ANY alleged Trump scandal to those two diabolical Hebs is beyond apples and oranges.  If there is ANY comparison of treason to be made, perhaps it would be Hillary's selling of vast amounts of United States uranium to the Russians for donations to the Clinton Foundation.  Any investigations there?  Nah.  Hey... who won the Cubs game last night?

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 1
DownWithYogaPants J S Bach Tue, 07/24/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

The moronicity repeats itself in historic cycles.

The Rosenbergs were the (willing?) patsies.

YouTube: Major Racy Jordan's diaries put the lie to this canard.  The higher ups in the FDR administration most likely acting as private central banking puppets GAVE nuclear material and know how to the Russias during WW2.  Any wonder why a fall guy(s) was needed?  

Now in a case of history rhyming the lefties blame Trump for what they did.  It's such a lame story that the likelihood of the "collusion" story being true is north of 1 million to 1.  

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
911bodysnatchers322 J S Bach Tue, 07/24/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

The rosenbergs sold a state secret of a piece of technology used in the nuclear bomb

 

Hillary and her uranium gang sold off nuclear material to our enemies...what HRC and the enrichmond gang did is WAY worse than the rosenbergs.

 

Trump has done literally LITERALLY nothing, I mean zip zilch nada nothing wrong.  He's acted within the bounds of his legal obligations, and he's done so with both hands and feet tied behind his back of the constant attacks by the media and an adversarial court and legislative branchj of gov; a secret network of obama / cia holdovers called the SES (senior exec service)--who are essentially double agents for five eyes / nato / and/or serco crown agents working for livery companies in uk (YEP, do your own research folks...its there and verified by afi and aim 4 truth)

 

Trump has had enormous resistance and many traps set for him by this fifth column of subverts but he's outfoxed them.  The screech factor has reached peak outrage but we've stopped listening.  The right is the only ones that matter now, becasue the left has gone insane and the right uses the LAW, facts (orig src documents of police, court reports, official gov docs, and MATERIAL REALITY itself like people hanging from doorknobs as an example)

 

There is no escape for what's coming for the OTHER side.  No escape.  They could launch a rocket ship to mars....right now, and it would be shot down. They could flee to continuity of government underground bunkers and they'd find Trump has already planted nukes there and oops they have 10 seconds to move that 300 ton door back open   ... reee!

 

The deepstate is done.  People are awakened.  We are legion. We gave them the chance to come clean and do the right thing and they failed.  They will now suffer VERY horribly. No will forgive them and no one will forget

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
shortonoil El Oregonian Tue, 07/24/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

The (so named) Deep State, which is an off shot of the MIC, has elicited through the ultra left
a very high percentage of people suffering from cognitive dissonance, and sociopaths. In this case, the Rosenbergs were sentenced in a court of law, and sentenced by a judge. Trump has had a number of innuendos cast at him. None proven. And yet, the writer of the letter had no problem classifying Trump with the Rosenbergs. Obviously this person is very adept at holding contradictory thoughts in their mind, simultaneously. Unfortunately we will have to deal with them for some time. They are a product of their culture, and like cock roaches, if you see 1 there are 100. Good luck mr. Trump; you are going to need it!

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
typeatme El Oregonian Tue, 07/24/2018 - 20:28 Permalink

As a Resident of the Great State of Colorado...Please accept my apologies that rational people have to be subject to this level of ignorance, ideological blinders, and bandwagon jumping from a fellow resident.

Clearly, this person needs to get out more, read more, and use that grey matter on her shoulders.....

Anyone still thinking that there is some "there, there" with the Russiagate hysteria needs to get a life, stop watching news, and turn in their voting card.  They are being willfully ignorant at best, and evil and seditious at worst.

So...fellow rational homo sapiens...apologies, we're not all like that....and the POST has sunk pretty low to allow it...no wonder they are spinning around the drain....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
justyouwait El Oregonian Tue, 07/24/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

So send in a letter calling for the same treatment of Obama and Hillary while giving evidence as to why and lte's see if that rag would have the honesty and courage to publish it. I'm guessing not.

I think the left is slowly winning and moving their base to the extreme left. All part of the plan. In 4 years the old guard will have dwindled away and the radicals will be in charge. The wishy washy Republicans won't know what to do with them. The Republicans we have representing us now are the wimpiest in my memory.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 12
lew1024 YourAverageJoe Tue, 07/24/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

Your stereotypes are showing.

I smoke and eat and vaporize cannabis at high levels quite frequently. Really good for XXX problem I have. Doesn't make me anything different so far as I can tell.

Do you think I am using right now, or not? Based on this and other comments of mine, based on my blog posts?

My wife can't tell.

Give it up, people's attitudes toward cannabis are based on propaganda from the Anslinger era, "Cannabis is used by black men to seduce our innocent white women!" nonsense.

Yes, indeed, slackers often use it. Also many other things.

Cannabis is used by Nobel Prize winners, serious programmers (me) and any other kind of individual you might mention.

We do not fit into your stereotypes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
shortonoil Slaytheist Tue, 07/24/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

Apparently some here have not hear about the pension crisis. If you haven't died already, there is a good chance you aren't going to get it all. As Nevada has discovered, Pot is one hell of a tax collector if you legalize it. And very soon, because of their primary problem -the they are broke problem, all of them will do the same. Of course it is only sold through State distributors. Why do you think there is all the fentanyl hype. The DEA is going to need someone else to chase besides kids smoking a garden weed!

When I was a kid we were smoking corn silk, and this stuff was growing wild all around us, and we didn't know what it was? The British brought it here to grow hemp to make rope for their world class fleet; of big row boats. Even, though, at least half the farmers in the country regularly grew it for animal feed, hemp fibers, and hemp oil for lamps; Congress outlawed it? It must have been one of those pass it to read it bills? Once the Hippies started chanting "War: What is it good for" the MIC took offense and put the DEA on them. The rest is history of an eviscerated Constitution in the name of law and order;

It is here; and you would have a better chance betting against the FED than the States not following suite like ducks in the swamp. As Shaun said, "I think we are parked, man".

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Faeriedust lew1024 Tue, 07/24/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

One of the most serious dopeheads I ever knew was a tenured professor of linguistics.  And of course, half of our very serious, very capable and world-renowned laboratory investigating "drugs of abuse" originally became interested in the field because they liked their weed very, very much.  Cannabis is probably the safest and most convenient drug there is for casual relaxation/entertainment.  Therefore there's no secret as to why the Establishment made it illegal . . . puritans, always the puritans.  Personally I think conviction of puritanism should carry the death sentence.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SoDamnMad AnonymousCitizen Wed, 07/25/2018 - 04:08 Permalink

Russia has targeted a Satan missile MRV warhead destined for Colorado Springs / Cheyenne Mt to split off and take out farther north. That should take out Denver, the Denver Post, Lakewood and Ms Gagnon.  Advice to all, hiding under your desk won't cut it.  Best to stand up and hold out your arms as the blast will vaporize you if you even have time for that. Unfortunately we have no confirmation on whether this will be so quick that it won't hurt. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon swamp Tue, 07/24/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

As long as it is observed, the USA has a Constitution that protects political speech, but it also protects leaders ELECTED by the people. There are many safeguards in that document, making it hard to subvert the will of the people in an election, whether the people are electing a politician or voting a politician out of power.

Diplomacy is not treason.