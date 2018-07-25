Majority Of Americans Ready To Welcome Vladimir Putin To The White House

Update: As if you needed more proof of the disconnect between our politicians and the people, Chuck Schumer has just demanded that President Trump revoke Putin's invitation to The White House.
Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
US media coverage suggests hostility toward diplomatic engagement with Russia as a matter of course.
However, a new HarrisX poll suggests that this is not the view of the majority of the American public, with 54% approving of President Trump inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House for a second summit.
The first summit, held earlier this month in Helsinki, was seemingly successful, despite it being followed by negative media coverage and attacks from lawmakers in both parties. Trump followed this up by inviting Putin for a second summit, this time in the US.
American public support for such a summit doesn’t extend to Congress, however.
On Tuesday, Congressional leadership announced that even if Putin does come to the White House, he will not be invited to address Congress or visit the Capitol building.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says addressing Congress is “something we reserve for allies.” Ryan added he was only okay with Trump and Putin meeting so long as the message is “stop violating our sovereignty.”
Congress focuses heavily on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and there is bipartisan consensus, despite a lack of evidence to that effect, that Putin was behind all of it personally.
Protracted vilification of Putin would make a visit to Congress to deliver a speech a difficult matter at any rate. Explicitly saying he isn’t invited to do so, however, is clearly intended to be a blow to diplomacy.
Welcome Vlad!
Again, anyone with half a brain is all for improving the U.S.-Russian relationship.
The only reasons to be against it is "Russia, Russia, Russia"!, or your a deep state neocon with heavy MIC endorsements.
VLAD will get ambushed by Moar Tariffs ...
Advice... Keep one hand on wallet and your GOLD...
That was a total disaster ... whatta ya say we do it again?
Disaster for YOU, lol
Trump + Putin + UKIP
Make the world SANE again!
I dig The Vlad.
Yank Schumer's credentials......
Putin meeting with Trump in Washington is a great idea. Dialog between the USA and Russia is too important to be left to political wankers like Chuck Schumer.
Hey, my poll shows that 100% of population would be glad to see putin and trump kissing
Make America Gay Again
I hope security is bigger than ever before because these Jews and traitors are unhinged.
I fear some kind of Black Hand conspiracy.
OT:
The the documentary 'THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES' (by Andrei Nekrasov)
has now been taken down from bitchute (after getting more than 16K views in four days):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQ3qEwX66pIL
However it is still available on vimeo:
'THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES'
https://vimeo.com/281295276
Everyone should watch that documentary. It shows how much of a lying, manipulating, piece of shit Browder really is.
Thought Experiment..
I am holding a shotgun shoved in your mouth and you have an AK shoved in my mouth…
Should we talk about what to do next?
Here is a Time Magazine cover from 1996
Boris Yeltsin | July 15, 1996
https://content.time.com/time/covers/0,16641,19960715,00.html
The Secret Story of How American Advisors Helped Yeltsin Win
Welcome Mr. Putin !
THE HOLOHOAX IS THE GREATEST SINGLE HIGH DOLLAR CRIME IN ALL OF HUMANITY BESIDES THE JEW SPREMACIST CENTRAL BANKING USURISTIC SCAM!
I linked to this a couple of days ago in a different article. I'm surprised they haven't replaced it already with a disparaging 20 year old picture of Trump.
He is a rich jew. They go hand in hand.
I wasn't born into Jew Riches, very unfair.
we know, your just one of those jealous goy's
And conversion won't help gain riches either. Only real Khazars need apply. ;0
Bill Browder April 15, 2015 Deposition in case of U.S.A. vs. Prevezon Holdings LTD. (watch his reactions):
Part 1
https://youtu.be/pu9DMxfTGhY
Part 2
https://youtu.be/OBjO0TIb7pw
Part 3
https://youtu.be/c9LsoeTKloE
Part 4
https://youtu.be/oPjZC7RAdu4
Part 5
https://youtu.be/Wb_DoXqibYs
Part 6
https://youtu.be/jSF1qVYChlo
full transcript:
https://c1.100r.org/media/2017/10/Browder-Deposition-April-15-2015.pdf
Yeah, but before I ever knew who Browder was, I would have voted for Putin over Hillary in a matchup election. Much less corrupt and evil, if at all.
Nice one JSB, re. the Nekrasov film - Magnitsky: Behind the scenes - search for "lQ3qEwX66pIL.mp4" on the torrent sites which is the name of the file the magnet link on bitchute produced.
Tried to paste the magnet link but it didn't work out, sorry.
Agreed. Hopefully Trump has himself surrounded with enough patriots.
This treasonous warmongering by Congress and the letter agencies must be dealt with, and URGENTLY.
By "letter agencies" do you mean the jew supremacist foreign agent anti-American organizatios such as Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Zoa, Splc, Jdl, Jwc, Chabad, Hillel and a thousand more, that fight daily to destroy this once (prior to Dec. 23rd 1913) proud, enlightened & determined Republic?
Trump to Schumer: Cry me a river, Chucky.
Trump to Putin: Vlad, after our meeting, would you also like to sleepover?
Where did you run your poll? Maxine Waters office in LA?
Bulgras.....does your mommy know you are on the internet ?....
I love Putin. He's white. He's sober. He's a Christian. And he deplores the homosexual agenda. What's not to like?
приветствовать vlad
The Democrats and neolibtards hate Vlad because he is Christian, powerful and a heterosexual male who is pro-Family. Brennan should not be protesting since he is the one who voted for the Communist Party in the past.
What worries me about the left is how "directed" they are.
There are utterly comfortable with carrying out conflicting ideas and carrying out actions against something they were for a week ago.
They will even be "for" something in one state, and "against" it another.
And them seem utterly unaware of what is happening to them.
I sometimes try to bring these "issues" up with them by pointing out these inconsistencies.
The general response is "Nazi!" or some other ad hominem.
I must admit many of them are racists as skin color makes a difference to them.
It's called the Communist Dialectic.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/understanding-communist-dialectics-the-tool…
I have visions of a Jack Ruby appearing if this happens.
The latest news is that Vlad turned it down for now.
There's no money to be made through peace. Those who oppose this are obviously in the pocket of the war profiteers. Or just leftarded monkeys obeying their MSM organ grinders.
Well, he has dual citizenship, so he could go run for office in his second country. He puts it first anyway.
She's a big girl.
