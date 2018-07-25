Millionaire Democrat Wants To Tax Parents With More Than Two Kids As "Irresponsible Breeders"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 17:44

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

A democrat congressional candidate in Pennsylvania has desires to tax parents who have more than two children as “irresponsible breeders.”  Scott Wallace is a population control zealot who has donated over $7 million to population control groups.

Wallace is also supported and endorsed by both Planned Parenthood and NOW (National Organization for Women). According to The Daily Wire, Wallace, a millionaire and democrat who believes in taxing families with more than two kids for being privileged, also believes that the tax would be on “the privilege of irresponsible breeding.”

Between 1997 and 2003, Wallace gave $420,000 to Zero Population Growth (ZPG) — now Population Connection — an organization co-founded by “Population Bomb” author Paul Ehrlich, Fox News reported.

From before its inception, ZPG had announced its intentions to tax large families for the “privilege of irresponsible breeding.” A 1968 brochure advocated abortion to stabilize population growth and claimed that “no responsible family should have more than two children.” Therefore, “irresponsible people who have more than two children should be taxed to the hilt for the privilege of irresponsible breeding.” –PJ Media

Wallace’s fund (Wallace Global Fund) also gave $20,000 to the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy (CASSE) in 2010. CASSE is an environmentalist group that sees economic growth as undesirable. The group supports an economy with “stable or mildly fluctuating levels” and a society with equal birth and death rates. CASSE calls this stagnant state of affairs “maturing.” 

CASSE still supports zero population growth and executive board member Herman Daly has pushed for reproduction licenses (permission from the government to have children). This bureaucratic control over birth would allow women to have only two children unless they buy the license for more children from other women who do not reproduce. Daly called this program the “best plan yet offered” to limit population growth.

If you’ve ever wondered how close we are to totalitarianism, you no longer have to.  It’s right around the corner. Abortion and population control movements can be traced back to the horrific racism of the early eugenics movement, where activists like Margaret Sanger called for more babies for the “fit” and less for the “unfit.”

Canadian Dirtlump Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:36 Permalink

The social plan to replace us. Tax "breeders" then bring in savages via legal and illegal immigration because of a dwindling population. Out in the wide open after being hidden all these years.

 

We're coming to the end of the tracks here.

Croesus 847328_3527 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

Being honest about things:

Maybe it's just my perception, but it seems like we live in a world where irresponsible jackasses breed like flies (and yes, "minorities" I'm looking in your direction), while the people who really should be having kids, aren't.

Naturally, the Catholic church fully encourages its flock of brainwashed idiots in Mexico,Central and South America to have as many kids as possible...the Church needs those tithings, and the pedophile priests like having a wide selection.

MoreSun 1 Alabama Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

jEWTUBE SHUTS DOWN THE "SGT REPORT"

"In response, pro-liberty, independent news media organizations have been launching their own platforms and migrating off YouTube. SGT Report has now launched its channel on REAL.video:

https://www.real.video/channel/sgtreport

REAL.video is exploding in popularity, with 150 – 200 new channels being created each day, and thousands of videos already live in the system."

Also See:

"The Greatest Story NEVER Toldhttps://www.real.video/5808212400001

janus JRobby Wed, 07/25/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

"After clerking for a federal judge from Bucks County, Scott went to Washington DC to make a difference.  He worked as counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, under Pennsylvania’s own Senator Arlen Specter, where he helped write comprehensive crime legislation, the Missing Children’s Act, and legislation to protect runaway and homeless youth."

 

confirmed functionary in the pedocracy.

janus

Theosebes Goodfellow JRobby Wed, 07/25/2018 - 20:36 Permalink

~...Wallace, a millionaire and democrat who believes in taxing families with more than two kids for being privileged, also believes that the tax would be on “the privilege of irresponsible breeding.” ~

Wait a minute, I think he's on to something here. Let's look at who this would impact the most.

Latinos? Check!

Muslims? Check!

Poor Blacks? CHECK!!!

Folks, this man is a neo-con in sheep's clothing! /s

But wait! Latinos, Muslims and poor black don't make a lot so they aren't the targets here. He's after...

The Mormons! The Mennonites, the Pentecostals, and so on. Do those with fertility issues get a tax credit? What about people who adopt a lot of kids? Gonna' fuck them over too? Is there a bounty on how many abortions the missus has had? Qui bono? I'll bet he's all in favor of open borders too, but pro-abortion. Your classic leftist eugenicist. But do not lose sight of what he's advocating though. More taxes. Call it a "bedroom tax".

 

 

are we there yet NidStyles Wed, 07/25/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

Moron. Promiscuous welfare moms with lots of children do not pay taxes, but rather collect money from welfare that we pay. Welfare for the last 70 years has been a giant breeding experiment to reduce the number of smart white babies and increase the number of babies produced by unwed, low IQ, criminal prone, unproductive mothers and fly by night bio dads.

Blankenstein Blankenstein Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Here's another. 

"A man dubbed 'deadbeat dad' for owing child support on 25 children to 15 different women is now wanted in another state for owing money on three more kids he fathered"

"He recently threw a 700-person birthday party over two days at his club where he boasted about spending hundreds of dollars on top-shelf champagne."

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2833356/Deadbeat-dad-owed-suppo…

 

Blankenstein Blankenstein Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

"Tennessee's deadbeat dads: The three men who have fathered 78 children with 46 different women... and they're not paying child support to any of them"

Terry Turnage has 23 children with 17 different women, while Richard M. Colbert has 25 children with 18 women. But Desmond Hatchett takes the record with 30 children with 11 women.

*Turnage is in the prior post and was fount to have 28, not 23 children

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2159476/Tennessees-deadbeat-dad…

bobdog54 MasterPo Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

His parents, he himself and all fellow lefty democrats are the best examples of irresponsible breeders.  Genetically the odds of two liberals breeding a responsible, intelligent human being are only slightly better than winning the PowerBall...

CJgipper Croesus Wed, 07/25/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

We are.  You know prior to the trump tax act, a married couple with kids lost ALL child tax deductions once the made over 115k.  Basically if you made enough to support your kids you're disincentivized from having kids, much less any more kids.

 

And then, we literally pay Felicia to have as many kids as possible.

Vote up!
Blankenstein Croesus Wed, 07/25/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

This guy needs to be defunding the breeding program that is our welfare system before he even begins to talk about taxing workers. Our beyond stupid government pays the least responsible and capable people to breed.  It's complete lunacy.  

Just think about the consequences.  Whether it's genetics or upbringing that is the cause of this lack of responsibility, it is a evolutionary disaster in the making.  

The strong families who would be focused on providing for their families and raising good citizens, aren't reproducing because they are working long hours to pay big taxes, many of which pay for these broods.  On top of this, they also have to pay over-inflated prices for housing to live in safe areas with good schools.    

The stupid gooberment insists on teaching Darwin in schools, yet violates it all the time in practice.  

Omen IV Croesus Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

My understanding (which may not be valid for everyone) but sex is engaged between two people for FUN.

The FUN is free will – no third party is demanding the FUN be pursued.

The FUN is the: risk, responsibility, benefit for those engaged in the FUN – no third party was “asked” for permission.

If the FUN can result in Recreation – and / or – Procreation based on empirical data for millions of years – it is the conscious risk of those engaged – no one else!

Therefore the FUN is the responsibility of those enabling the FUN.

if there are finite resources in the world, why is there.................> unlimited FUN?

 

If you are acknowledge the “Procreation” has no value at the margin or else someone would bid for it as a worker – then why produce – or – reproduce?

 

I put forth the proposition, the ultimate critical path is not global warming via fossil fuels but toooooooo many humans and the danger they create.

Methane in garbage dumps all over the world produce 10x the pollution of fossil fuels and are completely dependent on the derivative….people.

 

No people no garbage!

 

Instead of carbon taxes or minimum income – the time has come to pay for:

Vasectomies / Tubal Ligations – $10,000 each – 1 million per day for 10 years / 365 days a year or 3 Billion plus to reduce the worlds population by 3.5 Billion from the present 7.5 Billion.

forget raising the cost of living via energy taxes or minimum income – get to the source of the problem ………………….FUN