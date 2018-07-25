In One Year, MSNBC Covered 'Stormy Daniels' 455 Times, 'War In Yemen' 0

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 14:33

Authored by Adam Johnson via FAIR.org,

Why is the No. 1 outlet of alleged anti-Trump #resistance completely ignoring his most devastating war?

As FAIR has noted before (1/8/18, 3/20/18), to MSNBC, the carnage and destruction the US and its Gulf Monarchy allies are leveling against the poorest country in the Arab world is simply a non-issue.

On July 2, a year had passed since the cable network’s last segment mentioning US participation in the war on Yemen, which has killed in excess of 15,000 people and resulted in over a million cases of cholera. The US is backing a Saudi-led bombing campaign with intelligence, refueling, political cover, military hardware and, as of March, ground troops. None of this matters at all to what Adweek (4/3/18) calls “the network of the Resistance,” which has since its last mention of the US’s role in the destruction of Yemen found time to run over a dozen segments highlighting war crimes committed by the Syrian and Russian governments in Syria.

By way of contrast, as MSNBC was marking a year without mentioning the US role in Yemen, the PBS NewsHour was running a three-part series on the war, with the second part (7/3/18) headlined, “American-Made Bombs in Yemen Are Killing Civilians, Destroying Infrastructure and Fueling Anger at the US.” The NewsHour’s Jane Ferguson reported:

PBS NewsHour (7/3/18) examining the remains of US-made cluster bombs in Yemen.

“The aerial bombing campaign has not managed to dislodge the rebels, but has hit weddings, hospitals and homes. The US military supports the Saudi coalition with logistics and intelligence. The United States it also sells the Saudis and coalition partners many of the bombs they drop on Yemen.”

MSNBC chat show/Starbucks commercial Morning Joe did run one segment (4/25/18) that vaguely mentioned the war on Yemen, but failed to note the US’s role in it at all, much less that Washington is arming and backing the conflict’s primary aggressor. Instead, they did the perverse inversion––previously mastered by Washington Post’s Jackson Diehl (FAIR.org, 6/27/17)—of not only ignoring the US’s major role in killing thousands, but painting the US as a noble haven for refugees. The schlocky segment, an interview with writer Mohammed Al Samawi, was a shallow mixture of “interfaith” pablum, poverty porn and self-congratulations to the US for taking in refugees (without, of course, acknowledging that they’re seeking refuge from a crisis the US has created).

For a bit more context, in the time period of July 3, 2017, to July 3, 2018, MSNBC dedicated zero segments to the US’s war in Yemen, but 455 segments to Stormy Daniels. This isn’t to suggest the Stormy Daniels matter isn’t newsworthy—presidential corruption is per se important. But one has to wonder if this particular thread of venality is 455 stories more important than Trump aggressively supporting a war that’s killing hundreds of people a month, injuring thousands, and subjecting millions to famine and cholera. Did MSNBC editors, poring over the latest academic foreign policy literature, really come to the conclusion Trump’s war in Yemen isn’t important? Or is MSNBC simply fueled by partisan Russia dot-connecting and stories that allow them to say “porn star” as much as possible?

What seems most likely is MSNBC has found that attacking Russia form the right on matters of foreign policy is the most elegant way to preserve its “progressive” image while still serving traditional centers of power - namely, the Democratic Party establishment, corporate sponsors, and their own revolving door of ex-spook and military contractor-funded talking heads (3/26/18). After all, Obama backed the war on Yemen - though not nearly as aggressively as Trump has - and it’s difficult to make a coherent left-wing, anti-war criticism when the current Republican in office is simply carrying out your guy’s policy, but on steroids.

In any event, it’s not like any Yemenis are going to pull ads, turn down appearances, or phone Comcast higher-ups complaining. So, who cares? To be poor and brown—to say nothing of not serving the immediate partisan interests of the Democratic party—is evidently to not matter much in the eyes of MSNBC producers and on-air talent.

Comments

vato poco Son of Loki Wed, 07/25/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

nyeeehhhhhhhhhhh ...

there might be something more going on here. FAIR.org is a hardcore liberal media org, and here they are criticizing MSNBC?? blue on blue violence? 

this does not compute, unless there's more - like maybe a leftist civil war/purge - going on behind the scenes. 

let's hope so! take no prisoners, lads! fight for communism and the holy almighty State, and do it loud & proud!!!

MoreSun My crotch itches Wed, 07/25/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

jEWTUBE SHUTS DOWN THE "SGT REPORT"!!

In response, pro-liberty, independent news media organizations have been launching their own platforms and migrating off YouTube. SGT Report has now launched its channel on REAL.video:

https://www.real.video/channel/sgtreport

REAL.video is exploding in popularity, with 150 – 200 new channels being created each day, and thousands of videos already live in the system.

Also See:

"The Greatest Story NEVER Toldhttps://www.real.video/5808212400001

 

Expendable Container Chupacabra-322 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

And hence the TERMINATION of so many valuable youtube channels who provide the real news information and thus threaten the deep state and its MSM, such Sean of SGT REPORT whose over 1000 videos and over 300,000 subscribers were 'wiped out' over night.

Backup here: 'THE BEST WAY TO SILENCE DISSENT IS TO TERMINATE IT':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqNdkkx1gJ0

MoreFreedom nope-1004 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

MSNBC is in the middle of a major meltdown.  The station has viewers falling like flies, mostly because the content has turned Jerry Springer-ish.  That may be interesting for a year or two, but long term it's a death warrant.

Chicken Little had great ratings in the beginning, until people realized they were listening to a liar.  Same thing for the liberal MSM.  It's no longer viewed as news for those who have open minds and think for themselves.

bshirley1968 1982xls Wed, 07/25/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

The only thing you're pissed about is the fact your man-crush got called out on the Yemen bullshit.

Tell me prick, what business do we have supporting the bombing of Yemen? What business do we have supporting Saudi Arabia in ANYTHING? So an American citizen can't buy a firearm without an FBI background check, but we can sell bombs, tanks, and jets to a bunch of Muslim jihaddist bastards so they can perform genocide on their neighbors?

You and your man-crush are both ass wipes in this matter.

Yeah, it's a matter of opinion.....an opinion about which ME screw up is Trump's worst. Give this one some time.

BabaLooey JSBach1 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

ms-HIV... Infects the minds of the dumbed down daily.

The fucking IDIOTS who watch it.

I monitor it - daily - and the SHIT I hear out of the cabal of cry baby cunts...

The out and out lies...

The mis-direction....

The projectioning......

Is puke inducing......... for ANYONE with half a brain.

msHIV.....along with the douches at CNN - and the alphabet shit-works....

...............can fuck right OFF!

chunga JSBach1 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

That should not be an excuse for politicians to ignore it. The maverick doesn't talk about Yemen and neither do the frauds in congress.

The same can be said about the murdered staffer, Julian Assange, and a shitload of other things.

Clogheen JSBach1 Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

One of the greatest scandals in American political history the way that (((crook))) - who's  no longer a US citizen - got Congress to actually pass on Act that blocks all the Russian tax inspectors from visiting America. They want to investigate the $230 million tax scam that he pulled.

MsCreant Wed, 07/25/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Why is the No. 1 outlet of alleged anti-Trump #resistance completely ignoring his most devastating war?

$tormy Porn-me Daniels is better click view bait. NEEEEEXT!!!