Trump Delays Next Putin Summit Until "The End Of Russia Witch Hunt":

In a brief statement from Ambassador John Bolton, The White House has confirmed that the next meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin will take place after the completion of the Mueller Russia probe.
“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”
2019 seems a bit optimistic for the end of that 'watch hunt'...although obviously that will be after the MidTerms.
mistake. play offense. more meetings because Russiagate is a hoax.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/07/carter-page-fisa-applications-fbi-steele-dossier/
Special Counsel for FBIGate now.
Full IC assessment of Clapper’s report now. Order it and say ‘there was never a full analysis under Obama. I’m ordering one.
Good. We can blame Manthrax Waters and Adam Shifty for poor relations.
WW3 will be on the Dems.
In reply to mistake. play offense. by I Am Jack's Ma…
Got everybody thinking past the sale.
This is good.
In reply to Good by Slippery Slope
This Is Over The Top ...
Flippedy Flopedy Flop Flip Flippedy Flop Flop Flip...
In reply to Got everybody thinking past… by tmosley
Dick Morris said the Chinese are pushing to keep Russia in the forefront as enemy of America so they can continue their stealth bankruptcy of America. That's an interesting concept. He says the biggest lobby for the media in DC is now China.
If that's true, it's quite a story that no one is reporting on, except Dick Morris.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Jews and Chinese teaming up together. They both have something to lose with closer US/Russia relations.
In reply to Dick Morris said the Chinese… by Son of Loki
Earlier this year, President Putin said, “Russia and Israel have developed a special relationship primarily because 1.5 million Israeli citizens come from the former Soviet Union, they speak the Russian language, are the bearers of Russian culture, Russian mentality. They maintain relations with their relatives and friends in Russia, and this make the interstate relations very special.”
https://spectator.org/an-emerging-alliance-russia-and-israel/
the investigation that cant politically afford to end
In reply to Earlier this year, President… by falconflight
That's gonna take awhile... the "Russia, Russia, Russia"! derangement syndrome is strong in the deep state/globalist mind.
In reply to the investigation that cant… by 1 Alabama
Trump Delays Next Putin Summit Until "The End Of Russia Witch Hunt"
So basically it'll happen when hell freezes over...
In reply to That's by toady
Trump just caved to the jew supremacists once again !
Trump & Crew need to Read These Excellent Epiphany Inducing Titles:
"Hitlers War" by David Irving
"The Bad War" by M.S. King (banned by jewmazon & the world jewish congress)
"MegaCaust" by Michael Walsh
"Other Losses" by James Bacque
"One Nation Under israel" by Andrew Hurley
"Hitlers Revolution" by Richard Tedor
"Mein Kampf" by Adolf Hitler
And Subscribe to:
"The Barnes Review", "The Nationalist Times" & The "American Free Press"
And The "RED PILL" of red pills is watching: "The Greatest Story Never Told" start to finish- A Must!
In reply to Trump Delays Next Putin… by Bokkenrijder
Trump Delays Next Putin Summit Until "The End Of Russia Witch Hunt":
I'm calling BS, or Trump wouldn't have met with Putin in the first place. They are postponing it because the bosses of the world told them to.
"Pssst, Don. You remember we are starting the war in mid September right? Cancel the summit and blame in on Russia gate.", the real owners of the world.
In reply to Trump Delays Next Putin… by Bokkenrijder
Any Sovereign Nation that dares to function independently from the Globalist Banksters is a threat to their NWO wet dream. Vlad has been going "physical" for some time now as has China.
In reply to That's by toady
Unfortunately, the GOP is a Vichy like collaborationist party, the junior partners of the DemSocialists. Always has been since Teddy Roosevelt, the original Progressive. Only a brief few years when Gingrich was House Speaker, was there an opposition party.
In reply to the investigation that cant… by 1 Alabama
"Earlier this year, President Putin said, “Russia and Israel have developed a special relationship primarily because 1.5 million Israeli citizens come from the former Soviet Union"
It's amazing how many members of the Knesset were born in the former Soviet Union.
In reply to Earlier this year, President… by falconflight
It was Putin who passed a law in Russia making it a serious crime to deny the Holohoax.
It was Putin who, while Israel bombed Syria, was offering to make Israel a special trade partner.
In reply to Earlier this year, President… by falconflight
Russia should be grateful - the loss of those 1.5 million Russian citizens is great news for Russia. Not so good for the USA - we got even more such Russian citizens -including most of the Russian Jewish mafia.
In reply to Earlier this year, President… by falconflight
he knows it'll all be over by jan since he's been holding back smoking guns and perp walks till right before elections. popcorn soon.
In reply to I by Gaius Frakkin'…
Yep. Give a month or two for the blast effect to wear off and dust to settle (indictments).
In reply to he knows it'll all be over… by Automatic Choke
IT'S ON.
In reply to he knows it'll all be over… by Automatic Choke
Many liberty loving Americans hope so, all considered, I'm betting come January Lady Liberty is going to be stood up...again. :/
In reply to he knows it'll all be over… by Automatic Choke
Avert your eyes, Hurry!
Russia recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital | TheHill
Russia on Thursday publicly recognized West Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. The announcement was made in a statement by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that addressed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In the statement, Moscow reaffirmed its "support for the two-state solution" while ...
Why the WEST qualifier ?
I never even knew until today reading Ron Unz,that Judaism has multiple gods and is more akin to witchcraft
than anything else.You might want to read and comment on a fellow jews work on the subject ?
We are all ears.
In reply to Avert your eyes, Hurry!… by falconflight
The PLO/PA and the rest of the world won't go that far, but the Russian gov't did.
In reply to Why the WEST qualifier ? I… by Winston Churchill
Close your ears! Hurry!!
Israel and Russia: BFFs? Netanyahu's budding 'bromance' with ...
Is Israel cultivating stronger ties with Russia over the U.S.?
Ouch...
Vladimir Putin and the holy land - Russia, Israel and the ...
RECENTLY Vladimir Putin took officials to Moscow's lavish new Jewish museum for a meeting on inter-ethnic relations. After a kosher breakfast and a short tour with Hasidic rabbis, he enthused that even Israel did not have anything on this scale.
In reply to Dick Morris said the Chinese… by Son of Loki
Excuse me but I must have missed Putin even accepting the invite to start with.
In reply to Dick Morris said the Chinese… by Son of Loki
There is that.
If I were Russian I wouldn't like it. We'll get back to you.
In reply to Excuse me but I must have… by Winston Churchill
Just heard Putin refused over recent comments from Bolton and Pompeo.
Nothing to talk about was the message.
This shitshow is going down fast.
In reply to There is that. If I were… by chunga
Dick Morris is no longer relevant. Waste of time and energy.
His whole shtick was Bill this and Hillary that.
Obama put him out of touch with what’s happening.
With Trump as POTUS, Morris knows about as much about what’s happening as the man on the moon.
In reply to Dick Morris said the Chinese… by Son of Loki
You mean that if he doesn't have a security clearance like Brennen, Clapper, and Susan Rice, he has no insight or knowledge? Really?
In reply to Dick Morris is no longer… by Carl Spackler
falcon is right. So is Dick Morris.
James Baker recently gave a lecture at his Rice Institute (it's on yootoob) and he also said China is the biggest threat. Kissinger said the same thing a few years ago and has been saying it's worse now.
In reply to You mean that if he doesn't… by falconflight
Morris has a keen political instinct.
In reply to falcon is right. James Baker… by 847328_3527
China’s infiltration of American colleges
BY JOSH ROGIN
February 20, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated February 20, 2018 12:54 PM
China’s massive foreign influence campaign in the United States takes a long view, sowing seeds in American institutions meant to blossom over years or even decades. That’s why the problem of Chinese financial infusions into U.S. higher education is so difficult to grasp and so crucial to combat.
At last, the community of U.S. officials, lawmakers and academics focused on resisting Chinese efforts to subvert free societies is beginning to respond to Beijing’s presence on America’s campuses. One part of that is compelling public and private universities to reconsider hosting Confucius Institutes, the Chinese government-sponsored outposts of culture and language training.
With more than 100 universities in the United States now in direct partnership with the Chinese government through Confucius Institutes, the U.S. intelligence community is warning about their potential as spying outposts. But the more important challenge is the threat the institutes pose to the ability of the next generation of American leaders to learn, think and speak about realities in China and the true nature of the Communist Party regime.
“Their goal is to exploit America’s academic freedom to instill in the minds of future leaders a pro-China viewpoint,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. “It’s smart. It’s a long-term, patient approach.”
This month, Rubio asked all Florida educational institutions that host Confucius Institutes to reconsider those arrangements in light of a growing body of evidence that China seeks to constrain criticism on American campuses, exert influence over curriculum related to China and monitor Chinese students in the United States.
One of the schools Rubio contacted, the University of West Florida, had already decided not to renew its contract with Hanban, the Chinese government entity that manages the institutes. Western Florida joins a growing list of universities that are rejecting the Faustian bargain that comes with accepting Chinese government funding and management for programs meant to expose students to China, including the University of Chicago, Penn State University and Ontario’s McMaster University. West Florida President Martha Saunders told me the decision was primarily due to a lack of student interest, but the rising concerns also contributed.
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray articulated those concerns in testimony last week before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He said the FBI is “watching warily” and even investigating some Confucius Institutes. He said “naivete” in the academic sector was exacerbating the problem and called out the Chinese government for planting spies in American schools.
“They’re exploiting the very open research and development environment that we have, which we all revere. But they’re taking advantage of it,” Wray said.
For Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.), that’s a long-awaited acknowledgment. The majority of the institutes’ activity may be benign, and it’s difficult to determine how much self-censorship participating institutions engage in, Smith said. He has commissioned a study of the institutes by the Government Accountability Office to collect data to support his call for their closure.
“They are nests of influence, reconnaissance,” he said. “They keep tabs on Chinese students, and those who attend their classes are getting a Pollyannaish take on what China is about today.”
To understand what Confucius Institutes are really about, it’s necessary to understand their connections to the Communist Party and its history. Peter Mattis, a former U.S. intelligence analyst now with the Jamestown Foundation, said Confucius Institutes can be directly linked to the Communist Party’s “united front” efforts, still described in Maoist terms: to mobilize the party’s friends to strike at the party’s enemies.
For example, Liu Yandong, the Communist Party official who launched the Confucius Institutes and served as chairwoman, was the head of the United Front Work Department when the program began.
“They are an instrument of the party’s power, not a support for independent scholarship,” Mattis said. “They can be used to groom academics and administrators to provide a voice for the party in university decision-making.”
At a minimum, Confucius Institutes must be required to provide more transparency, yield full control over curriculum to their American hosts and pledge not to involve themselves in issues of academic freedom for American or Chinese students. If they don’t do this voluntarily, Congress will likely act to compel them. Both Rubio and Smith are working on new legislation to do just that.
More broadly, if we as a country don’t want Confucius Institutes to control discussion of China on campus, we must provide better funding for the study of China and Chinese languages. If we are really headed into a long-term strategic competition with China, there is no excuse for not investing in educating our young people about it – or for letting the Chinese government do it for us.
https://www.newsobserver.com/opinion/op-ed/article201055139.html
In reply to Dick Morris said the Chinese… by Son of Loki
Drama queen...
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Haha! It all makes sense now. Neuro-psych with a god complex. Been there dealt with that. I was already 95% done but now I'm totally done. Your words means absolute zero.
In reply to Got everybody thinking past… by tmosley
Empty words from a man with an empty head.
In reply to Haha! It all makes sense… by DingleBarryObummer
You know less than 1% of what there is to know. I know that for a fact. Yet you present yourselves as all-knowing gods. It's a sham, just like the ivory tower voodoo economics at the FED. This goyim knows.
In reply to Empty words from a man with… by tmosley
Disgraceful Democrats.
In reply to Good by Slippery Slope
Help to end it yourself, Trump...fire Meuller
In reply to mistake. play offense. by I Am Jack's Ma…
Look, someone at CNN is actually figuring out Trump plays them like a fiddle...
https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/25/opinions/michael-cohen-donald-trump-tape…
In reply to End it yourself, Trump… by Stu Elsample
I took one for the team and archived that link. Don't want the sons of bitches getting ad revenue.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180725190711/https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/…
In reply to Look, someone at CNN is… by bowie28
If sanity prevails (again) in November...a lot of things like that will end.
First things first.
In reply to End it yourself, Trump… by Stu Elsample
don't see it that way.
reread the EO.
military tribunals won't start till 2019.
In reply to mistake. play offense. by I Am Jack's Ma…
“The President believes that ‘the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over,’ so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”
Once again, Trump shows he is a master at trolling (((them))).
Translation:
- The Russia “witch” is Hillary (the satanic priestess).
- The “hunt” is the legal investigation of Hillary and “Wonderland.” Putin just fed the investigation a lot more corroborating evidence concerning Wonderland via the data chip within the gifted soccer ball.
- The investigation/hunt will end with charges and arraingment some time this Fall (before the election).
- According to dates in the EO, military tribunals will be after 1/1/2019.
- Also, Putin and Trump will meet at the G-20 meeting in Argentina this Fall.
In reply to don't see it that way… by WillyGroper
Wowser, those Gophers are getting to you, aren't they?
In reply to “The President believes that… by Carl Spackler
She remains the center of this, the Obama distractions aside. Sure he's complicit - along with his entire cabinet & advisors, but this shit goes all the way back to Arkansas...
Anybody remember this guy? Still sharp as a tack and bullet-on-the-money wrt/ the Klintons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLuBbxoVGRM
In reply to mistake. play offense. by I Am Jack's Ma…
Yeah, everyone should be arrested with that big ass pile of indictments we keep hearing about by then.
Welcome to Corzine - land. Like Disneyland for crooks.
In reply to mistake. play offense. by I Am Jack's Ma…
There’s no way President Trump does not understand that first and foremost amongst his base...is getting the Cabal hanging.
He knows. For me...the silence from Sessions, Flynn, Rogers, Huber, et al...is deafening. These cats are up to something. I hope it starts rolling about a week before the erections.
Freudian slip.....
In reply to Yeah, everyone should be… by SILVERGEDDON