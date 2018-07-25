Trump Delays Next Putin Summit Until "The End Of Russia Witch Hunt":

In a brief statement from Ambassador John Bolton, The White House has confirmed that the next meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin will take place after the completion of the Mueller Russia probe.

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

2019 seems a bit optimistic for the end of that 'watch hunt'...although obviously that will be after the MidTerms.