A Stunned Donald Trump Responds To Leaked Cohen Recording

One day after Michael Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis leaked to CNN the secretly recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen, in which they discuss purchasing the rights to a Playboy model's claim that she and Trump had an affair, the president has replied on Twitter in a response that can best be summarized as "stunned" at the actions of his former lawyer and fixer, who is now set to flip against his former boss.
"What kind of a lawyer would tape a client?" Trump asked, lamenting that this is "So sad!" The president asked "Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad!"
What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad!
As a reminder, in the recorded conversation, Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to American Media Inc. head David Pecker.
"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," Cohen said in the recording, likely a reference to American Media head David Pecker.
Trump interrupts Cohen asking, "What financing?" according to the recording. When Cohen tells Trump, "We'll have to pay." Trump is heard saying "pay with cash" but the audio is muddled and it's unclear whether he suggests paying with cash or not paying. Cohen says, "no, no, no" but it is not clear what is said next.
CNN airs audio from the Michael Cohen/Trump tape where they discuss paying off Karen McDougal
Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, contested Davis's interpretation and released the Trump team's version of the transcript, which contradicts Davis. While Davis said Trump was suggesting the two pay cash, Giuliani's version of the transcript says Trump is saying, "Don't pay with cash...check."
Speaking on CNN after the tape's release, Lanny Davis appeared amused when CNN anchor Chris Cuomo read him Giuliani's version of the transcript.
"Everybody heard just now Donald trump say the word 'cash,'" Davis said. "After Michael Cohen mentioned financing. When Mr. Giuliani ... accused my client, Mr. Cohen, of saying the word 'cash,' I said, 'Wait for the tapes.'"
"The tape contradicts Giuliani," Davis continued. "The only people who use cash are drug dealers and mobsters," he added.
Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, denied that the audio proved that Trump was offering to pay in cash.
"Whoever is telling Davis that cash in that conversation refers to green currency is lying to him," Futerfas told CNN.
"There's no transaction done in green currency. It doesn't happen. The whole deal never happened. If it was going to happen, it would be a payment to a large company that would obviously be accompanied by an agreement of sale. Those documents would be prepared by lawyers on both sides."
Throughout the interview, Davis painted Cohen as a victim of attacks by Trump, Giuliani and their allies. He said Cohen is ready to "turn a new corner" and tell the truth about what transpired between himself and the president.
We now await for Cohen to release even more surprises in the coming days.
Nothing burger conversation.
Let's hear moar !!
To the sheep in his base that'd be okay with him eating babies, probably right
To the rest of the world it proves A) Giuliani lied saying trump didn’t know B) Goal was to kill the story before election, so campaign motivated C) Regardless of cash or check, whole point of phony corp was to hide campaign expenditure ... watching Fox squirm to spin it is priceless ... hello FEC
-All these DOJ, FBI, Attorney Generals and alphabet soup dicks are Trump's subordinates.
-Roger Stone (they guy who got trump elected) secretly "leaked" his own sex tape just for the publicity ("all publicity is good publicity")
-The net effect of russia-gate is that it is drowning out any legitimate criticism of Trump, and garnering sympathy for him as the underdog.
Too bad the State Bar associations are worthless or many of these lawyers would be disbarred for life if they actually enforced the ethics rules.
From what i have seen, the Bar associations only enforce them when they want to, usually against their competition.
If I record people on a phone call unknown to them I am up on felony charges.
..........when are the charges against the lawyer dropping?
What kind of layer records a clients conversation.....
A jooish one?
BREAKING ...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fame-des…
What kind of lawyer records his clients?
One with a bad memory?
One who can't be bothered taking notes?
One who wants to refer back to exactly what you said so he doesn't fuck things up?
I may me dumb but I would not blame a lawyer for recording me.
I would, however, blame him for letting another soul on this earth hear those recordings.
I guess that means he'd have to use an old-fashioned tape recorder. No way you want the recording on any computer or anywhere near the internet. So in practical terms, maybe I do object to recordings after all.
Attorney client privilege has been broken. I would now expect ALL lawyers, even ones with poor memories, to be erasing everything. But that doesn't stop them from losing their notes in a raid. FBI just broke your Just-Us system. Okay, it was already broken. They just broke it a bit more.
Trump says no, check. No one trys to hide anything paying with a check. Lanny Davis is a disingenuous POS and always has been.
What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? LOL YOURS! You choose best of the best. correct!
An AshkeNAZI, that's what kind. Didn't I say months ago, "never blindly trust a Cohen, Kohen, Kohn"? The name Kohen dates back to the Ashkenazi Empire. The tribal chiefs were known as Kohen. These guys were not to be trusted then, and if the family kept the name, are not to be trusted now.
The Ashkenazi were basically Mongols mixed with Pharisee. Doesn't get much worse than that.
Grab 'em like a six pack Donald! Cohen's head needs to be on a pike as warning to others! just sayin'
I still want to know what this has to with Russian collusion, damn????
"...while I was presumably saying positive things?"
Talking about an inflated ego... 🙄
Lanny Davis is the scum that sticks to the bottom of a scumbag that gets eaten by rats who live in scum that is shat by worms who eat scum.
A private citizen screws a porn hooker, pays her for it and this is a big story, why?!
It's like the DNC server.......they focus on it being hacked instead of the fact that the emails were completely incriminating. A Russian interference investigation being run by the White House, another completely treasonous situation. Makes old tricky Dick look like amateur hour. Washington will slowly eat itself from the inside out all the while never understanding why the waves of extreme voting just won't stop coming.
Nobody screws a Porn Star without wearing two rubbers, especially a "Germophobe". Story is BS.
Nobody screws a Porn Star without wearing two rubbers, especially a "Germophobe". Story is BS.
There are whores and there are whores, and then there is Lanny Davis.
Geeze man, calm down. There is no need to insult earth worms and rats to such a degree! Especially earthworms!!
No one actually believes that Mueller is looking into collusion. Mueller's job, which he is doing quite well, is to dredge up and expose ANYTHING that might be damaging to DJT.
True THAT!
Why do men want money, power and fame? Of course, for the perks. Don't believe me, ask Bill Clinton. Must be human nature or sump'um.
Yup...A Jew backstabbing a white man...Say it ain’t so!
Totally OT: Does this mean anything?
https://gosar.house.gov/uploadedfiles/criminal-referral.pdf
Yeah, it came via Q. Yeah, it all sounds sweet but so does fairy floss unicorns. The latest episode of "We Almost Nearly Got 'Em This Time".
My apologies if I wasted your time. My thanks if you waste enough time to explain it to me properly.
Look - it's another jew hater on the board...stuck on jew...he'll be calling me a jew next, wait for it.
A Pharisee, you say.
The same ilk responsible for calling for the death of Jesus.
lol @ "ashkenazi empire", you have a colourful imagination!
Bearing the surname often (although not always) indicates that one's patrilineal ancestors were priests in the Temple of Jerusalem. A single such priest was known as a Kohen, and the hereditary caste descending from these priests is collectively known as the Kohanim.
True, but you failed to explain what happened around 700-800 AD. There was an adoption of a religion, by a heathen empire. What happened there? Can you expound on this history? Thank you for your insight.
lol @ "ashkenazi empire", you have a colourful imagination, Mohammed ("SamAdams")!
What kind of "lady" goes around blackmailing people?
You do realize blackmail (like extortion) is a crime, right?
And it is not a crime to pay off a blackmailer, right? ;-)
Blackmail ? The conversation here is about buying the rights to a story; it's right there in the first paragraph
Why do you think the playboy models "story" had a price tag of $130k, which only came on "the market" 2016 and not come on "the market" when it actually happened?
It couldn't possibly have been because he was running for president could it? ;-)
"It couldn't possibly have been because he was running for president could it? ;-)"
Yes; obviously ... but how is selling a story blackmail ? Trump could have not bought the rights; the story would have been published, and Trump could have filed suit for libel.
Aside; do you think his friend paid $130K for the story, or did he tack on a finders fee ?
That does not establish it was not blackmail.
Now, the bare fact Trump has never couched it as blackmail undercuts the idea that it was. As I understand it as a non-lawyer (so feel free to correct me, here and anywhere) it depends on other facts.
it may well be they went to her to shut her up.
I dont for a moment believe they would dip into campaign funds. This is just about embarrassing trump.
Mueller and pals have truly weaponized the special counsel statute, all based on illegal leaks and DNC-funded lies and bullshit intel assessments by creepy perjurer Clapper.
Frankly, Mueller should be given a deadlineof October 1st then transfer any investigation to DOJ.
And it is batshit crazy Comey, Brennan, and Clapper remain unindicted and with sec clearance. It would not be hard to find a way to arrest them and get a warrant to search their devices etc. Trump needs to rely mich more on DIA.
Clearly the left believes that Trump's conservative supporters can be moved away from him by sexual innuendo. This is supposed to work but it is not. This is yet another indication of just how completely out of touch with real America the ruling class and their glass-tower functionaries are. They won't understand what is happening right up until the time they are led up the gallows steps.
Nah, it's just that this stuff is all that they have been able to come up with. They are desperate to find damaging stuff on Trump.
They are actually moving us CLOSER to him, they are desperate to get power back - over my cold dead body!
Ah, no. The “Attorney” (Cohen) in question should be immediately disbarred for violating the rules of conduct.
The NY State Bar Association rules of professional conduct say Duty #2 is:
“... to maintain the client’s confidential information and to act with loyalty during the period of the representation.”
In any event, Cohen has destroyed his own life. He is now caught between a rock (the law and the President) and a hard place (serving the Cabal), and both sides are closing in.
Not Cohen's fault his office was raided. Not Cohen's fault the recording got out of his hands.
Or did I miss something?
Did Cohen disclose to Trump, that he was recording him?
Makes no sense the recording becoming muddled. If he is recording the call the whole thing should be clear. It is obvious the tape has been doctored to give the impression that Trump did something wrong!
Total bullshit released by the the most dishonest corrupt players. The lawyer, Mueller's team and the media outlet.
Is the tape doctored or is Giuliani an idiot.
"Is the tape doctored or is Giuliani an idiot"
Giuliani already addressed this:
"... but 911" Rudolph Giuliani
Are you a surfer or a sponge...I am guessing sponge.
yes.
"Is the tape doctored or is Giuliani an idiot. "
The media would never do such a thing!
((Blurring the injuries to George Zimmerman's (the white hispanic) head - doctoring the 911 call- never showing a picture of Treyvon Martin older than 13)- oh wait never mind!)
So has Cohen been charged with doing anything wrong yet?
No collusion with The Russians!!!!TM yet?
Or is it all about paying some lady for a story about getting a root 12 years ago?
Now make a list for me of ALL of the lawyers whose offices could NOT be raided on similar grounds?
A text message should do fine.
Yeah the desperation is palpable now.
Grand Inquisitor Mueller has nothing or he would have already leaked it to CNN or another Alinsky Nuuuz outlet.
So now they're down to raiding Trump's lawyers offices/homes, in true Stalinist fashion, trying to find anything on the lawyer or on Trump but the upshot in all this foolishness is nothing was paid out of campaign funds so STILL no laws were broken...lol.
They can't even open a door without slamming it into their face ;-)
Why did you leave your door open, my men didn't have the pleasure of smashing it in.
Were his lips moving? I thought so. Lanny Davis, Clinton water carrier. I wonder what juicy stuff he knows about the deplorable duo.
