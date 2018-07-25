Trump's Hollywood Star Smashed To Pieces, Suspect In Custody

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 12:22

We wonder if the Secret Service has been notified yet, or perhaps Trump's producers from The Apprentice?

Someone took a pickaxe to the president's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reportedly at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving a pile of rubble and the instrument of destruction behind, perhaps as they thought it'd be more photogenic.

Though it's not the first time the pink stone star has been vandalized — it had previously undergone restoration after a 2016 incident — in this particular instance the vandal appears to have obliterated it

Social media images showing the aftermath circulated widely Wednesday morning. 

Local media reports say there are witnesses, now talking to police, who describe a male stopping at the star located along Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue. He took out a pickaxe which had been concealed in a guitar case and quickly went to work. 

The star-smashing suspect has reportedly turned himself into police after notifying them of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One witness, David Palmer, told NBC4 news: "I'm like, 'Why are you hitting that star? What did Donald Trump do to you?'" Describing further, "Then he went around the corner and I think he left."

Though the perpetrator's identify was not immediately known, he'll likely soon emerge a social media star in his own right, as this appears another headline grabbing spectacle in the left's self-styled "heroic" war on Trump and all things representative.

The culprit's "fame" is predictably already being celebrated by the Left:

It's but the latest in a series of symbolic incidents designed to attract attention and stir anti-Trump sentiment. 

One of the journalists to circulate a photo of the obliterated marble star, NBC Los Angeles' Jonathan Gonzalez, noted that though "it's been vandalized multiple times" it's "never [been] on this level"

In 2016 James Lambert Otis was taped destroying the star in response to the infamous Billy Bush tape which caught Trump on a hot microphone in 2005 saying of women, "They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy," and further, "when you’re a star, they let you do it."

Otis was charged with felony vandalism in the 2016 incident, for which he was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service, and paid $4,400 for the damage.

In the immediate aftermath of the Wednesday early morning hours incident, police officers stood guard near chunks of the marker and dusty residue strewn along the pavement.

Early reports suggested that the star itself may have been chiseled out of the surrounding marble and concrete and stolen, but there appears enough debris to show it was just pulverized.

The terrazzo and brass star was first installed at 6801 Hollywood Blvd in 2007 to commemorate Trump’s lengthy stint hosting The Apprentice, among over 2,600 other stars.

No doubt Trump's is now the single star with the longest track record of being targeted for vandalism and destruction. 

Tags
Entertainment Culture
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 69
Vote down!
 2
Never One Roach toady Wed, 07/25/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

These Democrats and neo-liberals didn't seem to get upset when Obama and Hillary killed millions of innocent people overseas or when bin Bama caged the little children from Mexico. No outrage from the Korniforicators when Hillary and Susan Rice lied about the cold-blooded murders in Benghazi.

Odd they are triggered now. I guess a few $$ from soros goes a long way.

Vote up!
 43
Vote down!
 2
Stan522 SamAdams Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

I can't stand obama and I am conservative, but I would not take it out on a statue, or any other physical object with his name on it. There you have it folks...... these deranged Lib's are insane and are the most intolerant humans among us normal people.....

Such HATE on display that will eventually consume you and such a waste of time when there are so many more productive things to do in your pathetic lives......

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… Free This Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Peak TDS. We're well beyond the destruction of all christian values now, anything that doesn't fit the sjw narrative is to be questioned and obliterated for the "sake of society" 

Mob rule is the law of the land now. I always wondered about the claims of "mass hysteria" throughout history, but I now know we're witnessing it and it is full on encouraged by the social justice warrior mentality. 

How do you exist with any sort of intelligence and not wonder where this ends. Does it end badly, does it just get voted out of office, do the uneducated with college degrees get tired and go look for a job or do we all die? 

One truly wonders. 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
Prince Eugene … Last of the Mi… Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

'anything that doesn't fit the sjw narrative is to be questioned and obliterated for the "sake of society"'

There are no questions.  The Left doesn't debate with literally Hitler.  There are only various levels of outrage from whimpers and crying to screams and shouts of "racist."  I believe Trump, the trolling master of all media, is well on track to winning 2020.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
MoreFreedom Free This Wed, 07/25/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

I try to look at the bright side.  This guy shows how unhinged Trump's opposition is, he'll be paying for Trump to get his Hollywood star replaced with a new one, and likely he'll be punished further via fines, a criminal record and parole. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BrownCoat Free This Wed, 07/25/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

It's what they are taught. They don't know any better.
Seriously. The brainwashing they received in school prevents them from thinking "outside the box" on specific issues. 

It might be better to go after the root cause. Those that warp the minds are harder to stop.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… Free This Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

15 minutes of fame destroying any part of civilization that happens to piss you off because you're f'ing entitled. While the MSM camera run and we're broadcasting to the world!!!

Kneel before the national anthem, shit on public sidewalks, throw your heroin needles at the very people who supply them for free, step right up. You pay your SJW dues and you take your chances. You, too might become a David Hogg sensation worth, well wtf ever. 