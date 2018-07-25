Trump's Hollywood Star Smashed To Pieces, Suspect In Custody

We wonder if the Secret Service has been notified yet, or perhaps Trump's producers from The Apprentice?

Someone took a pickaxe to the president's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reportedly at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving a pile of rubble and the instrument of destruction behind, perhaps as they thought it'd be more photogenic.

Though it's not the first time the pink stone star has been vandalized — it had previously undergone restoration after a 2016 incident — in this particular instance the vandal appears to have obliterated it.

Social media images showing the aftermath circulated widely Wednesday morning.

Local media reports say there are witnesses, now talking to police, who describe a male stopping at the star located along Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue. He took out a pickaxe which had been concealed in a guitar case and quickly went to work.

The star-smashing suspect has reportedly turned himself into police after notifying them of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One witness, David Palmer, told NBC4 news: "I'm like, 'Why are you hitting that star? What did Donald Trump do to you?'" Describing further, "Then he went around the corner and I think he left."

Though the perpetrator's identify was not immediately known, he'll likely soon emerge a social media star in his own right, as this appears another headline grabbing spectacle in the left's self-styled "heroic" war on Trump and all things representative.

The culprit's "fame" is predictably already being celebrated by the Left:

Nothing but respect for MY president, aka the guy who took a pick-axe out of a guitar case and smashed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to bits before turning himself in https://t.co/yx4aYtXnmA pic.twitter.com/DdXRc9BeyG — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) July 25, 2018

It's but the latest in a series of symbolic incidents designed to attract attention and stir anti-Trump sentiment.

Trump's "star" this morning on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Everything associated with the name "Trump" will end up like this. As it should. pic.twitter.com/IHkGSJqS4U — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) July 25, 2018

One of the journalists to circulate a photo of the obliterated marble star, NBC Los Angeles' Jonathan Gonzalez, noted that though "it's been vandalized multiple times" it's "never [been] on this level".

So this just happened again... somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

In 2016 James Lambert Otis was taped destroying the star in response to the infamous Billy Bush tape which caught Trump on a hot microphone in 2005 saying of women, "They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy," and further, "when you’re a star, they let you do it."

Otis was charged with felony vandalism in the 2016 incident, for which he was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service, and paid $4,400 for the damage.

In the immediate aftermath of the Wednesday early morning hours incident, police officers stood guard near chunks of the marker and dusty residue strewn along the pavement.

Early reports suggested that the star itself may have been chiseled out of the surrounding marble and concrete and stolen, but there appears enough debris to show it was just pulverized.

Reports are coming in that someone has stolen President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/vgDVg9rRY4 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 25, 2018

The terrazzo and brass star was first installed at 6801 Hollywood Blvd in 2007 to commemorate Trump’s lengthy stint hosting The Apprentice, among over 2,600 other stars.

#BREAKING UPDATE: A man claiming he destroyed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has turned himself in to Beverly Hills police, while the remains of the star has been tagged and covered with a chin-up bar. https://t.co/EqfIOH369u pic.twitter.com/E2uyy0FvON — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 25, 2018

No doubt Trump's is now the single star with the longest track record of being targeted for vandalism and destruction.