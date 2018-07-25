Universities Are Fueling The Growth Of Democratic Socialism

Authored by Peyton Dillberg via Campus Reform,
With the left's full embrace of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is in the mainstream media’s spotlight.
With more than 40,000 card carrying members, DSA is a growing leftist force in not only our political system, but in our systems of higher education.
So why is the left, especially in our universities, embracing an ideology that has resulted in the deaths of over a hundred million people? Here are three reasons why socialism is making a comeback on college campuses:
1. It is intellectually appealing
The intellectual appeal of socialism - and postmodern ideology in general - is incredibly strong. There is also no better place to foster that appeal than a university, and professors are the perfect conduits for postmodern thought.
So how do they create such intellectual appeal? It’s actually quite complex, as the indoctrination occurs throughout a student’s career. Professors, most of whom are already well-versed in leftist ideology, begin by setting up parameters for their students. Within these parameters lies an acceptable range of ideas—a relatively easy feat, as students tend to be rather malleable with regard to their own ideology.
Knowing that most students are not politically active as high school students, professors can frame their lectures however they wish. In a course traditionally filled with new students, like a mandatory first year class that aims to acclimate new students to higher education, or an introductory American politics class, the professor can frame lectures along leftist talking points. The goal is to plant those talking points, allowing students to fall under the illusion that they are developing their own leftist ideas. This is done with a fair amount of confidence, considering that ideological diversity is virtually nonexistent at many universities, and most students may be too focused on their own transition into higher education to conduct independent research into the topic at hand.
As students are spoon-fed leftist talking points in class, reaffirmed by the overrepresentation of the left in social media, they begin to develop their own ideology under the framework set by their professors and shallow political awareness through social media.
Students who pursue degrees in the social sciences and other liberal arts are then further “developed” in their ideology. As a student progresses through majors in political science, sociology, or other social sciences, the indoctrination gets progressively more aggressive. Students who have already had the framework provided by previous professors (and other influences) are forced to think within those parameters, which continue to shrink over time. A professor may ask students to write papers on what had previously been nothing more than a political talking point, for instance, in order to forge a more aware leftist.
So where is it intellectually appealing? It’s in that “developmental” stage where students begin to evolve from talking points. They may be asked to develop their ideas of welfare under the de facto parameters of Keynesian economics in that it can do no wrong, or they may be taught that mandating all employers to provide free daycare would help achieve equity among men and women in the workplace.
The same could be done for any other leftist issue, and is rigorously repeated throughout a student’s pursuit of a degree. What happens then is that students become tantalized with using the government as a mean to promulgate policy, and when you have an authoritative government to enforce things like universal day care, the sky is the limit when determining other policies like nationalized healthcare, language control, and the pursuit of social justice.
2. There is a crisis of meaning
The decline of religion has allowed for the rise of secularism, and it has been problematic. It is an issue because it has allowed for the substitution of the community for the state, as the state is often seen as “community” by the left. The Sunday church crowds and the local homeowners association gatherings seem to have faded away to a strangely introverted society. The results of this are indicative in a 25 percent increase in suicides since 1999. The devaluation of life itself is eminent in the rise of assisted suicide in Europe. People are starved for meaning, and they are attempting to find that meaning in politics—and even more so in the Democratic Socialist movement.
Socialism can be intoxicating to those starving for meaning. Its promise of both physical and metaphysical reward from the efforts of the collective can entice those not careful enough to realize the morbid realities it creates.
However, the negatives are swept under the rug, as the left’s idea of socialism involves the pursuit of virtue. Righteous indignation is a powerful drug, and the socialists are heavy users. This is especially true of the younger students on campus. People are trying to discover their role in a world where people are refusing to find meaning in God, but the desire for virtue is still very much alive. The socialists have provided the liquor, and they are playing with intoxication. Students see that the socialists fight for the supposed widespread and devastating oppression of minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, and those who don’t practice Judeo-Christian faiths. They offer a spot for anyone seeking virtue (within the predetermined parameters) in order to destroy their straw man.
3. They haven't seen socialism in action
It's easy to disregard and revise history as long as it is convenient to do so, such as ignoring the fact that more than 100 million people (that we know of) have been killed by the very ideas that are pushed by socialists every day. They will revise history by saying "true socialism has never been tried,” but even a modern day example in Venezuela, which is by far one of the best (and one of the only modern) examples of the effects of true socialism, is discounted thanks to the "no true Scotsman" fallacy.
* * *
Our schools are failing us. Our communities are disappearing. Ideologues knee deep in their own garbage are unable to understand the true evil that is socialism. The far left is a much greater threat to our nation than any neo-Nazi group will ever be, and our universities are the gateways to the left.
Comments
"And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
Cut off federal funding for all of them.....
In reply to We didn't love freedom… by Killtruck
since when is socialism democratic?
In reply to Cut off federal funding for… by Stan522
Both my kids are/were recently in College. And let me tell you, the Liberal brainwashing is off the charts.
But what's 100Xs MORE IMPORTANT is the parent's effect on the kids. I made sure at every turn they saw through the Lies and Deceptions the Universities were spewing.
And in the end, the parents beliefs/values win out over the Liberal Scum University's almost everytime. Its just a matter of taking the time with them and caring enough to set them straight.
In reply to z by macholatte
Dont forget, Nazi's were NOT a right wing ideology. The National Socialist Party of 1930's Germany were Socialist. They just wore brown shirts instead of red.
In reply to Both my kids by The First Rule
Doomed to repeat it...
Lest we forget...
In reply to Dont forget, Nazi's were NOT… by Stackers
Purge/remove these communists from our hallowed halls of uneducation! Global marxists are comprised of globalists, politicians, central bankers, professors, and street activists!
They all need to pay heavily, by being removed from power, for the destruction of America and our Constitution!
I AM THUNDERSTRUCK!!! I AM THE TIP OF THE SPEAR IN THEIR HEARTS!!! I AM THEIR END OF POWER!!!
Sic Semper Tryannis
Indeed, National Socialist German Workers Party were left wing socialists, just a nudge to the right of Communists - just look at the propaganda of the time - posters, flags, etc - almost identical - difference being the NAZI's were a blood death cult!
In reply to Doomed to repeat it... by El Oregonian
We need to drain the Dept. of Education.., and soon.
In reply to Purge these communits by Free This
Screw draining it, abolish it. The government should not be making student, or housing loans, and the rest of the DoE is just a bunch of left wing nut jobs.
In reply to We need to drain the Dept… by gmrpeabody
Some colleges/universities have nothing to offer so to stay afloat, keep the President, board and staff paid, sell this socialist crap and find enough ignorant people to pay/attend/support it. They could care less about students, their future or impact on society, it is a business and they sell it to survive.
In reply to Screw draining it, abolish… by Froman
Indeed, From what I can tell, aside from some modest innovation coming from the scientists and engineers, universities have indeed become full of overpaid administrators and useful idiots in social sciences...
no matter.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
In reply to Some colleges/universities… by two hoots
Socialists (not National Socialists) Communists, Marxists, Dems, Progressives, neo-cons, Council on foreign relations, Frankfurt schoolites, and all other like systems are all manifestations of jew supremacy by jew supremacists, for the benefit of jew supremacists & their goy boot-lickers-Period!
Get Them-Read Them !
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon)
"The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, and its impact on world history" E Michael Jones
"The Jewish Onslaught" Prof. Dr. Tony Martin
"Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton
"The jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones
"The Culture of Critique" Kevin Macdonald
"The Leuchter Reports- Critical Edition" Fred A. Leuchter, Germar Rudolf
"The Controversy of zion" Douglas Reed
" The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty
"The Six Million Fact or Fiction Sixth Edition" Peter Winter
"The Barnes Review" www.barnesreview.com
In reply to Indeed, From what I can tell… by LawsofPhysics
A century of Rockefeller-funded brainwashing by Colleges of Education, specifically intended to turn teachers into Marxist propagandists.
Decades of subsidizing the dumbest, laziest people in society, aka The Free Shit Army.
All of it fueled by (((TPTB's))) ravenous hunger for: POWER AND CONTROL.
In reply to Socialists (not National… by MoreSun
The irony is that universities charge for their services. Shouldn't they be giving away education in their preferred socialist system?
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
freethisjew,
Is an absolute jew supremacist boot-licking disinformationist brought up at the feet of (((their))) god edward bernays.
After 200+ posts of his screaming lies, half truths, subtle deceit and then resorting to tears about a long lost uncle & topping it off with his faked Marine banter- it's a no brainer.
Read These Excellent Epiphany Inducing Titles:
"Hitlers War" by David Irving
"The Bad War" by M.S. King
"MegaCaust" by Michael Walsh
"Other Losses" by James Bacque
"One Nation Under israel" by Andrew Hurley
"Hitlers Revolution" by Richard Tedor
"Mein Kampf" by Adolf Hitler
And Subscribe to:
"The Barnes Review", "The Nationalist Times" & The "American Free Press"
And The "RED PILL" of red pills is watching: "The Greatest Story Never Told" start to finish- A Must!
In reply to The irony is that… by wren
A socialist "giving away" their own services or money? You obviously haven't dealt with many socialists.
Very generous with the money taken from others, stingy like Scrooge with their own money.
In reply to The irony is that… by wren
I want to see Jeff Bezos create an online university that's cheap and actually teaches something. He could charge $1000 a quarter and top the quality of any Ivy League university. It would be great competition for our leftist elitist schools.
In reply to Screw draining it, abolish… by Froman
Jeff Bezos? Seriously? We have enough institutions spewing leftist ideology already.
In reply to I want to see Jeff Bezos… by Stuck on Zero
He has handicapped Truth from the start. The "world jewish congress" & the "American jewish congress" forced him in March 2017 to Ban over 100 titles from jewmazon's shelves that exposed the jew supremacist lies on every level.
He has been seriously jew supremacist compromised.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, and shut down their jew supremacist foreign agent organizations; Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Splc, Zoa, Wjc, Ajc, Hillel, Chabad, Cfr, & a thousand more using the FARA Act & Rico Laws-NOW!
The People of The United States Of America must ban together and file a class action law-suit against all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations-NOW!!!
The anti-American policies of all their organizations are insanely immense, and their deeds purposefully destructive to the Republic.
In reply to I want to see Jeff Bezos… by Stuck on Zero
Who needs Jeff Bezos? Ask the internet a question get an abundance of views and videos. Anybody can have a free education if you spend the time to get it yourself. At current prices college is vastly over priced.
In reply to I want to see Jeff Bezos… by Stuck on Zero
Maybe Bezos could give all his employees a living wage, say $4/hour raise, thereby turning Amazon into a loser.
Cheap wages- the cornerstone of Amazon.
In reply to I want to see Jeff Bezos… by Stuck on Zero
... and why are the kids so easy to brainwash? Why do they not want a profit? Why do they not believe in Capitalism?
Let me offer a suggestion:
It is now ten years since 2008, the GFC, people losing their homes ...
A little reminder. A ten year old child back then would now be 20 years old. And now they are going to college perhaps?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akVL7QY0S8A
What was the number one indicator that someone might be in danger of going bankrupt?
DOUBLE INCOME FAMILY WITH CHILDREN.
Double Income??? Weren't these the people who were trying to be good little Capitalists? Not enough money? Don't whinge, work harder. Still not enough money? Send the wife out to work too. And how did that work out for them? Ref the above video. All it took was someone to get sick or someone to lose their job and the family went bankrupt. How many children did you know who had divorced parents? Well twice as many children had bankrupt parents. It was just harder to see because divorce doesn't have the bad connotations that it once had but people are still ashamed of being bankrupt. Ref the above video.
So PERHAPS ... the reason the kiddies no longer believe in Capitalism is that they saw BOTH parents put in the effort and IT WAS NOT WORKING. Think THAT might encourage the kiddies not to listen? Think THAT might encourage the kiddies to look for an alternative, ANY alternative because "Study hard, ignore the student loan, get a job, ignore the H1-Bs, study harder, take on more student debt and if you can't afford to buy a block of land it is your fault because you did not work hard enough or TAKE ON ENOUGH RISK OR MANAGE YOUR RISK ..." - well, they saw how well that worked out for their parents and they KNOW their parents did not have the same student debt that they now have.
And all you have to offer them is "Socialism is bad! Work harder!" "Capitalism is good! The only reason you have problems is because you are lazy and we have crony Capitalism but if we had real Capitalism then ..."
You offer them NOTHING. "It's all your fault for listening to your teachers and your parents so become a slave or starve to death." That is your whole argument towards them. You wonder why they don't listen???
You guys make it waaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyy too easy for the Socialists and the Communists. The cure for Socialism is fucking easy. It's called PROFIT. The "cure" for Capitalism is equally as easy. It is called LOSS.
When you got kids who grew up with double income families working their guts out just to afford a family home and then they go bankrupt anyway and now the kids are entering the workforce with huge student loans and disgustingly over-priced real estate - because we can never admit the real estate market, like every other market, is RIGGED now can we? - and all you can offer them is "It's all your fault. Socialism is bad. Capitalism is the only way even though you are the most over-supplied, under-priced commodity on the market and YOU HAVE NO CAPITAL", well don't be surprised when the kids don't listen and instead consider anyone offering an alternative.
YOU GUYS make it wwwwaaaaaaaayyyyy too easy for the Socialists. It's like you're not even trying.
In reply to We need to drain the Dept… by gmrpeabody
Yes, real capitalism believes in the common good (infrastructure to maintain free and fair trade) and most importantly a respect for capital (i.e. you LET BAD MANAGEMENT AND BAD COMPANIES/PEOPLE FAIL)!!!!
Such a system has NOT existed for quite a while now.
In reply to ... and why are the kids so… by PT
It never did.
Companies with bad products easily destroyed competitors with superior products. Take IBM. They killed off RCA, without government intervention or regulation, using their clout. The results is that we ended up using punchcards for computing for another 24 years. Capitalism created a monopoly, a monopoly allowed to exist because of the belief that market interventions were unneeded. This monopoly destroyed superior products, therefore STYMIED technological development, not expanded it. Something free marketers tend to falsely believe. That capitalism brought about all our technological breakthroughs (they didn't).
Most of the technological advancements we've been blessed with have been at the largesse of government interventions, not capitalism. All capitalism brings us is marginal improvements in cellphones each year...
The "best" rarely (if ever) wins in a freemarket; people with a religious belief in the free market just want to believe in fairy tales just as much as Bolsheviks believed in the levelling power of the State. They make excuses for the system because they believe in it.
Society always needs some form of outside force to curb abuse no matter what kind of system there is because it's way too easy for abuse might equals right (like IBM did to Univac in the 1950s). We had sensible intervention by the state for a while, until people figured out how to use the outside force to impose abuse on behalf of speculative capital** through the effects of Western corruption and lobbyists.
In reply to Yes, real capitalism… by LawsofPhysics
I agree with the overall idea.
People are now expected to put more work into a system and get less out of it. That's a great motivator, and the only motivator now. Propaganda about working hard so that your kids will have it better just isn't possible anymore given the legal and economic issues. It worked in the past, but reality caught up, particularly since 2008.
Liberals, as Chris Hedges and Thomas Frank point out, believe we live in a meritocracy based upon "education," just as the Republicans and far right do. Each believes that if you work hard things will be great. If not, it's a personal failing. Now, both groups are seeing that we may need to turn to coercion by force to maintain a failing system up so they can remain in charge.
The motto for our economic class should be, ironic as it may be: "we work so they don't have to." That's exactly what's going on and until people figure it out we're destined to continue being crushed and futures destroyed.
In reply to ... and why are the kids so… by PT
Double Income families - they should have been the richest in history, NOT the most likely to go bankrupt. That is the problem right there.
In reply to I agree with the overall… by crazzziecanuck
I always thought the phrase "A rising tide lifts all boats" rather curious. What about the people who don't have boats?
In reply to ... and why are the kids so… by PT
Agreed.
https://press.princeton.edu/titles/10058.html
In reply to ... and why are the kids so… by PT
There is no provisions in the United States Constitution for a Dept. of Education. It was left to the states. Milestones
In reply to We need to drain the Dept… by gmrpeabody
" They just wore brown shirts instead of red "
Not to be too personal, Stackers, but.., speaking of shirts.
In reply to Purge these communits by Free This
Democratic Socialism?
Translation - all us worthless fucks are going to get together to take your money instead of just leaving it up to the politicians (i.e. more worthless fucks), 'cause they ain't doin' it fast enough to suit us.
[As clueless bunch of mental incompetents that has ever existed...]
In reply to " They just wore brown… by gmrpeabody
Use diversity legislation to throw out half of these dead-beats and install some right-leaning professors instead. Huge mandatory fines for universities that fail to follow diversity laws.
In reply to Purge these communits by Free This
Good idea - gotta kill Tenure first tho! I am really not too keen on more laws! I just say we purge 'em!
In reply to Use diversity legislation to… by Voice of insanity
Don't purge them, defund them. They clamor for free education (which, incidentally, is an accurate assessment of the value of some college degrees) so we should make certain no professor gets paid to teach stuff for free.
In reply to Good idea - gotta kill… by Free This
Remove is what I meant...
In reply to Don't purge them, defund… by GeezerGeek
freethisjew,
Is an absolute jew boot-licking disinformationist brought up at the feet of (((their))) god edward bernays.
Read These Excellent Epiphany Inducing Titles:
"Hitlers War" by David Irving
"The Bad War" by M.S. King
"MegaCaust" by Michael Walsh
"Other Losses" by James Bacque
"One Nation Under israel" by Andrew Hurley
"Hitlers Revolution" by Richard Tedor
Subscribe to:
"The Barnes Review", "The Nationalist Times" & The "American Free Press"
In reply to Purge these communits by Free This
'the nazis were a blood death cult'
Rubbish. That's just propaganda you are spewing still. Don't you research anything for yourself? There were NO gas chambers and there was NO 6 million gassed. All disproved scientifically.
In reply to Purge these communits by Free This
Mussolini also spent many years leading the socialist party in Italy.
Virtually all of the murder during the 20th century came from the left.
In reply to Dont forget, Nazi's were NOT… by Stackers
"Don't forget, Nazi's were NOT a right wing ideology. The National Socialist Party of 1930's Germany were Socialist. They just wore brown shirts instead of red."
The NS hated the communists who along with the Jewish folks were destroying Germany. The government kicked out the Commies and allowed the Jews to leave.
You know,,, Germany was/is accused of starting WWII for invading Poland. Their reason they gave was to protect ethnic Germans who were being persecuted by the Polish. This was true.
And Stalin invaded eastern Poland at the same time,,, not to help anyone but to annex/control another country.
But Germany was denounced for the invasion and the Brits declared war on them while not a peep about the USSR invasion and it became a ally and received tons of help.
In reply to Dont forget, Nazi's were NOT… by Stackers
They kicked off the war by invading the sudetenland first, then czechoslovakia, then poland, france, belgium...etc
They signed a Treaty with Russia and broke it.
The nazi's were a socialist scumbag blood cult...
Your knowledge of history is skewed at best, mixing fact with fiction. The poles did not want to be invaded and murdered you fool!
He murdered millions of jews and non-jews alike, and was part jew himself from his mother's side. 60 million or more people died because of the nazi, italian and jap scourge - axis of evil.
In reply to "Dont forget, Nazi's were… by rejected
In total only 300,000 jews did in the camps. Most of that happened in the later portion of the war when Germany could not feed itself.
Germany offered to allow all the jews to migrate to England/US and such but this was rejected by England.
Before the shooting started Germany was allowing jews to migrate to what is now Israel.
The estimated number of ethnic Germans murdered by Polish citizens (not even the military) was 58,000 prior to Germany moving in to stop it. The Polish people shot them and clubbed them, men women and children, as they tried to walk to Germany. The Polish border guards made it a sport to shoot them as they ran across the border.
Russia was Hitlers folly. But by then Hitler was a certified speed freak - full of paranoia and delusions of all sorts. He was injected with the stuff by his doctor.
In reply to They kicked of the war by… by Free This
Chronologically, Germany reoccupied the Rhineland first in 1936. It included the Ruhr valley, a German industrial territory controlled and occupied, for a while, by France, The annexation of Austria came next in 1938. The Sudetenland annexation came later that year, and is associated with the Munich agreement. [Often overlooked in all these German annexation stories is the fact that Hungary also took a small part of Slovakia and Poland took a bit of land too from Czechoslovakia. This latter move caused great friction between Poland and the Soviet Union.]
Nothing of what I wrote should be taken as contradicting your assessment of Hitler or his minions.
In reply to They kicked of the war by… by Free This
"They kicked off the war by invading the sudetenland first, "
Sudetenland was taken from Germany in WWI
"At the end of World War One the treaties of Versailles, St Germain and Trianon broke the Austro-Hungarian Empire and took land from both countries and also from Germany to give to other countries. The Sudetenland was taken away from Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire and given to Czechoslovakia."
The allies agreed to the return of Sudetenland.
"In the early hours of Sept. 30, 1938, leaders of Nazi Germany, Great Britain, France and Italy signed an agreement that allowed the Nazis to annex the Sudetenland"
Yes, Hitler was determined to restore Germany.
"They signed a Treaty with Russia and broke it."
After the 1991 fall of the USSR records showed it had plans to invade the rest of Poland. Stalin was indeed building up forces in the area. Called Operation Thunder.
http://www.heretical.com/miscella/14days.html
"The poles did not want to be invaded and murdered you fool!"
Then why did they kill thousands of ethnic Germans before Germany invaded?
https://www.wintersonnenwende.com/scriptorium/english/archives/articles…
"The nazi's were a socialist scumbag blood cult..."
So,,, What do you call Communists?
And finally it is the victors that write the history. You accuse me of skewing history while you simply repeat the propaganda you've been fed.
As for the 6 million Jews... You need to check how many times that number has come up in press articles before WWII
Americans were most likely lied to about Pearl Harbor,,, considering we broke the Japanese code and was reading their reports.
We were lied to concerning the Korean War.
We were lied to concerning the Vietnam War.
We were lied to concerning Iraq... twice
We were/are being lied to concerning Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine,,, even Russia.
What makes you think they didn't bend the truth a little concerning WWII.
In reply to They kicked of the war by… by Free This
Communists were just as bad. To the victor goes the spoils, the history I wrote left off a couple of things and was amended by geezergeek and I thank him for the correction.
Germany started WWII and there is no getting around that as much as you want to bleat about it.
In reply to "They kicked off the war by… by rejected
You didn't answer the question.
They declared war on Germany for invading Poland but not the USSR for doing the same. Why?
In reply to Communists were just as bad… by Free This
This is a very, very good question.
In reply to You didn't answer the… by rejected
Hitler was just taking back German territory stolen from them after WWI re sudetanland etc.
Germany - and then the whole of western Europe - were about to be invaded by Stalin who intended a Communist Europe. He had prepared a OFFensive not de-fensive war massing at the border.
"Why Germany was Forced into Invading Greece, Crete, N Africa, Yugoslavia - It was NOT for Territorial Expansion"
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/03/29/why-germany-was-forced-into-i…
In reply to They kicked of the war by… by Free This
Hitler hated the Socialists they were the first to die in his prison camps. Hitler called his political party Socialists because they were so popular at the time in Germany and elsewhere. He hated then. Read your history mate not bullshit on the internet.
In reply to They kicked of the war by… by Free This
I have read the history, and the nazis were NATIONALISTS and SOCIALISTS. It wasnt window dressing because it was trendy or to get votes. Thats what they were.
Their 25 point platform, less historical, geographic, and racial issues, reads like a modern socialists' dream list. That not all of the policies were enacted was more a function of realpolitik, lack of ability, and individual corruption, not because they didnt believe in a powerful central government acting for the greater good of society, and to ensure individual activities are constrained to those that support those goals: ie socialism. the greatest differences between socialism and nazis consist of: globalism vs nationalism, dispensing with socialists' consensus building exercise disguised as faux democracy in favor of authoritarianism, and incrementalism vs immediate revolutionary change
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/NSDAP_25_points_manifesto
7. We think that the government's first job is to make sure every citizen has a job and enough to eat.
10. Every citizen should have a job. Their work should not be selfish, but help everyone. Therefore we say
11. No one should live off money from rents or other income unless they have worked for that money.
13. We want all very big corporations to be owned by the government.
14. Big industrial companies should share their profits with the workers.
16. to split up big department stores, and let small traders rent space inside them
17. We want to change the way land is owned. We also want a law to take over land if the country needs it, without the government having to pay for it; to abolish ground rent; and to prohibit land speculation (buying land just to sell to someone else for more money).
20. If poor parent cannot afford to pay the government should pay for education.
These werent empty campaign promises. The Nazis spend 7 years implementing these programs to greater or lessor extent with various effectiveness.
In reply to Hitler hated the Socialists… by HilteryTrumpkin
That history book you read. Written by a socialist was it? A Trotskyist even?
See, they don't like to be reminded that their ideology is damned near identical to that of the Nazis.
In reply to Hitler hated the Socialists… by HilteryTrumpkin