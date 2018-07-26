$40 Million Yacht Owned By Betsy DeVos Set Adrift By Vandals

A $40 million luxury yacht belonging to Secretary of Eduction Betsy DeVos was untied from its mooring at Lake Huron marina, according to local police.
The crew woke last weekend to find the 164-foot Seaquest adrift, and were able to regain control of it after the ship struck the dock - causing $5,000 - $10,00 in damages in the form of several scratches and scrapes, reports the Toledo Blade.
The Seaquest was moored at the Huron Boat Basin, 330 Main St., according to a police report. The captain of the 163-foot yacht, worth a reported $40 million, called police at about 6 a.m. Sunday, telling them that he and the crew realized at sunrise that someone had untied Seaquest from the dock, setting it adrift. -Toledo Blade
"Around sunrise the crew woke to find the boat had been untied from the dock and was adrift," reads a vandalism report filed Sunday by the Huron Police Department.
Police are searching for surveillance video that may offer clues.
DeVos, the daughter of Edgar Prince of the Prince coproation, is the sister of Erik Prince, the most famous private military contractor in the world. She marrying Richard DeVos Jr., whose father founded multi-level-marketing corporation Amway.
The Seaquest, which can accomodate 12 guests and 12 crew, is one of 10 boats owned by the family, and is registered to RDV International Marine LTD according to a US Customs and Border Protection database.
Comments
Eventually they'll kill someone. Then we can do what needs to be done with them
It's only a matter of time. Came pretty close to a mob killing in Hollywood, yesterday.
In reply to Eventually they'll kill… by JCW Industries
You ought to see the Liberal's boats.
Check out Octopus owned by Paul Allen value $200 million
In reply to It's only a matter of time. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
That solar powered one?
In reply to You ought to see the… by sheikurbootie
$5000-$10000 in damages.
So less than the cost per day to maintain the thing. ok
In reply to That solar powered one? by Lumberjack
I have mixed feelings about Paul. He recently discovered two very important shipwrecks that eluded shipwreck hunters for decades. I'm thinking specifically about the USS Indianapolis. Such a tragic loss of life of her sailors deserves to be remembered so it can "never happen again." From what I can tell, he showed the greatest respect for those who died sailing aboard her. Not bad, for a liberal.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/8/20/16175482/microsoft-cofounder-paul-al…
It's a crying shame that this discovery was buried by whatever bs news was occupying the MSM at the time ... probably something about how evil Trump is, or some such crap.
In reply to You ought to see the… by sheikurbootie
Civil war 2.0 is escalating. Who will blink first?
In reply to I have mixed feelings about… by one ping only
Are they sure that the crew wasn't simply too drunk to remember to tie it up properly?
In reply to Civil war 2.0 is escalating… by infotechsailor
so who wrote this article, the retarded Tyler? Did you just get vaccinated and the toxins kicked in? Geez...
In reply to Are they sure that the crew… by Automatic Choke
In reply to You ought to see the… by sheikurbootie
Here is a Jewish Russian oligarch's yacht. Built by the Dutch since they can't build jack shit in Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kO04OJ2tdKY
In reply to You ought to see the… by sheikurbootie
In reply to You ought to see the… by sheikurbootie
I wish I was 17 again I'd be out there dirtnapping these antifa homos with jaw shots. I'm old, fighting hurts and I have too much to lose now...
In reply to It's only a matter of time. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
No, untied from its mooring at Huron Boat Basin, 330 Main St., Huron, Ohio.
Funny that this dizzy dame can afford a $40 million yacht and a crew of 12, but she can't afford a local rent-a-cop for $16 an hour.
In reply to Eventually they'll kill… by JCW Industries
So..the Sec of Education owns a $40 million yacht. Oh yeah, she definitely understands the plight of the people.
In reply to untied from its mooring… by Shemp 4 Victory
She's probably never been at the helm.
In reply to So the Sec of Ed owns a $40… by Cognitive Dissonance
They all do, Cog...
Gotta keep the indentured servants wishing.
It’s a club thingy...
In reply to So the Sec of Ed owns a $40… by Cognitive Dissonance
Say, Amway and Blackwater is nothing to sneeze at ....
In reply to They all do, Cog... Gotta… by Lumberjack
Doesn't everybody own a $40 million yacht?...
In reply to So the Sec of Ed owns a $40… by Cognitive Dissonance
no, but you wanna see my dinghy?
In reply to Doesn't everybody own a $40… by Able Ape
Just shut down the DOE already. Problem solved.
In reply to no, but you wanna see my… by Automatic Choke
Okay but let me grab my magnifying glass first,I have problems seeing small things.
In reply to no, but you wanna see my… by Automatic Choke
Ok, so what is the value line at which we must hire private security for our possessions?
Over $500,000 for a house?
And then, of course, if you value your children you need one for them, and another for you.
Myself, I would have crew members trade off night duty. But that would be for random theft, we should not have to fear targeted attacks due to political terrorism.
In reply to untied from its mooring… by Shemp 4 Victory
IDK, you would think her brother could loan her someone. He is the biggest merc on the planet.
In reply to Ok, so what is the value… by Blankone
And frankly this little fuck up won't be going into the Blackwater brochure ..
In reply to IDK, you would think her… by spanish inquisition
Hey stupid, I've got news for you - if your house is in danger of drifting away if someone cuts the ropes holding it in place, it's not worth anywhere near $500,000. It's more like this one.
In reply to Ok, so what is the value… by Blankone
Perhaps the fuckwit crew just blew it tying the thing up?
" targeted attacks due to political terrorism " is the dumbest thing i have read this week
Good job.
In reply to Ok, so what is the value… by Blankone
since the fambly owns 10 boats, you're talk'n some serious cash at $16 an hr.
In reply to untied from its mooring… by Shemp 4 Victory
What in the actual fuck.
Fucking homeless Vets all over the place and a civil servant owns multiple yachts. What in the hell is going on here?
In reply to since the fambly owns a… by WillyGroper
Standing by..while waiting for the Ft. Sumter moment.
In reply to Eventually they'll kill… by JCW Industries
If it's coming, it will be in the summer of 2020 during convention season. Jmho.
In reply to Standing by..while waiting… by Dewey Cheatum …
HA HA! -The Bully Kid from the Simpsons
So they have 10 yachts, and one of the 10 cost 40 million. So they have about 400 million in toys. And she decides what your kids get for lunch in public schools.
No, school lunch falls under USDA. It's a farm subsidy program that only marginally has something to do with schoolchildren. The US Department of Education actually does next to nothing beyond enforcing title IX. Education is largely a state and municipal matter. De Vos may be the least powerful person in the cabinet.
In reply to So they have 10 yachts, and… by PitBullsRule
She's against Common Core and is trying to unfuck all the shit that Obama and company enacted these past 8 years. Give her a break, she never claimed to be poor when she took the position and she didn't fleece the US gov't to get her money. Unlike almost every other politician in the US.
In reply to So they have 10 yachts, and… by PitBullsRule
The dumbing down of American kids goes back further than Obama
In reply to She's against Common Core… by chubbar
Not according to the ZH proles! Everything was peachy before an upitty negro got in the WH!
They don't realize thet are living proof that America was utterly and completely fucked decades ago and no orange idiot and his gang of ogliarchs can fix it.
I know some get it, and it's refreshing, but they/we are in the minority.
In reply to The dumbing down of American… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah but you know, everybody loves a comeback story .. tough to resist. Oh, and fairytales too. Everybody loves a good fairytale ..
In reply to Not according to the ZH… by dirty fingernails
Okay, that’s better.
In reply to She's against Common Core… by chubbar
are you angry they're being fed vegetables such as ketchup?
must be heinz.
In reply to So they have 10 yachts, and… by PitBullsRule
Man I have got to get myself a Government Job.
I know a few fedgov retirees.
They clearly have done well for themselves, as they travel the country in their half million dollar motorhome coaches, while pulling a trailer with a $60k SUV. They occasionally stop in at one of their million dollar permanent residences on the Outer Banks or rural Idaho.
GS-12 and above generally draw around $10 to $12k a month in retirement benefits. Many of them are also retired military and disabled veterans, which can add another $8 to 10k a month.
In reply to Man I have got to get myself… by Dragon HAwk
Yep that diabled vet is a racket. Broke finger that is only 95% mobile? That's worth 1590/mo. Depression? $3k...3% hearing loss? 2k
In reply to I know a few fedgov retirees… by serotonindumptruck
Nope not even close. Most dudes don’t even break base pay. Getting over 70% requires some serious stuff like you’re spine is slowly eating itself serious, or you’re missing parts or worse. Even then it takes the Med Board work to get you that rate.
My spine is slowly eating itself due to trauma. I saw dudes far worse making out with far less.
In reply to Yep that diabled vet is a… by backwaterdogs
Frankly I would of (sic) have gone for the keys myself ..
Invited a few friends, took her for a spin .. had it back before anyone knew it was missing ..
^^^ THIS is how it's done.
In reply to Frankly I would of gone for… by Giant Meteor
In reply to Frankly I would of gone for… by Giant Meteor