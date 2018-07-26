US Preparing To Bomb Iran's Nuclear Capabilities As Soon As Next Month: Report

As the White House convenes a policy meeting on Iran Thursday involving senior Pentagon officials and cabinet advisers under national security adviser John Bolton, and after a week of intense saber-rattling by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, a new bombshell report by Australia's ABC says the White House is drawing up plans to strike Iran's alleged nuclear facilities as early as next month.
Senior figures in the Australia's Turnbull government have told the ABC they believe the US is prepared to bomb Iran's nuclear capability. The bombing could be as early as next month. —ABC report
Crucially, Australia is part of the so-called "Five Eyes" global intelligence partners which includes the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and plays in a key role in hosting top-secret facilities that guide American spy satellites.
According to the breaking report, ABC [Australian Broadcasting Corporation] has learned the following based on statements of key senior defense and intelligence officials:
Senior Government figures have told the ABC they believe the Trump administration is prepared to bomb Iran
They say Australian defence facilities would likely play a role in identifying possible targets
But another senior source, in security, emphasizes there is a difference between providing intelligence and "active targeting"
The report cites high level Aussie government officials who say that secretive Australian defense and intelligence facilities would likely cooperate with the United States and Britain in identifying targets in a strike on Iran.
One particular facility, the Pine Gap joint defense facility in the Northern Territory, would play a significant targeting role in joint US-led strikes on Iran, according to the report, it's "considered crucial among the so-called 'Five Eyes' intelligence partners... for its role in directing American spy satellites."
And further, other agencies are expected to play a role:
Analysts from the little-known spy agency Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation would also be expected to play a part.
Canada would be unlikely to play a role in any military action in Iran, nor would the smallest Five Eyes security partner New Zealand, sources said.
However, though officials speaking to ABC on condition of anonymity say intelligence plans for targeting suspected Iran nuke sites have begun, Australia's foreign ministry is still seeking to avoid war through intense diplomatic efforts.
"Australia is urging Iran to be a force for peace and stability in the region," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told ABC's AM program on Thursday.
The report comes after President Trump's all caps twitter tirade on Sunday which warned Iran to "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE..."
Hillary is that you?
Because they might chant us to death from 6000 miles away.
If this is a re-run of the North Korea play, we should deploy at least THREE Carrier Strike Groups into the desert next to Iran. ;-)
Looney
Well Iran, seems it is you that will have to step up and save the world. Do something peaceful like building settlements in the Golan Heights for homeless Syrians and Palestinians as a jester of humanity to the world.
Iranians, 911 Saudis, WTF, they all look alike to me. /s
Trump won't do it. His bubble cannot afford the $200 oil that would result.
Or, is that the idea
House Republicans on Thursday accused the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, of “secretly and nefariously” implementing a plot to uphold the United States Constitution.
Oh? Was he trying to resurrect the 9th and 10th Amendments ?
McStain just heard this and sprang out of his coffin...I mean hospital bed...in glee
Seen this one coming for years. But Russia has something to say about it.
Deep state and shadow government is gonna start a war, it's gonna KILL US ALL
"If America goes to war with IRAN, as is increasingly likely,
it will be all about ISRAEL." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
US attacks Iran, Iran flattens Israel, I don't think Trump will do it, neither will the Israeli's let him despite all the jingo talk.
This is what Trump and Putin were discussing. Wonder why the Aussies would leak this, unless is it to light a fire under the mullas.
Can anyone name the last President that didn't either start an old fashioned war or "Spread Freedom and Democracy" during their stay at the White House?
Trump brings peace to Korea and no Nobel Peace Price.
Will starting a war with Iran get him that Nobel?
Is McCain dead yet? I don't want that fucker going to his grave knowing we "Bombed Iran".
Said it before, say it again...Trump made a deal with MIC..."you give me the peace prize with Korea, and I'll back you in bombing the shit out of Iran; deal?"
Step back and look at it...what effort has Trump made for peace with Iran? N.Korea threatened to nuke us, literally, and believably, and Trumps wants/pushes peace...and with Iran Trump is war, war, war from day one.
William Henry Harrison?
He died in 30 days.
And right on cue the Disinfo Agent Alex Jones' bullshit headline:
They, most likely, live in, and will attack, "sanctuary" Leftist shitholes...so, thanks guys!
So is this what Trump meant by "draining the swamp?!" /sarc
By the way, if the US bombs Iran next month then, if we're lucky, it might be a nice little tribute for John McShitstain's funeral!
"Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-zoPgv_nYg
Anybody know if those Russian scientists are still advising at the reactors? That could complicate things for Trumpanyahoo.
Going on record here and now.
If Trump pursues this path with Iran, I believe he will be doing so to spike the price of oil to bail out the shale oil producers, thereby bailing out the banks that have loaned them a boat load of debt. No way they come out of their hole at the current prices.
Once again it will be the average American that pays....t the pump.....to cover the losses of bad loans made by greedy financial institutions.
you are a goddamn stupid fuck too. You fell for the propaganda just like the rest of the jugheads here. your type can't see the forest for the trees, ugh
How do Bibi's boot straps taste?
Fucking joo sucking goyim, (((they'll))) get you every time.
that actually makes sense, I thought he wanted to get his hands into Iranian oil fields.
Doesn't it feel like someone(thing) is doing that to us? Like the collective uniparty MSM and [politician] twitter superstars?
Indeed it would. The Russian Aerospace Forces already have their Kinzhal missiles on combat duty over the Caspian Sea. Their 2000 km range covers the entire Black Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, and well beyond the Persian Gulf. With a speed of 3 km/sec, or about 6500 miles per hour, it can reach the Strait of Hormuz in about 7 minutes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqztMIoKJgA
How so? They'll kill them too without a second thought. Remember those Russian mercs/specops in Syria that tried to retake an oilfield and got flattened by "coalition" airstrikes? Yeah, same thing will happen.
a new bombshell report by Australia's ABC
also known as Hysterical Bullshit (similar to Complete Bullshit but with a sense of urgency & doom)
I'm guessing that the MIC has had such plans for decades.
The same Five Eyes globalist shitbirds that fed the disinfo to Papadopolous at the start of the botched coup....
....sure.....
Maybe a retired MI6 agent can confirm?
But why is it published now? It is not about the plans it is about the date of publishing. And why on earth the Aussies?
Misdirection by Trump. He doesn't say what he is going to do before he does it, remember?
I'd take this info for real..
IF we attacked Iran, unprovoked mind you, they couldn't or wouldn't pull something like this off?
Eventually, the US will fuck with someone a little too much, and wonder why it all went horribly wrong.
I really hope this is all just BS
We are witnessing the US stike out, lashing out at the rest of the world as it crumbles under usury, joo fuck regulations, joo programmed goyim swaying to kardashians and jungle fever, poisoned goyim by vice, "legal" drugs, and whatever rot (((they))) can peddle,
And the US is reaping the joo whirlwind.
The US will be tossed out like the Dutch, the French, and the former (((great))) britian.
Enjoy your "freedumb" while you still can, crushing misery coming sooner rather than later....
betcha aj doesn't spill the beans on the swamp psychopaths that took money from iran.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2H5i5D0CQM
Maybe he is right this time:
Major General Qassem Soleimani said: "Let me tell you this, you should know that where you don't even think of, we are close to you; we are the nation of martyrdom, ....."
Here: https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/26/569305/Iran-Soleimani-TRump
Not defending AJ, I too believe he is a fear porn dealer.
I have no way of knowing, but based on my own totality of context, this might actually be real:
'Said it before, say it again...Trump made a deal with MIC..."you give me the peace prize with Korea, and I'll back you in bombing the shit out of Iran; deal?"'
I certainly hope it isn't.. and perhaps Trump tried to play them, by slow-rolling Iran until NK did as it was instructed, and then refusing to follow through with anything more than words and bluster towards Iran...
All speculation, but intriguingly possible
US->Iran->Iran->Israel was probably taken into consideration and so the Swamp dwellers and their employers in Tel Aviv set up IDF plans to meet incoming missiles.
What is worse is that this could very easily spiral out of control in unknown ways with catastrophic results and with inadequate responses.
If Trump goes after Iran the Republicans will pay dearly for years on end.
The Iranians will not attack us nor Israel, but what is odd is the rhetoric out of Tehran when they know it feeds the neocons.
Why feed vipers unnecessarily?
Brennen made a few phone calls. Bitter piece of shit.
Funniest thing I read all day. Iran ca't find its way out of a wet paper bag
Remember the last time Israel invaded Lebanon?
Iranians were there helping out the Lebanese militia defending Lebanonz
On the ground, Iran smokes the IDF which is mostly trained to shoot unarmed medics. A bunch of faggots without any honor.
With US planes, Israel would own the skies... in a small portion of Iran.
Meanwhile this time it might be Gazans, seated in lawn chairs, watching Israel be hit with wave after wave of rocket and missile.
I hope most for peace.
I hope second most for Israel’s bullshit faggotry to have to once again get a taste of what it’s like to fight armed, battle-hardened men... instead of guys in wheelchairs and kids armed with rocks.
You have the same post thread after thread.. Same crap
Motherfuker, we know all about Israel and all that crap you spew ! ! ! !
JESUS, GIVE IT A BREAK, YOU MIGHT/PROBABLY ARE RIGHT, JUST GET
OVER IT AND QUIT BOTHERING EVERYONE WITH YOUR CONSTANT BLATHER ! ! ! ! ! !
I don't think this guy even returns to read our replies to his post. He's dedicated to posting that stuff everywhere he can and doesn't even look back ......
I don't think Mr. Art of the Bluff's "charm" is gonna work so well, this time:
http://217.218.67.231/Detail/2018/07/26/569305/Iran Soleimani TRump
Dude didn't abide, and instead just called all US's military "might" bluffs at once.
I particularly enjoyed this passage:
"Ask your then commander who was the person that he sent to me and asked ‘Is is possible for you to give us time [and] use your influence so that our soldiers would not be attacked by the Iraqi fighters in these few months until we exit this country?’"
This one is amusing, too:
"Have you forgotten that you provided adult diapers for your soldiers in tanks?"
I'm sure Trump appreciates this info being leaked... if true.
Oh good grief the pentagon has been wargamig against Iranian defenses for decades. Just a short hiatus during the Jarrett administration.
Yeah and we don’t have the manpower hold a beachhead at the Hormuz chokepoint.
Not without a draft.
Funny how you always mention Jarrett, never Sunstein or Rahm or the fact Obama appointed a massive number of Zionist Jews. At one point Jews held all top 5 positions at Treasury in addition to heading for part or all of his term the fed, fdic, sec, cftc, irs, and more.
Obama was created by Chicago Jews loke the Crowns and Pritzkers, and his first Chief of Staff was his Zionist handler, an Israeli citizen and agent. Obama appointed jews and only jews wildly out of proportion to their numbers all over the EB.
But the muslims secretly ran things.
Fuck you. lol.
ROFLMAO - what a skinny little pencil necked puke you are. Keep thinking that, tell Iran that please, I beg you to do that LOL
Whether or not you soil your drawers does not define courage. It's whether or not you do your duty regardless of fear.
