US Preparing To Bomb Iran's Nuclear Capabilities As Soon As Next Month: Report

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 16:38

As the White House convenes a policy meeting on Iran Thursday involving senior Pentagon officials and cabinet advisers under national security adviser John Bolton, and after a week of intense saber-rattling by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, a new bombshell report by Australia's ABC says the White House is drawing up plans to strike Iran's alleged nuclear facilities as early as next month. 

Senior figures in the Australia's Turnbull government have told the ABC they believe the US is prepared to bomb Iran's nuclear capability. The bombing could be as early as next month. —ABC report

Crucially, Australia is part of the so-called "Five Eyes" global intelligence partners which includes the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and plays in a key role in hosting top-secret facilities that guide American spy satellites. 

According to the breaking report, ABC [Australian Broadcasting Corporation] has learned the following based on statements of key senior defense and intelligence officials:

  • Senior Government figures have told the ABC they believe the Trump administration is prepared to bomb Iran

  • They say Australian defence facilities would likely play a role in identifying possible targets

  • But another senior source, in security, emphasizes there is a difference between providing intelligence and "active targeting"

The report cites high level Aussie government officials who say that secretive Australian defense and intelligence facilities would likely cooperate with the United States and Britain in identifying targets in a strike on Iran

One particular facility, the Pine Gap joint defense facility in the Northern Territory, would play a significant targeting role in joint US-led strikes on Iran, according to the report, it's "considered crucial among the so-called 'Five Eyes' intelligence partners... for its role in directing American spy satellites."

And further, other agencies are expected to play a role:

Analysts from the little-known spy agency Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation would also be expected to play a part.

Canada would be unlikely to play a role in any military action in Iran, nor would the smallest Five Eyes security partner New Zealand, sources said.

However, though officials speaking to ABC on condition of anonymity say intelligence plans for targeting suspected Iran nuke sites have begun, Australia's foreign ministry is still seeking to avoid war through intense diplomatic efforts. 

"Australia is urging Iran to be a force for peace and stability in the region," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told ABC's AM program on Thursday.

The report comes after President Trump's all caps twitter tirade on Sunday which warned Iran to "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE..."

developing...

Comments

FireBrander DocMims Thu, 07/26/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Can anyone name the last President that didn't either start an old fashioned war or "Spread Freedom and Democracy" during their stay at the White House?

}}}}}}}

Trump brings peace to Korea and no Nobel Peace Price.

Will starting a war with Iran get him that Nobel?

}}}}}}}

Is McCain dead yet? I don't want that fucker going to his grave knowing we "Bombed Iran".

}}}}}}}

Said it before, say it again...Trump made a deal with MIC..."you give me the peace prize with Korea, and I'll back you in bombing the shit out of Iran; deal?"

Step back and look at it...what effort has Trump made for peace with Iran? N.Korea threatened to nuke us, literally, and believably, and Trumps wants/pushes peace...and with Iran Trump is war, war, war from day one.

bshirley1968 dirty fingernails Thu, 07/26/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Going on record here and now.

If Trump pursues this path with Iran, I believe he will be doing so to spike the price of oil to bail out the shale oil producers, thereby bailing out the banks that have loaned them a boat load of debt. No way they come out of their hole at the current prices.

Once again it will be the average American that pays....t the pump.....to cover the losses of bad loans made by greedy financial institutions.

Shemp 4 Victory dirty fingernails Thu, 07/26/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

 

Anybody know if those Russian scientists are still advising at the reactors? That could complicate things for Trumpanyahoo.

Indeed it would. The Russian Aerospace Forces already have their Kinzhal missiles on combat duty over the Caspian Sea. Their 2000 km range covers the entire Black Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, and well beyond the Persian Gulf. With a speed of 3 km/sec, or about 6500 miles per hour, it can reach the Strait of Hormuz in about 7 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqztMIoKJgA

paperstreetsoapco Theta_Burn Thu, 07/26/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

We are witnessing the US stike out, lashing out at the rest of the world as it crumbles under usury, joo fuck regulations, joo programmed goyim swaying to kardashians and jungle fever, poisoned goyim by vice, "legal" drugs, and whatever rot (((they))) can peddle,

 

And the US is reaping the joo whirlwind.

 

The US will be tossed out like the Dutch, the French, and the former (((great))) britian.

 

Enjoy your "freedumb" while you still can, crushing misery coming sooner rather than later....

TheJuiceDid911 FireBrander Thu, 07/26/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

I have no way of knowing, but based on my own totality of context, this might actually be real: 

'Said it before, say it again...Trump made a deal with MIC..."you give me the peace prize with Korea, and I'll back you in bombing the shit out of Iran; deal?"'

 

I certainly hope it isn't.. and perhaps Trump tried to play them, by slow-rolling Iran until NK did as it was instructed, and then refusing to follow through with anything more than words and bluster towards Iran...

 

All speculation, but intriguingly possible

fleur de lis DocMims Thu, 07/26/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

US->Iran->Iran->Israel was probably taken into consideration and so the Swamp dwellers and their employers in Tel Aviv set up IDF plans to meet incoming missiles.

What is worse is that this could very easily spiral out of control in unknown ways with catastrophic results and with inadequate responses.

If Trump goes after Iran the Republicans will pay dearly for years on end.

The Iranians will not attack us nor Israel,  but what is odd is the rhetoric out of Tehran when they know it feeds the neocons.

Why feed vipers unnecessarily?  

 

I Am Jack's Ma… pc_babe Thu, 07/26/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

Remember the last time Israel invaded Lebanon?

Iranians were there helping out the Lebanese militia defending Lebanonz

On the ground, Iran smokes the IDF which is mostly trained to shoot unarmed medics. A bunch of faggots without any honor.

With US planes, Israel would own the skies... in a small portion of Iran.

Meanwhile this time it might be Gazans, seated in lawn chairs, watching Israel be hit with wave after wave of rocket and missile.

I hope most for peace.

I hope second most for Israel’s bullshit faggotry to have to once again get a taste of what it’s like to fight armed, battle-hardened men... instead of guys in wheelchairs and kids armed with rocks.

 

thisandthat GoFuqYourself Thu, 07/26/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

I don't think Mr. Art of the Bluff's "charm" is gonna work so well, this time:

http://217.218.67.231/Detail/2018/07/26/569305/Iran Soleimani TRump

Dude didn't abide, and instead just called all US's military "might" bluffs at once.

I particularly enjoyed this passage:

"Ask your then commander who was the person that he sent to me and asked ‘Is is possible for you to give us time [and] use your influence so that our soldiers would not be attacked by the Iraqi fighters in these few months  until we exit this country?’"

This one is amusing, too:

"Have you forgotten that you provided adult diapers for your soldiers in tanks?"

I Am Jack's Ma… TBT or not TBT Thu, 07/26/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Yeah and we don’t have the manpower hold a beachhead at the Hormuz chokepoint.

Not without a draft.

 

Funny how you always mention Jarrett, never Sunstein or Rahm or the fact Obama appointed a massive number of Zionist Jews.  At one point Jews held all top 5 positions at Treasury in addition to heading for part or all of his term the fed, fdic, sec, cftc, irs, and more.

Obama was created by Chicago Jews loke the Crowns and Pritzkers, and his first Chief of Staff was his Zionist handler, an Israeli citizen and agent.  Obama appointed jews and only jews wildly out of proportion to their numbers all over the EB.

 

But the muslims secretly ran things.

 

Fuck you. lol.