Drone Footage Shows Greek Hellscape After Deadliest Forest Fire In Decades

Drone footage from Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades reveals a ravaged hellscape of partially standing structures and incinerated foliage.
The fire broke out Monday northeast of Athens in the seaside Rafina region, racing through the area fueled by gale-force winds and leaving 82 dead with most burned beyond recognition, as crews searched for more victims.
Spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri said the search for further potential victims continued, So far, she said homes in the area that had not been destroyed and were shut had not been entered by rescue crews, but that the search would not end until every building in the area had been thoroughly investigated.
Apart from the house-to-house searches in the burnt areas, coast guard and volunteer divers were also searching the waters off the coast of the worst affected areas and a nearby deserted island. -CBS
Hundreds of people fled to nearby beaches after the fires broke out Monday, with many swimming out to sea to avoid the smoke and flames.
Dozens spent hours at sea before being picked up by coast guard vessels, fishing boats and a passing ferry. Several of the dead were people who drowned.
The worse affected area was the seaside community of Mati, where the majority of victims were found, including 26 people found huddled together, many embracing.
Most of the bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, meaning identification was possible only through DNA and dental records. -CBS
Maria Saridou and her son went to a morgue in the Greek capital to provide DNA samples as they searched for Saridou's 55-year-old missing sister, Eleni, who had gone swimming with a friend in Mati.
"We found her car, it wasn't burnt, nor was the house," said 60-year-old Saridou. "It's just that we can't find her. ... I believe she's alive. Where she went, nobody knows where she went."
My mum last year vs my mum today. Blue Limanaki, Rafina. #greece #greecefire #grecia #wildfires #rafina #GreekFires #πυρκαγια #ραφηνα #μπλε pic.twitter.com/N15YjeiAiw— V Kritsie (@vkritsie) July 24, 2018
Hundreds of homes were also burnt or destroyed in the inferno, which ripped through the coastal area so fast it took many by surprise as the narrow streets in Mati quickly became clogged with parked and abandoned cars as people ran for their lives. As a result, escape routes were blocked and firefighters had trouble accessing key areas.
Some of the dead are believed to have tried to make it to the shore through narrow pathways, but lost their way in the thick smoke or had their paths blocked by the swift-moving blaze. Even those on beaches were not safe, as flames burned trees and vegetation at the water's edge, while flaming pine cones rained downward, survivors have said. -CBS
Firefighting efforts from the air and sea were also hampered by gale-force winds and rough seas, as well as multiple fires which broke out at the same time.
Survivors are blaming authorities of failing to adequately prepare for the fires, and for not issuing evacuation orders soon enough. Defense Minister Phanos Kammenos tried to reassure residents of Mati Thursday morning, however residents weren't having it.
"People died for nothing!" one woman cried to the minister.
Giannis Kardiakos, a local resident who says he stayed in the affected area until midnight, said that firefighting and rescue efforts started far too late.
"There was no protection, there was nothing! ... I'm saying things as they were," he said, as Kammenos detailed what the military and firefighters had been doing to battle the fire. "I'm not lying. We're not talking politically here," he added, before breaking down in tears.
Horrible and shocking: fires in Greece taking lives of 60 people (more?) All this happens so close to home, it seems surreal. Worried about my family in #Rafina :( #Greecefires pic.twitter.com/PiQ5GxKzAF— Zhenya (@evgenia_fili) July 24, 2018
I don't understand when people bitch about "the authorities" not doing enough, this soon after a disaster. Is this really their first thought?
Are we really such children that we blame Daddy when our ice-cream cone falls to the sidewalk? Daddy should have kept our ice-cream cone from doing that. Stupid Daddy.
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
Yes.
The state is God.
We're back to the church and state being the same thing... again.
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
In reply to Yes. The state is God. We… by css1971
In reply to Finally there is a place… by Whoa Dammit
In reply to Remember kids, pay your… by StackShinyStuff
In reply to Sad. by ParkAveFlasher
This isn't socialism... it's the prep work for Mother Nature's return... you don't want to be coastal to start with.... as in another part of Greece, they 'enjoyed' a flash flood.
Greece is 'blessed' by bad leadership, and has been since the War.... osis.
In reply to Socialism sucks by Leakanthrophy
In reply to This isn't socialism... it's… by gdpetti
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/07/greece-targeted-with-geoengineer…
In reply to THE FOREST FIRE OF PEACE… by Four chan
FALSE FLAG ATTACK: Greece Targeted With Geoengineered Wildfire Terrorism (Photos)
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/07/greece-targeted-with-geoengineer…
These firestorms have all the signatures of geoengineers working the skies + arsonists on the ground.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
In reply to FALSE FLAG ATTACK: Greece… by Super Sleuth
When I see forest burning near the sea in Mediterranian I get worried.
It has too often be used to clear construction sites.
Of course, with soo many dead people such thing will not be allowed to be true.
Look at this place in 5 years, if there are new trees or new houses.
In reply to Finally there is a place… by Whoa Dammit
My first observation as well. This is what dependence on the State will do a people. Worse, if done long enough, it seeps into the DNA of successive generations until it becomes the dominant culture.
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
No, but in most functioning societys tasks and responsibilities are assigned to specific groups - it's the way things work - or they don't - if some folks neglect their duties.
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
It is actually a systemic problem with roots going back several decades....
A severe lack of infrastructure & planning, not that it was easy to plan.....
A significant number of illegal buildings (which were eventually allowed stand) erected without any regard for their safety, or those around them.....
Nepotism and corruption at all levels that throttles any attempt at enforcement of regulations, driven by a sense of entitlement at all levels....
Politicians who complain bitterly about such issues while on the campaign path, and then perpetuate the same traditions of their predecessors....
And so if it wasn't this Daddy, then it was a previous Daddy. And all of these Daddies were helped by their children....
And I'm afraid that the next Daddy won't be any better.....
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
Wtf do we pay taxes for then?
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
I think this is a warning not to buy your vacation home in the mediterranean near a whole lot of trees. Those puckers burn too easy.
In reply to I don't understand when… by Kafir Goyim
I would be more worried about the relentless corruption and insane bureaucracy when buying property anywhere in the south of Europe. As always these factors and .gov are much more devastating than forest fires. Then again it has been extremely hot and dry in most of Europe lately. Even us in the North have set new heat wave records (including draught). Today was well over 36 centigrade (97 F). Easily 8 C over average. First few drops of rain in 2+ weeks...
In reply to I think this is a warning… by Superlat
Better to rent unless you're certain it will be your forever home.
In reply to I would be more worried… by zvzzt
I would be worried about re speculators, but what do I know...
Also, haven't been to Portugal recently, I guess; only now the prospect of rain is over, but it's still cloudy and temps are in the mid 20s, which is at least 10 less than usual. Temps will only reach the 30s mid next week, in August.
In reply to I would be more worried… by zvzzt
and certainly much much poorer after the IMF and German banksters are through "helping" the country by saddling the country with even more debt and privatizing (stealing) its assets.
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
Today the Greeks, tomorrow the Californians. No wait.. 🙄
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
IMF Intentional Money Fire
Coming to your country
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
Actually now you mention it...have they sold any Teslas in that town?
In reply to elon musk stood by and did… by just the tip
The working hypothesis (i.e. absolutely no evidence, but it makes a good story), is that the fires were started deliberately in order to allow looting of the houses in the confusion. The fires do seem to have been coordinated, and spread far enough apart to be impossible to have started spontaneously, but I don't know if anyone is looking at the Tessla angle. Perhaps Elon could send us a submarine - it's sure to help.
Those big pine trees are wonderful to live under - cooling, shady, fragrant. If you have them around you house it makes for a wonderful nvironment. The only problem is that they don't catch fire so much as explode, and the pine cones go off like hand grenades, spreading burning debris far and wide, making the fire spread even faster. They have actually evolved to germinate after a fire - clever things.
I don't have any pine trees next to my house. I do have olive trees, which are full of olive oil and REALLY catch fire. It's why I keep the grass cut.
In reply to Actually now you mention it… by Arne Saknussemm
In reply to The working hypothesis (i.e… by OverTheHedge
In reply to Looks like the IMF was there… by Arne Saknussemm
They were told you don't put water on a greece fire.
In reply to Someone repossess the… by Last of the Mi…
The Germans. Now there is some cheap real estate for them to buy up as well.
In reply to Someone repossess the… by Last of the Mi…
In reply to Need more migrants. by Dr. Bonzo
Hmmm...an awful lot of trees still alive amongst all those torched houses.
Thanks for the only insightful comment.
You then may find this link of interest on Directed Energy weapons.
TPTB are setting the world on fire.
All my links on RT dot bomb referencing DEW videos were deleted four times.
Maybe ZH will allow them?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smDsWOrrpY0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlMUtnogmDI&t=386s
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/07/over-70-dead-100s-hurt-missing-a…
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/07/greece-targeted-with-geoengineer…
In reply to Hmmm...an awful lot of trees… by iPragmatist
Your theories are worth investigation, but I am not inclined to so quickly ascribe to a conspiracy which is very easily explained by physics.
California has what is described as a "Mediterranean Climate," so the similarity between fires there and Greece is certainly understandable from a climate regime perspective.
DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) could be at play here. The problem is finding the "smoking gun" that definitively ties DEW to these events.
GLADIO terrorism is yet another possibility I'm willing to consider. But I have to have more information. I do my best to get info from first-hand witnesses and as soon as possible after the event.
Thanks for providing a differing perspective and giving me some food for thought.
In reply to Thanks for the only… by attah-boy-Luther
DEW in California: A criminal or an Idiot with a box a matches and a bad attitude.
In reply to Your theories are worth… by one ping only
In 2007 my mountain caught fire, and I was in the thick of it making sure that my land didn't catch. The fire was huge -way bigger than this little conflagration, and random pine trees within the forest also managed to survive, despite being in a forest, not just suburbia. I can also confirm that there was no evidence of aliens, directed energy weapons, or pyrokenisis. All it takes o burn a tree s a little bit of brush underneath it, and once one branch takes, the whole thing goes up like a firework, instantly.
However, the trees next to the houses will all have been pruned, so they won't have branches next to ground to catch fire.And don't forget lots of helicopters dumping 6 tons of water at a time onto anything near a house (they prioritise property, and ignore anything in between).
Here is a photo of some trees that survived the 2007 fire - these are just what is left after thetfire passed - they are wild, i.e not pruned, but it gives you an idea of the shape of them. https://l7.alamy.com/zooms/ad5bd69f6a59428fb187a017282dafb9/african-lan…
In reply to Your theories are worth… by one ping only
Yep...the accumulated needles on the floor can burn without the cannopy catching...especially along the shore fed by a sea breeze....will then jump to tree tops as well as ground rises....no need for sharks with lazers...
In reply to In 2007 my mountain caught… by OverTheHedge
I totally understand how a "tinderbox" environment can quickly become a conflagration. You are obviously a conscientious person with enough wit to understand the mechanics of such wildfires. I, too, maintain a fire buffer zone around my home.
The upswing in DEW-type comments is a double-edged sword, in my opinion. I'm an environmental scientist by training (and I hate that everyone assumes that means I'm a tree-hugging, Birkenstock sandal-wearing kook. That's just not who I am at all. I'm a pragmatist first and foremost. Read my short bio.) I am glad that people are willing to challenge narratives and to do their own research. The other side of the sword is the non-thinking parrots who only do a disservice to the honest debate of serious subject matter.
Nature is completely capable of recovering from massive wildfires. Land which has been poorly managed tends to be most susceptible to such extreme conflagrations. The Bastrop fire I mentioned elsewhere in this thread was completely due to the fact that the pine forest litter there had been allowed to accumulate to dangerous levels over the course of many years. Naturally-occurring fires, caused by lightning usually, had been suppressed for decades in Bastrop. Those natural fires would have kept the forest litter at a manageable level.
In reply to In 2007 my mountain caught… by OverTheHedge
It seems so much like the fires in CA; a very nice area, 65 mph winds, burnt to the ground. Do they have any vids of living trees burning from the inside out, like the Devil Tree in Santa Rosa?
In reply to Thanks for the only… by attah-boy-Luther
The tree burning from the inside out was in Schelville, CA.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/10/13/hollow-tree-fire-california-or…
In reply to It seems so much like the… by Solio
That's "climate change" for ya.
Next time you drive your car think of homeless Greeks, 'cause it's your fault.
In reply to Hmmm...an awful lot of trees… by iPragmatist
I don't know about my fault, but the all these bizarre coincidences - storm after storm, glaciers melting, ice caps going, permafrost thawing, drought in the west and in australia, BC forests buring up , sea levels rising - man! As climate change can't be real (by definition) it must all be a set of bizarre coincidences. That oddly match climate change predictions. Amazing! I mean what are the chances?
In reply to That's "climate change" for… by Ignatius
We are at 15 year record in arctic ice and the area which is always the genesis of glaciation, Baffin Island, has maxed out the five meter charts IN JULY. Will you guys stop peddling your fabricated bullshit already?
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickness/thk.uk.php
In reply to I don't know about my fault,… by dlweld
What's your point? Baffin Island has a record high or record low amount of Ice?
Or is your post to display you have a record high or record low ability to present facts?
In reply to We are at 15 year record in… by Ms No
Sea levels have been rising since the last ice age ended ~ 12 millennia ago. And glaciers have been melting since the end of the last mini ice age.
Draughts, floods... read the Bible, these things aren't new. The climate changes. Yes C02 released from fossil fuels will have made a difference, but it's clear the models overstate the climate's sensitivity to it, probably by understating the negative feedbacks that arise in response.
But you go ahead and panic and demand "your" politicians tax your energy consumption even more.
In reply to I don't know about my fault,… by dlweld
There are fires in Greece EVERY year. Here's a list of a few from Wikipedia:
GreeceEdit
Not having a fire would be unusual, and a sign of climate change. Only the big ones, or the ones that damage property / kill people get a mention.
In reply to I don't know about my fault,… by dlweld