Putin's Football Gift To Trump was Indeed Bugged, But There Is A Catch...

Confirming every establishment conspiracy, the soccer ball that Russian President Putin gifted to President Trump during their Helsinki press conference has been found to contain special transmitting technology...
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham even tweeted, “I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House.”
Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 16, 2018
So was Graham's ultra-Russophobic paranoia proved correct?
Not exactly!
While some in the US thought they had uncovered an ingenious and nefarious ploy by the Kremlin to listen in on Trump’s conversations – seemingly oblivious to the president's prolific and voluminous output on Twitter – RT notes that the tech is simply a feature of any old ball you can pick up in your local store.
Introducing Telstar 18 - the Official Match Ball for the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/nOqseEElQp— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 9, 2017
As Bloomberg details, markings on the ball indicate that it contained a chip with a tiny antenna that transmits to nearby phones.
But rather than a spy device, the chip is an advertised feature of the Adidas AG ball.
Photographs from the news conference in Helsinki, where Putin handed the ball to Trump, show it bore a logo for a near-field communication tag. During manufacturing, the NFC chip is placed inside the ball under that logo, which resembles the icon for a WiFi signal, according to the Adidas website.
The chip allows fans to access player videos, competitions and other content by bringing their mobile devices close to the ball.
There is no suggestion that such balls or their chips have any security vulnerabilities. The chip itself can’t be modified, according to the product description on the Adidas website. “It is not possible to delete or rewrite the encoded parameters,” it says.
Additionally, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email:
“The security screening process that is done for all gifts was done for the soccer ball...We are not going to comment further on security procedures.”
The White House declined to say whether any modifications to the ball had been identified or where the ball would be kept going forward.
Nevertheless, there is always the possibility that Putin pushed for The World Cup to come to Russia and forced Adidas to embed the chip in their balls just so that he could spy on the US President's dribbling ability... we are sure Adam Schiff is ready a probe into just that possibility (remember, Putin is former KGB).
Comments
Keep it rolling
OT:
Can anyone tell me, is doxing a crime in the US now? Just curious. Thank you.
In reply to Keep it rolling by Jus7tme
When it was announced that the ball was bugged I knew that there had to be a non-hysterical (aka reasonable) explanation.
In reply to OT: Can anyone tell me, is… by Croesus
Schiff's eyes are bugged out because of all the times he was buggered by his daddy... not because of a soccer ball...
In reply to When it was announced that… by glenlloyd
Doesn't the ball contain the memory sticks of the 150 terabytes data dump, including Hilary's server and 35 years of dirt on Trumps political foes and the Globalist master conspiracy?
Trump said he would give it to Baron (Q?)
In reply to Schiff's eyes are bugged out… by loveyajimbo
But CNN and other MSM said it was Putin's spy chip?
In reply to Doesn't the ball contain the… by King of Ruperts Land
All tennis balls in the Australian Open in Melbourne (January) are bugged.
The electronic replays for 'in-out' challenges make that quite clear. Why would soccer balls be without it? When the World Cup comes to America you will learn.
The bug is likely to be for position only, not picking up speech.
In reply to When it was announced that… by glenlloyd
RfID chip.
Next the Russians will be listening in on you through your hotel room key card.
In reply to OT: Can anyone tell me, is… by Croesus
Keep trolling D.C., I LMFAO. Putin knew how to present the ball to the cameras in order to trigger paranoid idiots.
In reply to Keep it rolling by Jus7tme
Maxine Waters said this is treason and Trump has no business with potato chips.
Peach fotyfi
In reply to Maxine Waters said this is… by Bondosaurus Rex
No one cares about this stupid shit!!! Only the media and market watchers, the market watchers really don't care. They just change their positions as needed!
In reply to Peach fotyfi by MuffDiver69
Impeach Rothstien and Fire Mueller let's get this shit show rolling...tit for tat..
I'd rather they impaled Rosenberg and Muller.
In reply to Impeach Rothstien and Fire… by Bill of Rights
Would it be possible to impale Mueller with Rosenstein?
In reply to I'd rather they impaled… by Son of Loki
Is it just me that thinks a frontal lobotomy would actually improve the iq of half of your Congress.
If were up to me I would have a Mexican plumber perform Lindsey Grahams Frontal Lobotomy through his asshole with a electric sewer snake.
In reply to Is it just me that thinks a… by khnum
Only half?
In reply to Is it just me that thinks a… by khnum
Clickbait garbage.
No fun allowed.
In reply to Clickbait garbage. by FlKeysFisherman
No kidding... Not a secret.
https://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/2018-fifa-world-cuptm-official-match…
I'm glad that when the President of the United States, Vladimir Putin, met with Donald Trump, he offered him a kind gift with no expectations of anything in return. President Putin is such a lovely and trustworthy gentleman.
The USA would be better off aligned with Russia than NATO.
It was a nice gift ruined by the orange imbecile chucking the ball to his wife.
They just clowning with the left now. Vlad absolutely has the goods on um all. Formal logic works very well on lairs and cheats. lol
A liar spins a web of deceit and eventually gets caught in his own web.
In reply to They just clowning with the… by VWAndy
Yep. It works for Mr Trump very well also.
In reply to A liar spins a web of deceit… by Justin Case
Grab him in the balls
https://i.imgur.com/GAoINk7.gif
So Mr Trump is going to be kickin around a soccer ball with the kids just to rub it in. lol Spaz on this!
i was hoping they were going to say, Putin said, hey trump if you want to get a private message to me just whisper into the ball.
I love watching the msm and deepstate fucks spin over a f...ing soccer ball! Too funny!
I mean shitting bricks over a ball! HAHAHA Who is the joke on now?
Hey thats what ya supposed to get for being a spaz.
In reply to I love watching the msm and… by kahuna1
I thought more symbolic like I give Dick Cheney's "Nuclear Football" back to you.
Yeah, cuz any national security agency worth a shit couldn't split and remanufacture that ball with any number of nfc piggyback chips.
I mean... you'd think they know that... right?
But CAPTAIN, there's an encrypted message coming from the Core of the Planet, shall we fire phasers or decrypt, we think we have only five letters decrypted maybe they want to end all humanity, WELCO
Democrat logic: Trump is a Putin puppet; therefore, Putin is trying to bug him. LOL