Trump Vs. The Fed: America Sacrificed At The NWO Altar

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,

There is a disconnect within the liberty movement over the notion of where to find the root source of globalism.

A segment of people within the movement seem to think that the fount of globalism resides within America itself; that American imperialism is the foundation of the globalist scheme and the dollar is the single most important mechanism supporting their power. This is an naive oversimplification of the problem.

Numerous misconceptions stem from the idea that globalists actually have loyalty to the U.S. system. For example, over the past several years you might have often heard the argument that the Federal Reserve would “never end QE,” that they would “never let stock markets fall,” that they would “never raise interest rates,” that they would “inevitably go to negative interest rates,” that they would “never cut the balance sheet,” etc. etc. All of these assumptions were based on the idea that central bankers and globalists need the U.S. economy and the dollar system in order to maintain financial control of the world in general.

All of these assumptions also turned out to be completely false as the past couple years of fundamentals show the direct effects of the Fed pulling the plug on its artificial support of the U.S. economy. Particularly, we have seen a spike in corporate and consumer debt not seen since before the crash of 2008. Business interests are scrambling to take up the slack left by waning Fed stimulus, and they are digging themselves into a grave-like hole in the process.

Not only this, but we have numerous examples of Fed officials admitting that a crash in markets and the economy would occur if the Fed cut off support. This includes current Fed chairman Jerome Powell, who outlined the result of balance sheet cuts and interest rate hikes back in 2012. Meaning, skeptics cannot argue that the Fed is somehow “unaware” of its own actions and the consequences. The central bankers KNOW exactly what they are doing and what will happen as a result. They are bringing down the U.S. economy deliberately as multiple sectors hang by the thin thread of low but steadily rising interest rates and Trump's tax cuts.

This has caused considerable confusion for many alternative analysts. They have spent so long operating under the notion that the Fed will protect U.S. markets, protect the dollar and thus protect itself. What they refused to accept was the possibility that the Fed is actually a suicide bomber whose goal is to eventually destroy itself and everything around it, thus bringing down America from within.

But why would the globalists do this? For those that assume the U.S. economy represents the “goose that lays the golden eggs,” what I describe above is inconceivable. In order to understand what is happening and why, we must cast off the lie that America is a golden goose that perpetually supports the globalist agenda. Rather, America is more like a host to the globalist parasites, and once the host is drained of all vitality, the parasites will leave and move on to bigger and better targets.

In other words, just as numerous empires before it, the U.S. system served a purpose for a particular window of time. It was exploited as a means to an end, and now the banking elites are moving on to a “new world order” in which America plays a far diminished role. This is why the Fed continues to act in a manner that appears bewildering to so many people. This is why the Fed is taking actions that they have openly admitted will cause a crash. They WANT a crash.

The Fed itself is merely an empty shell. It is an institution on paper, representing a set of illusions that are treated as concrete. If we are looking for the top of the globalist pyramid, we would certainly not start with the Fed. The Fed is a tool for manipulating the U.S. political framework and economic engine, and like all other central banks in the world its policies are dictated by much more important entities like the Bank For International Settlements (BIS).

It is organizations like the BIS and the IMF that are set to become the new centers of the financial world as the U.S. economy and the dollar sink into obscurity. I outlined this plan in detail in my article “The Economic End Game Explained,” but it has taken quite some time for the facts I presented to be accepted by a greater portion of the movement. The claim that the Fed “would never” sacrifice itself is a powerful distraction from the truth.

Globalists do not care about maintaining the U.S. system as it is. They are even willing to undermine it in order to create the chaos needed to generate social and political capital; the kind of capital that will buy them a worldwide economic reset and their so-called “new world order.” Within this construct, the masses would be made to accept open centralization of financial and political control into the hands of a minority of banking elites. That is to say, the globalists no longer want to be covert; they prefer to be overt, and venerated as saviors of humanity rather than despised as an organized cancer.

In order to achieve such a fantastic farce, certain steps need to be taken. In particular, someone else needs to take the blame for the disastrous consequences of the global reset when it accelerates.

Donald Trump fits the bill perfectly for a number of reasons, but the ultimate scapegoat for a crash of the U.S. system is not Trump alone, but the conservative ideal overall. I have argued for some time that Trump is likely controlled opposition — a pied piper for conservatives. His rhetoric is almost everything liberty advocates and Republicans like to hear, but his actions do not always match his words.

In particular, the induction of multiple banking elites and Council on Foreign Relations members into Trump’s cabinet makes it impossible for true change to ever take place within the White House, let alone the rest of Washington. Which is probably why we have seen Trump flip-flop on so many issues recently. Trump is supposed to present the face of a “populist” conservative stalwart while at the same time doing the bidding of the globalist handlers standing over his shoulder in the Oval Office.

More specifically, Trump has reversed course on his relationship to the Fed many times.

In September of 2016, Trump attacked the Fed on the campaign trail, stating that they were keeping interest rates low and the dollar weak in order to artificially boost stock markets for the Obama administration. This was mostly true, though the Fed could not care less about protecting the image of any particular president. Instead, they were preparing for the global reset while getting ready to lay blame at the feet of their populist scapegoat.

After Trump entered office, he suddenly changed his attitude, offering full support to Janet Yellen and then Jerome Powell while taking credit for the spike in stocks fueled by Fed’s balance sheet purchases and low rates. Trump at that time also stated that a strong dollar was better for America.

Today, the situation has changed yet again. Trump now suddenly has conflict with the Federal Reserve and the rising dollar index, voicing his concerns that the Fed is creating conditions that will lead to difficulty in the trade war as well as an economic crisis. Fears are rising within mainstream economic circles that this is leading to a war between Trump and the Fed. Some are even theorizing that Trump might try to take control of the Fed completely.

To the casual observer, all this makes Trump appear rather schizophrenic — but maybe this is the point.

The Fed’s usefulness for the globalists is waning. Their only job now is to continue raising interest rates and cutting their balance sheet in a controlled demolition of financial markets and equities. Once they are done, the only thing left is for the dollar to lose its world reserve status and then the sabotage of the U.S. will be complete.

A battle between Trump and the Fed serves a couple of purposes .

Firstly, it provides cover for the dismantling of U.S. stocks and the U.S. dollar, just as the trade war (also blamed on Trump) provides cover for the same. A conflict between the president of the United States and the Fed would lead to substantial doubt in markets over the safety of investment in U.S. equities, debt and currency.

Secondly, if Trump is seen as “getting tough” on the Fed, liberty activists that are skeptical of the Trump administration and his globalist appointed cabinet might be lured into the fold and support policies which will ultimately be the unmaking of liberty. Dismantling the Fed several years ago would have done irreversible damage to the banking elites and their plans for a perfectly timed economic reset. Today, it’s too little too late. In fact, the globalists may PREFER that the Fed be taken down by conservatives now so that we become the bumbling villains that triggered a historic fiscal panic.

This is not to say that I support the continued existence of the Fed, but I do want to point out that Trump is not talking about combating the IMF or the BIS, nor is anyone else in the mainstream discussing it. Removing one sacrificial appendage of the vampire squid is useless; we must go to core organizations and shut them all down to make any difference in the outcome. The fact that they are going to sacrifice the Fed and the dollar anyway does not help matters.

I believe Trump’s “schizophrenia” on the Fed is due to him simply following the script that has been given to him. I do not think the globalists were always certain they wanted to use the tactic of a president vs. Fed crisis. But, I did predict back in early 2017 that this is exactly what they would end up doing in my article “In A Battle Between Trump And The Federal Reserve, Who Really Wins?”

It only makes sense at this stage in the game. The Fed is going to continue to raise interest rates and cut its balance sheet no matter what happens. They are going to use “inflationary pressures” supposedly caused by Trump’s infrastructure spending and the trade war as an excuse for their actions. Trump, in turn, is going to blame the Fed for the inevitable stock market crash and the rising dollar causing difficulty with “winning” the trade war.

I do not know if the globalist script calls for Trump to go as far as shutting down the Fed completely, but rest assured if he does there will be hundreds of alternative analysts decreeing that it is irrefutable proof that Trump is not controlled opposition and he “must have a plan.” The actual plan will be the end of the dollar as the world reserve currency to make way for the global economic reset and a NWO currency framework, all in the name of stopping a catastrophe initiated by “evil conservative populists.”

Make no mistake, what we are witnessing is 4th generation warfare on the public - All other wars including the trade war are kabuki theater designed to distract from this reality. Even a war between Trump and the Fed would be ultimately farcical as the globalists are already positioned to exploit the outcome of a failing dollar system.

The goal?

To convince the masses that sovereign nationalism leads to planetary disaster, and that the "only solution" is to hand over economic and political power to a centralized authority of financial high priests with a direct line to the god of fiscal stability.

