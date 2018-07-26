Trump Vs. The Fed: America Sacrificed At The NWO Altar

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
There is a disconnect within the liberty movement over the notion of where to find the root source of globalism.
A segment of people within the movement seem to think that the fount of globalism resides within America itself; that American imperialism is the foundation of the globalist scheme and the dollar is the single most important mechanism supporting their power. This is an naive oversimplification of the problem.
Numerous misconceptions stem from the idea that globalists actually have loyalty to the U.S. system. For example, over the past several years you might have often heard the argument that the Federal Reserve would “never end QE,” that they would “never let stock markets fall,” that they would “never raise interest rates,” that they would “inevitably go to negative interest rates,” that they would “never cut the balance sheet,” etc. etc. All of these assumptions were based on the idea that central bankers and globalists need the U.S. economy and the dollar system in order to maintain financial control of the world in general.
All of these assumptions also turned out to be completely false as the past couple years of fundamentals show the direct effects of the Fed pulling the plug on its artificial support of the U.S. economy. Particularly, we have seen a spike in corporate and consumer debt not seen since before the crash of 2008. Business interests are scrambling to take up the slack left by waning Fed stimulus, and they are digging themselves into a grave-like hole in the process.
Not only this, but we have numerous examples of Fed officials admitting that a crash in markets and the economy would occur if the Fed cut off support. This includes current Fed chairman Jerome Powell, who outlined the result of balance sheet cuts and interest rate hikes back in 2012. Meaning, skeptics cannot argue that the Fed is somehow “unaware” of its own actions and the consequences. The central bankers KNOW exactly what they are doing and what will happen as a result. They are bringing down the U.S. economy deliberately as multiple sectors hang by the thin thread of low but steadily rising interest rates and Trump's tax cuts.
This has caused considerable confusion for many alternative analysts. They have spent so long operating under the notion that the Fed will protect U.S. markets, protect the dollar and thus protect itself. What they refused to accept was the possibility that the Fed is actually a suicide bomber whose goal is to eventually destroy itself and everything around it, thus bringing down America from within.
But why would the globalists do this? For those that assume the U.S. economy represents the “goose that lays the golden eggs,” what I describe above is inconceivable. In order to understand what is happening and why, we must cast off the lie that America is a golden goose that perpetually supports the globalist agenda. Rather, America is more like a host to the globalist parasites, and once the host is drained of all vitality, the parasites will leave and move on to bigger and better targets.
In other words, just as numerous empires before it, the U.S. system served a purpose for a particular window of time. It was exploited as a means to an end, and now the banking elites are moving on to a “new world order” in which America plays a far diminished role. This is why the Fed continues to act in a manner that appears bewildering to so many people. This is why the Fed is taking actions that they have openly admitted will cause a crash. They WANT a crash.
The Fed itself is merely an empty shell. It is an institution on paper, representing a set of illusions that are treated as concrete. If we are looking for the top of the globalist pyramid, we would certainly not start with the Fed. The Fed is a tool for manipulating the U.S. political framework and economic engine, and like all other central banks in the world its policies are dictated by much more important entities like the Bank For International Settlements (BIS).
It is organizations like the BIS and the IMF that are set to become the new centers of the financial world as the U.S. economy and the dollar sink into obscurity. I outlined this plan in detail in my article “The Economic End Game Explained,” but it has taken quite some time for the facts I presented to be accepted by a greater portion of the movement. The claim that the Fed “would never” sacrifice itself is a powerful distraction from the truth.
Globalists do not care about maintaining the U.S. system as it is. They are even willing to undermine it in order to create the chaos needed to generate social and political capital; the kind of capital that will buy them a worldwide economic reset and their so-called “new world order.” Within this construct, the masses would be made to accept open centralization of financial and political control into the hands of a minority of banking elites. That is to say, the globalists no longer want to be covert; they prefer to be overt, and venerated as saviors of humanity rather than despised as an organized cancer.
In order to achieve such a fantastic farce, certain steps need to be taken. In particular, someone else needs to take the blame for the disastrous consequences of the global reset when it accelerates.
Donald Trump fits the bill perfectly for a number of reasons, but the ultimate scapegoat for a crash of the U.S. system is not Trump alone, but the conservative ideal overall. I have argued for some time that Trump is likely controlled opposition — a pied piper for conservatives. His rhetoric is almost everything liberty advocates and Republicans like to hear, but his actions do not always match his words.
In particular, the induction of multiple banking elites and Council on Foreign Relations members into Trump’s cabinet makes it impossible for true change to ever take place within the White House, let alone the rest of Washington. Which is probably why we have seen Trump flip-flop on so many issues recently. Trump is supposed to present the face of a “populist” conservative stalwart while at the same time doing the bidding of the globalist handlers standing over his shoulder in the Oval Office.
More specifically, Trump has reversed course on his relationship to the Fed many times.
In September of 2016, Trump attacked the Fed on the campaign trail, stating that they were keeping interest rates low and the dollar weak in order to artificially boost stock markets for the Obama administration. This was mostly true, though the Fed could not care less about protecting the image of any particular president. Instead, they were preparing for the global reset while getting ready to lay blame at the feet of their populist scapegoat.
After Trump entered office, he suddenly changed his attitude, offering full support to Janet Yellen and then Jerome Powell while taking credit for the spike in stocks fueled by Fed’s balance sheet purchases and low rates. Trump at that time also stated that a strong dollar was better for America.
Today, the situation has changed yet again. Trump now suddenly has conflict with the Federal Reserve and the rising dollar index, voicing his concerns that the Fed is creating conditions that will lead to difficulty in the trade war as well as an economic crisis. Fears are rising within mainstream economic circles that this is leading to a war between Trump and the Fed. Some are even theorizing that Trump might try to take control of the Fed completely.
To the casual observer, all this makes Trump appear rather schizophrenic — but maybe this is the point.
The Fed’s usefulness for the globalists is waning. Their only job now is to continue raising interest rates and cutting their balance sheet in a controlled demolition of financial markets and equities. Once they are done, the only thing left is for the dollar to lose its world reserve status and then the sabotage of the U.S. will be complete.
A battle between Trump and the Fed serves a couple of purposes.
Firstly, it provides cover for the dismantling of U.S. stocks and the U.S. dollar, just as the trade war (also blamed on Trump) provides cover for the same. A conflict between the president of the United States and the Fed would lead to substantial doubt in markets over the safety of investment in U.S. equities, debt and currency.
Secondly, if Trump is seen as “getting tough” on the Fed, liberty activists that are skeptical of the Trump administration and his globalist appointed cabinet might be lured into the fold and support policies which will ultimately be the unmaking of liberty. Dismantling the Fed several years ago would have done irreversible damage to the banking elites and their plans for a perfectly timed economic reset. Today, it’s too little too late. In fact, the globalists may PREFER that the Fed be taken down by conservatives now so that we become the bumbling villains that triggered a historic fiscal panic.
This is not to say that I support the continued existence of the Fed, but I do want to point out that Trump is not talking about combating the IMF or the BIS, nor is anyone else in the mainstream discussing it. Removing one sacrificial appendage of the vampire squid is useless; we must go to core organizations and shut them all down to make any difference in the outcome. The fact that they are going to sacrifice the Fed and the dollar anyway does not help matters.
I believe Trump’s “schizophrenia” on the Fed is due to him simply following the script that has been given to him. I do not think the globalists were always certain they wanted to use the tactic of a president vs. Fed crisis. But, I did predict back in early 2017 that this is exactly what they would end up doing in my article “In A Battle Between Trump And The Federal Reserve, Who Really Wins?”
It only makes sense at this stage in the game. The Fed is going to continue to raise interest rates and cut its balance sheet no matter what happens. They are going to use “inflationary pressures” supposedly caused by Trump’s infrastructure spending and the trade war as an excuse for their actions. Trump, in turn, is going to blame the Fed for the inevitable stock market crash and the rising dollar causing difficulty with “winning” the trade war.
I do not know if the globalist script calls for Trump to go as far as shutting down the Fed completely, but rest assured if he does there will be hundreds of alternative analysts decreeing that it is irrefutable proof that Trump is not controlled opposition and he “must have a plan.” The actual plan will be the end of the dollar as the world reserve currency to make way for the global economic reset and a NWO currency framework, all in the name of stopping a catastrophe initiated by “evil conservative populists.”
Make no mistake, what we are witnessing is 4th generation warfare on the public - All other wars including the trade war are kabuki theater designed to distract from this reality. Even a war between Trump and the Fed would be ultimately farcical as the globalists are already positioned to exploit the outcome of a failing dollar system.
The goal?
To convince the masses that sovereign nationalism leads to planetary disaster, and that the "only solution" is to hand over economic and political power to a centralized authority of financial high priests with a direct line to the god of fiscal stability.
* * *
If you would like to support the publishing of articles like the one you have just read, visit our donations page here. We greatly appreciate your patronage.
Comments
I started worrying Jan 22, 2017 when nothing dramatic had tangibly yet happened... like... Andrew Jackson style.
I started worrying December 22, 1913.
In reply to I started worrying Jan 22,… by FitnessAndFinance
Why worry, it’s a waste of calories.
Things will change soon enough. Don’t be degenerate. The hottie is already pregnant you fucking scumbag.
Going to do my wife soon too.
In reply to I started worrying December… by Pa Kettle
JFK's plan was to shut down the Fed.
Didn't work out well for him.
His son Jr was talking about becoming POTUS
to make those who control the Fed pay
for KILLING his daddy.
Didn't work out well for him either.
Meet the owners of the Fed. Or the DEEP STATE.
In reply to Why worry, it’s a waste of… by NidStyles
Funnily enough the article illustration is worship of ghe falde god Melek (Molok) along with the disgusting tradition of burning children alive.
Who worshipped Molek? The Israelites.
Who controls the fed?
Who controls the media and does not speak about either?
Read Kris Millegan for the answers.
In reply to The Fed is unconstitutional. by powow
And tell us again how so-called israel is not tied to, if not the actual perpetrators of most all supposed Muslim attacks around the world.
"Notorious Israel-linked “terror journalist” Gutjahr crushed by German courts!"
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/07/22/gutjahr/
"Remember the amazing “terror journalist” Richard Gutjahr? The man with the uncanny ability to show up, pre-positioned, to take iconic footage of “Islamic terror” attacks?
Gutjahr, married to Israeli black ops specialist Einat Wilf, just happened to be on a balcony in Nice, Franceto film the beginning of the “truck attack.” His footage was essentially the ONLY footage of the event ever seen by the world.
Then one week later, Gutjahr and his daughter both just happened to be at the shopping mall in Munich where the next big “Islamic terror” event burst into the headlines. Once again, the MSM led with Gutjahr’s (and his daughter’s) footage." ......... "But even in Zionist-owned-and-operated Germany, such chutzpah was too much for the courts to stomach. Below is Wisnewski’s report on his legal victory over the hapless Gutjahr, a more obvious terror suspect than Bin Laden ever was, who obviously needs to be arrested and interrogated. Anybody out there who can rendition him?"
–Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor
In reply to Funnily enough the article… by halcyon
"pied piper of muppets"
I made that up goddamit. You owe me a silver eagle brandon.
In reply to And tell us again how so… by MoreSun
Maybe the FED did ZIRP to help out their bankster buddies.
Maybe they drove up the price of houses so young people could not afford housing> didn't get married> don't have children> population explosion replaced by contraction. Would make agenda 21 folks happy.
Maybe the limits of resources are being reached. Papering over the problem is like mass denial. When the paper dream world falls it will be reality knocking at the door.
Please read Sumperters, "Creative Destruction". It is not long or hard reading. Basically old ways are swept away by new better ideas. This financial stability thing the author craves, just postpones the sweeping away of the old. We need the occasional financial panic. It is healthy and helpful. House prices must come down. It is cruel to brace them up.
In reply to "pied piper of muppets" I… by DingleBarryObummer
You can't even spell Molech. Who invented molech is the question. Screw millegan read the book God wrote. The Bible
In reply to Funnily enough the article… by halcyon
everybody knows that
In reply to Funnily enough the article… by halcyon
Right. Stop talking about NWO you stupid cows in America. You've NEVER had a country!! Nor your father, nor his. That is obvious even for cow goy Gentiles like you to understand. The Satanic Jews own your money supply and through that, your newspapers and your politicians—and through that they now think they are about to really own you. OPENLY.
You beaten murdered 911'd cows in America have been sacrificed by Satanic Judaic devils. Time now to throw worry to the devil and take down the devil, permanently. After you do so, with the complete removal of the Satanic Judaic religion and dumb Zionism off of the World Stage, you can begin to start to have a country, perhaps. You'll need to be men to do this, not anybody's sacrificial cows.
And you'll need the idea of the age to make itself known. This is afoot.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
In reply to I started worrying December… by Pa Kettle
You bunch of dumbass nazis need to get help/ Want to blame someone blame yourselves..you did nothing to fight the marxist. Just hate who Satan hates. Read the Book answers are all there and where this planet is headed.
In reply to Right. Stop talking about… by SocratesSolutions
Yep, stone agers had all the answers for sure, my man.
/s
In reply to You bunch of dumbass nazis… by WOWurstupid
You bunch of dumbass nazis need to get help/ Want to blame someone blame yourselves..you did nothing to fight the marxist. Just hate who Satan hates. Read the Book answers are all there and where this planet is headed.
In reply to Right. Stop talking about… by SocratesSolutions
You bunch of dumbass nazis need to get help/ Want to blame someone blame yourselves..you did nothing to fight the marxist. Just hate who Satan hates. Read the Book answers are all there and where this planet is headed.
In reply to Right. Stop talking about… by SocratesSolutions
one must remember there is no honor among thieves. so therefor it goes that with the frame work of the above reshaping of panet earth financially, their is cloak and dagger going on among psychopaths. many twists and turns, cuing to russky/yewish origins...
i think the concept of this struggle is true but some key players are not pointed out other than reference.
i agree the fed is a front of the back door to the ptb.
no honor among thieves...
In reply to I started worrying December… by Pa Kettle
Can't crash it yet. They need it fresh in the minds of the voters in 2020.
In reply to I started worrying Jan 22,… by FitnessAndFinance
cant wait till the rock runs for prez.
im sure there'll b tons of peeps thinking he's america's one n only savior
In reply to Can't crash it yet. They… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
cant wait till the rock runs for prez.
I’m gonna get me a Brawndo distributorship beforehand...
In reply to cant wait till the rock runs… by JBL
clean up needed on the world stage...
In reply to cant wait till the rock runs… by Dennisen
Patience,there is a plan and it's being implemented and yes there will be a new system.
In reply to I started worrying Jan 22,… by FitnessAndFinance
Nice article, however, it is the globalists and by that I don't mean international free traders, but global rentiers who benefit from pain, deprivation, and suffering, who are cornered! We lovers of humanity have a cavalry in the East, Russia!
It is the infantry, USA, that we're trying to arouse from drunken slumber and if the HOLY ONE is kind to our efforts, we will triumph, and build a just world for our ancestors, who can then return to enjoy the fruits of our labour, and hopefully, appreciate our sacrifices enough to preserve the beautiful world, invite us back, so we can populate the stars.
That was the original plan and this time around, we'll lay the foundation for the fruition of the admonition to "Go forth, and multiply" among the celestial spheres. There's more to reveal but now is not the time.
First, we take DC, then we take New York!...
In reply to I started worrying Jan 22,… by FitnessAndFinance
All of it is theatre designed to distract people long enough for the technologies of control to become complete enough that they never have to worry about "The People" or it's collective will again.
There is no real evidence that Liberty is going to make some dramatic comeback, just the opposite is going to occur. People are waking up but it's like they only woke up to one of the earlier levels they need to be fully woken up.
Trump is kind of red meat to those who know things are wrong and still believe there is a systemic fix for it, there is not going to be a systemic fix for it because the entire system is rigged.
Hillary wins the misery index goes off the charts and everyone at all Liberty minded would of banded together and done whatever needed to be done to avoid the plunge into abject tyranny.
Trump comes along, infuriates and totally pathologizes the left but the right is also only focused on who got thrown out of what bar or any of host of nonsensical issues and for God's sake they're back to worrying about the abortion issue.
I agree that abortion should be a states rights issue but that's like someone asking you what color your drapes you prefer when your damn house is on fire it's not at all pertinent to the issues at hand.
The issue at hand is a closing hand around the neck of personal Liberty and that continues apace no matter who's in the White House.
The only thing that matters is personal Liberty, rights and responsibilities of the individual vs the state but all we're getting is more statist stuff.
It does not matter what ism you chose they have all of them covered, they are running a capitalist system using a communist part in China for God's sake, IT JUST DOES NOT MATTER unless you cut to the core of the control.
That starts and ends with money, always watch who has control over the money, the more they centralize that the more all of us become more statist like it or not.
The single greatest enemy to mankind's Liberty is NOT the state, it's ANY STATE THAT PUTS ITSELF ABOVE THE RIGHTS AND LIBERTIES OF IT'S CITIZENS.
Full stop.
Liberty is not anarchy, it's only found under the rule of law, the law that promotes the INDIVIDUAL as the ultimate sovereign under law, full stop, period.
Well said, no power void can ever exist.. a government must exist if only to prevent another tyrannical government from taking over. This was the idea of America originally. Taxes are not always theft... but just your fee for being part of the property-owning cartel in a geographic area that needs police and a military and laws to defend their property from pirates and thugs.
In reply to Hmmm. by conraddobler
Have you seen the "leaked" video from Google entitled "The Selfish Ledger?" It speaks to precisely what you have written. Melissa Dykes of Truthstream provides a nice synopsis of the eight-minute Google thought experiment.
Although I do not share your pessimism pertaining to the outcome of the Glorious Cause. We are here at indeed a threshold and it will by my estimation take everyone so inclined to see that the peaceful liberty of humanity persists. It of course will be inordinately difficult, but then again so was seceding from the inbred royals monarch across the pond the last go-round.
In reply to Hmmm. by conraddobler
That's a very good response.
Understand that the Zionist Jews have control of the money. This is about to come to an end. First the idea comes, and then the burning down of a sick Satanic Religion thinking it can gain control of technology and cyber space to rule the world. Poor Jews were always sick and crazy. Just a dumb sordid cult that wanted to call itself a race. What a joke. A yoke in fact. That is all Judaism has ever been, to the Jews and to everybody else having to put up with the black magic loser lingo thinking it was the logos.
Time for it to go. Only the idea can burn it down permanently and only the idea can restore people to responsibility and real liberty. Fortunately, that idea is now coming in. Here and now.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
In reply to Hmmm. by conraddobler
your recommended website is nearly unreadable.
In reply to That's a very good response… by SocratesSolutions
Anarchy just means "no rulers".
We have already established there is no rule of law.
In reply to Hmmm. by conraddobler
Who knows what the fuck is really going on.
Those who know don't talk.
Those who talk don't know.
In reply to Who knows what the fuck is… by Yars Revenge
Who knows? The Shadow knows. Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.
This is the Shadow which will destroy the so called shadow government. This is the Shadow which will destroy the Satanic Judaic Zionist religion and movement in America and the world, permanently. How to define this Shadow? It is your very own unconscious. It is justice come from the depths.
In reply to Who knows what the fuck is… by Yars Revenge
the few that know are dead or about to be.
"i know nothing"
In reply to Who knows? The Shadow knows… by SocratesSolutions
Done Deal. Thanks to the SCO, Factions of Humanity may have a chance to be free from the VampSquids' Tentacles.
They flexed their muscles today with the 120 Billion Dollar heist from Fakebook serfs...Oh it’s almost too easy these days and they are just getting warmed up.
We know the root source of globalism....it's the (((bankster tribe))).
One of Brandon Smith's best essays, IMO. I wonder what ever became of his alt-market initiative -- moth-balled? I was once a party to that initiative, but, feudal lord as he himself behaves, he booted me out and left my Nevada County, CA unit in limbo. Oh, well. Tough to beLIEve in anything these days.
Nah Brandon thinks he has it all figured out but none of us do.
In reply to One of Brandon Smith's best… by Alananda
but he is closer to the truth than most imo.
many twists and turn among thieves.
heists do go bad and people die.
kinda simple shit maynard.
In reply to Nah Brandon thinks he has it… by nightshiftsucks
Who is the "us" you're referring to? If you don't agree with the info Smith wrote then at least have the courage to say why.
In reply to Nah Brandon thinks he has it… by nightshiftsucks
Know thyself. These collectivists aren't just stupid. They are completely insane.
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2298164.html#2298335
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6eSsaoLSfE
For those who like their information packaged up
https://qmap.pub/
https://trello.com/b/CjZGaGgH/qanon-posts-by-citizens-investigative-report
ma
many more good sites #Qanon
In reply to Know thyself. These… by monad
No mention of who these globallists are. How about a few names.
File under "highly speculative."
File under "self evident".
In reply to File under "highly… by Southern Gent
They seem to be more comfortable with their level of control over all of Europe right now, which is probably why they have their puppets over there talking about building their own militaries back up so they don't have to rely on the US to start WWIII.
In reply to File under "self evident". by runningman18
The US is going to be thrown under the bus. I am surprised it has survived as the WRC. People have no idea. I have tried to teach people and failed. I quit trying after today. Either you get it or you don't. If you don't, it's not my fucking problem.
This article is a bunch of nonsense. More conspiracy theories albeit of a different flavor. It's real simple: capital gets scared and takes flight to safety. This is true regardless of what the FED does or does not do. Rates can continue to rise and you are still going to see a rise in the dollar and in US equities. Volatility and large dips will weave their way in during the acceleration of this general trend. The reason this will happen is because the rest of the world is in MUCH WORSE SHAPE.
"If we are looking for the top of the globalist pyramid,............" 'All roads lead to Rome'.
Pope is the head of Satan's Globalist cabal. Pure and simple.
Bing-o-bang-o. Cui bono and all that jazz. The rotten pedophile central banksters unto the Bank of International Settlements rule the world. The FED is merely the local vassal over the Free-Range American Tax Cow roaming the Federal Plantation lost in a black mirror.
Debt slavery collateralized via lifetime wage-generation extracted via Income Tax in exchange the District of Criminals mafia bosses obtain access to an "endless" credit card who then further antagonize the world into chaos via militaristic adventurism.
Whether it be the FED Blood $$$ or any other central bank fiat, avoiding its use in as many scenarios one finds feasible is at least a pebble sling against central banking Goliath.
Live free or die trying as they say, to wit is inestimably preferable to slavery.
I do think in some ways America is exceptional.The Chinese call Americans to fix their machines,not the other way around.