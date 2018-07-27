Americans Overwhelmingly Reject Going To War With Iran, New Poll Finds

Americans are opposed to going to war against Iran by a more than two-to-one margin according to a new poll.
This week relations between Iran and Washington entered a heightened intensity and new war of words, with the dangerous potential for an actual war seeming to rise daily, especially after President Trump's latest twitter warning to Iran of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before..." should Iran's leaders threaten the United States.
The US has repeatedly threatened to throttle Iran's international oil trade as it's moved closer to imposing sanctions on countries including key allies that don’t eliminate or significantly cut imports of Iranian oil by Nov. 4. It's but the latest crisis to emerge after the White House pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May. This is why gauging public opinion on the prospect for war with Iran is particularly important at the end of this week.
The new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds the prospect of war with Iran out of step with the American public on a bipartisan basis:
Just 23 percent of the public say they’d support the U.S. deciding to declare war on Iran, while the majority, 53 percent, oppose the idea. Just 9 percent would strongly support declaring war, while 37 percent are strongly opposed.
The survey further finds: "Voters who backed Hillary Clinton in the last election are the most vehemently against the idea, with 82 percent opposed and just 6 percent in favor; non-voters are also opposed, 48 percent to 20 percent."
And concerning Trump supporters: "Voters who backed President Donald Trump’s campaign are more likely to support a war against Iran, but even among that group, backing remains below the majority level, with 47 percent saying they’d support declaring war, and 29 percent that they’d oppose it."
The poll was taken early this week, soon after Trump blasted Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on twitter, eliciting multiple belligerent statements from Iranian military generals which followed.
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018
The poll also found that 60% of Americans surveyed were aware of the Trump tweet through news reports, with 12% saying they'd seen in directly on twitter.
The poll concludes of Trump's general handling of Iran-related issues: "Overall, 36 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s handling of issues related to Iran, while 42 percent disapprove, and the rest is uncertain. That net -6 is slightly more positive than overall views of Trump’s job performance."
There are a number of hawks in the Trump administration who would like to see a preemptive strike happen based on the claim of an alleged continuing nuclear weapons program, most notably among them national security adviser John Bolton and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Though notorious uber-hawk Bolton may have had his wings clipped by President Trump, he's on record as wanting "regime change in Tehran" before 2019.
Comments
They don’t want to go to war with Iran?
Antisemites!
/s
ZH Hasabara trolls- please pick up the white courtesy phone
Yeeeeeeees!
We're winning against the DEMONIC Neocons/Zionists/Bolsheviks.
A PARASITE by any other name is still a parasite.
Now the next fight is to bring to an end
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
They have spoken
What are you going to do Congress??
Would anyone really be surprised if one of these Friday nights (after the markets close- of course) that the US will strike targets within Iran probably using Tomahawk missiles- Israel has Their Guy in the Oval Office so it is already a foregone conclusion.
Yep. Otherwise all of Trump's dirty laundry
will be washed in plain view of the public.
Hence, the COMING FALSE FLAG.
They are against declaring war on them but what about just bombing them back to the stoneage like previous undeclared adventures?
Those days are over.
If Trump floated a meeting with Rouhani or Kamenei soon, he would absolutely blow out the mid-term elections for the Republicans and all DC would be neck-deep in exploded brain material.
He has already tried that and the Iranians told him to fuck off. They have rwfusws talks and deals because the US and Trump are not reliable. He fucked up when he canceled the deal because Bibi wanted him to.
Trump's supporters "strongly supporting" a war are no doubt the Bible-thumping ("Thou shalt not kill") Evangelical anti-Christians. You know, the Scofield "worship Satan" variety.
Hillary bombed Libya for NO REASON.
Hillary caused chaos and a breeding ground for terrorist.
Trump threatened to punch DPNK in the throat and unleash fire and hell on Lil Rocketman .
Trump WON big without firing a shot!
I'll trust Trump to handle our negotiations/twitter war over any of you or the liberal fuckers in the MSM.
Interesting story exposing kabuki theater.
Tasnim News is the Iranian news agency.
Involves Zionist SJWs attacking the CIA backed group opposing Iran's theocratic government. The same Iranian government that pledges to destroy Israel each and every day and twice on Saturday.
CodePink does have humane reasons for doing so, going back to the destruction of Iraq and the installation into power of similar CIA backed groups.
Just as a story with super heroes needs equally super, but evil, villains, Israel needs Iran. It's good for profits at the box office.
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2018/07/24/1784982/secretive-mko-cul…
"A secretive member of the US-backed MKO terrorist group refuses to talk about the nature of their organization to the members of CODEPINK, a women-initiated grassroots peace and social justice movement in the US."
"Medea Benjamin and National Director Ariel Gold two members of social justice movement faced an uncommunicative member of the US-backed Mojahedin-e Kahlgh (MKO or MKE) when they try to have an interview about the nature of the group at the terrorist organization’s headquarter in DC."
HuffPo Poll?
He did fine with N. Korea, but Israel didn't have a dog in that hunt.
That's right. Scofield Scumfield.
You will be completely disassembled Satanic Zionist Jew Israel. You can take these words to any new bank coming in the world. None of them will be yours any longer.
Watch.
Survey results? Voting? If any of that mattered, the elites would make it illegal. We will go to war with those with whom the bankers want us to go to war. Watch the propaganda ramp up.
It was the same story in the U.K before the collapse of the Empire.
Aleister Crowley actually grew up in a Christian Zionist environment with the Plymouth Brethren. They appear to be what people refer to as a British Intelligence Cult with members entering into the higher echelons of Academia and the Security Services. They came up with the whole Rapture Concept as a get out of Armageddon free card.
Apparently the guy who botched the Jack the Ripper Investigation was with the Brethren. So was one of Britains most prolific serial killers Bodkin Adams. Adams escaped prosecution for what many believe was several hundred murders. He was physician to the Prime Minister's father in law and head of the Freemasons Lord Cavendish.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plymouth_Brethren
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bodkin_Adams
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Anderson_(Scotland_Yard_official)
I always wonder if Crowley was a fucking saint compared to the rest of them. He might of been a New Age freak but the movement that spawned him wanted to help bring about the Apocalypse in the name of Christian Zionism. Trying to become a God through black magic seems less of a problem than instigating the End of the Days.
Keeping these freaks in check despite the Zionist financing is a full time job. Wouldn't be surprised if the same system exists in the Middle East as well. Wahhabi's and hardcore Shiites are being funded by Israel to help escalate the war.
How is this clownfag bullshit not downvoted?
Truth may be uncomfortable, but doesn't make it less true. Educate yourself dumbass. Facts and truth aren't partisan.
The facts and truth are, however, and unfortunately, anti-non-gentillic.
Partially true. The baseline is that USA citizens are 99% infidels...
It’s really that simple and it has been for many centuries.
It's all a mistake you see. Zero Hedge got the lost ZOG HOG propaganda trouncing America, Palestine, and the world, all wrong in this article. Don't worry it will be all right, and very soon.
The correct title of this article was that the vast majority of real Americans overwhelmingly favor disbanding the Satanic bandit nation of Black Magic Zionists in Israel—not to mention removing all Satanic Judaic Zionists from America and the World Stage—permanently.
That is the real title of this article, and the only story on the table in the world. Once the Jewish Problem is solved, which is happening now, the world can get on with what is really important. That is, the protection of children. Of all children. You will see this unfold in the world now.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
You are incredibly naive if you think the Israeli tail is wagging the American pitbull.
The dog loves his tail. The dog takes extreme care of its tail and licks it any time one nerve of its tail tells its brain that it wants to be licked.
The dog would feel extreme pain if it’s tail was crushed or cut off.
But it is not the tail that tells the pitbull that it must go to the throat of anyone not submitting to its will.
The US does not need Israel to want to go to Russia’s, China’s, EU’s throat. Not even Iran’s.
The point concerning Iran is that it ceased being a vassal 40 years ago and this intolerable to the anglo-saxon empire’s aristocracy, with or without Israel.
One can only hope that, preferably, it indeed ends up without.
He's no more naive than you, clueless one. All national boundaries are at the behest of the banksters. Wake up.
There isn´t enough grey cells in their skulls.
a population being against armed conflict stopped how many armed conflicts in the past?
22 million Americans supported neo-Naziism last year. It's probably higher by now. It's almost time to eject (((them))) from the government and from media. Their push to normalize child rape will speed this process.
Dr. Acula,
Is it neo-Naziism to eject a proved entrenched enemy (jew supremacists) of your country's people and their hard won Republic from its shores.
Or, is it just the right thing to do for the preservation of all those whom have been suffering under a morally destructive & economic tyrannical jew supremacist manifestation which inflicts nothing but destruction on every hand.
Though Hitler has been proven right time & time again, it is not neo-Naziism- it's just the right and proper thing to do.
The rot of the jew weimar republic stage is upon us- Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, no matter how small-NOW!
India preparing for 'cut in oil imports from Iran' | OIAC US
Iran US Relations; Iranian ... responding to a push by the United States to cut trade ties with Iran, ... on Iran Canada Abandons Diplomatic Relation with Iran ...
Tel Aviv = New Rome :)
Hey FF, Great link-informative.
Canada has been owned by the jew supremacists for the past 40+ years, just ask Ernst Zundel (a Hero of Hero's, gave his life for the cause). Surprised it took them so long.
Canada will be next muslim shithole quite in neighbourhood of US.
Best devellopment one can imagine.
The closest word to "nazi" is "nazir". "Nazir" is Hebrew for "prince". Coinkydink, I'm sure.
The Third Reich was led by Jews. Hitler and his beard, Eve Braun, were Jews. The "Final Solution" was led by Eichmann and Himmler. Two Jews who were tasked with the genocide of Jews. The majority of the Third Reich's Officer Corps were ... Jews. The financiers and industrialists of the Third Reich were Jews.
Parasites throughout known "History". A false history written by Parasites, that is designed to make you think that the World has always been this way, infested with Parasites, and that the Parasites are the Hosts and they are beneficial to lesser Humanity.
Talking about a couple of hundred families, inbred for generations upon generations, that own most everything. Everybody that is, or was, anybody is related to each other.
Stanley Ann Dunham. No coincidence that she was chosen to be Obama's mother. Related to Lena Dunham and the Dunhams. Related to Lord Stanley. Makes Obama related to the usual suspects. Therefore legitimate to be POTUS, regardless of any other facts.
Want to be a star in Hollywood? Be born into one of those 200 families. Talent is not needed. A faked background that shows you were born into ordinary circumstances, being just a nobody who was quite ordinary before deciding one day to get involved in acting. For gay male actors, born lower to middle class, working as a laborer, with a stint as a boxer back in the day, now MMA, then stumbling into an acting class and discovering their hidden nature.
Pretty much everything you know is false. It is not your fault. The gas light is heavy.
This situation will not right itself, nor will it be resolved through any mechanism of the system.
A global raising of consciousness to the hoax? Then what?
Giant Meteor may be the only hope to end the hoax.
Crash the system. Fix it with a patch, followed by a reboot.
This may have already occurred. How many times?
There was no Final Solution. I am indifferent to Jews, but evidence is evidence. Look up on youtube "examining the evidence of the holocaust" if it's still there. Or David Cole's documentary. It was all a scam to help bolster international support for the long-sought state of Israel.
V, you are absolutely correct, and Any_Mouse above is just another jew supremacist disinformationist.
"The Greatest Story Never Told":
https://www.real.video/5808212400001
Hatred, and what's necessary for survival, are not correlated. Technical strategies are agnostic, thus have no time for hatred.
Normally, people do not hate their appendix for an appendicitis. Yet it must be removed.
Of course, the infected appendix, on the other hand, would no doubt have a different opinion of the matter.
Recently Americans were opposed, by wide margins, to WWI, WWII, Korea,Vietnam, the second Iraq war and most now oppose any further involvement in Afghanistan.
We're gonna need a bigger Satan.
The Zionists want war with their enemies, and they are willing to use the West to do their bidding. Everybody needs to ditch the Zionists and their squatter colony to fend for themselves.
Or as Curt LeMay would say, bomb 'em till the rubble shakes. I'd love to hear the conversations Curt and Harris are having in that very warm place below -- that's not quite as warm as they made Hamburg of Tokio on warm summer nights.
Do you think Trump has any dirty laundry left that has not been seen?
I doubt there is any more out there that is worse in any way than what has already been seen. And I would bet there isn't much more out there at all. Trump seems fairly well insulated against these piddling little scandals. If he falls to a scandal, it will have to be a real one, and a really BIG one.
I wouldn't. There has been no explanation for the rockets fired at the fake chemical weapons sites in Syria. Has there?
That's ok. The maverick (he is president and commander in chief, not Hillary or Barkey) will follow that up 8 hours later with a tweet about "fake news" and all will be well with the flock. Because he's not as bad as X.
The reds are taking votes for granted.
Very True. Well Said.
What about how many support war with russia?
I would be. I would bet that Iran can do something inside the US, or at least that is what they are saying:
Latest from Qassem Soleimani, IRGC Quds (Jerusalem) Force Commander:
“I am your foe; my forces are your foes. Every night we don’t sleep without thinking of you. Mr. Trump we tell you O gambler, as you are powerless, we are too close, in a place that you can’t imagine,”
http://english.almanar.com.lb/548011
It might not be a bluff; IRGC has a reputation for success among the US military elite. Witness Mattis shooting down reports of imminent war at the press conference.
"Beemasters" will not be happy with your avatar??
I needed it to go with my boss handle though - Just say my name 10 times, fast and loud, and laughter and good luck will come to you.
Try it!
He's a cute happy bee though, probably has good honey!
