Chicago Funnels A Third Of Property Taxes To Mayor-Managed Slush Funds

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Chris Lentino via IllinoisPolicy.org,

Nearly a third of property tax revenue in Chicago is diverted into 143 TIF districts controlled by the mayor, nearly half of which are located in affluent neighborhoods.

Tax increment financing, or TIF, districts in Cook County generated a record $1 billion in 2017, up nearly 18 percent from 2016, according to the Cook County clerk. Chicago accounted for most of these gains by generating $660 million, an 18 percent increase from 2016. As long as these TIF districts exist, however, struggling school districts in those districts won’t see a dime of this revenue. This comes at a time when Cook County and Chicago face budget shortfalls up to $95 million and $812 million, respectively, by 2020.

In theory, TIFs are a mechanism used to revitalize “blighted” neighborhoods by providing economic incentives for developers to invest in the area. TIFs freeze the Equalized Assessment Value, or EAV, of all properties in a designated TIF district and divert all property tax revenue above that EAV into a private TIF fund. The amount of property tax revenue collected by individual taxing bodies within a TIF district – school districts, libraries, et cetera – is effectively capped at the frozen EAV.

In Chicago, nearly a third of all property tax revenue is diverted into private TIF funds appropriated for the city’s 143 TIF districts. And despite the fact that TIFs are meant to encourage development in blighted neighborhoods, these districts aren’t limited to underserved areas. Nearly half of the $660 million Chicago collected in TIF revenue last year was captured by TIF districts located in affluent neighborhoods, including the Loop. The LaSalle Central TIF district, which is only 12 years old, brought in nearly $57 million in revenue in 2017, the highest among Chicago-area TIF districts.

This leaves taxing bodies such as Chicago Public Schools scrambling for funding to make up for revenue diverted to TIF funds. In order to make up for revenue lost to TIF districts, local taxing bodies resort to raising their property tax levies. This only adds to Illinoisans’ already heavy property tax burden.

Abuses of the TIF system are well documented, but lawmakers have done little to correct these issues. In fact, Chicago is currently considering a new TIF district encompassing industrial land in affluent Lincoln Park. This follows another recent TIF district established at the site of the former Lathrop Homes.

The reality is that TIFs are a bad deal for everyone but the city officials who award TIF money and the developers who receive it.

How to fix the problem

Fortunately, some state lawmakers are looking to take necessary steps toward reform. Two bills with bipartisan support – Senate Bill 2880, filed by state Sen. John F. Curran, R-Downers Grove, and House Bill 5230, filed by state Rep. William Davis, D-East Hazel Crest – would define “blighted areas” as areas in which the median household income is “100 percent or less of the area median income,” as specified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This measure would go a long way toward limiting TIF abuse.

TIFs serve as another example of fiscal mismanagement by city officials. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for irresponsible budgeting practices that benefit connected developers. Until Illinois does away with these political slush funds, local governments will continue to force taxpayers to make up for shortfalls that benefit a select few.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
YourAverageJoe Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

I wish a study would be done on Harris County, Texas property tax trails from our wallets to the ultimate destination.

I look out my office window at rush hour traffic and realize that most of those cars are going to be travelling a tollway to and from a daily commute, paying at the very least $2.50/day minimum to enter and exit any short stretch of tollway, with the majority of motorists travelling further and paying more.

That money goes to the county, and it ain't property tax.

New neighborhoods are still springing up in the county in places that was ag exempt pastureland, so more piles of money coming in, and still every year, I must go in and fight the taxman, who sees my property value going up.

What he chooses to ignore is that my commute is an hour longer each way as a result of this pastureland now housing thousands of more commuters (taxpayers) clogging the roads.

I can't get my mind around how much money the county makes daily, much less how it can possibly be spent in a timely manner.

All this is a separate issue from the taxes and fees the City of Houston robs me and my wife for.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
IDrankWhat NoDebt Fri, 07/27/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

Oh yea, cause our city can beat up your city!

Seriously, when a new head of the FBI took over in Chicago

4 or 5 years ago he said that Chicago wasn't more corrupt than

like-sized cities; what makes it unusual is that you find corruption

everywhere which I took as private/public/individual.  It's ingrained

in the city culture. Not sure I believe it's not more corrupt; I think he

was trying to diplomatic.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
BigCumulusClouds IDrankWhat Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations, published in 1776, told the founders, that if you want to live in a wealthy nation all you have to do is deny the government the ability to tax you directly, that is, through income, property, or inflation. Sales taxes were  the way to go because they were self regulating. Hence the Constitution prohibited direct taxation. 

 

A direct tax tax is a tax that you pay directly to the government. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
YourAverageJoe dark pools of soros Fri, 07/27/2018 - 20:29 Permalink

Oh I don't think so.

If you compared it to your city of Chicago, it's heaven on earth.

We can have a devastating natural disaster as in TS Harvey hit us and we bounced back quite nicely, unlike those east coast yankee's that are still whining about ...what was it, Tropical storm Sandy?

You also won't hear morning talk radio shows in other cities tallying the weekend body counts of Chicago like Michael Berry does on KTRH. (it's FUNNY).

You see, we're allowed to carry guns, which is another reason for the relatively good behavior during last year's storm.

I just hate taxes and tolls.

http://www.businessinsider.com/hurricane-harvey-2017-rainfall-map-2017-8

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

the cocksuckers just won't stop stealing from the taxpayer, no wonder they aren't allowed to have guns.. criminals hate it when they are caught robbing somebody with a gun

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
Green2Delta Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

I know a few people that live in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs. I know it isn't polite to wish harm upon people, but fuck each and every one of them. They would all vote to fuck over the majority of freedom lovers. So fuck them, fuck their wive's, fuck their kid's, fuck their dog's, fuck their 100-year-old house that is literally two streets north of a war zone, fuck their Master's degrees with the 70k+ debt that came with them and fuck their hatred of firearms.

I'm sure I missed fucking something, but I think I made my point clear. 

P.S. Out of the 6 people I know that live up there 2 of them weren't worried about their student loan debt. They were quoted as saying "Obama was going to forgive their loans." How'd that work out for you? 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Wurd to jo slammy Green2Delta Fri, 07/27/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

Sounds like you know some real idiots.

 

FYI, there are plenty of us here in the 'burbs - and many, many of us throughout the rest of the state - who are fully appreciative of "freedom lovers".

 

Unfortunately, the state government was taken over by chicago politicians approx 20 years ago and they've gained a stranglehold.

And we are all paying for it.

 

Many of us are leaving, but many of us are staying to fight.

 

We aren't all pussies - but we are surrounded by them.

And that ain't always a bad thing.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
hanekhw Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

But they'll be another 'March Against Violence' next week closing down Lake Shore Drive. The same people who MADE the violence possible now march against it........or something.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

I say many secret societies were created by January 2017... as Trump Presidency was swarmed by Media, Academia, Republican Neocons, Democratic Neocons, the status quo/deep state.

- Many Chinese know the history of Hongs, Tongs, Triad, and Arabs know of Hassassins, Muslim Brotherhood, and... Europeans know of their Secret Societies,... and the Vatican and all Catholics know of their Secret Societies,...

- Welcome to USA/America... we are slightly different from the Nazis... more tech and militaristic that most people think... and we are very clannish... We will rip you heart out of your chest as Richard Fuld asked... We can do secret better than anyone.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Private Military Intelligence Contractors are here on ZH to listen and learn about US people.

- True

- They want to learn about how we think, how we interact, how we exchange dollars and info, data and facts, journalism and history...

- Basically, the NSA, CIA, DHS, State Agencies, FEMA, Private intel... all want to learn from Social Media posters... but what are they missing?  Loyalty, Patriotism, Honesty, Consumers who revolt, Abstentianism from 'Thinkers', Participation of the Educated in History and Politics, Participation of Journalists, Participation of Mothers, Grand Mothers, WW II Veterans, Korean War Veterans, US-Vietnam Veterans,... what about Gulf War and US-Iraqi War veterans?  It sucks when US Veterans become Journalists, doesn't it?