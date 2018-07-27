Americans' Intentions To Buy A Car Collapse As High Rates Crush Home-Buying Plans

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:21

We hate to be the ones to steal the jam out of President Trump's donut but UMich consumer sentiment slumped to six-month lows in June, despite the surging economic growth, as trade anxiety weighed on current conditions.

The headline sentiment index eased to 97.9 (est. 97.1) from prior month’s 98.2 as current conditions gauge, which measures Americans’ perceptions of their finances, fell to 114.4 from 116.5 in June (but the expectations measure increased to 87.3 from June’s 86.3).

Nevertheless, Americans remain convinced that their incomes are going to rise...

“Consumers who had negative concerns about the tariffs voiced much more pessimistic economic outlook,” Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement.

“These negative economic expectations could quickly disappear if the trade issues with Europe are promptly settled and immediately followed by agreements with China, Canada, and Mexico.”

Additionally, it seems the poor are feeling worse and the rich slightly better...

Most worryingly, however, was the fact that vehicle buying plans posted a significant decline in July, falling to the lowest level in five years.

Consumers' assessment of vehicle prices was the weakest since early 1997 “partly due to fears of tariffs,” the report said...

And people complaining about high rates for home purchases highest since 2011...

 

Does any of that look like a healthy US economy?

ted41776 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

all those people who are no longer counted in unemployment numbers because they gave up looking and haven't worked for several years suddenly found jobs? the homeless people that are everywhere regardless of where you live suddenly can afford to get their own place? retail stores are coming back instead of closing because there's increasing demand? we no longer have to purchase everything made by Chinese slaves because we can afford not to? i call bullshit and so does everyone else who lives out here in reality land. oh, i'm sorry. you were talking about the real economy. the perpetual "growth" exponential debt "financial" "services" derivatives based money changing economy, the only thing that's left. yes, that is thriving more than ever

tmosley JibjeResearch Fri, 07/27/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

If rates went to 7%, people would be a lot more interested in saving and a lot less interested in spending.

Cucks would be dancing in the streets when the number came out, but the economy would get stronger as a result.

High interest rates cause economies to grow, at least up to a point. Innovative economies can maintain higher interest rates than others, as there are more opportunities for disruption.

shizzledizzle peggysue1 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Owning/purchasing a reasonable home in a reasonable area is not a bad thing. Rent surpasses mortgage payments in most areas I am familiar with even on a 15 year note. Note my idea of a reasonable place is in the 50-80k range and there are nice houses available in my area for that, not fancy houses but nice and comfortable ones even with a few acres to go with them at times. 

new game curbjob Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

backing up for gold? lol. truth is everyone is running around doing tasks in a cobbled together service economy with mostly cheap imports. consumers will feel the wack at the register soon and already have on food, car repairs, car prices and housing costs.. inflation brewing, finally, but not good. drumph knows not what is coming...

TxExPat JimmyJones Fri, 07/27/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

How about the safety interlock that prevents you from changing channels on the Radio while in reverse on the newer model cars?  Boy does that one make me feel safer, after all, it is unsafe to dink with the radio while you are in reverse.  Maybe we could make us all even safer and disable dinking with the radio while in any active gear (forward or reverse).  Just fix the radio to a single government approved channel and remove the temptation to pick channels...

Seriously, who actually come up with that as a safety feature...

pocomotion ted41776 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

I've been out of the job market since 2005.  I gave up on the BULL SHIT!  I trade stocks to get by, and now collect SS.  The world will be changing for the worse coming up here soon.  I thought that the USA would have collapsed by now but the tricks the banks used have kept even the poor with extra unemployment moneys along with Obama cell-phones for free.

We NO LONGER have a middle class.  It won't be long now before the panic, plundering and pillaging.

 

Good luck to all...

takeaction pocomotion Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

So you gamble to get by?  Go get a job.  Do something helpful to yourself and all. I bet your are smart and more than capable...  I would NEVER be happy with just getting by.  The Panic and plundering will be from those "Just getting by"...that is why us that work...that don't just "Get by" are investing in tools such as  an EOTech 512.A65 to stop the plundering before it even reaches the compound.

gatorengineer tmosley Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Supply and demand.  There is very little demand so there is a huge supply glut, especially in human capital.  

To address the issue you need to close the southern border (not being done)

Cut off H1Bs nothing being done (enforcing the verbatim law on the books is all that is required.

Salaries in Engineering not corrected in for inflation are 2/3rds what the they were 10 years ago.  Trade is a minor factor, Indians and other Asians working for nothing in a market where there is little demand is the problem.