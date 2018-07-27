Americans' Intentions To Buy A Car Collapse As High Rates Crush Home-Buying Plans

We hate to be the ones to steal the jam out of President Trump's donut but UMich consumer sentiment slumped to six-month lows in June, despite the surging economic growth, as trade anxiety weighed on current conditions.
The headline sentiment index eased to 97.9 (est. 97.1) from prior month’s 98.2 as current conditions gauge, which measures Americans’ perceptions of their finances, fell to 114.4 from 116.5 in June (but the expectations measure increased to 87.3 from June’s 86.3).
Nevertheless, Americans remain convinced that their incomes are going to rise...
“Consumers who had negative concerns about the tariffs voiced much more pessimistic economic outlook,” Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement.
“These negative economic expectations could quickly disappear if the trade issues with Europe are promptly settled and immediately followed by agreements with China, Canada, and Mexico.”
Additionally, it seems the poor are feeling worse and the rich slightly better...
Most worryingly, however, was the fact that vehicle buying plans posted a significant decline in July, falling to the lowest level in five years.
Consumers' assessment of vehicle prices was the weakest since early 1997 “partly due to fears of tariffs,” the report said...
And people complaining about high rates for home purchases highest since 2011...
Does any of that look like a healthy US economy?
Comments
all those people who are no longer counted in unemployment numbers because they gave up looking and haven't worked for several years suddenly found jobs? the homeless people that are everywhere regardless of where you live suddenly can afford to get their own place? retail stores are coming back instead of closing because there's increasing demand? we no longer have to purchase everything made by Chinese slaves because we can afford not to? i call bullshit and so does everyone else who lives out here in reality land. oh, i'm sorry. you were talking about the real economy. the perpetual "growth" exponential debt "financial" "services" derivatives based money changing economy, the only thing that's left. yes, that is thriving more than ever
Well with all the un-needed "safety" features and un-needed EPA BS regs, being forced on us who the heck an afford a new car. I just want a basic car that can get from point A to point B, no airbags, no backup camera etc.
Not much point in not having a backup camera these days. Costs maybe five bucks for a screen and a camera thanks to the smartphone revolution.
I've been enjoying mine.
How do you define, "High Rates?"
When the fed rate hits 12% or higher, then I'll consider calling it "High Rates."
Exactly right, sir. These rates are not "high rates." We haven't seen anything close to "high rates" in at least 13 years, if not longer.
Consumers are tapped out at these low rates, imagine if rate is at 7%!
lolz... it's a one way down hill :)
Deflationary implosion.
And we are fast approaching crush depth.
Free up the $1200/mo for obamacare and pajama boy can buy a new car and get out of mom's basement.
Well, ok maybe buy a new car.
If rates went to 7%, people would be a lot more interested in saving and a lot less interested in spending.
Cucks would be dancing in the streets when the number came out, but the economy would get stronger as a result.
High interest rates cause economies to grow, at least up to a point. Innovative economies can maintain higher interest rates than others, as there are more opportunities for disruption.
The last things Americans need are new cars and new houses. Buy a beater and rent an apartment. It's time to crawl out of debt.
What if you don't want to live cheek to jowl with snotty, uncivil and dirty people?
Have you checked the rates apartments are renting for lately? It's less expensive to own a 'beater' house (considering mortgage tax deduction) than it is to rent an apartment, if you can even find one.
Owning/purchasing a reasonable home in a reasonable area is not a bad thing. Rent surpasses mortgage payments in most areas I am familiar with even on a 15 year note. Note my idea of a reasonable place is in the 50-80k range and there are nice houses available in my area for that, not fancy houses but nice and comfortable ones even with a few acres to go with them at times.
If everyone started to save then who would companies sell to, and what would happen then to their workers? How about a stronger dollar implying less exports as well? This is the problem with everything. The underlying system is just too messy. And no one sees the future so no one can set the "right" rates either.
No matter what rates are there is no trusting a manipulated economy... ever...
Even with the low rates who the hell can afford the payments on a decent car or truck? My vehicle new was 32k in 09, all options but sunroof. Same model today was stickered at 49k. Told the salesmen I'd be back in 5 years when they had a low mile used one. Fuck Detroit!
"Not much point in not having a backup camera these days.
I've been enjoying mine."
Now; if only you could find something for looking ahead ?
backing up for gold? lol. truth is everyone is running around doing tasks in a cobbled together service economy with mostly cheap imports. consumers will feel the wack at the register soon and already have on food, car repairs, car prices and housing costs.. inflation brewing, finally, but not good. drumph knows not what is coming...
You don't want to know where he backs up his camera.
How's that working out for you?
Being clever, I mean.
I grin and bear it.
Keep it up then.
And thanks to the mandatory, permanently on, Cell network and WIFI connections mandated in every new car by the NHTSA, that video feed is uploaded straight to the NSA data center in Utah.
Looking at the option packages on a Jeep recently suggest that they're pretty pricey upgrades. That won't change because Der Fuhrer says to include it in the Volks wagon. How much to replace an air bag? See what I mean?
Right. when it breaks it'll cost $1200+ to get it fixed.
How about the safety interlock that prevents you from changing channels on the Radio while in reverse on the newer model cars? Boy does that one make me feel safer, after all, it is unsafe to dink with the radio while you are in reverse. Maybe we could make us all even safer and disable dinking with the radio while in any active gear (forward or reverse). Just fix the radio to a single government approved channel and remove the temptation to pick channels...
Seriously, who actually come up with that as a safety feature...
Don't forget affordable insurance??
I've been out of the job market since 2005. I gave up on the BULL SHIT! I trade stocks to get by, and now collect SS. The world will be changing for the worse coming up here soon. I thought that the USA would have collapsed by now but the tricks the banks used have kept even the poor with extra unemployment moneys along with Obama cell-phones for free.
We NO LONGER have a middle class. It won't be long now before the panic, plundering and pillaging.
Good luck to all...
So you gamble to get by? Go get a job. Do something helpful to yourself and all. I bet your are smart and more than capable... I would NEVER be happy with just getting by. The Panic and plundering will be from those "Just getting by"...that is why us that work...that don't just "Get by" are investing in tools such as an EOTech 512.A65 to stop the plundering before it even reaches the compound.
"We NO LONGER have a middle class"
No, We just have a NEW middle class that hasn't been allowed to materialize yet.
a bit ignorant still i'm sorry, but can you elaborate on the latter point?
The new middle class ..
Those that aren't killed off outright in the first and second wave ..
Hope this helps !
More reason to keep bringing back my dead fathers and prepping.
yes it does, tyvm.
But do you have any chickens and a vegetable plot? If not, you're right 100%.
Ridiculous. High rates don't crush home buying plans. They drive cash prices for homes down.
Save your money people. You will be able to buy a nice home for much less than you think before long.
But shouldnt wages and home prices be rising under the orange Jesus?
House prices in most places are still 30-60% too high. Even in some parts of fly-over country a $400k house should be about $250k with a nice correct or reversion tot he mean.
The problem isnt so much the 400k house its the 40k salary that has become the norm........ What is now the middle class are primarily .gov employees. Very very few middle class private sector employees. (healthcare is in essence a branch of .gov)
Why do you want asset prices to rise even higher than the ridiculous values they already hold?
No, they have to come down so young people can afford to start a family.
And yes, wages should be going up. That is what all these trade squabbles are about, in case you missed that.
Supply and demand. There is very little demand so there is a huge supply glut, especially in human capital.
To address the issue you need to close the southern border (not being done)
Cut off H1Bs nothing being done (enforcing the verbatim law on the books is all that is required.
Salaries in Engineering not corrected in for inflation are 2/3rds what the they were 10 years ago. Trade is a minor factor, Indians and other Asians working for nothing in a market where there is little demand is the problem.
Are you expecting a light switch cause and effect response to these nibbling policies adjustments?
Nope, open up the job listings. If they aren't working right now it's either because they don't want to work, they feel entitled to better work than they are qualified for, or they live in a shithole and need to move.
^^^^^THIS^^^^^
in the twin cities, MN- jobs galore, unfilled and wages being offered are up. fact, cause i'm snooping around after quitting a 1099 courier job. just looking for the right P.T. job right now. the wind down after 62 years of bumbling around on planet earth...
Yes there are alot of $12-$20 an hour jobs out there. How do you live on that? If you are a woman knock out a rat and get twice that in bennies.
Where are the 80-100k a year jobs that would be the core of the middle class. Crickets.....
Wanna save money and get head, divorce your wife and order a synthetic doll, best part, you pick the tits. Winning
Plus you can remove the head, big savings on bags.
In education, police, firefighters ..
You get married, form a household, and strive to improve your skills, whatever they are.
Nailed it dude.
I still find interviews to go to while holding down a 40k/yr job. The name of the game is all about living the best version of yourself. Even without a fucking 70k worthless piece of paper they call a degree.
If i don't get the higher paying job, hey I still got the current one. Da fuq I have to loose!
