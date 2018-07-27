Pat Buchanan: Did Tariffs Make America Great?

Authored by Pat Buchanan, op-ed via Townhall.com,
"Make America Great Again!" will, given the astonishing victory it produced for Donald Trump, be recorded among the most successful slogans in political history.
Yet it raises a question: How did America first become the world's greatest economic power?
In 1998, in "The Great Betrayal: How American Sovereignty and Social Justice Are Being Sacrificed to the Gods of the Global Economy," this writer sought to explain.
However, as the blazing issue of that day was Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton, it was no easy task to steer interviewers around to the McKinley Tariff.
Free trade propaganda aside, what is the historical truth?
As our Revolution was about political independence, the first words and acts of our constitutional republic were about ensuring America's economic independence.
"A free people should promote such manufactures as tend to render them independent on others for essentials, especially military supplies," said President Washington in his first message to Congress.
The first major bill passed by Congress was the Tariff Act of 1789.
Weeks later, Washington imposed tonnage taxes on all foreign shipping. The U.S. Merchant Marine was born.
In 1791, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton wrote in his famous Report on Manufactures:
"The wealth ... independence, and security of a Country, appear to be materially connected with the prosperity of manufactures. Every nation ... ought to endeavor to possess within itself all the essentials of national supply. These compromise the means of subsistence, habitation, clothing, and defence."
During the War of 1812, British merchants lost their American markets. When peace came, flotillas of British ships arrived at U.S. ports to dump underpriced goods and to recapture the markets the Brits had lost.
Henry Clay and John Calhoun backed James Madison's Tariff of 1816, as did ex-free traders Jefferson and John Adams. It worked.
In 1816, the U.S. produced 840 thousand yards of cloth. By 1820, it was 13,874 thousand yards. America had become self-sufficient.
Financing "internal improvements" with tariffs on foreign goods would become known abroad as "The American System."
Said Daniel Webster, "Protection of our own labor against the cheaper, ill-paid, half-fed, and pauper labor of Europe, is ... a duty which the country owes to its own citizens."
This is economic patriotism, a conservatism of the heart. Globalists, cosmopolites and one-worlders recoil at phrases like "America First."
Campaigning for Henry Clay, "The Father of the American System," in 1844, Abe Lincoln issued an impassioned plea, "Give us a protective tariff and we will have the greatest nation on earth."
Battling free trade in the Polk presidency, Congressman Lincoln said, "Abandonment of the protective policy by the American Government must result in the increase of both useless labor and idleness and ... must produce want and ruin among our people."
In our time, the abandonment of economic patriotism produced in Middle America what Lincoln predicted, and what got Trump elected.
From the Civil War to the 20th century, U.S. economic policy was grounded in the Morrill Tariffs, named for Vermont Congressman and Senator Justin Morrill who, as early as 1857, had declared: "I am for ruling America for the benefit, first, of Americans, and, for the 'rest of mankind' afterwards."
To Morrill, free trade was treason:
"Free trade abjures patriotism and boasts of cosmopolitanism. It regards the labor of our own people with no more favor than that of the barbarian on the Danube or the cooly on the Ganges."
William McKinley, the veteran of Antietam who gave his name to the McKinley Tariff, declared, four years before being elected president:
"Free trade results in our giving our money ... our manufactures and our markets to other nations. ... It will bring widespread discontent. It will revolutionize our values."
Campaigning in 1892, McKinley said, "Open competition between high-paid American labor and poorly paid European labor will either drive out of existence American industry or lower American wages."
Substitute "Asian labor" for "European labor" and is this not a fair description of what free trade did to U.S. manufacturing these last 25 years? Some $12 trillion in trade deficits, arrested wages for our workers, six million manufacturing jobs lost, 55,000 factories and plants shut down.
McKinley's future Vice President Teddy Roosevelt agreed with him, "Thank God I am not a free trader."
What did the Protectionists produce?
From 1869 to 1900, GDP quadrupled. Budget surpluses were run for 27 straight years. The U.S. debt was cut two-thirds to 7 percent of GDP. Commodity prices fell 58 percent. U.S. population doubled, but real wages rose 53 percent. Economic growth averaged 4 percent a year.
And the United States, which began this era with half of Britain's production, ended it with twice Britain's production.
Under Warren Harding, Cal Coolidge and the Fordney-McCumber Tariff, GDP growth from 1922 to 1927 hit 7 percent, an all-time record.
Economic patriotism put America first, and made America first.
Of GOP free traders, the steel magnate Joseph Wharton, whose name graces the college Trump attended, said it well:
"Republicans who are shaky on protection are shaky all over."
BS. America was the original China.
Cheap labor? Um, how about indentured servitude and slaves.
Early US technology came either by stealing it such as those New England mills, or Europeans who brought it here to escape taxes, regulations, church, and all other business smothering things.
Tariffs protect from offshoring and cheap labor that attempts to undercut those costs in more developed regions- not for the consumers benefit, you still pay, but to fatten the bankers and owners pockets. Exactly what’s going on today
Let’s not romanticize US history.
Pat Buchanan has been proven prophetic on his warnings on these anti-American trade deals destroying our economy, and that tariffs protect American industry. The US voters should have listened to him and made him our president, and we would not be in the predictament we find ourselves in thanks to the anti-American globalist/liberal cultural Marxist traitors of both parties
In reply to B by MonsterSchmuck
Pat, a great American
In reply to Pat Buchanan has been proven… by General Titus
RINO's, not conservatives, tariff on Trump.
In reply to I like him. But sometimes he… by MonsterSchmuck
Most importantly he was right about those anti-American globalist/liberal "Trade Deals" destroying tens of millions of jobs, & our economy, the "Cultural War", & mass immigration destroying our culture,society, & nation. He got the important issues right, and many of us remember how the lying anti-American globalist/Liberal media, most DemocRats, & many of the DemoCrap Neocon/RINO's lied,slandered, & falsely smeared him. He was Trump more than 20 years before Trump/MAGA. Too bad the American people did not wake up when Buchanan ran & warned us, our country would not be in the state its in that Trump is trying to fix
In reply to I like him. But sometimes he… by MonsterSchmuck
He also warned us about massive Immigration destroying America--(Death of the West". As well as the Frankfurt School Ivy League Jews destroying american culture with their assault on traditional family, Christianity and homogeneity of culture.
We should have listened to pat. Trump should hire him now as his closest advisor. Pat has been through this before, as he was Nixon's most trusted aid in the last months before he resigned.
In reply to Pat Buchanan has been proven… by General Titus
"BS. America was the original China."
Excellent point. The influx of Micks, Dagos, Krauts, and Chinese (my ancestry is Irish, Italian, and German) built America on the cheap. All "real" Americans didn't want those filthy immigrants in their country but the families that owned America surely did.
Americans had a golden era after WW2 (lasted a generation) because the rest of the indudtialize world was destroyed.
Eventually the rest of the world caught up.
In reply to B by MonsterSchmuck
Why not romanticize it? Pop history is propaganda fiction anyway. If it's romantic it inspires greatness, if it's all faggoty haka like your crybaby victim myth it encourages only vampires and their despicable crazies. Truth is, it wasn't all good and it wasn't all bad but it's all bullshit because of opportunists like yourself and those using you right now, zombie.
In reply to B by MonsterSchmuck
What pray-tell do you Romanticize my little SJW? Globalism? Cosmopolitanism? Mercantilism? Bezosism? Or another ism? Everyone has one, what's yours?
In reply to B by MonsterSchmuck
" the cooly on the Ganges. "
Imagine Trump on the screens - "The coolies are stealing America's jobs..."
Its obvious Trump sees how well tariffs work for china and just wants to ape them.
MAMA?
Make America, Mexico again.
In reply to Its obvious Trump sees how… by boostedhorse
Finally.
There was no income tax yntil 1913.
Our founding fathers believed the gov did not have the right to lnow how much we earned.
The entire federal gov operated on revenues from tariffs — military, judicial, executive, congressional — all paid by tariffs.
I read a book about Shay's Rebellion and that book documented how that small war started the bank/state debt cycle courtesy of Banker/agent Alexander Hamilton who encouraged/bribed State's not to pay off the debt and to bribe state legislators to throw out the Articles Of Confederation (our first constitution) & adopt the "Constitution" (strong Federal Government, weaker State Governments) (((Centralized power is a cornerstone of Totalitarianism)))
In reply to Finally. by swamp
To add to my previous post, Banker/Agent/Traitor Alexander Hamilton used the term "recycle the debt" so that from that day on the banks would be able to influence & control our government. Shay's Rebellion is a great book and must read to understand the beginnings of our nation and how the banks got their hands into our government & got rid of our first constitution which was against centralized power
In reply to Finally. by swamp
Problem is in 2018, tariffs can be added to the plethora of 1000's of taxes we have to pay...
In 1789 there was only a couple of small tariff taxes (only 2.5% tax of US GDP)
Death by taxation will never make Amerika Great...
writing an article extolling the virtues of tariffs after the damage of Smoot-Hawley is just irresponsible.
Jesus. . .
I always had a feeling the Smoot-Hawley thing was a LOT more complicated that just that "tariffs are bad for business". I'm no economist, but in broader life things are ALWAYS more complicated than that. Those tariffs didn't just happen in a vacuum. There was a lot going on. For that matter, my parents were born and raised in the depression, and they never knew there was a depression on. They were just farm kids who spent a lot of time in the garden and barns. They never went hungry, always had clothes on their backs, and they both ended up with college degrees. This country genuinely had opportunities for those who were willing to work hard...much like today, though the tax rates are a lot higher overall now, and regulation has strangled some areas of business.
In reply to writing an article extolling… by Last of the Mi…
Simple solution: reciprocal tariffs. Tax me and I will tax you the same amount. Don't tax me and I won't tax you. That's fair because it gets my people/industries off their ass to be competitive. If my prices are a little higher because we prefer to have clean air and reasonable wages then our products have to be higher quality to be attractive. In the end everything settles out and I KEEP MY JOBS AT HOME.
Congrease ... sold the American people out to Chinese interested in taking over our industries. This has nothing to do with free trade. This trade hasn't been free or fair in decades. Thank God for Trump recognizing the problem and treating it as such..
And rather than doing the hard work for the longer term, American companies went the faster and cheaper route of exporting jobs and importing labor, rather than training and promoting from within.
In reply to Congrease ... sold the… by Everybodys All…
Right you are. You'll never hear anyone say it, but Trump/Bannon crafted Trump's winning campaign strategy on not only Reagan, but Pat Buchanan's 1996 Presidential campaign which if the traitors in the GOP did not sabotage, he should have won and would have defeated NAFTA/WTO/CHina lover anti-American Globalist Billy Boy Clinton, handily.
In reply to Congrease ... sold the… by Everybodys All…
Add 15% to 25% to everything we purchase that come from overseas will be easily recovered by not eating out or any entertainment.
Not sure who is going to bail out the Restaurants and entertainment companies who employ millions. People like Buchanan never see the ramifications of tariffs. Sure the steel industry will to better short term just on the backs of the rest of us.
Blaming things on Hawley-Smoot is just a modern myth. Buchanan offering us a history of tariffs is amusing. In short, tariffs have not made America great, but neither has America become great by shipping all our jobs overseas. And the whole China thing, the scope and scale, are simply unprecedented.
What will make America really great is the elimination of the Fed in addition to all of these other plans.
Only that potentially bring government spending back within control of the people.
That quote from Hamilton should be fashioned into a Constitutional Amendment.
Self-sufficiency is paramount. Self-sufficiency is patriotism. Self-sufficiency is just plain smart.
"How did America first become the world's greatest economic power?"
It was hard not to, after the 40s had worked their magic and Europe and large chunks of Asia and Africa blew themselves up, and Latin American countries mostly chose between dictatorships or socialism or both.
You cannot compare America pre-1913 to post-1913 (i.e. before and after the Fed). Since the Fed, the dollar is entirely debt-based. While QE was a bandaid solution to save the bankers in 2008, the problem lies in the monetary expansion, which was possible thanks to high Oil prices via the Petrodollar post-2008. However, after the Oil collapse so did the means of spreading the debt and the inflation around the World. A second way was through trade deficits in which excess dollars are recylced in USTs. The tarrif war may have the backlash effect of sending the dollars home and along with it the inflation, which will hurt citizens the most. The system is not designed with them in mind.
Yes Good Point Pat
This was also A. Lincoln's policy.
Increase tariffs. Help American industries.
But this policy was fiercely opposed by the Slave owners in the South. Their product ...cotton... was exported to England and France etc.
So illegal immigrants is not the first time slave labor financed an American industry that was contrary to the constitution
The difference- illegal aliens vote.
In reply to Yes Good Point Pat This was… by boooyaaaah
Does that mean Tyler will have to go and get a real fucking job? As for his followers, I guess they can dig for gold rather than talk about the stuff.
We are not placing tariffs on everything. They are used against countries who impose them on our goods or that dump or that purposely devalue their currency. Self defense is a country's right.
Pat's just a tool, the political serpent pulls his tongue. People should wait because the tariffs are just beginning, and wait until all the high costs get rolled down to the 80% of the population that lives paycheck to paycheck. Then decide whether or not tariffs made America great again. Because when those high costs get rolled down hill to the regular folks it's going to amount to mortgage payments not getting paid, car payments not getting paid, more shoplifting, more foreclosures etc.