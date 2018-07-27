Steve "Big Short" Eisman Is Now Shorting Tesla

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 09:44

Elon Musk's week just got a lot worse...

Having sent lewd photos to one critic and threatened legal action to another critical blogger, we wonder what billionaire Musk will do now that Steve "The Big Short" Eisman is explicitly shorting Tesla stock.

The Neuberger Berman Group money manager who famously predicted the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis blasted Musk on Bloomberg TV this morning:

"Elon Musk is a very, very smart man but there are a lot of smart people in this world and you’ve got to execute. He’s got execution problems..."

"He's nowhere in autonomous driving, as far as I can tell, and big competition is coming in his space next year."

Tesla's bonds and stocks have faded notably...

...as investors question its viability amid massive cash burns...

- not helped by the news that Musk recently asked some suppliers to return a portion of part payments to help the electric-car maker to turn a profit.

 

 

 

Comments

PT Whoa Dammit Fri, 07/27/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Yes, yes, we know Tesla is losing bucket-loads of money every second but what I need to know is, what will change that will suddenly make that matter?

Eisman was right with his original Big Short but even that one took a lot longer than it should have due to all sorts of nefarious reasons happening behind (and in front of) the scenes.

I have ZERO reason to doubt Eisman and he is certainly more qualified to speak than me (I know nothing) but I just want to know.   Tesla happily losing money for, 7(?) years now?  What will change?  What didn't matter before that will suddenly matter now?

PT PunchyBinThinkn Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

You make good points but how much of that stuff was NOT happening last year or the previous year and only started recently?

Stock price and Elon going nuts?

I watched the house prices in my country STAY insane for almost 20 years and counting now so I'm not used to the idea that mathematics will re-assert itself on reality just because it should.  Hence my annoying habit of always asking.  Yes, I know what makes sense and what does not make sense but when the whole world does not make sense for an extended period of time, what will suddenly change?

Many predicted the crash, not many predicted QE and the bail-outs.
When Eisman put on his original Big Short, it wasn't enough for him to be right.  He also had to ensure that he WOULD be paid out for being right (No point winning a short if the counter party is bankrupt).  I'm just looking for that extra kind of detail.

What changed?  Stock price, Elon going nuts, other manufacturer's models coming out 2019 ... and then Spain re-structured the deal effectively going bankrupt without triggering the associated CDSs ... maybe I am asking too much (but someone still should ask).

Automatic Choke PT Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Correctomundo !!!

You can indeed go broke waiting for reality to assert itself.   I've sat on losing positions for years, missing great opportunities to jump on momentum bandwagons, and been right in the long run, but made far less than if I would have chased the momentum like the rest of the crowd.   Not sure if that makes me smarter or dumber.

 

In this case, as you correctly discern, Tesla has been a terrible play based on fundamentals for a long time.  The cars are poorly made, the technology is not unique or even particularly new, and execution has fallen far short of promises.   What has held tesla together this long is that it is not subject to markets as other companies are.   It has been propped up by subsidies and sweetheart deals by government.   One can thus conclude that Teslas future performance is made or broken by what additional subsidies and tax breaks are upcoming.

I really don't think anything else matters.   Without subsidies, they will be bankrupt in six months.  On the other hand, Gerry Brown could announce a new state vehicle fleet purchase program and overcome all the recent bad news plus more.  So - you are placing bets for or against the ".gov" machine.   It is all politics.

Balance-Sheet PT Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

These are good questions and it appears that the promotion is simply coming to an end naturally as all promotional campaigns do. Some are more popular than others so run longer and this one has been brilliantly successful but it has been entertainment.

The Housing Market is very large in comparison with millions of actors providing inputs, taking outputs while the population rose 2.5 million per year and continues to do so.

halcyon Whoa Dammit Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

Shorting is always problematic, because it is not just about fundamentals, but about timing and staying ahead of others, but not too far ahead.

My bet is that Eisman's timing is roughly correct and not way too early.

They might still be some short squeezes, but if you're hedged, you should be able to hang in there and cash it in the end.

And sure, he is talking his book.

squid Fri, 07/27/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

This is history folks...like the day Enron was exposed as the fraud it always was.

 

I think the musk-meister has another month, maybe 2 max. By the end of Q3, tesla will be at 50 bucks and the musk-meister will be personally bankrupt as he has borrowed so much against his tesla stock that if it drops below 150, he's done.

 

This is going to be epic.

 

Squid

otschelnik Fri, 07/27/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

Well Edison blew it on direct current, alternating current turned out to be more practical in the long run.  Sorry to see Elon crash and burn like one of his Tesla's but let's face it: you need 200 usd/barrel oil before the electric car's time has come. 