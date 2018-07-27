Steve "Big Short" Eisman Is Now Shorting Tesla

Elon Musk's week just got a lot worse...
Having sent lewd photos to one critic and threatened legal action to another critical blogger, we wonder what billionaire Musk will do now that Steve "The Big Short" Eisman is explicitly shorting Tesla stock.
"Elon Musk is a very, very smart man but there are a lot of smart people in this world and you’ve got to execute. He’s got execution problems," Steve Eisman tells @BloombergTV https://t.co/7ImyoqxZ5K pic.twitter.com/o40AF7sPVC— Bloomberg (@business) July 27, 2018
The Neuberger Berman Group money manager who famously predicted the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis blasted Musk on Bloomberg TV this morning:
"Elon Musk is a very, very smart man but there are a lot of smart people in this world and you’ve got to execute. He’s got execution problems..."
"He's nowhere in autonomous driving, as far as I can tell, and big competition is coming in his space next year."
Tesla's bonds and stocks have faded notably...
...as investors question its viability amid massive cash burns...
- not helped by the news that Musk recently asked some suppliers to return a portion of part payments to help the electric-car maker to turn a profit.
Comments
If it looks like a Ponzi, smells like a Ponzi and behaves like a Ponzi, then it is probably a Ponzi.
Countdown to attempted witty retaliatory tweet from doofus Musk in 3 .... 2 .... 1 . . . . . .
In reply to If it looks like a Ponzi,… by Impoverished P…
Musk’s quickly deteriorating mental condition may have been caused by his hair plugs implanted upside down.
His hair, instead of growing out, grows into his skull. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Countdown by InjectTheVenom
teslas at fire sale prices- whod a thunk.
In reply to Musk’s quickly… by Looney
After seeing a few Tesla’s catch on fire, I want no part in the sale.
In reply to teslas at fire sale prices-… by new game
Somehow I don't believe this decision took much deep analysis on Eisman's part.
In reply to After seeing a few Tesla’s… by natxlaw
Yes, yes, we know Tesla is losing bucket-loads of money every second but what I need to know is, what will change that will suddenly make that matter?
Eisman was right with his original Big Short but even that one took a lot longer than it should have due to all sorts of nefarious reasons happening behind (and in front of) the scenes.
I have ZERO reason to doubt Eisman and he is certainly more qualified to speak than me (I know nothing) but I just want to know. Tesla happily losing money for, 7(?) years now? What will change? What didn't matter before that will suddenly matter now?
In reply to Somehow I don't believe this… by Whoa Dammit
The stock price, the fact that the cars are not selling, other manufacturers, elon going nuts, lies coming from the company...need I go on? I could.
In reply to Yes, yes, we know Tesla is… by PT
You make good points but how much of that stuff was NOT happening last year or the previous year and only started recently?
Stock price and Elon going nuts?
I watched the house prices in my country STAY insane for almost 20 years and counting now so I'm not used to the idea that mathematics will re-assert itself on reality just because it should. Hence my annoying habit of always asking. Yes, I know what makes sense and what does not make sense but when the whole world does not make sense for an extended period of time, what will suddenly change?
Many predicted the crash, not many predicted QE and the bail-outs.
When Eisman put on his original Big Short, it wasn't enough for him to be right. He also had to ensure that he WOULD be paid out for being right (No point winning a short if the counter party is bankrupt). I'm just looking for that extra kind of detail.
What changed? Stock price, Elon going nuts, other manufacturer's models coming out 2019 ... and then Spain re-structured the deal effectively going bankrupt without triggering the associated CDSs ... maybe I am asking too much (but someone still should ask).
In reply to The stock price, the fact… by PunchyBinThinkn
What changed is that TSLA seems to be having trouble raising capital. They are going to run out of cash if they can't raise.
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
When you no longer have other people’s money to pay your workers to build faulty equipment or stand around, operations typically unwind quite quickly.
In reply to What changed is that TSLA… by TheRealDrBill
If I was the Toyota company, I would certainly pay Musk huge amounts to have him slow down production. That way, when Toyota comes out with its own self roaster, there won't be this whole giant pile of roasted customers to sully the concept.
In reply to When you no longer have… by Yukon Cornholius
The very top will be when Gartman goes long.
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
If you have to have government subsidies to make your product attractive to the consumer- is it attractive to the consumer??
In reply to The very top will be when… by RAT005
They're killing TESLA one piece of propaganda at a time, somewhat
different than the way they went about it with the TITANIC.
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
Correctomundo !!!
You can indeed go broke waiting for reality to assert itself. I've sat on losing positions for years, missing great opportunities to jump on momentum bandwagons, and been right in the long run, but made far less than if I would have chased the momentum like the rest of the crowd. Not sure if that makes me smarter or dumber.
In this case, as you correctly discern, Tesla has been a terrible play based on fundamentals for a long time. The cars are poorly made, the technology is not unique or even particularly new, and execution has fallen far short of promises. What has held tesla together this long is that it is not subject to markets as other companies are. It has been propped up by subsidies and sweetheart deals by government. One can thus conclude that Teslas future performance is made or broken by what additional subsidies and tax breaks are upcoming.
I really don't think anything else matters. Without subsidies, they will be bankrupt in six months. On the other hand, Gerry Brown could announce a new state vehicle fleet purchase program and overcome all the recent bad news plus more. So - you are placing bets for or against the ".gov" machine. It is all politics.
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
These are good questions and it appears that the promotion is simply coming to an end naturally as all promotional campaigns do. Some are more popular than others so run longer and this one has been brilliantly successful but it has been entertainment.
The Housing Market is very large in comparison with millions of actors providing inputs, taking outputs while the population rose 2.5 million per year and continues to do so.
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
what changed? INSIDER INFORMATION
In reply to You make good points but how… by PT
Yes, but with my luck the moment I jump onto the short TSLA bandwagon another company with tons of cash like Google will come along and buy it out.
In reply to The stock price, the fact… by PunchyBinThinkn
So protect with a stop loss- and don't hang on too long and get greedy if it does go in your direction.
Try to find short term strength in longer term weakness and sell on a stop below a short term support.
In reply to Yes, but with my luck the… by buffed
The tesla buyer? The dog who caught the car.
In reply to Yes, but with my luck the… by buffed
What changed is Musk is ambien tweeting himself (and his company) into cringe territory.
Papa John got roasted for speaking facts. Elon is gonna make a bad joke of a tweet than only his twilight mind gets and it will be over.
pods
In reply to Yes, yes, we know Tesla is… by PT
Prefer the Gartman indicator. More reliable:)
In reply to What changed is Musk is… by pods
I'm thinking that Papa John was deliberately taken out. Either by deep state actors seeking to punish for his NFL activities or his own Board in a hostile takeover.
In reply to Prefer the Gartman indicator… by Huckleberry Pie
What is different now? More believers needed to unbelieve for the stock to fall. The stock market is the ultimate confidence game.
In reply to Yes, yes, we know Tesla is… by PT
Wasn't it in the Big Short that Eisman visited a strip club and the strippers each had two tesla?
In reply to Somehow I don't believe this… by Whoa Dammit
Shorting is always problematic, because it is not just about fundamentals, but about timing and staying ahead of others, but not too far ahead.
My bet is that Eisman's timing is roughly correct and not way too early.
They might still be some short squeezes, but if you're hedged, you should be able to hang in there and cash it in the end.
And sure, he is talking his book.
In reply to Somehow I don't believe this… by Whoa Dammit
Somehow I don't believe this decision took much deep analysis on Eisman's part.
In reply to After seeing a few Tesla’s… by natxlaw
Maybe Eisman reads Zerohedge, like a smart person.
In reply to Somehow I don't believe this… by Whoa Dammit
Reminiscent of the days of the Ford Pinto.
In reply to After seeing a few Tesla’s… by natxlaw
Jesus! ...that's a "thing"?! 😯🤔
In reply to Musk’s quickly… by Looney
Speaking of his mental condition - did you guys see the pictures of this wife?? - the one who looks like a sickly anorexic 14-yearold?? I think there maybe something to this "Pedo" thing after all.
In reply to Musk’s quickly… by Looney
Maybe "she" is a "he" and Elon actually married a 14 year old boy... (lol).
In reply to Speaking of his mental… by you_are_cleared_hot
In all reality it's probably the Ambien. That shit alters the mind.
In reply to Musk’s quickly… by Looney
If Musk is shorting his own company through a shadow account then his behavior is genius.
But I think he's just having a break down like a teen pop star ala Britney.
In reply to Musk’s quickly… by Looney
We're gonna need more twerking porn.......
In reply to If it looks like a Ponzi,… by Impoverished P…
How 'bout a little naked shorting.
In reply to We're gonna need more… by jcaz
I hope the company goes down in flame like a Lithium battery. Burn, baby, burn.
In reply to If it looks like a Ponzi,… by Impoverished P…
Yeah, no, but Elon gets some Hot Pussy. Check out his new bitch Grimes. That cunt has some attitude. Nice.
In reply to If it looks like a Ponzi,… by Impoverished P…
Luetic encephalopathy?
In reply to If it looks like a Ponzi,… by Impoverished P…
Steve is so awesome, just ask him
.
In reply to Steve is so awesome, just… by I woke up
I saw "Steve Eisman" and for some reason thought "Steve Liesman" ... oops
me, too. Then I remembered that at CNBC, they call Liesman "The Big Shart"
In reply to I saw "Steve Eisman" and for… by GunnerySgtHartman
just another day for Felon Musk
Die, faggot.
More doom and gloom for TSLA. Gosh, real sorry to see this turd get flushed....
Elon Musk, Snake Oil Salesman Extraordinaire
This is history folks...like the day Enron was exposed as the fraud it always was.
I think the musk-meister has another month, maybe 2 max. By the end of Q3, tesla will be at 50 bucks and the musk-meister will be personally bankrupt as he has borrowed so much against his tesla stock that if it drops below 150, he's done.
This is going to be epic.
Squid
A recent article speculated that his loans will start being called with a stock price of about 220. But the way he's been freaking out, I think 300 might be the magic number.
In reply to This is history folks...like… by squid
Well Edison blew it on direct current, alternating current turned out to be more practical in the long run. Sorry to see Elon crash and burn like one of his Tesla's but let's face it: you need 200 usd/barrel oil before the electric car's time has come.