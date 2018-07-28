Gold Shorts Explode; Specs Sell Vol, Bonds As "Winter In The Markets" Looms

Before the shit really hit the fan this week as Techs wrecked and Yuan crashed, CFTC data (reported as of Tuesday close) showed speculators piling increasingly into the most-crowded trades as if nothing will ever change.
The two most extreme positioning situations are in Gold and US Treasuries as there has never been more hedge fund shorts in the precious metal - and it is accelerating dramatically...
And never been more aggregate speculative short positions across the Treasury complex in history...
Specifically, 10Y Treasury shorts are exploding higher...
Additionally, as China's offshore Yuan collapses, traders are adding to their net long USDollar positions - but for now, the dollar refuses to follow their positioning...
And finally, specs added further to their renewed belief in the old 'sell vol' trade being back...
As if February never happened.
Despite the fact that we are heading into the market's most seasonally volatile time of year...
All of this positioning occurred before things went a little pear-shaped in global markets towards the latter end of the week, and as Bloomberg notes, this year even more so as for many, unpredictable markets could mar dreams of a lazy summer at the beach. Event risk could derail plans as trade tensions linger and China’s sliding currency recalls August 2015’s devaluation. And lest you forget: President Donald Trump has a Twitter account.
“It’s the winter in the markets -- not the summer,” Louis Gargour, the chief investment officer of London-based LNG Capital, an alternative investment-management firm, said in an interview. He’s been reducing exposure to risk and increasing shorts in credit.
“China’s a big story, the second-order effects of trade wars are a much bigger factor that could pressure global markets.”
Additionally, Goldman has warned that depleted liquidity makes the market prone to crises.
“You have a lot of geopolitical events that could happen this summer,” said Barbara Reinhard, head of asset allocation at the $227 billion AUM Voya Asset Management.
“August ones are particularly alarming -- that’s when volumes are thin and people are on vacation.”
Risk-off sentiment could rapidly snowball alongside the specter of higher borrowing costs. Investors may struggle to offload positions, from corporate bonds to emerging-market assets, in the second-lowest equity volume month of the year, as Reinhard concluded:
“Let’s put it this way, everyone taking a vacation: they can’t be without their devices.”
Comments
solid trades.
Gold will keep going down no matter what the other trades do. That's what it does best.
Gold must be the most important asset on the planet. Why else would the shitbag banksters work so hard to keep it down?
In reply to solid trades. by jm
Silver is even bigger. It's trading at about 80 to 1 against gold when it comes out of the ground at 10 to 1. Eventually when the paper market no longer rules we'll see both silver and gold explode higher. I have most of my savings in physical silver and gold.
In reply to Gold will keep going down no… by valerie24
Nobody is trying to keep it down. Real money is selling gold and her slutty sister silver because the cost of carry is going up.
Government buying is price indifferent--slow, "dumb" (pardon the pejorative) money that buys and sells on the taxpayers dime. Don't look at them like they're smart traders.
In reply to Gold will keep going down no… by valerie24
People who 'carry' gold and silver are the weak hands.
In reply to Nobody is trying to keep it… by jm
The big dogs and banksters are hammering precious metals so they can buy and hoard more ahead of the coming bad paper burn.
Manipulation at its finest !
Do some research chump, JPM and MS are HOARDING ALL THE PHYSICAL THEY CAN GET THEIR GREEDY HANDS ON.
In reply to Nobody is trying to keep it… by jm
I admire your faith.
In reply to The big dogs and banksters… by Ink Pusher
I suggest you look at the Daily and Hourly bar charts for WTI Crude Oil Futures. A huge Bear Pennant has formed and awaits a downside breakdown for a 5-10 point move. Its my favorite trade right now, especially since no one is really in the trade that heavily, Open interest in the Crude Oil futures peaked in May, and then dropped sharply as positions unwound. Which means that as the price of oil starts moving downward, there's plenty of dry wood that can come in and fuel the new fire.
In reply to solid trades. by jm
Very smart to sell volatility while FANGs blow up. This is like shorting S&P puts in 2000. Good luck all.
Fed hikes, bonds go down.
Bond yields go up, gold goes down.
Short vol collects premium and is long equity via writing puts.
This is essentially short the wings and long the center.
In reply to Very smart to sell… by ludwigvmises
This will blow you up if delta vol>>delta S&P. exhibit A: Feb vol explosion.
In reply to Fed hikes, bonds go down… by jm
Sure. Size the short equity vol small (if at all) and let the Fed balance sheet reduction do the work.
In reply to This will blow you up if… by TRN
Gold/silver will be manipulated down until the wheels finally fall off this jalopy financial system.
I would be cashing in my shares now if I had shares and be buying gold now if I had spare cash.
In reply to Gold/silver will be… by Josh Galt
cash is King
In reply to I would be cashing in my… by Cashboy
yes, but which currency ?
serious question.
In reply to cash is King by hoist the bs flag
Maybe, just maybe one you haven’t heard of yet.
In reply to yes, but which currency ?… by ah-ooog-ah
Me thinks US$, some crypto (bitcoin, Litecoin)
In reply to yes, but which currency ?… by ah-ooog-ah
Cash will be toilet paper.
In reply to cash is King by hoist the bs flag
"Cash will be toilet paper" been hearing that for 17 years now.
Cash has been just fine, people don't know anything else and worse yet they put their faith in cryptos.
The banksters have fooled the entire populace - at least in the west
In reply to Cash will Ben toilet paper. by GoldHermit
The USD is asswipe. However, all the other currencies in the world are merely, used asswipe. Holding ours makes sense.
In reply to Cash will Ben toilet paper. by GoldHermit
Very soon, my friend..very soon.
In reply to cash is King by hoist the bs flag
You must be a big Larry Kudlow fan !
In reply to cash is King by hoist the bs flag
I like to think that the Fed is badmouthing gold to quietly buy vast amounts of it cheap to drive the dollar down. But that's just a dream.
In reply to I would be cashing in my… by Cashboy
yes, had that dream for 17 years and it's been more of a fucking nightmare than anything else.
In reply to I like to think that the Fed… by Stuck on Zero
if the queen had balls she'd be the king.
In reply to I would be cashing in my… by Cashboy
Sure seems like...
In reply to Gold/silver will be… by Josh Galt
The Fed Faggots can manipulate PAPER gold/silver all it wants. There will end up being a large disconnect between the price of paper gold and physical gold. When gold was hitting $1900/ozt Apmex was paying a premium from customers who had physical gold coins. When paper gold trades at $10,000/ozt the physical price has the ability to reach double that or more.
In reply to Gold/silver will be… by Josh Galt
Would have loved to up vote but can't.
There is no timeframe as to when that could possibly happen, if at all. They own it
In reply to The Fed Faggots can… by H H Henry P P …
Buckle up.... here comes a show!
Not getting younger.
In reply to Buckle up.... here comes a… by MadHatt
I've been following the COT reports with great interest. Let's not forget the huge long interest in oil.
One of the constants in the market is the extreme positioning of specs at big turning points. The gold positioning now looks like late 2015.
All of the above look like a contrarian's dream.
lol- I also noticed a massive $usd long spec position. [and short yen]
That isn't working out very well for the hedgefund> tards.
Look at commercial if you want to get a real read. When the divergence between specs and commercial gets extreme, then there's usually a reversal.
Is Facebook Really in Trouble?
yawn....pretty charts. gold still in toilet territory...just as it's useless cousin silver
Our erstwhile colleagues here on Zerohedge are so despondent about gold that I am wondering if the bottom is in, or close. Buy when there is blood in the streets etc. For some bizarre reason, I managed to buy in at the lows of 2015, so I am still in the money, especially if you compare with a current account. This was in no way due to skill and trading panache - I happened to get some spare cash and needed to do something with it.
If you believe the bull market bull, gold will leap ahead soon, after its new lows. This must be true, because Sprott Money and all the other purveyors of shiny say it is true. After nearly 10 years here, we are all still waiting. Waiting for gold to the moon, waiting for the crash, waiting for the MIC to fail. Waiting.
He waits, that's what he does....
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rLAvkbFugEI
In reply to yawn....pretty charts. gold… by hoist the bs flag
We wait like leafless trees in winter snow.
In reply to Our erstwhile colleagues… by OverTheHedge
This thread is now a Haiku thread ...
Glaring winter snow
Leafless trees wait with patience
Green shoots spring surprise
Post 'em if you got 'em.
In reply to We wait like leafless trees… by BadSpybot
The bullion banks are positioning themselves long in the (paper) gold market. This is operation PM paper bag holder, and it ain't gonna be the banks, as much as I would like it. The hedgies will rue the day they shorted gold on the CONeX - they are being set up hook, line and sinker, guaranteed to lose their shirts.
Yeah, I lost my shirt buying *physical* PMs.
In reply to The bullion banks are… by CHX13
huge treasury shorts give me a warm fuzzy.
was it over when the germans bombed pearl harbor? hell no!
...and it ain't over now. [/bluto]
Seems unnatural these times, short gold. Mining not doing so great and buyers taking turns (Lately Russia: significantly down-selling US-debt while quietly growing their gold holdings). Maybe gold got 'new' competition? If not, put it on 'spike alert' (like oil)
P.S. Maybe expecting a 'forced-to-dump seller' of the magnitude of a nation? Banks?
Gold and US Treasures are not markets to short. Anyone who does is brave and foolish.
Can someone give me the short version, please? Is gold going up, or down, and when? When you say "Soon, very soon," how soon do you mean? When *I* say "Soon, very soon," I mean within days or weeks, not years or decades.
On 8/7th it will go up to 1256. On 8/12 it will go up to 1274. Then it will stay steady for 23 days. it will be 1296 on 9/24.
There you happy?
In reply to Can someone give me the… by Jungle Jim
Sorry duck, gonna have to turn you in to the SEC for insider trading!
In reply to On 8/7th it will go up to… by duck dodgers
Don't let it worry you Jungle Jim, I'm in negative territory with most of my phys silver but have only ever looked at it as an expensive insurance policy and not as an investment. I have made up for it getting a stack of Newcrest gold mining shares that tripled in price before I sold enough that what's left now is all profit, whatever direction they now head.
In reply to Can someone give me the… by Jungle Jim
Helps to understand that every COMEX trade has an equal number of longs and shorts so, while some do have large short positions, an equal number have opposite long positions.
So what was that about Gold Shorts exploding again?
And @Jungle Jim... the COT positioning in Gold is wildly bullish... prices will begin to rise in early August and will continue (slowly) until the banks accumulate enough shorts (as they take the short side of the long contracts the Speculators buy).
Of course, since Gold has been locked in a channel (1200 to 1350) since 2013, I'll leave it to you go guess how far the rally will go...