Will Next Steps On Iran Point Towards A New "Big Three" Or World War III?

On July 22 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a bizarre speech on Iran. Delivered from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and ostensibly addressed to the Iranian-American community, the speech’s staging clearly sought to evoke the fall of communism, casting the Ayatollahs in the role of Leonid Brezhnev and company.
Iranian “regime change” is not the publicly stated goal of the Trump Administration’s policy. But it is hard to see how US demands on Tehran don’t amount to exactly that, with Pompeo comparing the Iranian “regime” (a term used dozens of times to imply illegitimacy) to a “mafia.” He asserted that Iran’s behavior is “at root in the revolutionary nature of the regime itself.” What can change its “root” or “nature” without ceasing to be itself?
Pompeo demanded not just a total change in policy from Tehran but a different mode of governance amounting to Iran’s ceasing to be an independent regional power. The Reagan venue’s analogy to the collapse of communism in the USSR and Eastern Europe echoed in the Secretary’s heavy emphasis on “a new 24/7 Farsi-language TV channel” spanning “not only television, but radio, digital, and social media format, so that the ordinary Iranians inside of Iran and around the globe can know that America stands with them.”
The US position on Iran is that it is solely a question of removing a layer of malign governance, after which democracy, tolerance, peace, and general niceness will spontaneously break forth, and justice will roll down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. Just like happened in Iraq after 2003. Just like in Libya.
Never mind that Iran isn’t North America or Europe. Never mind that American and European ideas of social and personal liberty would be anathema to an unknown but significant percentage of Iran’s population. Never mind that the replacement for the Ayatollahs envisioned by many Administration big shots, the cultish People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (Mojahedin-e Khalq, MEK), may not be particularly democratic or popular with Iranians. Don’t bother us with details – the neo-Bolshevik myth of a spontaneous uprising by the oppressed masses (with a little help from outside, like the Kaiser’s generals were kind enough to provide Lenin) is alive and well in Washington.
One is reminded of “true believer” Condoleezza Rice in 2006 denouncing as – you guessed it! – racist any objections to militant democracy promotion in the Middle East, specifically in Iraq:
‘“Well, growing up in the South and having people underestimate you because one of the reasons for segregation, one of the reasons for the separation of the races was supposedly, the inferiority of one race to the other,” she explains. “And so when I look around the world and I hear people say, ‘Well, you know, they're just not ready for democracy,’ it really does resonate. I hear echoes of, well, you know, blacks are kind of childlike. They really can't handle the vote. Or they really can't take care of themselves. It really does roil me. It makes me so angry because I think there are those echoes of what people once thought about black Americans.”’
Pompeo heavily emphasized Iran’s internal problems, such as political repression, corruption, economic distress, many of which are no doubt are quite real. Still, it was hard to listen to the Secretary without mentally comparing how the identical litany of abuses would apply to Washington’s perennial darling of the Islamic world, Saudi Arabia, which in every particular is far, far worse than Iran. But nobody is talking about what amounts to regime change in Riyadh or even any sanctions against them. Accusations of Iranian state support for terrorism would be risible if arming myriad Sunni jihadist groups by the US and our various partners, the Saudis chief among them, were a laughing matter.
Pompeo’s speech triggered a rebuke by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that “peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars” – an unfortunate choice of words given how Saddam Hussein’s “mother of all battles” turned out. Trump immediately shot back with a tweet threatening that Iran could “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” Predictably, Trump’s ubiquitous critics focused as much on the all capital letters as on the substance of the exchange.
No one knows where any of this is leading. The memory immediately triggered was that of harsh verbal exchanges between North Korea’s “Little Rocket man” Kim Jong-un and the “mentally deranged US dotard” Trump prior to their love fest in Singapore. Justin Raimondo of Antiwar.com was succinct in his optimism: “This means he’ll be scheduling a Rouhani summit in a few months.”
On the other hand, instead of Singapore 2018 we could be seeing a repeat of the lead-up to Iraq 2003. So many of the same people who were beating the drums for the war with Iraq under President George W. Bush are playing the same tune now with respect to Iran. It is significant that whereas with respect to North Korea our foremost regional partner, South Korea, is pushing hardest for a peaceful outcome, Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two foreign states that exercise almost total control over the political class in Washington, are itching for the US to take care of their Iran problem for them. The hare-brained “Arab NATO” idea has been revived.
Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis has denied a report that the US was identifying targets in Iran to be struck as early as next month and disowned regime change. For what it is worth (probably not much) a recent poll shows that Americans are against war with Iran by a better than two-to-one margin. But, as Raimondo observes,
“there are plenty of warmongers in Washington who just can’t wait for the shooting to start in the Middle East again, and they have targeted Iran as their next victim. … [S]uch a war would destroy Trump’s presidency precisely because his base would oppose it. And yet, … despite the fact that the President’s advisors are pushing war with Iran, Trump routinely ignores them and does exactly as he pleases: that’s why we had the Singapore summit and the Helsinki meeting with Putin.”
We can hope that Trump will decide on his next steps with regard to Iran based on much broader international considerations that impact his domestic goals. Taken most optimistically, that could mean a concept that some of us have been suggesting for almost two years: a new “Big Three” understanding among Trump, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Indeed, Professor Michael T. Klare, writing in TomDispatch.com, claims this is Trump’s conscious intention:
‘An examination of his campaign speeches and his actions since entering the Oval Office -- including his appearance with Putin -- reflect his adherence to a core strategic concept: the urge to establish a tripolar world order, one that was, curiously enough, first envisioned by Russian and Chinese leaders in 1997 and one that they have relentlessly pursued ever since.
‘Such a tripolar order -- in which Russia, China, and the U.S. would each assume responsibility for maintaining stability within their own respective spheres of influence while cooperating to resolve disputes wherever those spheres overlap -- breaks radically with the end-of-the-Cold-War paradigm. During those heady years, the United States was the dominant world power and lorded it over most of the rest of the planet with the aid of its loyal NATO allies.
‘For Russian and Chinese leaders, such a “unipolar” system was considered anathema. After all, it granted the United States a hegemonic role in world affairs while denying them what they considered their rightful place as America’s equals. Not surprisingly, destroying such a system and replacing it with a tripolar one has been their strategic objective since the late 1990s -- and now an American president has zealously embraced that disruptive project as his own. [ . . . ]
‘The big question in all this, of course, is: Why? Why would an American president seek to demolish a global order in which the United States was the dominant player and enjoyed the support of so many loyal and wealthy allies? Why would he want to replace it with one in which it would be but one of three regional heavyweights? [ . . . ]
‘In the Trumpian mindset, this country had become weak and overextended because of its uncritical adherence to the governing precepts of the liberal international order, which called for the U.S. to assume the task of policing the world while granting its allies economic and trade advantages in return for their loyalty. Such an assessment, whether accurate or not, certainly jibes well with the narrative of victimization that so transfixed his core constituency in rustbelt areas of Middle America. It also suggests that an inherited burden could now be discarded, allowing for the emergence of a less-encumbered, stronger America -- much as a stronger Russia has emerged in this century from the wreckage of the Soviet Union and a stronger China from the wreckage of Maoism. This reinvigorated country would still, of course, have to compete with those other two powers, but from a far stronger position, being able to devote all its resources to economic growth and self-protection without the obligation of defending half of the rest of the world.
‘Listen to Trump’s speeches, read through his interviews, and you’ll find just this proposition lurking behind virtually everything he has to say on foreign policy and national security. “You know... there is going to be a point at which we just can’t do this anymore,” he told Haberman and Sanger in 2016, speaking of America’s commitments to allies. “You know, when we did those deals, we were a rich country... We were a rich country with a very strong military and tremendous capability in so many ways. We’re not anymore.”
‘The only acceptable response, he made clear, was to jettison such overseas commitments and focus instead on “restoring” the country’s self-defense capabilities through a massive buildup of its combat forces. (The fact that the United States already possesses far more capable weaponry than any of its rivals and outspends them by a significant margin when it comes to the acquisition of additional munitions doesn’t seem to have any impact on Trump’s calculations.)’
If such is indeed Trump’s calculation, his likelihood of attacking Iran is very low.
Conversely, the forces benefitting from the status quo Trump would dismantle cannot be expected to accept such a future with equanimity: the Pentagon and NATO military establishments, the intelligence community, the hordes of contractors and think tank denizens, and others. Perhaps even worse, Trump’s domestic critics face the terrifying prospect that he could emerge as the greatest peacemaker in modern history, as well as restorer of America’s economic might.
We can thus expect an added zeal born of desperation from former “CIA director John Brennan, FBI director James Comey, Robert Mueller, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the Democratic National Committee,” who, Paul Craig Roberts aptly says, are “engaged in high treason against the American people and the President of the United States and are actively engaged in a plot to overthrow the President of the United States.” Just in recent weeks the intensity of this campaign prevented Trump from agreeing to anything of substance with Putin in Helsinki, forced him to tap-dance around what he did or didn’t say at the post-summit press conference, and postpone according to Grand Inquisitor Mueller’s convenience a follow-up US-Russia summit (no doubt to the delight of his own appointees no less than to his enemies’).
We can expect that between now the November 2018 Congressional elections Mueller will come out with several indictments against Trump associates with the hope of tipping the House of Representatives to the Democrats. If that happens, despite an anticipated GOP retention of the Senate, Trump will be removed or forced to resign in 2019, with a substantial percentage of Republicans ready to jump at the prospect of putting Mike Pence into the Oval Office, with current UN Ambassador Nikki Haley a virtual shoo-in as Vice President.
Such a development would prompt an anguished but futile outburst from Trump’s base. But with l’ancien régime back in power, the guardians of the neoliberal, unipolar order the interloper had imperiled will move quickly to repudiate any understandings he might have had with Moscow and Beijing. The slide toward a catastrophe of literally unimaginable proportions, which Trump had sought to arrest, will become for all intents and purposes irreversible.
At that point Iran will be the least of our worries.
A long Accurate Historical Post that was covered up.............
The Attack on the USS Liberty by Israel in 1967 is the kind of story that makes your blood seethe.
It's another lie that has been widely promoted, and accepted, and then thrown into the dustbin of history. As with the much more popular JFK assassination coverup, the glaring inconsistencies concerning the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty need to be exposed,especially now with so many American's fighting and dying in the middle east.
Much new evidence has come out about the
fact that the Israeli attack was deliberate, and that the US government went to extraordinary lengths to disguise the truth.
Both the US and Israel governments would rather this story remain in the dark, but understand this, Israel is not the
innocent angel with a halo over it's head that so many would like you to believe, and the actions of the US government in this are nothing short of traitorous. On June 8, 1967, as Israel was torturing Egyptian prisoners of war at Al Arish, some 13 miles
off the Mediterranean coast, the Israeli air force bombed the USS Liberty, resulting in the deaths of 34 American servicemen,
and leaving 174 injured, many seriously. It was an attack on a UNARMED US Intelligence Ship, and the US government
seemed all too willing to look the other way
The Israeli air force sent more than 800 rounds of cannon fire, rockets, heavy bombs and burning napalm on to the USS
Liberty. In an attack that lasted more than an hour, three Israeli vessels fired five torpedoes at the ship, virtually destroying
the American boat. Escaping sailors were hit by machine gun fire, leading many survivors to believe that it was Israel?s
intention to kill all aboard. Yet, despite the loss of American life and 174 injured servicemen, Congress still refused to launch
an official investigation to reassess the original Court of Inquiry, which claimed it was merely a tragic accident. The Navy
Court of Inquiry, held just 10 days after the attack, officially accepted Israel?s claim that it mistook the Liberty for an
Egyptian ship. This is despite the fact that only hours after the Liberty arrived it was spotted by the Israeli military. The IDF
sent out reconnaissance planes to identify the ship. They made eight trips over a period of three hours. The Liberty was
flying a large US flag and was easily recognizable as an American vessel.
A few hours later more planes came. These were Israeli Mirage III fighters, armed with rockets and machine guns. As
off-duty officers sunbathed on the deck, the fighters opened fire on the defenseless ship with rockets and machine guns. A few
minutes later a second wave of planes streaked overhead, French-built Mystere jets, which not only pelted the ship with
gunfire but also with napalm bomblets, coating the deck with the flaming jelly. By now, the Liberty was on fire and dozens
were wounded and killed, excluding several of the ship's top officers. As the Liberty listed in the choppy seas, its deck aflame, crew members dropped life rafts into the water and prepared to scuttle the ship. Given the number of wounded, this was going to be a dangerous operation. But it soon proved impossible, as the Israeli attack boats strafed the rafts with machine gun fire. No body was going to get out alive that way
That the attack happened in broad daylight, and that the ship was flying a large American flag and had its name painted in
English in five-foot letters on the side seems to be of no consequence. The Court of Inquiry deep-sixed testimony and
affidavits regarding the flag-Ennes had ordered: a crisp new one deployed early on the morning of the attack.
The investigators buried intercepts of conversations between IDF pilots identifying the ship as flying an American flag. Retired Captain Ward Boston, who was the legal counsel to the Navy Court of Inquiry, told the publication that he and the Courts
president, the late Rear Admiral Isaac Kidd, always believed that Israeli forces knowingly attacked the Liberty.
Israel attacked the USS Liberty using UNMARKED AIRCRAFT. This is the single fact which proves Israel knew exactly who they were attacking. Israel's story is that they thought USS Liberty was an Egyptian ship and therefore a legitimate target of war.
Were that true, there would be no reason to attack a supposedly Egyptian ship with unmarked aircraft. The only possible
reason to use unmarked aircraft to attack the ship is that Israel knew it was an American ship and intended to sink it, then to
blame the attack on Egypt. The top legal council to the official investigation who was in a position to know, agreed that Israel
intended to sink the USS Liberty and blame Egypt for it, thus dragging the United States into a war on Israel's behalf. This
seems to be a common trick of Israel. Starting with the Lavon affair, through the USS Liberty, to the fake radio transmitter
that tricked Reagan into attacking Libya, to potentially 9-11 itself, Israel's game is to frame Arabs and set them up as targets
for the United States.
The official US investigation is discredited. And with it, every claim of innocence for Israel that relied on the official
investigation as a source. The real question facing the American people is why the US Government seemed, and continues to
seem more concerned with protecting Israel after they are caught playing these dirty tricks, rather than defending their
troops, and letting the people know just what happened to the USS Liberty. For example, the Liberty's radio team tried to
issue a distress call, but discovered the frequencies had been jammed by the Israeli planes with what one communications
specialist called "a buzzsaw sound." (NOTE: even testimony by the Liberty's communications officers about the jamming of
the ship's radios was classified as "Top Secret." The reason? It proved that Israel knew it was attacking an American ship.
"Here was strong evidence that the attack was planned in advance and that our ship's identity was known to the attackers,
for it its practically impossible to jam the radio of a stranger, but this information was hushed up and no conclusions were
drawn from it.) Finally, an open channel was found and the Liberty got out a message it was under attack to the USS
America, the Sixth Fleet's large aircraft carrier.
Two F-4s left the carrier to come to the Liberty's aid. When word reached the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Robert
McNamara became irate and ordered the jets to return. "Tell the Sixth Fleet to get those aircraft back immediately," he
barked. McNamara's injunction was reiterated in saltier terms by Admiral David L. McDonald, the chief of Naval
Operations: "You get those fucking airplanes back on deck, and you get them back down." The planes turned around. And
the attack on the Liberty continued. After the attack, as the wounded were being evacuated, an officer with the Office of
Naval Intelligence instructed the men not to talk about their ordeal with the press. Within three weeks, the Navy put out the
700-page report, exonerating the Israelis, claiming the attack had been accidental and that the Israelis had pulled back as
soon as they realized their mistake. Defense Secretary McNamara suggested the whole affair should be forgotten. "These errors do occur," McNamara concluded.
Jim Ennes was a lieutenant on the bridge of the USS Liberty on the day of the attack, and is instrumental in leading the
campaign for the truth to be made public. Ennes he believes the new testimony in the Navy Times gives greater credibility to their campaign, especially as the Court of Inquiry is the only investigative body that talked to the crew.? More proof has recently come to light from the Israeli side.
A few years after Attack on the Liberty was originally
published, Ennes got a call from Evan Toni, an Israeli pilot. Toni told Ennes that he had just read his book and wanted to tell
him his story. Toni said that he was the pilot in the first Israeli Mirage fighter to reach the Liberty.
He immediately recognized the ship to be a US Navy vessel. He radioed Israeli air command with this information and asked for instructions.
Toni said he was ordered to "attack." He refused and flew back to the air base at Ashdod. When he arrived he was
summarily arrested for disobeying orders. A particularly damning report compiled by a CIA informant suggests that Israeli Defense minister Moshe Dayan personally ordered the attack and wanted it to proceed until the Liberty was sunk and all on board killed.
After a Newsweek story exposed the gist of what really happened on that day in the Mediterranean, an enraged Admiral McCain placed all the sailors under a gag order. When one sailor told an officer that he was having problems living with the cover-up, he was told: "Forget about it, that's an order."
The Navy went to bizarre lengths to keep the crew of the Liberty from telling what they knew. When gag orders didn't work, they threatened sanctions. Ennes tells of the confinement and
interrogation of two Liberty sailors that sounds like something right out of the CIA's MK-Ultra program. "In an incredible
abuse of authority, military officers held two young Liberty sailors against their will in a locked and heavily guarded
psychiatric ward of the base hospital," Ennes writes. "For days these men were drugged and questioned about their
recollections of the attack by a 'therapist' who admitted to being untrained in either psychiatry or psychology. At one point,
they avoided electroshock only by bolting from the room and demanding to see the commanding officer." Upon coming
home, the veterans who tried to tell of their ordeal were harassed relentlessly. They were branded as drunks, bigots, liars and frauds. Often, it turns out, these slurs were leaked by the Pentagon. And, of course, they were also painted as anti-Semites.
Why did Israel Bomb an Ally? Survivors and researchers give two possible explanations as to why Israel would knowingly
bomb a staunch and valuable ally. The first is that the Israelis may have feared that American officers on the ship had
intelligence on the imminent Israeli invasion of the Golan Heights. Many people believe that it is no coincidence that the
American ship was only 13 miles away from Al Arish, at a time when Israel is believed to have been executing hundreds of
Egyptian prisoners of war. A war crime officially denied by Israel, but in the past decade Israeli and American media have
both acknowledged that the executions took place. The irony was that there were no Hebrew speakers aboard the ship. The
USS Liberty crew was mandated to spy on old enemies: the Russians, not their ally Israel. Whatever the reason, a growing
number of people in the US and abroad are accepting the view that Israel bombed the ship intentionally to annihilate any
incriminating evidence of their role in the 1967 war.
Exit hole created by missiles that passed entirely through the ship The second explanation is even more ominous: that Israel bombed the Liberty to bring about an American attack on their
old nemisis, Egypt, in retaliation. American Servicemen claim that a nuclear attack on Cairo was only narrowly averted. On
the TV documentary, ?Dead in the Water,? US servicemen testify on camera that nuclear-armed planes were sent to attack
Cairo on receipt of the news in Washington. The US authorities falsely assumed that it was an Egyptian attack on the
Liberty, and thus officials ordered immediate retaliation. Of course, for this plan to work, the Liberty had to be destroyed
and its crew killed. The planes were recalled when it was realized that the attacker was actually the Israeli forces. The
sources in the film are a crew-member from the aircraft carrier USS America who saw the planes launched; a US Navy radio
operator who heard the radio traffic about them being launched which he is certain was referring to nuclear-armed aircraft;
and the account given by a Liberty survivor of a conversation at the time with the commander of the Sixth Fleet carriers in
which he (the admiral) describes what happened, producer Chris Mitchell told IslamOnline. The radio operator states on
camera that he heard US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara personally give the orders. A couple of other witnesses
talked to program makers off camera. When interviewed by the team, McNamara denied the charges. Said Mitchell, ?I
certainly think people in Cairo might like to know how close they came to being incinerated by a US nuclear bomb.?
The Pentagon lied to the public about the attack on the Liberty from the very beginning. In a decision personally approved
by the loathsome McNamara, the Pentagon denied to the press that the Liberty was an intelligence ship, referring to it
instead as a Technical Research ship, as if it were little more than a military version of Jacques Cousteau's Calypso. The
military press corps on the USS America, where most of the wounded sailors had been taken, were placed under extreme
restrictions. All of the stories filed from the carrier were first routed through the Pentagon for security clearance,
objectionable material was removed with barely a bleat of protest from the reporters or their publications.
The bigger question is why the US government would participate so enthusiastically in the cover-up of a war crime against its
own sailors. Through most of the 1960s, the US congress had imposed a ban on the sale of arms to Israel. But at the time of
the Liberty attack, the Pentagon (and its allies in the White House and on the Hill) were seeking to have this proscription
overturned. The top brass certainly knew that any evidence of a deliberate attack on a US Navy ship by the IDF would
scuttle their plans. So they hushed it up. In January 1968, the arms embargo on Israel was lifted and the sale of American
weapons began to flow. By 1971, Israel was buying $600 million of American-made weapons a year. Two years later the
purchases topped $3 billion. Almost overnight, Israel had become the largest buyer of US-made arms and aircraft.
Perversely, the IDF's strike on the Liberty served to weld the US and Israel together, in a kind of bizzare political and
military embrace. Now, every time the IDF attacks villages in Gaza and the West Bank with F-16s and Apache helicopters,
the Palestinians quite rightly see the bloody assaults as a joint operation, with the Pentagon as a hidden partner. Thus, does
the legacy of the Liberty, and The International War Machine, roll on.
