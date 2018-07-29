40 Years Of Pummeling The Postal Service

Authored by James Bovard via The Mises Institute,
This week is the 40th anniversary of the publication of my first attack on the Postal Service. “Time to Stamp Out the Postal Monopoly” was the lead article on the Boston Globe oped page . A dozen years later, the chief postmaster of Boston denounced me as “the nation’s number one postal basher.”
I forgot to thank the postal unions for clinching the 1978 sale of that piece - my first in a major paper. I had pitched the piece to the Globe a couple months earlier and revised it to their specifications. But then I heard nothing and I assumed the piece was dead. Then the postal unions threatened a nationwide strike, kindly providing a newspeg (and perhaps also enraging some Globe editors). The Carter administration placated the unions with hefty raises and guaranteed lifetime jobs.
Back in those days, the U.S. mail was practically the only way an aspiring writer could afflict editors in distant cities with his work. Stamp prices were skyrocketing and service was wildly erratic, delaying the arrival of vital reject slips. Mail delivery ceased entirely for a week after the postman became frightened of the Dobermans owned by the drug dealers on the ground floor of the rickety apartment building where I lived. To visit a Boston post office was to descend into a netherworld of zombies and psychopaths who hated anyone who approached them with an unstamped envelope. The worst outrage was that it was a federal crime for anyone else to provide better mail service.
The next year, I whacked the Postal Service in the Washington Star and followed up, after I moved to the Midwest, with a hit in the Chicago Tribune in 1980. That piece led to my first talk show - an appearance on Chicago’s WVON radio station. It did not occur to me that I should be conversational instead of responding warily, like I was being cross-examined late at night at a police road block. The talk show host utterly misunderstood the article and her questions seemed inane. When I asked her to clarify, she repeated her lines louder. I was unaware that interview questions are often written by an assistant or an intern. For a talk show host to read an entire 700-word article is like a normal person reading Moby Dick.
After I moved to Washington, I often visited the lavish new headquarters of the Postal Service - thanks to their top floor library with panoramic views and a nook where stogies could be puffed all day. Old histories and dog-eared reports proved that the Post Office had been warring against its competitors ever since Congress gave it a monopoly over letter delivery prior to the Civil War. I burst out laughing when I to read the Post Office’s 1960 annual report’s proclamation of "the ultimate objective of next-day delivery of first-class mail anywhere in the United States."
I smacked the Postal Service in publications ranging from Inquiry to the Los Angeles Herald Examiner to the Washington Times. Beginning in 1984, I regularly slammed the Postal Service in the Wall Street Journal, whose editorial features editor Tim Ferguson was the best and stoutest libertarian-leaning editor I encountered at a major outlet. I hammered the theme that “mail service is becoming slower, more expensive and less reliable.” I also pointed out how the Postal Service’s delivery tests - endlessly touted in their advertisements - were utterly fraudulent.
Every time the Postal Service raised postage rates or slashed service, I gave them another wallop. In a 1987 New York Times op-ed, I wrote that “First-class mail is becoming the ghetto of American communications... The U.S. cannot afford to enter the next century with a communications system little changed from the 18th century.” Assistant Postmaster General Frank Johnson responded that “Bovard continues to play his fanciful intellectual demolition derby... He often allows his bandwagon to run amok, rolling over much that is good. Pedestrian facts end up flattened.” Earlier in 1987, Johnson complained to the Wall Street Journal that I was “the Pied Piper of Privatization.”
Mauling the mail service led to my first gig as a scarecrow. The National Association of Postmasters invited me to speak to their annual Washington conference so that members would have “a clear picture of the very real threats that are bombarding us daily,” the association’s chief, a grizzled Irish postmaster-politician from Massachusetts, declared. I ambled up to the lectern at 9 a.m. Five minutes later, I had all 300 audience members on their feet howling with homicidal intent.
I spoke about how government monopolies lacked incentives to provide good service and asked: “If you had to invest your life savings in one company - would you choose United Parcel Service or the Postal Service?” “We already invested our lives in the Postal Service!” came the thunderous response. Oops.
The Boss Postmaster repeatedly jumped on stage to simmer the audience down so I could finish. Afterwards, he unleashed a podium-pounding tirade that flailed my views up-and-down and strutted before his members as if he’d just slain an anti-postal dragon. I only wish I could pocket $500 every time I get heartily cussed.
In 1989, nudged by Tim Ferguson, I spent five months seeking an interview with Postmaster General Anthony Frank. But a Postal Service spokesman told me that since the Postmaster General had recently appeared on "The Pat Sajak Show," he did not need exposure in the Wall Street Journal. Besides, the spokesman said, my previous postal articles had been “tainted with bias.” Though the Postal Service was losing $2 billion a year, Frank scorned fundamental reforms, claiming that privatization would be "the Wino and Derelict Full Employment Act.... A lot of [the private carriers] would only work until they get the price of a bottle of Ripple and then they'd quit." I scoffed in a WSJ piece that “the American people no longer need a monopoly that appears more interested in storing letters than in delivering them.” In a reply to the Journal, Frank complained that the piece was “just another case of Mr. Bovard mixing facts with fancy to suit his own” agenda.
In a 1991 Wall Street Journal piece, I jibed that “the Postal Service is the only delivery business that believes speed is irrelevant” and said that a pending four-cent hike in stamp prices “will help finance the greatest intentional mail slowdown in U.S. history.”
After I smacked the postal monopoly in USA Today in 1995, the Postal Service’s “media relations” manager claimed it was “utter nonsense” that the Postal Service was intentionally slowing the mail and lamented: “We find it very frustrating when individuals with an agenda and a pen are given a forum to spread malicious misinformation.” Since then, the Postal Service has become far more forthright about its slowdowns - which never produce the savings anticipated. But since they have captive customers, why not abuse them?
The Postal Service has a long history as a tool of government surveillance and suppression. Writing in USA Today in 1999, I hammered the Postal Service’s crackdown on private mail boxes and touted corrective legislation championed by Rep. Ron Paul. That piece concluded that “the only real solution is to demilitarize the Postal Service's legal arsenal and end its power over other businesses and American citizens.”
In 2011, after the Postal Service announced plans to largely abolish overnight mail delivery, I slammed them in the Los Angeles Times: “When people bought ‘forever’ stamps, they didn’t realize that the name referred to the delivery time, not stamp prices.” The Times published a letter from an angry postal fan who demanded to know: “Was James Bovard bit by a mailman as a child?”
In 2013, the Justice Department and Postal Service filed suit against Lance Armstrong’s bike racing team (which received $40 million from the Postal Service), claiming that Armstrong had conspired to defraud the feds by using illegal stimulants. I commented in the Washington Times that “that conspiracy charge sounded like a good summary of the Postal Service’s own public relations strategy.” Besides, it made “no sense to to bankroll a bicycle-racing team at the same time that postal employees were widely perceived as a bunch of slackers.”
At this point, the Postal Service is rapidly becoming little more than an income maintenance program for the 630,000 employees. The big question is which will reach zero first - mail delivery targets or the Postal Service’s actual performance. Either way, the Postal Service continues to provide some of the starkest and most comical reminders of the folly of relying on the government.
Comments
I find my mail delivery satisfactory. The cost of a stamp or package is acceptable....
Although the .gov subsidies and wastes kinda suck!
edit: Fedex on the other hand Truly suck! UPS a bit better. Both have ruined packages I've received. My postal carriers have not.
It's a boondoggle, billions of our tax dollars go to waste there, mismanagement, corruption and lazy carriers who mis-deliver a bunch of stuff! Privatize it.
In reply to I find my mail delivery… by Oldguy05
US should sell the Postal Service to Amazon.
In reply to It's a boondoggle by Free This
My cousin owns a company that ships out over 20,000 pieces of mail each year and he tells me it is exceptional when one is lost. True, delivery has slowed down alot but almost never does he see a lost package.
There's that too.
In reply to US should sell the Postal… by y3maxx
Sad to say the UPS Smart Post arrangement with USPS is a FAILURE. The postal workers bitch and moan in having to delivery my small packages out here in rural America. They don't even walk them to my door - they cram them into the mailbox whether they fit or not. If too large to cram into box, they would throw over my fence. In the process MUCH is damaged. Ordered little chicks this spring, went to the local post office to pick up and they bitch about those. I had to order 3X because they threw those little chick boxes around like footballs...nearly 80-100% DOA. When I went to the PO to complain to a supervisor, he merely told me it's not in their union contact to handle packages. He emphatically stated, the "are mail carriers". Well other than a few smart post boxes all my "letter carriers" deliver is 3rd class crap that fills up my recycling. I say time to get rid of the postal workers and subcontact out to small carriers who will happily deliver UPS smart post boxes and what every overnight/next day mail. I've told he story of my former "letter carrier" back in MA who drove down my street, parked in front of EVERY house, turned off his truck, sauntered up the front sidewalk drop off the 3rd class mail, sauntered back to his truck, turned it on, drove 75 ft to next house and repeated up and down our street. WHAT A WASTE! He refused to deliver boxes and would show on the delivery receipt no one home and for safety returned them to PO where I could pick them up. I'd complain then for 2 or 3 weeks he would lterally throw my boxes at my door.
In reply to My cousin owns a company… by Never One Roach
All government agencies should be for sale, at least openly.
In reply to US should sell the Postal… by y3maxx
@freethis
God you are a fucking moron. Kill yourself please. Troll somewhere else, like grindr.
USPS are great. fuck UPS laziest shitheads in the business.
In reply to It's a boondoggle by Free This
I sell on Amazon and the Post Office works BETTER than any effing capitalist company (including Amazon) that I deal with. The Mises Inst. is a group of "true believers". This is a hit-piece for FedEx and UPS, both Republican lackies who want their competitor gone.
In reply to I find my mail delivery… by Oldguy05
I used to buy and sell a lot of guitars on Ebay. Fedex ruined the finish on three high end guitars. Cracked because of leaving them overnight in the plane in the winter. Never used them again....except once in a while now when a company uses them for free shipping on a small item I might purchase online...still receive packages messed up by them.
In reply to I sell on Amazon and the… by rudyspeaks
It works better for you because my taxes prop it up. But, alas, everyone today is willing to sign up for what others pay. Back in the day when your neighbor showed up everyday for a cup of sugar at some point they were turned away. Bureaucrats don’t mind keeping the sugar flowing indefinitely though, it ain’t their sugar.
In reply to I sell on Amazon and the… by rudyspeaks
The idea of the post office is that it is a necessary part of infrastructure that we all use. Today, with online sales overtaking traditional retail, this is more true than ever. The writer is a hit man for corporations that want to privatize the service and jack up costs.
Infrastructure is public and the lower the cost of doing business, the better. Why would you want to insert a middle man into the picture? Not very smart. If you don't use the post office, too bad. Same if you don't use the roads and highways. Too bad. The country uses these things.
Do you want to sell off the entire country to the highest bidder? Think about it. 50 years of the Libertarian Ayn Rand crap as if we are in the middle of the 1970's. Wake up. The cost of living and doing business in America is way too high. It's called cronyism and monopoly. It's called economic rent seeking. These are not capitalism. They are plantation economics. Stop dancing and singing for the people who want to own you.
In reply to It works better for you… by PrintCash
so.
this bovard fucker is claiming to be the first to, "go postal".
cool.
Post Office sucks!!!! That and CONgress is always siphoning money from other programs into the Post Office since their retirement is attached to it. What a fucking scam!!! All the while the pleebs are thrown scraps and told to watch the Dow Jones Industrial Average as that will be your key to fortune. MY ASS!!!!
Must be nice to be part of the beautiful people...
You can always tell when the Post Office is hiring.... flag is at half staff.... ;)
Yes but what does Trump tell us to think?
You probably hear a voice telling you to go play in traffic. You can always jump off of the roof to get there.
In reply to Yes but what does Trump tell… by HilteryTrumpkin
One thing that I hate about the Post Office, is that they use the revenues from their 1st class letter monopoly to subsidize their parcel package service and set their pricing to unfairly take business away from UPS, FedEX etc which don't enjoy such a cash cow government given monopoly like they do.
The Post Office does an excellent job. Congress has been trying to make it financially unviable for decades in order to privatize the service. That means what now costs x dollars will cost multiple x dollars in the future. All part of the cronyism in Washington D.C.
The intellectual justification for crony cartel monopoly is the Libertarian/Austrian "thinkers" who write this drivel. Why don't we privatize the police and the military while we're at it. They already do their work for the 1% anyway. Why pretend.
Libertarian writers like this begin their logic from the assumption that they are victims being abused by the system. The writer is not a victim. He wants to live in a world where there are clearly 2 social classes. He wants to belong to the upper class. That is his story.
Pure mafia cartel. That is what is meant when conservative Libertarians talk about "freedom." Crime.
Works fine for me, use it all the time. Six days a week mostly.
About a year ago they offered me 100 forever stamps to catalog all my mail on forms they provided, and send them the junk, real envelopes, tell them whether it was useful or not. I still have 95 of those stamps.
They have a new "informed delivery" service that sends me an email with images of mail that I usually get that very day, so I can tell if someone is stealing my mail (we've had a bit of that around here.)
I use usps.com to print priority mail postage to tape to packages quite frequently.
Is this guy just a troll??? (asking for a friend).
The US Post Office is a thousand times better than the Internet .... for instance, I know for absolute fact that inside the US, nobody ever opens my mail and reads it ... also the junk mail, a.k.a. spam, is very very minimal ... I frequently get next day delivery without paying for it, and I can send money this way faster and cheaper than doing one of my banks "bank-to-bank electronic transfer" ...not to mention that it doesn't have to be tracked, either ...
So I don't understand at all what your problem is.... but I will tell you that one of the nicest things about it is a friendly person-to-person relationship with my carrier and the cashier at the Post Office, they know me personally and know enough of my business to help out from time to time, without being nosey or intrusive.
I will tell you this though, if you are nice to nice people you will always get better service than if you deal with a computer or if you just bitch and moan at everybody all the time ....
So the fact that CONgress forecasts out approx. 70 years against the Post Office, and steals funds from other programs into postal funds is ok? You do realize that CONgress funds its retirement through the Post Office? Crock of shit as the Postal Service is the ONLY agency specifically mentioned via the Constitution... so the beautiful people use this as a vehicle to have AND eat their cake...
Just keep "investing" in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and you too will be a millionaire before you know it...
In reply to The US Post Office is a… by chistletoe
99% of the mail is taken from the mailbox and thrown in the garbage. Why do we need a subsidized and useless USPS. Privatize its functions.
The US Postal Service sucks. Why should it be immune from criticism?
Are you a Communist?
Top 5 fucked up depts within govt. Corrupt union, corrupt management, lazy, overpaid, incompetent, part-time workforce.
Pray to God they all go fucking postal.
Time to outsource it.