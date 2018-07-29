American Public "Will Be Shocked" At Redacted Portions Of Carter Page FISA App: Nunes

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 20:20

House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes said on Sunday that the American public will be "shocked" when the redacted portions of Carter Page's FISA warrant application are revealed, reports the Daily Caller

“We are quite confident that once the American people see these 20 pages, at least for those that will get real reporting on this issue, they will be shocked by what’s in that FISA application," Nunes told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo - implying that the public may one day see an unredated (or less redacted) copy. 

After being compelled by a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the DOJ released a heavily redacted portion of the FBI's FISA warrant application and several renewals for Carter Page, of which more than 20 pages are unable to be viewed. In a June 14 letter, Nunes and opther Republicans on the House Intel Committee asked President Trump to declassify 21 pages from the release.

“What’s left that’s redacted, the American people really do need to know what’s underneath there,” said Nunes on Sunday.

He also insisted on Sunday that “the Left and the media” do not want additional portions of the FISAs to be made public.

“They don’t want that unredacted. They don’t want transparency for the American people,” he said.

Nunes said that he believes that the president’s lawyers are reviewing the June 14 letter to see if the 20 pages can be made public. -Daily Caller

Meanwhile, the portions which were able to be read from the 412-page release revealed that the FBI relied heavily on the unverified "Steele" dossier, which relied on information from high level Kremlin officials as part of its claims. 

In other Nunes News: Twitter is in the crosshairs

Following widespread reports that Twitter is censoring conservative users with the use of "shadowbans," Nunes said that he and other lawmakers were exploring legal action against the social media giant. 

"We were getting caught up in some type of trap to where people couldn't see our Twitter feed," said Nunes on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, adding: "I don't know what Twitter is up to. It sure looks to me like they are censoring people and they ought to stop it, and we're looking at any legal remedies we can go through."

Nunes' comments came after several media reports and social media posts noting the phenomenon, capped off by a report by the liberal outlet VICE confirming the claims (albeit they only focused on the "dropdown search" issue and not the "Quality Filter" shadowbans) we reported earlier in the month.

In a bizarre response, Twitter issued a strange explanation to "set the record straight," where they explicitly state that they do not engage in the practice - except then they describe how they do exactly that. 

"People are asking us if we shadow ban. We do not. But let’s start with, “what is shadow banning?”

The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster." -Twitter 

Then, Twitter reiterates they don't shadow ban - with the caveat in parentheses that you may need to go directly to the timeline of some users in order to see their tweets. (tee hee!)

"We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology." -Twitter 

In other words, Twitter says they don't shadow ban - it's just that tweets from people you follow may never appear unless you click directly into their timeline. 

Between documented user reports and a January undercover video from Project Veritas in which then-current and former Twitter employees admit to shadowbanning conservatives, Nunes may have plenty of ammunition. 

Trump can declassify these documents with the stroke of a pen. They know that too. The longer he waits, the looser their bowels get. Some of them have already shat their drawers (I'm looking at you, John Brennan, you muslim piece of shit).

Time to pop another bag of popcorn in the microwave. I'm enjoying every minute of this summer blockbuster!

Sorry but I'm not that interested in the DC swamp. The Republicans are not the good guys. They gave us 9/11, many wars, and profligate spending. The Democrats gave us illegals and transgender pronouns. What people need to do is ask what is really important to me. Make money, please the kids, hump Leslie in accounting or whatever makes you happy. Get your priorities straight. Have a smoke, have a beer and just let all the craziness go by. Then think about things.

Does anyone actually believe just 1 LIBTARD will be shocked? They already know but rely on lies to promote their entire agenda.

 

HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!

Is that you Mad Maxineee? If so, I'm glad you bagged your head so we all don't have to puke looking at your alligator hide head  carcass. 

I realize it's tough to keep up Maxine, when your low I.Q. ass is playing checkers and those you snip at are engaged in actually trying to undo the harm of 8 years or more from your allstar LIBTARD bullpen.  

Now, please do the adults in the room a favor since your uneducated ass bit on the may-fly, go back to San Fran and perform the job that matches your I.Q., get a rolling trash can, 18" scoop shovel, rubber gloves and go prowl the streets cleaning up your shit from the streets...........and don't be snacking on any hot lunches! Even if they left you a napkin!! No, No free lunches. 

I don't know if you are uglier, alligator skin face Maxine or your #1, Canckles in a mo mo with a life alert button on a necklace.  

 

HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!!  

 

Nothing the bloated, inefficient, broke, bureaucratic hack run, slap my ass and I will slap your ass federal government does shocks me anymore.  Someone was coming to town to interrupt the party.  Can’t be allowed.  Unfortunately, too many people depend on the party for their livelihoods to ever turn the boat around.  It’s sailed.  Trump is but a wave.

Bring it Nunes!!! We American's are just about numb to all the  "Shock Therapy" All considered, at the end of this "Coup de Twat" era, "we the people" better get some justice done, if not, the Swamp will be incurable. 

 Depending how you look at its 1st amendment slam dunk. That nobody stepped up to challenge these intellectual cowards is the strangest thing. 

“Between documented user reports and a January undercover video from Project Veritas in which then-current and former Twitter employees admit to shadowbanning conservatives, Nunes may have plenty of ammunition.”

 

This MSM/ social media/prog left fascist cabal will have to be dismantled post-November.

Dramatically strengthening right might in both houses, along with a strong Executive...and soon (hopefully), a rehabilitated Supreme Court...is the best chance to crush Deep State, the Bolsheviks, and the rising threat of neosocialism/neocommunism, short of armed conflict.

But...should overwhelming victory in November be realized...

...grand jury indictments, perp walks, cease-and-desist orders for both MSM and social media (lest they be squelched)...must be swiftly forthcoming.

 

Law and order.

If elections really do have consequences...we need to start seeing ‘em...

It's telling all right.  It's telling that Trump, unlike the idiot left who sprung their 'Grab 'em by the pussy' tape about one month too early, has impeccable timing.

This shit will all come out at the most advantageous time prior to the midterms, to ensure maximum damage to the dems, and not one second before.

Very enjoyable.

Just wait until September for the bombs to drop boys.

 

This has been a chess game from the start, and Trump is playing the board about as well as Fischer.

Vote up!
The redacted portions will probably show that the British government was heavily involved in concocting the phony FISA warrant, hence the paranoia about de-classifying the entire thing out of fear of destroying the so-called "Special Relationship". 

The recent hysterical claims by the Brit government about Russia deploying nerve agents in the UK are probably an upfront attempt to distract and deflect in the event its actions in the 2016 US presidential election are exposed to the world.   

I would not take that bet because that is 100% what happened.

Either Bath House Barry was the most oblivious POTUS in history, or he knew about all this shit and approved of it by his inaction.

As far as I'm concerned, the single most egregious act of political skulduggery I've ever seen is that tarmac conference between Bill Clinton and AG Lynch.  

This whole thing is dirty as fuck.