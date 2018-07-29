Facebook, Zuck Sued By "Shocked" Shareholders As "The Truth" Emerges

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:00

Following a disappointing earnings announcement that wiped out about $120 billion of shareholder wealth, Facebook, its CEO and CFO, are being sued by a shareholder potentially opening the floodgates for sore-losing stock market gamblers the world over.

"As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages"

Who could have seen that coming?

The complaint filed by shareholder James Kacouris in Manhattan federal court accused Facebook, Zuckerberg and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner of making misleading statements about or failing to disclose slowing revenue growth, falling operating margins, and declines in active users.

Kacouris said the marketplace was “shocked” when “the truth” began to emerge on Wednesday from the Menlo Park, California-based company. He said the 19 percent plunge in Facebook shares the next day stemmed from federal securities law violations by the defendants.

"The Individual Defendants possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Facebook's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications. The Individual Defendants were provided with copies of the Company’s SEC filings and press releases alleged herein to be misleading prior to or shortly after their issuance and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or to cause them to be corrected.

Because of their positions with the Company, and their access to material information available to them but not to the public, the Individual Defendants knew that the adverse facts specified herein had not been disclosed to and were being concealed from the public, and that the positive representations being made were then materially false and misleading. The Individual Defendants are liable for the false statements and omissions pleaded herein."

Presumably Mr Kacouris would have preferred if Zuck had leaked the material non-public information to him first so he could have unwound his holdings in Facebook shares and avoided the losses from reality suddenly biting on a stock that has grown to the proverbial skies.

As Reuters notes, shareholders often sue companies in the United States after unexpected stock price declines, especially if the loss of wealth is large. The lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Full Docket below...

Dutti Cognitive Dissonance Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:31

These kinds of lawsuits are commonplace.

They are mostly BS, because usually a lot of non-productive costs are incurred.

Every shareholder gets a big stack of papers, lots of office drones need to get paid, and company funds are used to pay for the expensive defense lawyers etc.

If successful, the company, in this case facebook, usually settles. It has to pay first the plaintiffs lawyers, then the plaintiffs from the company account.

Possibly the government will also impose a hefty fine.

Who pays in the end? The common shareholder.

Even though it's announced as an action against the Company/Zuckerberg, in the end usually the shareholders pay a larger part than they recover.

I would be surprised if a settlement came out of Zuckerberg's private funds.

Buckaroo Banzai IntercoursetheEU Sun, 07/29/2018 - 23:36

This doesn't have anything to do with "lying to the public"-- good grief, if that was a crime that was actually enforced, every single publicly traded company could be sued by shareholders.

No, this is about Zuckerberg refusing to censor so-called "holocaust deniers" from posting their mountains of annoying and troublesome facts and evidence on Facebook, and the kikes on Wall Street unleashing the hounds of war on him for being a traitor to his race. A 20% stock price takedown that shaved $15 billion off his net worth didn't have the desired effect, so now it's time for the (((shareholder))) lawsuits to commence.

aloha_snakbar Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:07

I’d love to see Zuckercunt wearing orange and put in general population in someplace like Pelican Bay.... maybe for fun leak that he had a pedo jacket...

Lord Raglan Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:08

The only person on earth who is a bigger dick than this zuckerschmuckerberg is the little faggot who runs the NY Times, sultzschmuckerberger.  (((  )))

Rubicon727 techpriest Sun, 07/29/2018 - 23:40

"I wrote 15 pages of my dissertation in 2 days. It can be done with the right motivation."

Easy enough to do because the American university system has been dumbed down to the nth degree. One of my 8th graders could easily qraduate with honors.

Try doin' that in any European university, and you'd quickly learn they have standards and strict Masters' requirements. 

lookslikecraptome Rubicon727 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 00:20

Moron. I takes no time to come u with 15 good pages. Two days, NO PROBLEM. Its done all the time in academia from high school to Stanford Medical research articles. I have done it more than ten times. University of Ca masters in 1983.

Deadlines can bring out the best in people. Get er done!! No time to prevaricate, dally, perseverate or become obsessive .

MadHatt CheapBastard Sun, 07/29/2018 - 23:24

Her name is Melissa Hodgman.

https://www.sott.net/article/371308-Peter-Strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-…

https://www.sec.gov/news/pressrelease/2016-217.html

Ms. Hodgman said, “I am honored by this appointment and look forward to continuing our tradition of pursuing tough but fair enforcement actions in complex and cutting-edge cases, especially matters involving cross-border issues and efforts to hold gatekeepers accountable for breaches of their professional standards.”

Hold gatekeepers accountable for breaches of their professional standards eh?

MusicIsYou Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:14

Too bad for you sore socialist losers, you should have gotten out of Facebook stocks earlier. The same thing will eventually happen to all FAANG's. It's just like a modern day westerner to sue when they make a bad investment because the simple minded pukes have no accountability for making bad investment moves. Go ahead sue, that's a prime example of why only dumbasses open a company in today's world.

Endgame Napoleon MusicIsYou Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:32

In my shop, I’ll never forget the story of a rep for one of the distributors. She had a 25-year business. The business in question offers interesting and rewarding work, but wirh very little profit-making potential. If you build up a good clientele of affluent customers, you can make a living, but a limited one.

This woman had to get out of the business after 25 years, when a customer wearing spike heels fell in her shop. Her employees offered to carry a heavy object for the customer, like everyone does in this business. I have never seen an employee fail to do it, even in businesses where employees wore formal attire and even in businesses with...umm..scruffier employees, so I believed her. Sad.

Thautikus Sun, 07/29/2018 - 22:20

Dear Fu*kbook Investors

 

You invested in a business model that produces nothing, provides no value added products, does nothing but waste time and is part of the global surveillance network.

 

You ALL knew this going in, you gave your money willingly and have been fully informed what Fu*kbook really is.

 

If anything you should all be jumping for joy that share prices have plunged so you can buy even more of a POS company you have been trumpeting as the future of the human race.

 

Suck it up buttercups and STFU.