Facebook, Zuck Sued By "Shocked" Shareholders As "The Truth" Emerges

Following a disappointing earnings announcement that wiped out about $120 billion of shareholder wealth, Facebook, its CEO and CFO, are being sued by a shareholder potentially opening the floodgates for sore-losing stock market gamblers the world over.
"As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages"
Who could have seen that coming?
The complaint filed by shareholder James Kacouris in Manhattan federal court accused Facebook, Zuckerberg and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner of making misleading statements about or failing to disclose slowing revenue growth, falling operating margins, and declines in active users.
Kacouris said the marketplace was “shocked” when “the truth” began to emerge on Wednesday from the Menlo Park, California-based company. He said the 19 percent plunge in Facebook shares the next day stemmed from federal securities law violations by the defendants.
"The Individual Defendants possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Facebook's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications. The Individual Defendants were provided with copies of the Company’s SEC filings and press releases alleged herein to be misleading prior to or shortly after their issuance and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or to cause them to be corrected.
Because of their positions with the Company, and their access to material information available to them but not to the public, the Individual Defendants knew that the adverse facts specified herein had not been disclosed to and were being concealed from the public, and that the positive representations being made were then materially false and misleading. The Individual Defendants are liable for the false statements and omissions pleaded herein."
Presumably Mr Kacouris would have preferred if Zuck had leaked the material non-public information to him first so he could have unwound his holdings in Facebook shares and avoided the losses from reality suddenly biting on a stock that has grown to the proverbial skies.
As Reuters notes, shareholders often sue companies in the United States after unexpected stock price declines, especially if the loss of wealth is large. The lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.
Full Docket below...
Comments
Fuck that Jew bastard and his kike company!
Wait, until the whole fucking marketing thing goes down the drain....dumb-assess!
Beam me up!
In reply to Fuck that Jew bastard and… by Megaton Jim
They are just pissed that they couldn't sell to bigger assholes than they were.
In reply to Wait, until the whole… by James TraffiCan't
He who bails first, bails best.
In reply to They are just pissed that… by ShrNfr
“I’m sorry Mr. Blackjack Dealer, that was not the card I needed. Deal again”
In reply to He who bails first, bails… by Shemp 4 Victory
Um...I thought you could only win at this game.
In reply to “I’m sorry Mr. Blackjack… by yrad
These kinds of lawsuits are commonplace.
They are mostly BS, because usually a lot of non-productive costs are incurred.
Every shareholder gets a big stack of papers, lots of office drones need to get paid, and company funds are used to pay for the expensive defense lawyers etc.
If successful, the company, in this case facebook, usually settles. It has to pay first the plaintiffs lawyers, then the plaintiffs from the company account.
Possibly the government will also impose a hefty fine.
Who pays in the end? The common shareholder.
Even though it's announced as an action against the Company/Zuckerberg, in the end usually the shareholders pay a larger part than they recover.
I would be surprised if a settlement came out of Zuckerberg's private funds.
In reply to Um...I thought you could… by Cognitive Dissonance
Much more to the story. It probably wasn't Zuck. Someone leaked in advance of the conference call. SEC should check the 3:59-4:00 trading block. Someone had a tip off, scampered off at the all time high, and that panicked the settlement period. See: http://www.corsination.com/index.php/news/278-mysterious-facebook-buzze…
In reply to These kinds of lawsuites are… by Dutti
This doesn't have anything to do with "lying to the public"-- good grief, if that was a crime that was actually enforced, every single publicly traded company could be sued by shareholders.
No, this is about Zuckerberg refusing to censor so-called "holocaust deniers" from posting their mountains of annoying and troublesome facts and evidence on Facebook, and the kikes on Wall Street unleashing the hounds of war on him for being a traitor to his race. A 20% stock price takedown that shaved $15 billion off his net worth didn't have the desired effect, so now it's time for the (((shareholder))) lawsuits to commence.
In reply to Much more by IntercoursetheEU
The REAL Reason Why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Under Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjrU2Abgd78
Watch to see what is really going on !!! Your all missing it
In reply to This doesn't have anything… by Buckaroo Banzai
Vultures circling FB now. Lying to the public seems not to matter anymore since we see Bankers do it 24/7.
But fooling yo' shareholders be another story.
The only question is will it go bankrupt in 2018 or 2019.
Reminds me of Lucent's slow death from a high of ~$70 slowly suck to $4/share.
In reply to These kinds of lawsuites are… by Dutti
KikeBook lost it's CIA backdoor revenue.
In reply to Vultures circling FB now… by CheapBastard
Invest in zuck you deserve to be cucked
In reply to “I’m sorry Mr. Blackjack… by yrad
Imagine the personal productivity improvement if it were to shut down??!!
In reply to Wait, until the whole… by James TraffiCan't
All these aggrieved shareholders who are cryin' rivers over their slightly decreased millions and billions receive NO sympathy from millions of Americans who are barely keeping a roof over their head and food on the table. They should ALL be thrown into the North Sea, known for its power to destroy any and all in its midst.
In reply to Wait, until the whole… by James TraffiCan't
How many hedge funds and pensions rely on facebook to make them money??
If facebook dies so does a large chunk of the economy
In reply to Wait, until the whole… by James TraffiCan't
You had me at Jew bastard!
In reply to Fuck that Jew bastard and… by Megaton Jim
Frivolous lawsuit. You can't sue a guy because his stock went down.
Stock traders are such a bunch of pussies.
In reply to Fuck that Jew bastard and… by Megaton Jim
Just 18% down, what pussies are those investors?
Nuisance lawsuit. Happens all the time. Will settle out of court.
In reply to -18%, what pussies are those… by Bunga Bunga
Stocks are only supposed to go up.
fuckabug must've sharted on all those noses shoved up his primary sex organ.
In reply to -18%, what pussies are those… by Bunga Bunga
I've been wondering aloud for quite some time now when the investor suits would begin.
Twitter has to be next, all the same conditions apply.
Marxism, communism, and the anti-Christian agenda is Judaism!
I’d love to see Zuckercunt wearing orange and put in general population in someplace like Pelican Bay.... maybe for fun leak that he had a pedo jacket...
He can give speeches to the fellow prisoners about universal income....that might keep him from getting raped for a few minutes....
In reply to I’d love to see Zuckercunt… by aloha_snakbar
He could start a new prison shower based social network. Go from this (.) to this (o) in a matter of weeks...
In reply to He can give speeches to the… by Lord Raglan
All these Billionaires--Oprah, Suckerberger, Styer, Branson, etc-- are rabid vicious capitalists until they become Billionaires.
They then suddenly become socialists. But they want to give YOUR money away, not theirs.
As a guest on Fox said, " I have never seen one of these Billionaire socialists standing in a bread line."
In reply to He could start a new prison… by aloha_snakbar
The only person on earth who is a bigger dick than this zuckerschmuckerberg is the little faggot who runs the NY Times, sultzschmuckerberger. ((( )))
Just remember, Brawndo has what plants crave! It has electrolytes!
Beam me up!
In reply to The only person on earth who… by Lord Raglan
Winning! Watching Leftoids implode is priceless.
This suit was filed on the 27th? Who the Hell could write up seventeen pages of that legal BS in two days? Something stinks.
I wrote 15 pages of my dissertation in 2 days. It can be done with the right motivation. There's probably a team behind it too.
Also, There's the distinct possibility that 60% of the content is copy-and-paste and ready to go for *any* company.
In reply to This suit was filed on the… by Mad Muppet
I had a copy of the book "Zettels Traum" and pissed on it.
Ruined all 1536 pages in about 5 seconds.
In reply to I wrote 15 pages of my… by techpriest
I bought a dozen donuts one time and being a cheap bastard ate them all myself within an hour. Didn't break any records but sure tasted good. I did share the 13th one of the baker's dozen with my little brother so there's that.
In reply to I had a copy of the book … by Bloodstock
"I wrote 15 pages of my dissertation in 2 days. It can be done with the right motivation."
Easy enough to do because the American university system has been dumbed down to the nth degree. One of my 8th graders could easily qraduate with honors.
Try doin' that in any European university, and you'd quickly learn they have standards and strict Masters' requirements.
In reply to I wrote 15 pages of my… by techpriest
Moron. I takes no time to come u with 15 good pages. Two days, NO PROBLEM. Its done all the time in academia from high school to Stanford Medical research articles. I have done it more than ten times. University of Ca masters in 1983.
Deadlines can bring out the best in people. Get er done!! No time to prevaricate, dally, perseverate or become obsessive .
In reply to "I wrote 15 pages of my… by Rubicon727
Why did all of the multi-million hedgies jump on the social-media bandwagon? There was a precedent in 2000 with the .com bust. They just got all excited about the new-fangled digital trend, like about half of the world, not thinking about all of the implications. Good thing corporations are people.
In reply to This suit was filed on the… by Mad Muppet
Everything is fine here.
Peter Strzok wife, head of the SEC will figure it out.
In reply to This suit was filed on the… by Mad Muppet
Whom is Mr Strzok sleeping with? One of the midget Trannies?
In reply to Everything is fine here… by MadHatt
Her name is Melissa Hodgman.
https://www.sott.net/article/371308-Peter-Strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-…
https://www.sec.gov/news/pressrelease/2016-217.html
Hold gatekeepers accountable for breaches of their professional standards eh?
In reply to Whom is Mr Strzok sleeping… by CheapBastard
Any competent lawyer team can do that. Peddling BS is their job.
In reply to This suit was filed on the… by Mad Muppet
Most Facebook users are 40+ and use it to share pictures of their cats and kids. Facebook is DONE! 👎
You forgot to mention they mainly do that picture sharing etc as a pathetic attempt for their own worthless fcking lives to have some semblance of significance. But they're just pathetic excuses for people seeking constant affirmations from "likes" that what they do has some kind of purpose.
In reply to Most Facebook users are 40+… by Josh Galt
i want my money and time back too!
Instead of posting that cat-with-a-glowing-halo pic, you could have been watching the MSM on the latest plasma TV.
In reply to i want my money and time… by destroyer of m…
Too bad for you sore socialist losers, you should have gotten out of Facebook stocks earlier. The same thing will eventually happen to all FAANG's. It's just like a modern day westerner to sue when they make a bad investment because the simple minded pukes have no accountability for making bad investment moves. Go ahead sue, that's a prime example of why only dumbasses open a company in today's world.
In my shop, I’ll never forget the story of a rep for one of the distributors. She had a 25-year business. The business in question offers interesting and rewarding work, but wirh very little profit-making potential. If you build up a good clientele of affluent customers, you can make a living, but a limited one.
This woman had to get out of the business after 25 years, when a customer wearing spike heels fell in her shop. Her employees offered to carry a heavy object for the customer, like everyone does in this business. I have never seen an employee fail to do it, even in businesses where employees wore formal attire and even in businesses with...umm..scruffier employees, so I believed her. Sad.
In reply to Too bad for you sore… by MusicIsYou
I think no one should open a business and let people live in the forest like the filthy apes they are slaughtering each other for a bug meal.
In reply to In my shop, I’ll never… by Endgame Napoleon
Dear Fu*kbook Investors
You invested in a business model that produces nothing, provides no value added products, does nothing but waste time and is part of the global surveillance network.
You ALL knew this going in, you gave your money willingly and have been fully informed what Fu*kbook really is.
If anything you should all be jumping for joy that share prices have plunged so you can buy even more of a POS company you have been trumpeting as the future of the human race.
Suck it up buttercups and STFU.
Hurrah! Excellent points, and let's apply that to the other bohemoth: Google.
In reply to Dear Fu*kbook Investors … by Thautikus