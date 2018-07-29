Julian Assange's Fate Is Being Decided At The Moment

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 23:30

Ecuador is holding high level discussions with Britain over the fate of Julian Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after being granted political asylum, according to comments made by President Lenin Moreno to Spain's El Pais daily newspaper. 

"The issue of Mr. Assange is being treated with the British government and I understand that we have already established contact with Mr. Assange's lawyers so we can find a way out."

Not true, says Assange's Attorney Carlos Poveda in a Sunday LaJournada article retweeted by the official WikiLeaks Twitter account. 

The defense of Julian Assange is concerned about the contradictions of the government of Ecuador, which claims to be seeking a solution to the asylum of the founder of Wikileaks through dialogue, with all parties, but refuses to meet with their lawyers, said Carlos Poveda, one of the activist's lawyers. -LaJournada (translated)

"We have followed very closely the statements of President Lenin Moreno both in the United Kingdom and Spain," said Poveda. "And I must warn that even the legal team that presides (the former judge of the Spanish Supreme Court) Baltasar Garzón requested a hearing to meet in London or Madrid, but they told him that Moreno's schedule was full during the whole tour."

In other words - Moreno is talking out of both sides of his mouth while feigning a new found concern for Assange's fate (after referring to the WikiLeaks founder as a "hacker", "an inherited problem" and a "stone in the shoe").

We know how (Moreno) addresses the issue , said Poveda, who said that the president's statements leave us confused.

In relation to the recent declarations of the Ecuadorian agent chief executive, of which his government is in "permanent" communication with London and with the legal team of Assange, Poveda maintained that that does not happen.

 -LaJournada (translated)

According to Poveda, Assange's legal team is still awaiting a response from two letters sent from Madrid weeks ago requesting that Ecuador "explain the situation." 

Assange has been holed up in the embassy since 2012. Though Sweden long ago dropped its request that Assange be extradicted, he is still struggling with legal issues in the UK: Earlier this year, a UK court declined to reverse his arrest warrant for violating his bail terms when he initially took refuge at the embassy. Wikileaks has released thousands of diplomatic cables belonging to the US, and US officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have said Assange's arrest is a "priority."

In March, Ecuador cut Assange off from the outside world - blocking his internet and phone communications over violating a promise not to interfere with other countries' affairs. 

Assange particularly drew the ire of Ecuador by angering the Spanish government with his support for separatist leaders in Spain's Catalonia region who sought to secede last year. -France24

Moreno told El Pais that the "ideal" solution would be for Assange to endure some sort of UK penalty for violating his parole, before he is extradited to a country "where there is no danger." 

Two weeks ago, reports surfaced in the UK media that high level talks were happening between UK and Ecuadorian officials to try and remove Assange from the embassy.

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan is said to be spearheading the diplomatic effort. Sources close to Assange said he himself was not aware of the talks - supporting his attorney's claim that they've been kept in the dark, while Assange believes that America has been putting "significant pressure" on Ecuador, including threatening to block an IMF loan, if he continues to stay at the embassy. 

Furthermore, as we pointed out weeks ago, the United States imported a record amount of crude from Ecuador (a massive unprecedented surge all of a sudden), which begs the question...was there a payoff?

"Julian Assange's Fate Is Being Decided At The Moment"

Just ask Ernst Zundel (A Martyred Hero) how the jew supremacists/zionists/zog operates in this situation. They have no borders, respect no sovereignty, obey no laws- they are the Enemy of The Entire World.

"martyred definition: 1. A martyred person has been killed because of their religious or political beliefs"

Here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o07tXRu9-4

PRESIDENT TRUMP -- ignore the Deep State use your Presidential authority to write a decree pardoning assange for any charges they are cooking up against him. FREE ASSANGE he's been in solitary too long

Don't think we're not watching.  We are most definitely watching.

--Seth Rich

--Wiener Laptop

--The best line in the FBI IG report:  "We can't be reading this" said by the NYPD computer forensics analyst after (easily) mirroring Wiener's hard drive and then selecting ONE RANDOM EMAIL to check that it worked.

--Brennan's Langley coup operations

--Jarrett and Rice, the White House handlers for the botched coup

--What really happened to cause Putin and Clinton to become mortal enemies?  They were best friends for Uranium One (through 2010) but by 2013, Ukraine, Snowden, and bodies piling up.  Vicky FTEU Nuland didn't do it by herself.....?

Oh yes, we Independent Deplorables are watching all right.

This is still our last peaceful chance for change......and it's nearly done

I have been waiting to hear what is going to happen to him. Let me guess: 3 a.m. he gets the boot from the embassy and MI6 and a few CIA ops are waiting for him. With no cameras, around, of course.

God bless, Assange, and I hope you survive this BS in one piece and sane.

Oh and this week there will one story, ad naseaum in the MSM: the Manafort trial (or witch hunt).

Where are all of the "so concerned" civil rights attorneys about the right to shit and shoot up in SF,

when someone really needs them?

when someone really needs them?

  How pathetic is it, when an honest whistle-blower is juxtaposed over some nefarious back room dealings?

 I'm pretty sure President Trump reads Zero hedge.  This will without question effect the outcome of the midterm elections, if Mr. Assange  is denied his honest  dignities.

 *end of rant

 PSS- Back in the old days, telling the TRUTH was the equivalent of front running real filth!

ZHedge has more non-Keynesian economists than the Times & the Post, and then there is Pat Buchanan. 

I remember hearing a judge say that Assange chooes to be in hiding. 

It is a sad world when a whistleblower has to hide away after revealing the work-related doings of elites. 

In any $10-per-hour job, your boss can look at your work emails. 

"Moreno told El Pais that the "ideal" solution would be for Assange to endure some sort of UK penalty for violating his parole."

Six years of house arrest is already far more than the UK jurisdictional offence warrants. More serious offences in the US are either not charged at all or go unpunished.