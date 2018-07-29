"Julian Assange's Fate Is Being Decided At The Moment"

Ecuador is holding high level discussions with Britain over the fate of Julian Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after being granted political asylum, according to comments made by President Lenin Moreno to Spain's El Pais daily newspaper.
"The issue of Mr. Assange is being treated with the British government and I understand that we have already established contact with Mr. Assange's lawyers so we can find a way out."
Not true, says Assange's Attorney Carlos Poveda in a Sunday LaJournada article retweeted by the official WikiLeaks Twitter account.
The defense of Julian Assange is concerned about the contradictions of the government of Ecuador, which claims to be seeking a solution to the asylum of the founder of Wikileaks through dialogue, with all parties, but refuses to meet with their lawyers, said Carlos Poveda, one of the activist's lawyers. -LaJournada (translated)
"We have followed very closely the statements of President Lenin Moreno both in the United Kingdom and Spain," said Poveda. "And I must warn that even the legal team that presides (the former judge of the Spanish Supreme Court) Baltasar Garzón requested a hearing to meet in London or Madrid, but they told him that Moreno's schedule was full during the whole tour."
In other words - Moreno is talking out of both sides of his mouth while feigning a new found concern for Assange's fate (after referring to the WikiLeaks founder as a "hacker", "an inherited problem" and a "stone in the shoe").
We know how (Moreno) addresses the issue , said Poveda, who said that the president's statements leave us confused.
In relation to the recent declarations of the Ecuadorian agent chief executive, of which his government is in "permanent" communication with London and with the legal team of Assange, Poveda maintained that that does not happen.
-LaJournada (translated)
According to Poveda, Assange's legal team is still awaiting a response from two letters sent from Madrid weeks ago requesting that Ecuador "explain the situation."
Assange has been holed up in the embassy since 2012. Though Sweden long ago dropped its request that Assange be extradicted, he is still struggling with legal issues in the UK: Earlier this year, a UK court declined to reverse his arrest warrant for violating his bail terms when he initially took refuge at the embassy. Wikileaks has released thousands of diplomatic cables belonging to the US, and US officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have said Assange's arrest is a "priority."
In March, Ecuador cut Assange off from the outside world - blocking his internet and phone communications over violating a promise not to interfere with other countries' affairs.
Assange particularly drew the ire of Ecuador by angering the Spanish government with his support for separatist leaders in Spain's Catalonia region who sought to secede last year. -France24
Moreno told El Pais that the "ideal" solution would be for Assange to endure some sort of UK penalty for violating his parole, before he is extradited to a country "where there is no danger."
Two weeks ago, reports surfaced in the UK media that high level talks were happening between UK and Ecuadorian officials to try and remove Assange from the embassy.
Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan is said to be spearheading the diplomatic effort. Sources close to Assange said he himself was not aware of the talks - supporting his attorney's claim that they've been kept in the dark, while Assange believes that America has been putting "significant pressure" on Ecuador, including threatening to block an IMF loan, if he continues to stay at the embassy.
Furthermore, as we pointed out weeks ago, the United States imported a record amount of crude from Ecuador (a massive unprecedented surge all of a sudden), which begs the question...was there a payoff?
Comments
Good luck, Julian.
Assange, instead of going to the Ecuadorian Embassy, should’ve gone to the Russian Embassy first.
He could’ve been out of BritBobistan a long time ago. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Good luck, Julian. by homiegot
I hope in the end Assange will be Okay, he is a genuine hero.
"Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno"
Never trust a Lenin.
One of the "real" Lenin's quotes:
He who now talks about the 'freedom of the press' goes backward, and halts our headlong course towards Socialism.
In reply to Assange, instead of going… by Looney
JA is in Utah, verifying the evidence of where he got the DNC emails.
He was removed by US agents that smuggled him out.
Right after the furniture van came to the Ecuadorian embassy and got JA, a double agent left the embassy and defected to the UK.
https://imgur.com/a/FfLYAhS
JA is a hero and an honest journalist.
In reply to "President Lenin Moreno"… by Dutti
Trump will be retrieving JA.
Qanon.pub
Big drop tomorrow
In reply to JA is in Utah, verifying the… by cankles' server
Shows it right here, at 4:10
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
In reply to Trump will be retrieving JA… by D503
"Julian Assange's Fate Is Being Decided At The Moment"
Just ask Ernst Zundel (A Martyred Hero) how the jew supremacists/zionists/zog operates in this situation. They have no borders, respect no sovereignty, obey no laws- they are the Enemy of The Entire World.
"martyred definition: 1. A martyred person has been killed because of their religious or political beliefs"
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o07tXRu9-4
In reply to Shows it right here, at 4:10… by D503
Latinos inherently lie - it's their defense mechanism.
In reply to "President Lenin Moreno"… by Dutti
5000 people with baseball bats surrounding the embassy should be able to sort thing out quickly.
In reply to Latinos inherently lie - it… by nscholten
"martyred definition: 1. A martyred person has been killed because of their religious or political beliefs"
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o07tXRu9-4
In reply to 5000 people with baseball… by Troy Ounce
Julian Assange is just another five-eyes controlled limited hangout. Nothing of much significance has come out of him considering the amount of dirt available.
Rule of thumb: Anyone who gets any publicity works for the NWO and not the people.
In reply to "President Lenin Moreno"… by Dutti
Please show us evidence that anything Assange has revealed is untrue before spewing your 'learned helplessness' bullshit around here.
Any primary sources on other dirt?
Didn't think so.
In reply to Julian Assange is just… by shemite
20/20 hindsight
In reply to Assange, instead of going… by Looney
Agreed. God speed good man.
In reply to Good luck, Julian. by homiegot
Moreno is a sack of shit.
Seth Rich was his name.
In reply to Agreed. God speed good man. by MadHatt
Assange has recently been poisoned, while in government custody.....
Perhaps there is more to the story.
In reply to Moreno is a sack of shit… by Bay of Pigs
DAMMIT..... double posted.
In reply to Moreno is a sack of shit… by Bay of Pigs
You can kill the traitor, but don't hurt the kitty!
In reply to Good luck, Julian. by homiegot
He should be given a parade. A brave and noble cause. Seeking and delivering the truth should not be so dangerous.
In reply to Good luck, Julian. by homiegot
He is a Hero for the entire world!
In reply to Good luck, Julian. by homiegot
How come millions aren't protesting his treatment, all over the world?
The steeple are still mostly asleep.
The sheep have been rendered numb by the MSM collective psy-op. So far people seem to think that whatever's happening will blow over if they just keep their heads down a little longer.
In reply to How come millions aren't… by GoFuqYourself
Speaking of rendered dumb ~ I don't think Assange has been at that embassy since his "internet was cut off". I imagine he is in Argentina by now and the upcoming video showing his death will be as fake as the green screen beheadings.
It is all fake folks!
In reply to The sheep have been rendered… by Baron Samedi
short attention spa---
--- Oh, Look !!! A squirrel !!!
In reply to How come millions aren't… by GoFuqYourself
PRESIDENT TRUMP -- ignore the Deep State use your Presidential authority to write a decree pardoning assange for any charges they are cooking up against him. FREE ASSANGE he's been in solitary too long
Don't think we're not watching. We are most definitely watching.
--Seth Rich
--Wiener Laptop
--The best line in the FBI IG report: "We can't be reading this" said by the NYPD computer forensics analyst after (easily) mirroring Wiener's hard drive and then selecting ONE RANDOM EMAIL to check that it worked.
--Brennan's Langley coup operations
--Jarrett and Rice, the White House handlers for the botched coup
--What really happened to cause Putin and Clinton to become mortal enemies? They were best friends for Uranium One (through 2010) but by 2013, Ukraine, Snowden, and bodies piling up. Vicky FTEU Nuland didn't do it by herself.....?
Oh yes, we Independent Deplorables are watching all right.
This is still our last peaceful chance for change......and it's nearly done
In reply to PRESIDENT TRUMP -- ignore… by IvannaHumpalot
The cat will have to be quarantined.....
It's true he does like young pussy! Godspeed to the global patriot.
In reply to The cat will have to be… by A Lunatic
I have been waiting to hear what is going to happen to him. Let me guess: 3 a.m. he gets the boot from the embassy and MI6 and a few CIA ops are waiting for him. With no cameras, around, of course.
God bless, Assange, and I hope you survive this BS in one piece and sane.
Oh and this week there will one story, ad naseaum in the MSM: the Manafort trial (or witch hunt).
Buried at sea, like OBL???
In reply to I have been waiting to hear… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He will be dead within a week.
Where are all of the "so concerned" civil rights attorneys about the right to shit and shoot up in SF,
when someone really needs them?
While we're distracted by this, I wonder what concessions Trump has just offered Putin to get Edward Snowden back.
How pathetic is it, when an honest whistle-blower is juxtaposed over some nefarious back room dealings?
I'm pretty sure President Trump reads Zero hedge. This will without question effect the outcome of the midterm elections, if Mr. Assange is denied his honest dignities.
*end of rant
PSS- Back in the old days, telling the TRUTH was the equivalent of front running real filth!
Would it not be ironic if Putin rescued Assange?
I wonder if the Brits would dare to stop and then search a Russian ambassador's car?
In reply to How pathetic is it, when… by Yen Cross
You're a very smart person. Had not explored that axiom.
I was too busy looking at the <Soccer ball>
In reply to Would it not be ironic if… by BarkingCat
Trump read hedge. Doubt it or do I need the sarc tag to keep reality strt?
In reply to How pathetic is it, when… by Yen Cross
Nice Bio.
So many conjunctive synonyms?
Bot to Bot much?
In reply to Trump read hedge. Doubt it … by lookslikecraptome
Any intelligent leader would at least contract for a summary of key issues and the relevant comments here.
'Reality' starts here (or a few other places, most even nastier).
In reply to Trump read hedge. Doubt it … by lookslikecraptome
ZHedge has more non-Keynesian economists than the Times & the Post, and then there is Pat Buchanan.
I remember hearing a judge say that Assange chooes to be in hiding.
It is a sad world when a whistleblower has to hide away after revealing the work-related doings of elites.
In any $10-per-hour job, your boss can look at your work emails.
In reply to Any intelligent leader would… by Jim in MN
Fighting tyranny since October 6, 2006
He should have snuck out in the laundry cart. He would blend in with the sheets.
"Moreno told El Pais that the "ideal" solution would be for Assange to endure some sort of UK penalty for violating his parole."
Six years of house arrest is already far more than the UK jurisdictional offence warrants. More serious offences in the US are either not charged at all or go unpunished.
They should let him go, and people with means should help him afford security.
In reply to "Moreno told El Pais that… by opport.knocks