Gold Bell Rings: Vanguard Throws In The Towel On 'Precious Metals & Mining Fund'

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Vanguard just threw in the towel on a Metals and Mining Fund. It morphs into a Global Capital Cycles Fund.

Sentiment is not a timing mechanism, but gold bearishness is mounting in a market that has gone sideways for years.

Vanguard couldn't take it any more.

This may not be "the bell" but it is a bell. Despite the recent declines, many miners are up tremendously off the lows.

Newmont

Hey, let's throw in the towel and buy something that trending. Maybe we should short gold. Facebook sure looked attractive last week.

I believe it was that fat Oracle from Oma-HAWWWW....

that once uttered...

You buy when everyone else runs away...

..and sell when everyone wants what you own...

...I...paraphrase.....

Gold.....bitchez

 

EDIT: I pitched Gold and PM's to my clients long term - en mass.....

...........in the year 2000......

...and got laughed at......

4 years later....the laughing stopped....10 years later.....

I was called a visionary......