Gold Bell Rings: Vanguard Throws In The Towel On 'Precious Metals & Mining Fund'

Vanguard just threw in the towel on a Metals and Mining Fund. It morphs into a Global Capital Cycles Fund.
Sentiment is not a timing mechanism, but gold bearishness is mounting in a market that has gone sideways for years.
Vanguard couldn't take it any more.
"The $2.3 billion Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund (VGPMX) will be renamed to Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund as part of a restructuring intended to broaden the fund's mandate and diversify its portfolio." They don't ring bells at tops&bottoms?https://t.co/cGqBPu9B3E— fred hickey (@htsfhickey) July 27, 2018
AFTER the huge 30%, 6 month climb in gold (160% up for gold stocks) in the summer of 2016, Schwab sent to its customers a "Guide to Investing In Gold." It was the death knell for the rally. Haven't been able to break through that top since. Maybe now we have the sign (Vanguard).— fred hickey (@htsfhickey) July 27, 2018
At the top late 99, many funds changed name to include “internet” in them.— Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) July 27, 2018
This may not be "the bell" but it is a bell. Despite the recent declines, many miners are up tremendously off the lows.
Newmont
Hey, let's throw in the towel and buy something that trending. Maybe we should short gold. Facebook sure looked attractive last week.
The second you have true price discovery in gold run to your bomb shelter
I just sold my bomb shelter and bought gold.
I believe it was that fat Oracle from Oma-HAWWWW....
that once uttered...
You buy when everyone else runs away...
..and sell when everyone wants what you own...
...I...paraphrase.....
Gold.....bitchez
EDIT: I pitched Gold and PM's to my clients long term - en mass.....
...........in the year 2000......
...and got laughed at......
4 years later....the laughing stopped....10 years later.....
I was called a visionary......
Maybe that clipper ship should unfurl her sails.
Maybe that's why my poorfolio hasn't done anything?
The sails are furled while they search for the dinghy that left with the gold.
Alas, it will be reported to have sunk.
It sucks to on the wrong side of a trade. If you like your Greed you can keep your Greed.
Perfect, buy signals when despair sets in. Means we are at a bottom. Sentiment indicator bottom is a good sign as well.
you can count me out for awhile longer. the last bear market in gold lasted twenty years.
And now, don't you wish you had been buying it over those 20 years.
i did. sold all my gold and silver in 2012. told everyone else here my bearish misgivings at the time. we had running gun battles for years afterward as the price kept dropping and they kept whining about manipulation and lashing out at the messenger. my question to you and them is: don't you wish you had sold in 2012?
You guys are going to love my Sustainable Crypto Global Perspectives Growth Fund.
... Except for one hodler, armed with an AK-47, and a Honda full of bitcoin.
