Manafort Readies For Explosive Tuesday Trial In $60 Million Russia Probe

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort, 69, will go on trial Tuesday, accused of bank and tax fraud by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators. In a Monday court filing, Manafort is accused of earning more than $60 million as a political consultant in Ukraine, providing the first insight into income that he "failed to report a significant percentage of" on his tax returns, according to prosecutors.
While the trial will focus on financial crimes that have nothing to do with Trump or his 2016 campaign, it should nonetheless provide fireworks as Manafort is accused of a wide variety of crimes, including laundering $30 million through offshore entities, doctoring financial documents, defrauding banks and lying to tax preparers - much of which was done while working for a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party along with lobbyist Tony Podesta.
Manafort and Podesta made millions together in Ukraine without registering as foreign agents - except Podesta had the uncanny foresight to retroactively file as a foreign agent last April, while Manafort did not as noted in the original 12-count indictment handed down last October.
“My guess is you will see O.J.-type frenzy at this court event,” said Michael Caputo, a former Trump aide and longtime Manafort associate, referring to the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder case. “I really hope the president continues to watch and make public comments about this case.” -Reuters
Caputo says that Trump's comments will help the public to understand what's at stake in the Mueller probe - which Trump and his supporters refer to as a "witch hunt" aimed at ending his presidency.
The special counsel is planning to call 35 witnesses in the case, including his former right-hand man Rick Gates - Mueller's star witness who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the investigation.
Gates, who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with Mueller, is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness. He will guide jurors through bank records and other financial documents as prosecutors try to prove that Manafort earned millions of dollars as a political consultant in Ukraine, failed to disclose his income and offshore accounts to U.S. tax authorities and lied to lenders in borrowing $20 million. -Bloomberg
Another witness will be Bernie Sanders' chief strategist, Tad Devine, who worked with Manafort in Ukraine and revealed on Thursday that he is cooperating with Mueller's investigation after his name appeared in an itemized list of evidence in the Manafort trial on Wednesday.
Manafort has pleaded not guilty in what has grown to an 18-count indictment. The nine bank fraud and conspiracy charges alone carry 30-year maximum sentences each, meaning a conviction could send Manafort behind bars for the rest of his life - an observation pointed out by Judge T.S. Ellis.
While Ellis rejected Manafort's motion to dismiss due to the fact that the charges against him are outside the scope of Mueller's Russia investigation, the 78-year-old Judge is known to be tough on prosecutors, and has openly said that the politically charged climate increases the chance of a hung jury.
Mueller's team - which says it will not present any evidence about possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, estimates that Manafort's trial could take 8 to 10 days to present its case to the jury, while the trial itself may last at least three weeks. And while Mueller won't broach potential Trump ties to Russia, prosecutors may dig deeper into Manafort's Russian connections - such as an alleged $10 million loan from Oleg Deripaska - a businessman known to have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It seems to me we’re seeing deeper ties that Manafort has had financially with his business deals in the Ukraine and with Russia,” said Shanlon Wu, a former lawyer for Manafort associate Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty in February and is aiding Mueller’s probe. “He could expose himself to further criminal culpability if he has to expose the full extent of those ties.” -Reuters
Pardon?
Some legal experts have speculated that Manafort may be counting on an eventual pardon from President Trump - who has called his former aide and short-term campaign chairman a "nice guy" who has been treated unfairly.
Manafort was fired within 48 hours of Trump's first national security briefing as a candidate, which suggests that he was informed of ongoing investigations against the lobbyist.
Rudy Giuliani, while not ruling out a pardon, said that nobody facing trial should expect one.
Giuliani said he and Jay Sekulow, another Trump lawyer, had told the president: “This would be a very bad thing to do now.”
But once Mueller’s Russia investigation ends, Giuliani told Reuters, “he has a right to consider it ... It’s his power.” -Reuters
Tomorrow's jury pool was narrowed from 73 to 43, with jury selection starting first thing in the morning.
Comments
3...2...1... Fold...
How fortunate for Podesta to have 'foresight'.
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
He's a Democrat. Podesta will be given immunity for testifying against Manafort. It's all bullshit.
In reply to How fortunate for Podesta to… by HowdyDoody
It's already done, Podesta has been granted immunity. That is how Mueller is cleaning up the Hillary mess.
In reply to He's a Democrat. Podesta… by Pollygotacracker
Just like Comejob gave blanket immunity to Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelsen, Brian Pagano and the other Platte Server guy who all helped Hellary aid and abet espionage.
In reply to It's already done, Podesta… by natronic
Granting "immunity" for criminal purposes is itself a crime.
In reply to It's already done, Podesta… by natronic
The fact that Podesta has been granted Immunity shows that this whole thing is just a Complete, Total Witch Hunt.
In reply to Podesta has been granted… by snblitz
I'm not an expert on the law but I'm quite sure filing after the fact does not give retroactive protection against prosecution.
In reply to How fortunate for Podesta to… by HowdyDoody
Oh the fake news hoopla (so dramatic)...this story is nothing but chaff and countermeasures to create a fog of war.
Think logically. Manafort is a known crook (also part of the cabal), and these crimes occurred long BEFORE Trump entered the presidential race. None of it involved Trump.
Further, it involved UKRAINE and the Maidan fascists there (i.e., another Soros NWO onerthrow plot with that Victoria Nuland hag and the Podestas)... cabalists who opposed Russia/Putin.
So, what is the real evidence (i.e., financial transaction details) to come out from this trial?
How about a big boomerang coming right back at Clinton Foundation and the cabal?!
In reply to I'm not an expert on the law… by ThunderStruck
The biggest favor Manafort’s attorneys can do him is to ensure discovery severely injures Meuller and Clinton. That will increase the possibility of a hung jury and a Presidential pardon.
In reply to Oh the fake news hoopla (so… by Carl Spackler
I'd prefer a hung Clinton.
In reply to The biggest favor Manafort’s… by HedgeUrBet
unless you are a democrat.
just like geithner.
just like that wise latino whore on the SCOTUS.
In reply to I'm not an expert on the law… by ThunderStruck
And yet Bill and Hitlery walks free.............
In reply to I'm not an expert on the law… by ThunderStruck
"I'm not an expert on the law but I'm quite sure filing after the fact does not give retroactive protection against prosecution."
It does if your a Democrat.
In reply to I'm not an expert on the law… by ThunderStruck
So, which of Mueller's minions tipped off Podesta so he'd know to retroactively file his paperwork?
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
So Mueller has become a self proclaimed prosecuting attorney for the IRS? I would almost bet that Ellis will hand him his ass. Mueller has been pushing his jurisdictional oversight to the limits since he began. Mueller just might be at the end of his witch hunt.
In reply to So, which of Mueller's… by Joe Davola
Mueller's probe will last at least through 2020. And if Trump is reelected, 2023. It's politics, wrapped with enough legalese to make it sound ominous.
In reply to So Mueller has become a self… by shortonoil
Mueller's probe is a criminal enterprise. It is also treason.
In reply to Mueller's probe will last at… by Joe Davola
Another of Trump's "best people".
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
Unlike Obama, Trump actually fires people. Cankles, as Capo de tuti capo, would of just demanded her cut, 15% gross.
In reply to Another of Trump's "best… by Sliced into ribbons
Yeah, he got those delegates!
In reply to Another of Trump's "best… by Sliced into ribbons
When is Mueller's trial? Maybe they can share a bunk.
In reply to Yeah, he got those delegates! by Omerta
Imagine what would happen if the Republicans had an opened ended witch hunt (carte blanche) against Obama, Hillary, etc.
Clearly, treason and high crimes were committed by many of them. It is THOSE people who need to be investigated.
In reply to Another of Trump's "best… by Sliced into ribbons
and that is what i wonder too. like the r controlled senate and h of rep is a launder matte that the dems bring their dirty launder for cleaning. wtf!!!!!!!!!
oh, yeah-one party tyranny charade circus 3 ring event with mueller the ring master.
fuken-eh...
In reply to Imagine what would happen if… by Lie_Detector
All the roads from Manafort lead back to the Podesta Group and the Ukraine, not Trump or Russia. How do people miss this basic fact?
The MSM has gone Full Retard on the Mueller investigation.
In reply to Imagine what would happen if… by Lie_Detector
Are you referring to Mueller?
In reply to Another of Trump's "best… by Sliced into ribbons
Make corrupt FBI agent Peter Strozk take the stand. Mueller too!
If just 1 juror hates the FBI and thinks this is all a witch hunt, Manafort walks!
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
lester1 has identified the last bastion of freedom and citizen sovereignty in the US.
I hope at least one person will indeed act to keep us free from the terror of the state.
In reply to Make corrupt FBI agent Peter… by lester1
What about Browder's Manitsky. It's an utter fraud.
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
How does bank fraud and tax evasion affect the voting in the presidential election?
In reply to jk by BaBaBouy
Shitty actors on a terrible stage
Don't have an opinion about this guy... but this is as corrupt a judicial system as has ever existed in the history of the human race...
Me neither but these days people don't go to jail for life for bank fraud.
People don't go to jail at all for bank fraud and this guy has been in *solitary confinement*.
Mueller is playing hardball but nobody else is.
In reply to Don't have an opinion about… by Lordflin
has moar to do with anybody associated with drumph, to continue the divide with msm backing.
stacked deck as the retardicans watch and put on a outrage every now and again to maintain
a sort of show of concern.
like i keep saying - one party tyranny
In reply to Me neither but these days… by chunga
Based on the past it is probable that you are right about that.
If they are not genuinely well into playing hardball (not talking but doing) by the mid-terms then it's time to look in another direction. I am not buying the story about waiting until after.
Even if it means nothing I am going with [I] just so my contempt is not mistaken for apathy. I have called and made this very clear and I continue to urge others to do the same.
In reply to has moar to do with anybody… by new game
Manafort has my utmost respect, he faced his travails like a soldier. He didn't welch, or make up stories about a boss who fired him, that's what you call "titanium balls"!
Mr Paul Manafort!! If you ever get this, know that honorable folks salute you with a hearfelt Semper Fi!...
In reply to Don't have an opinion about… by Lordflin
manafort was a fkn plant put there on purpose to undermine the trump campaign - just because the deep state is "throwing him under the bus" doesnt make him an angel
In reply to Manafort has my utmost… by Scipio Africanuz
Not quite the worst. The worst would go to the likes of Hitler, Stalin, chairman Mao, etc.
The USA "justice" system is corrupt, just not as bad.
In reply to Don't have an opinion about… by Lordflin
How can you possibly say that? Of course, it's corrupt; but is your knowledge of history so impoverished that you actually believe what you just wrote?
In reply to Don't have an opinion about… by Lordflin
Trumptard melt down in progress!
Stop. Rewind. Stop. Play.
Your skills are exemplary.
In reply to Trumptard melt down in… by MikeMilkensGhost
Wait till you see his ASCII Dick and Balls. Truly inspirational.
In reply to Stop. Rewind. Stop. Play… by Consuelo
In a sane world he would have been able to rollover on the Podestas.
Meanwhile, FB hierarchy & their bot farms...?
Yep. No politics involved of course...
pathetic little nation the US has become.
Criminality is shown as virtue, and somehow even fucking G.W.Bush is shining all of a sudden!
Karma, that's what's cooking for you yanks. Buckle up!
Still a underpopulated, young country. Wait until we get powered up.
In reply to pathetic little nation the… by Grumbleduke
Giving John Molesta immunity to testify against the meat puppet Manafort is too high a price to pay for a lowly 3rd rate fall guy.
The Podesta Bros need to be drug behind a truck- sick mofos
In reply to Giving John Molesta immunity… by Ink Pusher
Paul "the ham sandwich" Manafort...I hope he'll be fine...
Trump will pardon... Only a matter of time.