Facebook – The Anti-Social Network

“I thought we were gonna get television. The truth is… television is gonna get us.”
—Dick Goodwin, Quiz Show
When Mark Zuckerberg went to Capitol Hill earlier in the year I knew Facebook was in serious trouble.
Ostensibly, he was there to apologize to us about how Facebook used customer data so cavalierly.
But, really he was there to explain how everything had gone so wrong.
Facebook was designed to be the enforcer of social norms pushed by the political and corporate establishment.
It was built with Wall Street’s decade-long access to cost-free money to invest in the technologies to create a voluntary layer of social control.
The Fed is pulling back the punchbowl and Wall St. already cashed out most if its chips, leaving the retail “muppets” holding the bag.
Facebook, along with Twitter and Google, were outsourced by the real power brokers to erect a web of censorship platforms which circumvent the 1st amendment, because they are ‘private’ companies.
Like Alex Jones or hate him, he brings a lot of traffic to Facebook. Traffic the company doesn’t want, apparently.
It doesn’t need people who like Alex Jones…
But they still want your data.
Just like the payment processors Stripe, PayPal and VISA are all private companies which can kick you off their platform and deny you a business and a livelihood because you’re not ‘woke’ enough.
The blockchain will fix this in the future, but right now things are dicey at best. People like me are very vulnerable to running afoul of these people.
But, like I told my subscribers last fall, the moment of Peak Facebook would arrive soon enough.
Why?
Because it’s all fake interactions by increasingly fake personas we have to erect lest we get shouted at by someone looking for a dragon to slay to bring meaning to their otherwise pointless lives.
And sometimes those people are our very best friends.
Facebook was built on the false premise that we want to be in contact with all of the people we ever met ALL THE TIME. But no, we really don’t. We all, as T.S. Eliot put it, “prepare a face to meet the faces that you meet.”
And once the bloom is off the digital rose, once the social environment becomes toxic, what’s left to do on Facebook?
Cat videos, Huskies arguing with their owners (my personal favorite) and food porn.
So, it came as no shock to me that Facebook finally hit the earnings wall in Q2.
And the shock was immense.
And it gutted the stock 20% to hit short-term support.
But, the big damage was done back in Q1, with the blow to Facebook’s credibility.
Most people don’t want to believe in ‘conspiracy theories.’ Their default position is to put themselves in the shoes of the person or group and project their behavior onto them.
And, that’s why when Zuckerberg spoke to Congress and came off like a stiffer version of Data from Star Trek, millions of people finally figured out what was happening.
You can’t fake body language for very long. Mark Zuckerberg isn’t a psychopath, he’s a just a creepy, stalker kid, way out of his depth with an over-inflated sense of his importance.
In short, he’s a bad liar.
And that’s why Facebook is where it is.
And why, in my mind, the stock will drop further this week as it targets medium-term support near $150.
The pump and dump on Facebook by Wall Street began at the beginning of the year.
They could see the numbers then, the chart spells it out candle by candle.
I’d almost go so far to say that once Cambridge Analytica’s malfeasance got out, Zuckerberg was thrown to the wolves.
So far, he got himself a $3.5 billion golden parachute, selling that much stock after those hearings.
And to give you an idea of how much he cares about his company he had Facebook buy back $3.2 of his stock at now 20% over the market price.
This is the essence of insider-trading. Publicly selling billions in stock while operating a stock buyback program with company money at prices you know will be lower once earnings come out?
It’s the essence of dishonest. I told you Zuckerberg was a bad liar.
It only makes the case against Facebook that much stronger.
And don’t get me started on what’s wrong with Twitter!
* * *
I know of a total loser. But if you look at his Facebook page, you'd never know. This guy is living a Walter Mitty fantasy life with his Facebook page -- travel, friends galore, lots of parties, babes everywhere, money no problem, happiness perfected. But it is all a big fat lie. I imagine there are a whole lot of people living the same fantasy life on their Facebook page, rather than looking reality square in the face and taking action to improve. Facebook enables and encourages escape fantasy -- and that is very bad for society.
But Skateboarder has to get one of these wretched things in order to get in touch with and hopefully meet a certain gal who can be Mrs. Skateboarder. Wish him luck.
Men are the ones FB is losing fastest is my guess. Cat ladies and fruit loops will be the only ones on it soon enough.
Fadebook
Rumor has it recent polls show Zuckerberger is The Most Hated Man on Earth.
That's quite an accomplishment!
I've never had my own Facebook account. I've run 2 Facebook accounts for Think-Tanks, but for me to have a personal account, hell would have to freeze over twice, before that happens. Too many retards are addicted to liking bullshit videos and peoples holiday photos. Fuck that shit.
If this is true then why isn’t FB, it’s BOD and Zuckerberg being investigated by the ahhhhhh shtt, I cant keep laughing and typing without throwing up on my keyboard knowing how f-ed up our system really is. Is there no one in Govt. honest? Stupid question I know but why aren’t we demanding more?
Zuckerberg is Bilderberg...or was, apparently, until very recently. Recall what he did for Angela Merkel by editing out criticism of her immigration policies on FB?
Now, it would seem that his usefulness has come to an end. Poor boy was in over his head. He was nouveau riche, but not riche enough to lift his leg high enough to piss with with the big dogs.
The blockchain will fix this in the future, but right now things are dicey at best.
Do not give up our privacy and thus our freedom for convenience sake.
We don't have to use Social Media to communicate.
Anything that leaves a digital footprint can and is being tracked.
We have choices.
Limit net time, use a search engine that does not track our queries, stay off of Social media, leave our mobile devises at home and use cash.
Please watch Citizen Four, the Ed Snowden documentary, to learn how the security agencies worldwide are accessing digital data collected by the telecoms, tech cos and banks to track perfectly innocent people.
FB is just one more fad in a series of Internet fads. When I was in college in the early 90's, people would lose themselves all day long in text based MUDs. There was something novel about being able to chat with strangers over a computer. That was still the Windows 3.11 era, before the Internet really took off.
Fast forward, and you have FB. Same concept. It is novel to be able to chat with people or reconnect with people from your past. But then I realized I didn't fucking care about the sandwich my friend ate for lunch, that he felt he had to tell the world about. I realized that the person I 'friended' who I met in an online game, I really have nothing in common with outside of said game. I realized that outside of sharing photos with close family, I didn't need to share the intimacies of my personal life with people I didn't really know, and lord only knows who all can really see what you post, even in private (assume everyone!).
So yeah, outside of using FB as a glorified chat client with some friends, I stopped using it and noticed many people on my friend list begin closing their accounts. Hopefully more and more people are getting over the fad that was FB and realizing that technology can't and shouldn't replace personal interaction and that we should bring back a modicum of privacy to our lives.
l signed up for FB last week because my local paper will only use FB comments on their articles. I quickly snapped out of it, and requested full deletion, which is a 14 day process. I signed up for Myspace about a month before everyone stopped using it back in 2006-7.
Pic of Zuck as Data is fucking priceless.
#FuckZuck.... really nothing else to say at this point...
Complete nonsense. Zuckerberg was sacrificed over censorship choices, pure and simple. He didn't "guide" Facebook into a social version of the mainstream narrative. But that's coming. Facebook as a social norming tool for cultural programming is what the ruling class expects and demands for the little people. Idealists are not permitted such discretion over mass media tech.
There is really no reason to be on Facebook, unless your mentally retarded. Facebook was never really meant to help you personally in anyway, over and above what other standard email services can already do. All Facebook was meant to do, was to sucker you into becoming a member of a glee club, by providing you a platform to expose your personal information, so Zuckerberg could repackage your data and make billions by selling you to other companies, advertisers, and the like. You agreed to be Zuckerberg's product to sell, when you established a Facebook Account. Funny part of it is, none of you Facebook users are getting one red cent of Zuckerberg's earnings, from the sale of your information. And, no one seems to be demanding Zuckerberg cough up and pay you for your information either. How utterly dumb and retarded can that be???
