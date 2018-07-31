US Home Price Appreciation Slowest Since January As "Affordability" Issues Loom

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:07

Following April's modest slowdown in home price appreciation (albeit still at record highs), Case-Shiller's 20-City Composite continued to decelerate (modestly) in May, rising 6.51% YoY (weakest since Jan 2018).

 

A deluge of dismal housing data recently is modestly confirmed by the always lagged Case-Shiller price index which hit a new record high...

But is seeing annual growth rates slowing (weakest since January 2018)...

Recent reports have shown the weakest pace of housing starts in nine months, fewer construction permits and the slowest rate of new-home sales since October.

After seasonal adjustment, Seattle had the biggest month-over-month rise at 1.4 percent, followed by Phoenix with a 0.8 percent increase, however, home prices fell in New York and Detroit from the prior month.

“Affordability -- a measure based on income, mortgage rates and home prices -- has gotten consistently worse over the last 18 months,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.

“All these indicators suggest that the combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates are beginning to affect the housing market.”

Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco led gains, with all cities posting an advance on-year.

 

Justin Case Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Yup saw that coming.

Little or no wage growth since 1999. Only thing that allowed the poor to enter the housing market was the low cost of financing. As the interest rates rise, so will the default rate. Majority are barely making ends meet already. Moar debt won't create any moar growth. Public is already on thin ice.

For the first three decades after World War II, into the early 1970s, both median compensation and labor productivity roughly doubled. Labor unions not only sustained prosperity but ensured that it was shared. And, besides bargaining power, they offered workers a collective voice in corporate politics and policy.

People need to make moar money to grow the economy. The uber rich are too small of a group to cause any growth. There are two classes, the have yachts and the have nots.Whait until tariffs stat to bite.

Déjà vu all over again. MAGA

swamp Justin Case Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

The imposition of tarriffs is not a quick fix but a long term goal to re industrialize America. 

During the 150 years of tarriffs that sustained the federal government, America became the most inventive, productive country on earth and FIRST in many ways including creating a middle class. This was financed through tariffs that protected American industry and labor wages. 

Never One Roach Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

House prices may finally correct. if the reversion gains some steam, could be a 40-50% correction.

Depends on:

1) foreign money flooding into the country;

2) zero interest rates (or near zero);

3) tax write offs for gains;

4) lots of easy inherited money from Boomers to spoiled kids;

5) no down payments.

Justin Case SillyWabbits Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Capitalism is a society where billionaire capitalists own vast companies, banks, shares, and much of the land as well. Elected governments are bent to the will of the big corporations which the capitalists own. To achieve genuine socialism, this ownership of the world's wealth by the 1% must be ended. Capitalism means that a great deal of our society's resources, needed to produce the things we need, are privately owned.

Capitalism is based on the private ownership of the productive forces (factories, offices, science and technique)

The bosses of the big corporate enterprises always threaten that if wages and conditions are not worsened, they will take their business to another country where wages are lower. China?

 

Chief Joesph Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Nobody can afford housing these days.  Prices are too high, and wages and personal savings are too low.  If most Americans don't have $400 readily available in savings for medical emergencies, how do you expect them to buy modest homes that are mostly priced over $250,000?    Expect something much worse than the 2007-2009 housing crash.

Sonny Brakes Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

I hardly see the point of home ownership for the masses. Where will everyone work? Jobs are available in cities where home ownership is unaffordable and unavailable where homes are affordable. Owning a house doesn't make it into a home. Home, to me, is where I grew up and where most of my family lives. I'd move for a job, but I wouldn't be able to afford to live where the jobs are said to be and chances are there are people already living there who could take the same job.

William Dorritt Sonny Brakes Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

The exported 60-80K factories were located where the low-cost real estate and labor were located, in areas outside of the major cites. NY and DC sold out the non-city citizens and provided them with Obama Care and free unlimited opioids via their govt med plans.

Rural America was intentionally turned into a Death Camp right down to the tranquilizers to keep the victims calm until they are exterminated.

  • 50-70K opioid deaths a year.
  • Suicides way up
  • Life expectancy dropping
  • Declining birth rates
  • Depopulation by migration
  • Wages further driven below subsistence by 30-40 million illegals with zero rights.
PitBullsRule Sonny Brakes Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

Good point, who needs a home? There's a guy sleeping on the side walk in down town and he looked perfectly happy to me. Sure, his eyes were closed and his tongue was hanging out, but thats just because he was thirsty and wanted to catch any rain that fell on him. Why take a job when somebody else can? Another excellent point! What kind of FOOL does work when somebody else can do it? Thats what the Africans believe, and look how well it turned out for them!

I can't believe all that wisdom you share was free! I didn't have to pay a thing for it!

Gosh, is there any problem Zero Hedge can't solve?

itstippy Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

During the housing mania of 1997-2007 home prices increased at an incredible rate.  This was driven primarily through lax lending standards and a popular conviction that real estate was a fabulous investment, and one can get rich by purchasing a house.  The more you borrow for a house, the bigger and fancier house you can buy and the more money you will make through appreciation.  Borrow money, live large, and retire later "on the house".  Yay!

The real estate collapse in 2008 was a major driver of the Great Financial Crisis.  So many people were overextended, upside down on the house, and unable or unwilling to make good on their poor investment, that a lot of lenders were insolvent.  The financial system seized up, people lost jobs, wages were slashed, downsizing, right sizing, and outsourcing devastated people's earning power.  The Federal Reserve and Federal Government pulled out all the stops to stop the bleeding and "save the financial system".

Today, ten years later, house prices have recovered and then some.  Wages haven't.  House prices are higher than ever and home affordability is lower than ever.  Working class people can't afford to buy a home.  Young couples can't buy a home and start a family.  A lynchpin of "The American Dream" is out of reach for the masses. 

That's the legacy of the housing mania - in ten short years we went from "everyone can buy a home and get rich by doing so" to "working class people can't afford even modest homes and must rent for their entire lives".  The banks made out like bandits.  Real estate vulture investors made out like bandits.  Homeowners who owned prior to the mania and held on through the duration made out like bandits.  Working class and young people are fucked.

And - the National Debt has increased by trillions to paper over the fiasco.
 

rejected Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

"“Affordability -- a measure based on income, mortgage rates and home prices -- has gotten consistently worse over the last 18 months,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement."

Can't be!

I've been reading non stop ZH posts that the economy booming,,, so many jobs,,, not enough workers, wages increasing and so on.

Can't have it both ways Tyler....

William Dorritt Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Housing is at 5.8 median home to median family income, so to reach historic equilibrium, it needs to move to 3 to 1.

Interest rates for savings and safe investments are still below the rate of inflation, destroying savers and pension plans alike

Unnaturally low and zero down payment and low interest rates keep housing payments below rent, that is below the economic value of the properties.

Agree, unions helped to spread the wealth and contributed to prosperity, unfortunately they become the ATM for DEMs and worked to damage their employers in many areas actively sabotaging operations and promoting bad work habits and workmanship. Clinton and the DEMS sold them out with NAFTA and China WTO over and over again.

Housing is the primary asset for most families,

  • Capital Gains taxes encourage the Govt to print money,
  • so the asset can be double taxed.
  • Cap gains taxes kill the movement of capital for the middle class

Cap Gains, along with the entire 30K page corrupt tax code, needs to be eliminated; along with all payroll taxes and a replaced with tariffs and sales taxes on all sales including stocks, bonds, and all financial transactions. The IRS should be bulldozed and the records returned to the victims like Germany did with the Stazi files.

Sonny Brakes Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

When people say the real estate always goes up in price what they fail to say is that it goes up for the bank. There's a difference between price and value. Very few places offer value for the price.

PitBullsRule Sonny Brakes Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Hmmm, well lets see... You say the price only goes up for the bank? So the bank gets a different price on a house than we do? Because when I was selling my house, nobody told me that. Nobody said, "Oh BTW, if a banker comes by, you have to lower the price for them! Sorry 'bout that, its the law!"

Where are you getting that weed, I think it has Roundup in it.

khakuda Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Was riding my bike last weekend and saw an open house in the NYC suburbs and I stopped in randomly just to enjoy some free AC because I was hot.  They were asking $2.2 million.  I checked the records and it turns out the realtors son bought the house last December for $1.6 million, rented it for 6 months and is now trying to flip it.  He did no work to the house according to his mom.  So, he probably put $320,000 in and is trying to make $600,000 on that investment inside of a year.

Kind of makes you want to shoot central bankers.