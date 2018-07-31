US Home Price Appreciation Slowest Since January As "Affordability" Issues Loom

Following April's modest slowdown in home price appreciation (albeit still at record highs), Case-Shiller's 20-City Composite continued to decelerate (modestly) in May, rising 6.51% YoY (weakest since Jan 2018).
A deluge of dismal housing data recently is modestly confirmed by the always lagged Case-Shiller price index which hit a new record high...
But is seeing annual growth rates slowing (weakest since January 2018)...
Recent reports have shown the weakest pace of housing starts in nine months, fewer construction permits and the slowest rate of new-home sales since October.
After seasonal adjustment, Seattle had the biggest month-over-month rise at 1.4 percent, followed by Phoenix with a 0.8 percent increase, however, home prices fell in New York and Detroit from the prior month.
“Affordability -- a measure based on income, mortgage rates and home prices -- has gotten consistently worse over the last 18 months,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.
“All these indicators suggest that the combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates are beginning to affect the housing market.”
Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco led gains, with all cities posting an advance on-year.
Comments
Yup saw that coming.
Little or no wage growth since 1999. Only thing that allowed the poor to enter the housing market was the low cost of financing. As the interest rates rise, so will the default rate. Majority are barely making ends meet already. Moar debt won't create any moar growth. Public is already on thin ice.
For the first three decades after World War II, into the early 1970s, both median compensation and labor productivity roughly doubled. Labor unions not only sustained prosperity but ensured that it was shared. And, besides bargaining power, they offered workers a collective voice in corporate politics and policy.
People need to make moar money to grow the economy. The uber rich are too small of a group to cause any growth. There are two classes, the have yachts and the have nots.Whait until tariffs stat to bite.
Déjà vu all over again. MAGA
The imposition of tarriffs is not a quick fix but a long term goal to re industrialize America.
During the 150 years of tarriffs that sustained the federal government, America became the most inventive, productive country on earth and FIRST in many ways including creating a middle class. This was financed through tariffs that protected American industry and labor wages.
In reply to Yup saw that coming. by Justin Case
Bring on NoDoc Stated. We need some icing.
In reply to The imposition of tarrifs is… by swamp
Wow you guys have weed in Russia? Sounds like its a lot stronger than American weed! Party On Boris!
In reply to The imposition of tarrifs is… by swamp
I stopped reading when you made the claim that unions insured prosperity was "shared" with zero evidence to support that claim.
In reply to Yup saw that coming. by Justin Case
Yeah, unions never insured prosperity, however,
tarriffs protecting Americans, American white work ethic, inventiveness and ingenuity, liberty, small government, few taxes, no welfare or socialism —- these things created and sustained prosperity.
In reply to I stopped reading when you… by BigWillyStyle887
“Look for the Union label”
/s
In reply to I stopped reading when you… by BigWillyStyle887
True, you guys saw the prices no longer rising all the way from 2009 until today, unfortunately for you guys, the prices kept rising. You guys have been predicting a recession for about a decade now, and we'll know the recession is here when you turn bullish.
In reply to Yup saw that coming. by Justin Case
House prices may finally correct. if the reversion gains some steam, could be a 40-50% correction.
Depends on:
1) foreign money flooding into the country;
2) zero interest rates (or near zero);
3) tax write offs for gains;
4) lots of easy inherited money from Boomers to spoiled kids;
5) no down payments.
foreign money flooding into the country
The tide coming back in.
In reply to House prices may finally… by Never One Roach
Since 2008, what has the housing had to do with capitalism?
Capitalism is a society where billionaire capitalists own vast companies, banks, shares, and much of the land as well. Elected governments are bent to the will of the big corporations which the capitalists own. To achieve genuine socialism, this ownership of the world's wealth by the 1% must be ended. Capitalism means that a great deal of our society's resources, needed to produce the things we need, are privately owned.
Capitalism is based on the private ownership of the productive forces (factories, offices, science and technique)
The bosses of the big corporate enterprises always threaten that if wages and conditions are not worsened, they will take their business to another country where wages are lower. China?
In reply to Since 2008, what has the… by SillyWabbits
That was a lovely word salad there.
Capitalism is the absence of any interference in the marketplace from the government whatsoever (including taxation).
You sir, are a faggot
In reply to Capitalism is a society… by Justin Case
He must be a linguist from the Donald Trump University of Bullshit Baffling.
In reply to That was a lovely word… by BigWillyStyle887
You are a socialist.
There are socialist sites for you.
Capitalism is not what we are witnessing with all the socialist government intervention, croneyism and corruption.
In reply to Capitalism is a society… by Justin Case
I'm waiting for the Occasio swim suit issue.
In reply to Capitalism is a society… by Justin Case
Why is this called appreciation and not inflation?
Because the "Fed's Mission" is to fight inflation as they print more and more to facilitate it.
In reply to Why is this called… by swamp
Nobody can afford housing these days. Prices are too high, and wages and personal savings are too low. If most Americans don't have $400 readily available in savings for medical emergencies, how do you expect them to buy modest homes that are mostly priced over $250,000? Expect something much worse than the 2007-2009 housing crash.
$400 will only pay the office visit along with one or two band-aids...
In reply to Nobody can afford housing… by Chief Joesph
I hardly see the point of home ownership for the masses. Where will everyone work? Jobs are available in cities where home ownership is unaffordable and unavailable where homes are affordable. Owning a house doesn't make it into a home. Home, to me, is where I grew up and where most of my family lives. I'd move for a job, but I wouldn't be able to afford to live where the jobs are said to be and chances are there are people already living there who could take the same job.
The exported 60-80K factories were located where the low-cost real estate and labor were located, in areas outside of the major cites. NY and DC sold out the non-city citizens and provided them with Obama Care and free unlimited opioids via their govt med plans.
Rural America was intentionally turned into a Death Camp right down to the tranquilizers to keep the victims calm until they are exterminated.
In reply to I hardly see the point of… by Sonny Brakes
Good point, who needs a home? There's a guy sleeping on the side walk in down town and he looked perfectly happy to me. Sure, his eyes were closed and his tongue was hanging out, but thats just because he was thirsty and wanted to catch any rain that fell on him. Why take a job when somebody else can? Another excellent point! What kind of FOOL does work when somebody else can do it? Thats what the Africans believe, and look how well it turned out for them!
I can't believe all that wisdom you share was free! I didn't have to pay a thing for it!
Gosh, is there any problem Zero Hedge can't solve?
In reply to I hardly see the point of… by Sonny Brakes
During the housing mania of 1997-2007 home prices increased at an incredible rate. This was driven primarily through lax lending standards and a popular conviction that real estate was a fabulous investment, and one can get rich by purchasing a house. The more you borrow for a house, the bigger and fancier house you can buy and the more money you will make through appreciation. Borrow money, live large, and retire later "on the house". Yay!
The real estate collapse in 2008 was a major driver of the Great Financial Crisis. So many people were overextended, upside down on the house, and unable or unwilling to make good on their poor investment, that a lot of lenders were insolvent. The financial system seized up, people lost jobs, wages were slashed, downsizing, right sizing, and outsourcing devastated people's earning power. The Federal Reserve and Federal Government pulled out all the stops to stop the bleeding and "save the financial system".
Today, ten years later, house prices have recovered and then some. Wages haven't. House prices are higher than ever and home affordability is lower than ever. Working class people can't afford to buy a home. Young couples can't buy a home and start a family. A lynchpin of "The American Dream" is out of reach for the masses.
That's the legacy of the housing mania - in ten short years we went from "everyone can buy a home and get rich by doing so" to "working class people can't afford even modest homes and must rent for their entire lives". The banks made out like bandits. Real estate vulture investors made out like bandits. Homeowners who owned prior to the mania and held on through the duration made out like bandits. Working class and young people are fucked.
And - the National Debt has increased by trillions to paper over the fiasco.
Great explanation of a planned event BY DESIGN
In reply to During the housing mania of… by itstippy
"“Affordability -- a measure based on income, mortgage rates and home prices -- has gotten consistently worse over the last 18 months,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement."
Can't be!
I've been reading non stop ZH posts that the economy booming,,, so many jobs,,, not enough workers, wages increasing and so on.
Can't have it both ways Tyler....
Housing is at 5.8 median home to median family income, so to reach historic equilibrium, it needs to move to 3 to 1.
Interest rates for savings and safe investments are still below the rate of inflation, destroying savers and pension plans alike
Unnaturally low and zero down payment and low interest rates keep housing payments below rent, that is below the economic value of the properties.
Agree, unions helped to spread the wealth and contributed to prosperity, unfortunately they become the ATM for DEMs and worked to damage their employers in many areas actively sabotaging operations and promoting bad work habits and workmanship. Clinton and the DEMS sold them out with NAFTA and China WTO over and over again.
Housing is the primary asset for most families,
Cap Gains, along with the entire 30K page corrupt tax code, needs to be eliminated; along with all payroll taxes and a replaced with tariffs and sales taxes on all sales including stocks, bonds, and all financial transactions. The IRS should be bulldozed and the records returned to the victims like Germany did with the Stazi files.
When people say the real estate always goes up in price what they fail to say is that it goes up for the bank. There's a difference between price and value. Very few places offer value for the price.
Hmmm, well lets see... You say the price only goes up for the bank? So the bank gets a different price on a house than we do? Because when I was selling my house, nobody told me that. Nobody said, "Oh BTW, if a banker comes by, you have to lower the price for them! Sorry 'bout that, its the law!"
Where are you getting that weed, I think it has Roundup in it.
In reply to When people say the real… by Sonny Brakes
Was riding my bike last weekend and saw an open house in the NYC suburbs and I stopped in randomly just to enjoy some free AC because I was hot. They were asking $2.2 million. I checked the records and it turns out the realtors son bought the house last December for $1.6 million, rented it for 6 months and is now trying to flip it. He did no work to the house according to his mom. So, he probably put $320,000 in and is trying to make $600,000 on that investment inside of a year.
Kind of makes you want to shoot central bankers.
Most buyers are either amazon employees or foreign, they bought in cash.
"Living on a shoe string
A fifty cent millionaire
Open to charity
Rock 'n' roller welfare"